January 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #713

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paul Ryan has a book out too. It’s called “Why We Surrender”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🦅 Third year as President of the United State of America…Donald J. Trump
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
———–
“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm.”
🌟 “And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.” 🌟
—Eph 6:10-13, 18
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom, strength and watchfulness
— for incoming new Congress–battle is brewing from them
— for hot-headed nasty Mitt Romney who is ready to fight President Trump-for a ‘boomerang’ treatment on Romney
— for criminals in Congress will be brought to justice
— evil FBI are harassing employees at Trump’s properties–for employees to withstand evil.
— for criminals in FBI, DoJ, and CIA will be brought to justice, too
— 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA approval
— for the ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for safe withdrawal of our military from Syria
— for President Trump preparation for the SOTU speech on Jan 22 (countdown next week)
—————————————————–
🦅 “2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from Trump Derangment Syndrome. Just calm down and enjoy the ride. Great things are happening for our country.” (today twitter)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 8 people
Grandma, I hope you don’t mind that I am tagging my prayer to the end of yours. What can I say, you just inspire me. I’m with you all the way.
Prayer & Song for our President
Mr. President, Donald J. Trump, at the behest of the Holy Spirit, I began to pray for you about a year before you were elected. I knew you were pretty liberal, supported far more liberal than conservative causes. But once that Light of the Heart of God moved upon me, I found a great, godly love growing in my heart for you, a real, genuine, heavenly love. By God’s grace, after that, I knew, I had been profoundly moved upon in your behalf. God knew what you would be up against.
My opinions about you from that point did not matter anymore. Nope, only the perfect will of God in Heaven to be done in earth concerning your estate of life and future mattered to me.
Obedience to the Lord grows the Love of Jesus Christ in our hearts and minds for whomever it is He assigns us to pray.
You will most likely never read this. But that’s okay. People here at this Last Refuge are of a mighty army of diligent, determined souls who love you unconditionally, who pray for you, who get on their faces before our God to beseech and implore Him to help you and strengthen you. And it is my own personal prayer, that the Lord will draw you closer to His holy heart and heavenly acknowledgement.
Some have likened you to be a modern day King Cyrus. Perhaps. But I and others hope and want to see the Lord move upon you mightily and make you better than a King Cyrus, more like a King David, and give you the wisdom to make the kind of choices for those around you who could become like King David’s chief 3 mighty men and his chief 30 mighty men who stuck to their guns so to speak and defended a mere pea patch and land until the sword stuck in the hand of one of them as he cut down the enemy like fodder.
Mr. President, I have physically been in the place of being hated by government (including our), agencies, law enforcement gone rogue and storming into our house armed and destructive, evil people and forces of indignant hatred, anger, subterfuge and fiery, burning arrows being shot at me from all around. It has cost me everything of personal and precious life.
That is why I understand the embattlements set like a hundred fortresses all around you. I do see the big picture. But I see even a bigger picture whereupon the canvas, are incomprehensible number of dark shadings and devices of subterfuge designed by those unseen powers and principalities of the air who are demonically driving all these forces against you.
You don’t see that picture yet. You need a greater revelation and heavenly vision to show you the real, ugly, demonic face of Hell that and who are set to destroy you, kill you, nullify you, trouble your family. All those people of the swamp and rogue agencies are but silly little vassels of the Fortress of the Gates of Hell and a devil who once thought to ascend up the sides of the north and usurp the throne of God Most High. Pride deceived him that much to cause him to think that was actually possible, for the creation of ursurp the Creator.
I pray for the Lord to open your eyes to see this far greater and larger picture than all the issues of the swamp, China, Iran, Russia and all other things put together that pale in comparison to the reality of that first estate of sin and evil which through one lie, caused the whole creation of God to begin corrupt itself and break down what was once perfect order.
Mr. President, if God woul be so gracious to enlighten the eyes of your heart and open up the understanding of your mind, you will look at the swamp, China, evil, hateful, murderous people and nations in a great new light that will strengthen your resolve, enlarge the gift of wisdom in your administration, thereby empowering you to even better deal with the global intent and long-game agenda of more evil than many people are aware is crouching, just waiting to make and an end-day move.
But God be thanked and praised for helping you as far as He has up to this day. He has blessed you. So in return, turn more to Him and bless him with your life and heart.
That, my President, is my prayer for you.
And in one New York second, I would be on my way to relate the heart of God to you if that is what the Holy Spirit opened before the feet of my own path.
In all the love of my heart for you, I speak for many here in this place, CTH, a place I have come to love and see as a comfort station and a refuge from my own past pain, scars and questioning.
Angelle Staria 1.2.2019
LikeLiked by 1 person
“For boomerang on Romney”, LOVE it, Grandma.
I been calling it “I’m rubber, your glue”, but ‘boomerang’ is shorter, more concise!
AMEN
LikeLike
Thank you Grandma C. This a very important thing you do for all of us daily, at a very early hour so that no one will miss it. The prayer list you post reminds us of all that is at stake. God bless you and keep you safe. God bless Our President and our nation.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
#SCREAMITWHENYOUMEANIT
#ALLCAPS #LOVEOURPOTUS
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love that first line!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the last line!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone pointed out the word ‘enjoy the ride’ and not ‘enjoy the show’. Either way I love it!!!
LikeLike
I love that he wrote this!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy New Year to you, Dear President Trump.
You are the bravest person we know.
We stand with you all the way, no matter what.
Covfefe Rules.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, her Uncle Mitt stooped to an all-time low.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your Uncle Mitten must be proud of you pretending to be one of us, Ronna.
You were awfully quiet about the massive voter fraud 2 months ago.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any member of the military who favors Clinton and her ilk should not be serving. They are a threat to our national security.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There. Excellent thought.
LikeLike
President Trump be like…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The ramifications of this relationship has President Xi of China 🇨🇳 pulling out his hair. The majority of soybeans consumed in China 🇨🇳 come from two nations; the USA 🇺🇸 and Brazil 🇧🇷. Those two countries alone could bring the entire population of China 🇨🇳 to its knees.
Plus China 🇨🇳 has had eyes on South America. Especially given their relationship with Venezuela 🇻🇪 and to a lesser extent Ecuador 🇪🇨 and recently Panama 🇵🇦. The unification between not only Brazil 🇧🇷 and us but Argentina 🇦🇷 as well will be to much for China 🇨🇳 to overcome.
China 🇨🇳 also lost a willing partner in Mexico 🇲🇽 with the election of AMLO and the USMCA Trade Agreement.
2018 was TERRIBLE for China 🇨🇳 and Xi knows damn well so will the foreseeable future.
He is completely screwed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for putting all this good news (this and other good news the past several years) in a larger perspective – the Winning looks even more awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t appear Venezuela is gonna be great for China investment either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are they fleeing too?
LikeLike
Oh…I forgot all about Brazil also supply soybean to China. From my neck of the woods, this is getting funnier….like the Three Stooges moment for “poor” Communist China.
Sorry, but I am going to have to laugh….Lol
China is getting themselves into a nutty pretzel.
Our awesome God has a sense of humor.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“They” don’t have anyone who can beat beat PT45.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not with a stick. “They” is Uniparty, both faces. May the nevertrumper position be even less ‘beneficial’to Mitt, than it has been to Billy Chrystal.
LikeLike
True. Only thing they have is voter Fraud.
LikeLike
New Year…..Now we will be dealing with Idiot Romney and his riders full of women
LikeLiked by 1 person
Binders
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am haunted by Mitt’s binders full of women.
Did he not ever open the binders and free them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lil’ Barry was heard muttering something about President Trump45 and a magic wand😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Woods went to M.I.T.
After appearing at the funeral, POTUS should announce that Singh’s family will be front row at SOTU.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PTrump knows there will be no deal in holiday time and no one care if he is waiting in WH for Dims. There something was going in WH when PTrump was alone in DC and his whole family was in FL. There is no list of people who came to meet him or public schedule in last few days. Looking forward for smart CTH folks to think about?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thx for linking that twitter account, Citizen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
We can’t afford this government so leave it closed. It’s just that simple. At least 50% of the .Gov monster needs to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A hacking collective known as The Dark Overlord announced on New Year’s Eve that it had broken into the computer systems of a law firm and obtained files related to the September 11 attacks – threatening to publicly release a large cache of internal files unless a hefty ransom was paid, according to Motherboard.
Zero Hedge:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-01/pay-fck-hackers-threaten-dump-secret-911-attack-files-if-bitcoin-ransom-not-met
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow this gentleman to stay informed on happenings regarding Afghanistan Pakistan and China’s attempted influence in the region.
LikeLike
Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin)
Retired U.S. Army colonel, an IT command-and-control subject matter expert, Arabic & Kurdish trained, veteran of Afghanistan, Iraq and a mission to West Africa.
LikeLike
Mysterious Deaths of Reporters
56,177 views
RedPill78
“In the last 24 hours, two reporters in California have died mysteriously, let’s take a look.”
re: Bre Payton start at 3:50 – Interesting Payton’s fairly scathing article on Hillary Clinton two months before 2016 election in The Federalist. No coincidences.
FBI Interview Catches Hillary Clinton In Multiple Lies/
SEPTEMBER 2, 2016 By Bre Payton
“The FBI just released notes from its July 2 interview with Hillary Clinton about her use of a private, unsecured email server during her tenure as secretary of State. Their findings don’t look good for Clinton.”
http://thefederalist.com/2016/09/02/fbi-interview-catches-hillary-clinton-in-multiple-lies-private-server/
Chris Burrous KTLA Anchor Dead In Glendale Motel/
“Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers,” said KTLA president-general manager Don Corsini and news director Jason Ball in a statement. “He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”
“Burrous had been a regular on KTLA’s air since 2011. He was co-anchor of the weekend edition of “KTLA Morning News” and also served as a news correspondent for other KTLA telecasts. Burrous was recently part of the KTLA team that covered the state’s devastating wildfires last month and the mass shooting at Thousand Oaks’ Borderline Bar & Grill.”
https://variety.com/2018/tv/news/chris-burrous-ktla-anchor-dead-glendale-motel-1203096233/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump: Before the Hate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems so obvious that PT must have a LOT on these people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VSG PDJT needs to get a billionaire or three who are conservatives and anti-illegal immigration to fund the wall privately.
Give then a small royalty each person who passes through legally to busit and charge to enter from Mexico.
Eg. $5 per visitor per trip.
That would mean charging Canadians at the northern border too. I am Canadian and cross the border frequently but I would pay it.
LikeLike
Would absolutely rake in the cash from bisiting Canadians alone let alone from other countries.
I can tell you with certainty we don’t go North for our vacations.
LikeLike
visiting FFS
LikeLike
Trump should allow companies to pay for naming rights for portions of the wall. Think about it, The Facebook wall, the PCmatic fire wall the Ram tough slat wall and so on and so on.
LikeLike
Stupid idea. This should never be an advertisement wall, like a ballpark, for any reason. Must be totally professional. Leave the graffiti to the illegals on the other side.
LikeLike
I love it
LikeLike
Sorry second parragraph should be:
“Give them a small royalty for each person who passes through legally to visit and charge to enter from Mexico.”
LikeLike
Had to share—enjoy you all
LikeLike
News from India
Donald Trump signs law to step up India defence ties, call out China:
https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-donald-trump-india-us-china-relations-defence-army-airforce-navy-5519154/
LikeLike
When did CNN become Constantly Nauseating Noxious station? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pw7PB8jUEdw&feature=em-uploademail
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some say that President Trump tweets too much, but I say he doesn’t tweet enough. There are only so many extra minutes in his day. He should have a tweeting staff of about 25 (I would volunteer) who could give it the volume it really deserves. Look at how much incoming there is, who can say Trump responds too much, absurd.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Got anything to back that up, Bubba?
LikeLike
There are two Romney threads but this is a larger point so I am writing it here.
For how much longer are we going to accept, taking down, the TREASON – I use the word advisedly, treason – of frauds, arrogant puppets and phonies, be them Bloody Loser Romney or effeminate cuck Paul Ryan or Senile Tillerson or Beauregard “Hillary Plant” Sessions or Mangy Mattis or . . . – while pretending there is nothing to see there, that we have to be “even-handed”, we have to be “understanding”, we have to be “respectful” etc. etc. etc.
NO MORE PHONY “RESPECT”.
Our one and only true and tried champion is the one and only President, Donald J. Trump.
Put this SCUM on notice: you’re either for us or against us.
Tertium non datur.
LikeLike
“taking down”
LAYING down
LikeLike
He also had a few more!!! 🙂
LikeLike
The gall to talk about coming to your senses is more about Chuck & Nancy
LikeLike