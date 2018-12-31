Monday December 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, December 31, 2018
“All This And A Crown, Too”
THE BLAUSEE , A NICE MOUNTAIN LAKE IN THE KANDER VALLEY, SWITZERLAND
Happy New Year’s Eve…
#BarronTrump #Trump #TrumpFamily
Barron Trump – Lifestyle, Girlfriend, Family, Net worth, House, Car, Age, Biography 2018
Vintage New Year’s Eve cards…with Father Time and Baby New Year….
There is no such creature as a trans-gender person. No constumery, makeup, hormonal insinuation or mutilations are capable of altering DNA. No person is “assigned” gender. That is determined by nature in the earliest stages of fetal development, remaining unalterable through life.
XX or XY
Period.
End of discussion.
Molly Tuttle is in her 20’s and is a stunningly gifted guitarist and singer. Here she performs a favorite—John Hartford’s “Gentle On My Mind” in a bluegrass style that allow her so show off her sparkling guitar pickin . . .
One more day till un-elected bad people who stole our votes and the last election take over the house of representatives and start to un-ravel all our progress under PDJT. We are back where we started in 1776, taxation with no representation, no fair trial, theft of our money, our blood and treasure is lost for criminals. You can be thrown in jail for no reason, we have rampant censorship, our voices are repressed. It is a sad time. We had a chance…. We did not fix our voting process…….
And it begins…
Listening today to the various state California pols spinning the state’s Sanctuary Laws that allowed the murder of the Newman police officer Ronil Singh by illegal alien Gustavi Perez Arriaga. The state pols are saying that the police knew that Arriaga was a known gang member and should have – but didn’t – warn other police that he was. So instead of the State aiding and abetting the murder of the officer in the State’s sanctuary laws preventing police from running him in his two previous DUIs – his being stopped by Officer Singh for his 3rd DUI is what led to Singh being shot and killed. BTW, firearm possession by an illegal alien is a Federal offense. Though California is one of the most gun-hating states in the Union it doesn’t seem to have a law preventing illegal aliens from possessing firearms, it uses the Federal law. I presume then that if an illegal alien gang member is caught with a gun that could prevent the arresting agency from reporting that to the Feds?
The Wash Post lent a hand by reporting all of the facts quoted by Sheriff Christiansen leading up to Singh’s killing, including the State blocking running Airriage through Federal databases, and then said that the sheriff did not detail how the rules would have prevented Officer Singh’s death.
Just another acceptable civilian casualty in the ongoing battle for open borders and inclusiveness.
Especially that tragic temptation to “believe” the unbelievable in a vain attempt to avoid what is all too tragically real.
One Day At A Time
True Revival
In the days of Ezra the prophet, Israel was in much the same state as the Church today. Happily, however, some of the leaders became convicted that they had been neglecting the Word of God — especially that part which was addressed to them: the law of Moses.
As a result they built for Ezra a pulpit on which to stand and read the Scriptures to the people (Neh. 8:4). “From morning until midday” he read to them, while others mingled with the audience and “caused the people to understand.”
“So they read in the book, in the law of God distinctly, and gave the sense,” with the result that “all the people went their way to eat, and to drink, and to send portions [gifts], and to make great mirth, because they had understood the words that were declared unto them” (Vers. 8,12).
Similarly, after our Lord had explained the Scriptures to the two disciples on the way to Emmaus, they said to each other:
“Did not our heart burn within us, while He talked with us by the way, and while He opened to us the Scriptures?” (Luke 24:32).
Well-meaning groups and individuals have for decades been praying in vain for a true spiritual revival in the Church, but the only sure road to revival is a renewed interest in the Bible, and especially in what God there says to us in the Epistles of Paul.
When we become convicted of our neglect of God’s Word to us as found in the Epistles of Paul; when men of God “study” to “rightly divide” the Word and begin teaching it from the pulpit, a great spiritual revival will inevitably follow but, alas, most of God’s people are too complacent, too satisfied with a shallow profession to enter into this blessed experience. However, as we study the Word of God for ourselves, and especially that part of His Word which applies particularly to us, we, like the Israelites of Ezra’s day, will experience the joy of understanding God’s love letter to us.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/true-revival/
Nehemiah 8:4 And Ezra the scribe stood upon a pulpit of wood, which they had made for the purpose; and beside him stood Mattithiah, and Shema, and Anaiah, and Urijah, and Hilkiah, and Maaseiah, on his right hand; and on his left hand, Pedaiah, and Mishael, and Malchiah, and Hashum, and Hashbadana, Zechariah, and Meshullam.
8 So they read in the book in the law of God distinctly, and gave the sense, and caused them to understand the reading.
12 And all the people went their way to eat, and to drink, and to send portions, and to make great mirth, because they had understood the words that were declared unto them.
Luke 24:32 And they said one to another, Did not our heart burn within us, while he talked with us by the way, and while he opened to us the scriptures?
2Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
