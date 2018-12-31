December 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #711

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🍾—–New Year Eve Blessings to you All—–🍾
    🕛 Tomorrow is the beginning of another Brand New Year with Donald J. Trump as our President of the United State of America.

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
    ———–
    🌟 “Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name;
    make known among the nations what he has done.” 🌟
    —1 Chronicles 16:8
    ———–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for USSS–wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
    — for employees to stand strong–evil FBI are harassing employees at Trump’s properties
    — for criminals in FBI, DoJ, and CIA will be brought to justice-they are out-of-control mobs
    — Congress pass 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA
    — for the ongoing building of the WALL
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border-protected and alert
    — for ICE that they be able to do the work they were hired to do
    — for LEOs patrolling during New Year Eve/Day celebrations in USA
    — for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
    — for Treepers/Trump supporters’ safety during New Year Celebrations
    — for Peace in America and Protection for all American Patriots.
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “This is our new American moment.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Be Best….Be Safe, Everyone.

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • steph_gray says:
      December 31, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Oooooh what a clever tweet. Love it.

      • tuskyou says:
        December 31, 2018 at 12:55 am

        compound, lol

        • Dutchman says:
          December 31, 2018 at 1:10 am

          When the time comes, makes it easy, as walls can keep people out,…or IN!

          • Patrick healy says:
            December 31, 2018 at 2:02 am

            Yes Dutchman.
            I seem to remember Walter Ulbrich – the East German dictator (who was Frau Merkels mentor) telling the oppressed people that their wall was to keep the invaders out of the Communist utopia.
            So now you have the o’bamas locked inside a wall – throw away the key.
            Happy New year to all and thanks to Sundance.

        • millwright says:
          December 31, 2018 at 1:27 am

          So many of the politically influential/powerful L-Ps live behind walls – literal and figurative ! Why are there walls for thee and not for me ? It seems the L-Ps are trying to create the precursors for a civil war which may also explain their already announced anti-firearm pogrom to disarm the majority of Americans ! Most curious, when one notes recent news events have illegal aliens shooting American citizens in sanctuary and anti-gun states .

          • tuskyou says:
            December 31, 2018 at 1:42 am

            “walls for me and not for thee”–yep, it’s always do as I say not as I do with them.

            The gun control push will be relentless. I’m in Illinois. God help me. I read somewhere earlier today that the #1 story of the year was the Parkland shooting. I don’t believe that at all but I’m sure the left will use this “news” as a springboard.

      • Dutchman says:
        December 31, 2018 at 12:57 am

        Yup. And he can keep HAMMERING them with it, day after day.
        Perhaps those with Dem senators should be emailing and calling, telling them “no $ for wall, hang tough!”

        The longer this goes on, the better, and they aren’t going to hear the opposite message, anyway?

    • Michael Todaro says:
      December 31, 2018 at 1:41 am

      Chain up Mohammed & Manchelle’s wall from the outside. MAGA/KAG !

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:24 am

  6. spoogels says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Yellow vest protesters are now tearing down EU flags in France.

    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 31, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Winning for the French patriots.

    • The Boss says:
      December 31, 2018 at 2:31 am

      There is a certain business school professor that I’d love to send this video to. We had words about the EU more than ten years ago – I suggested the EU would fail in our lifetimes, and he got his panties in a knot over my comment. Time for a major league wedgie professor! Ha!

  7. geneticallycatholic says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:30 am

    I was searching for the painting “The Forgotten Man” – and came across this part of Jon McNaughton’s website, from 2016… Portraits of Trump and his quotes which will “make you think, laugh and cheer”.

    http://jonmcnaughton.com/trump-drawings-and-quotes-1/

  8. emet says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Did not the walls of Jericho have to fall before Joshua could take the city?

  9. Little Bessie says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:38 am

    On Drudge “John Kelly Jabs President on Way Out…” where the classless Kelly seems to take a major amount of the credit for keeping the President from pulling out of Afghanistan more than a year ago. These Generals are truly sick in the head. All they seem to want to do is get more American troops dead and more losing limbs for their hubris and their witless COIN [wining Muslim [dark] hearts and [small] minds] cultism, which is every bit as stupid and insane as Al Gore’s Global Warming cultism.

  10. steph_gray says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:45 am

    CTH #22 in Top 50 Conservative Web Sites at pjmedia.

    Happy New Year to Sundance, Ad Rem, et al!

  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:49 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:49 am

  13. Iamcat says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Wow. I just read Sundance’s article about Flynn and Benghazi. I can’t believe I missed it. I saw where JW was confirming this about Clinton knowing 10 days in advance of the attack, but now I understand everything. Thank you Sundance. I hope this news is made public very soon. It has to be. Obama and Hillary murdered those people. How could Gowdy have not known? This is horrible, but it would show the entire country how corrupt and deviant they really are.

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:52 am

  15. Dutchman says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Nobody LIKES to admit they were wrong, especially when lives were lost as a result. Far easier to cling to the illision that your theory was valid, and just needs more time, even if it means more deaths.
    I don’t blame the Generals, as much as,I blame Obama.

    He got Generals who would tell him what he wanted to hear, and our best payed the ultimate price.

    OBAMA was Comander in Chief, HE owns it, more than the authors of COIN.

    It fit in with his apology tour, and everything else in his admin.

    • Dutchman says:
      December 31, 2018 at 1:03 am

      This comment was in responce to little bessies post above, about kelly stabbing POTUS in back,…wordpress messup

    • Little Bessie says:
      December 31, 2018 at 1:10 am

      The problem I have with putting the blame on Obama (and it was Bush too), is that everyone here already knew Obama was a #$%&#, but some here need more convincing that “The Generals” are also #$%&#. No one here worshiped Obama, but some did “The Generals” and a couple of impervious to fact commenters here still do. I know that as they go into a rage at any perceived disrespect of their gods.

      • Sentient says:
        December 31, 2018 at 2:25 am

        My uncle is a retired four-star Army general. West Point grad. Was under consideration to be Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs but it went to Colin Powell. He’s a decent enough guy, but TOTALLY inside the DC bubble. When he was at my parents’ house a few years back he was watching Fox News and he was pleasantly surprised by it – he had literally never been exposed to Fox News before (as if one could get red-pilled from Fox!). He pontificated about policy (never bothering to listen to anyone else) and had the same cliched “fight them there so we don’t fight them here” mindset as every other general. Those guys are not used to being questioned – even their families treat them like celebrities – so they tend not to question themselves or the conventional “wisdom” that surrounds them.

    • Conservativeinny says:
      December 31, 2018 at 2:02 am

      Didn’t Obama do a purge of the Armed forces of those who disagreed with him?

  17. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:57 am

    • Dutchman says:
      December 31, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Gee, jeb should get his $ back, for that work.

      • Little Bessie says:
        December 31, 2018 at 1:24 am

        Jeb! should also get a refund on his batteries. They provide very little energy.

        • mr.piddles says:
          December 31, 2018 at 2:22 am

          Energizer Bunny he is not, indeed. Imagine Jeb! in his “kickin’ back” mode. Hangin’ at the pool or whatevs. Good golly, just imagine that… “Is Jeb! dead again? Oh dear, I think he’s really gone this time.” Nope, that’s just Low Energy Jeb dialed back to about a 3. Not to worry, folks.

          On the plus side I bet he’d be really good at going full-on hibernation mode in the winter. Like a freaking Black Bear, man. Heart rate like 12 beats per minute.

  18. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:03 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:11 am

  20. spoogels says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Dershowitz: A defense that might have freed Flynn — and still could

    snip..
    The question posed by the Flynn case is whether a lie can be material if the FBI already had indisputable evidence of the truthful answer and asked him the question for the sole purpose of giving him an opportunity to lie.

    As a civil libertarian, I believe the answer should be “No.” The proper function of an FBI or a grand jury interrogation is to obtain information they do not already have, and not to create a new crime by giving the suspect the opportunity to pass or fail a morality test with criminal consequences. Related to materiality is the claim that a suspect cannot be convicted if the question was not within the proper function of the law enforcement agency that asked it.

    https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/423189-dershowitz-a-defense-that-might-have-freed-flynn-and-still-could

  21. cheryl says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:19 am

    I have read multiple rumors about this today that Brennan was indicted, then I saw this article a while ago that he’s already been arrested. I cannot say whether it’s true or not, but it’s interesting.
    https://veryersatznews.com/2018/06/23/breaking-former-cia-director-john-brennan-arrested-for-child-trafficking/

    • Little Bessie says:
      December 31, 2018 at 1:31 am

      I am afraid this comes under the category of “Too good to be true”.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 31, 2018 at 1:39 am

      Yeah, but this at the bottom of your article:

      [ Correction (Posted June 23): The original version of this story misstated what happened to former CIA Director John Brennan. He was not arrested Saturday and is not nor has he ever been a suspect in an international child trafficking investigation.

      We regret and apologize for the false story that appeared on our website, and are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to be published.

      We apologize to our audience and to Mr. Brennan. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake. ]

    • Joemama says:
      December 31, 2018 at 1:41 am

      If you read the entire article, you will find that they retract the entire article on the same day that it was released, down at the bottom of the page. Nevertheless, they leave the article up, even though they admit that it is garbage.

      It is junk journalism, like the NY Times, which seems to like to do the same thing.

    • mimbler says:
      December 31, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Why post fake news? It doesn’t reflect well on this site.

  22. joan and bill says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:25 am

    voting fraud has been perfected since obuma’s 2nd term as shown by recent stolen seats in the house It will be in full bloom & worse in 2020 we need only paper ballots numbered and tied to an address with no provisional votes, no absentee votes and no early voting such as declaring one federal holiday with 24 hour voting only showing a voter ID card previously gotten in person with a photo and not a license in order to eliminate more fraud also our military can be the only ones allowed to vote early and they should be hand counted first

  23. stats_guy says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:29 am

    I see where F Chuck Todd has devoted an entire hour of his MTP today to the Climate Alarmist side saying that it is time to ignore skeptics. This coincides with Nancy forming a new Climate Change committee to server as a propaganda arm of her caucus. No doubt Todd is thrilled he doesn’t have to dirty his hands with deplorable scientists who disagree with the restructuring of the economy

    Can you imagine the scope of the pay to play $$$$ at stake, or as SD says; There’s Trillions of dollars a stake.

    No need in this group to look at Judith Curry’s latest paper arguing that much of the sea level ‘increase’ is due to subsidence. Of course that is a real issue to the extent that aquifers are drained, and therefore land around the ocean is subsiding (think New Orleans). But that’s all too much to think about for the half-wit performance artists that we call ‘anchors’

  24. Franklin says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Here is something the MSM will seek to bury…

    “A narrow majority of U.S. voters surveyed support President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and reduce the country’s military presence in Afghanistan, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill.

    Fifty-two percent of respondents said they back the moves in Syria and Afghanistan, which came as a surprise to the president’s own national security advisers when it was announced last week. By contrast, 48 percent said they oppose the troop withdrawals and reductions, the poll found.”

    https://thehill.com/policy/defense/423114-narrow-majority-backs-trump-on-syria-afghanistan-troop-reductions

  25. Sherri Young says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:33 am

    A bit on NXIVM and several recognizable names I had not heard connected to the cult:

    http://www.brainstain.us/2018/08/03/ben-szemkus-nxivm-recruitment-party/

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:36 am

    • Franklin says:
      December 31, 2018 at 2:00 am

      Politico trying to gin up a story
      From the story Chief Justice Roberts is the “circuit justice” for the D.C. Circuit, meaning he is the justice assigned to receive emergency and other petitions arising from that circuit.

      The subpoena was probably time sensitive since the District Court ruled on Friday.

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Homeland Security Wrecks CNN Reporter for Lying on Twitter
    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/homeland-security-wrecks-cnn-reporter-for-lying-on-twitter/

    Excerpt:

    CNN’s Jim Sciutto suffered an embarrassing beatdown on Twitter in mid-December after he was called out by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for blatantly lying.

    “We are happy to provide the facts — but you never reached out. In fact, DHS prevented 3,755 known or suspected terrorists from traveling to or entering the U.S. in FY 17. That’s in addition to 17,526 criminals, 1,019 gang members, and 3,028 special interest aliens,” DHS spokesman Tyler Q. Houltan said, mocking the alleged news organization with its own #FactsFirst hashtag.

  28. spoogels says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:42 am

    China’s wounded manufacturing sector has contracted for the first time in 2 years

    https://www.businessinsider.com.au/china-manufacturing-sector-pmi-contracts-december-2018-12

  29. Little Bessie says:
    December 31, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Warning! No, not any nude pictures. Those who still worship “The Generals” should probably just skip over this post or have a large dose of Alka-Seltzer at the ready..


    Mattis’ Islam Denial: ‘Insider Killings’ Are Counterinsurgency Killings

    Trolling for yet more evidence of ignorance and incompetence, Bob Woodward’s crude smear job, Fear, witlessly documented something else altogether: President Trump’s honest, moral understanding of the Afghanistan morass, and its unconscionable impact on our troops:

    At a July 2017 National Security Council meeting, Trump dressed down his generals and other advisers for 25 minutes, complaining that the United States was losing, according to Woodward. “The soldiers on the ground could run things much better than you,” Trump told them. “They could do a much better job. I don’t know what the hell we’re doing.” He went on to ask: “How many more deaths? How many more lost limbs? How much longer are we going to be there?”

    The continuing phenomenon of so-called “insider killings,” or “green on blue attacks”—where a member of the Afghan Muslim security forces (military or police), in uniform, turns his weapon on U.S. troops, killing or wounding them—validates Trump’s grave concerns.
    Mattis’ comments about “increased vetting” by Afghan leadership to detect “radicalization,” and subsequent remarks at a Pentagon 9/11 remembrance ceremony characterizing the mass murderous jihad terror attacks as “hatred disguised in false religious grab,” are depressingly consistent with his development and evangelistic application of the counterinsurgency (COIN) doctrine. COIN, as adapted by Mattis in 2006 to Muslim battlegrounds, rivets upon his thoroughly bowdlerized view of mainstream, sharia-based Islam, and the creed’s central institution of jihad warfare. John Dickerson’s 2010 hagiography of General Mattis describes the key feature of the COIN manual—“a new concept of risk: troops use less force and accept more short-term vulnerability to build ties with locals that will bring longer-term security”—and how Mattis conceived and acted upon this overarching directive. Mattis “called in experts in Arab culture to lead cultural sensitivity classes.”

    He-who-must-not-be-disrespected and his like minded generals are clearly dangerous ignoramuses getting so many American troops dead and missing limbs for their insane, impervious to reason, Islam denying, moronic COIN Cultism group think.

    • Sentient says:
      December 31, 2018 at 2:40 am

      See the 2009 Camp Chapman attack – when our top “intelligence” staff allowed themselves to get blown up by an Afghani triple agent who was allowed, unfrisked, into a meeting with top CIA brass. Whether it’s generals or US “intelligence”, it provides some useful context to think of them as “government workers” – sometimes more capable than the person at the local DMV, sometimes not.

  30. Robert Smith says:
    December 31, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Mattis in the field. A German dude analyzes his field effectiveness.

  31. MelH says:
    December 31, 2018 at 2:13 am

    https://wearethellod.com/breaking-ted-nugent-announces-build-the-wall-star-studded-benefit-concert/ This will be a 3-day event at which dolly Parton will sing and Loretta Lynn will sing her farewell from the country singing business, all to raise money for the Wall. Ted Nugent expects to raise enough to finish the wall….and beside that is an article with Trump saying all workers go back to work today.

    • MelH says:
      December 31, 2018 at 2:21 am

      Correction: Trump orders all Members of CONGRESS back to work or face arrest. Ummm POTUS is not happy. He might have had time to read the Twitter pages of Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, and John Brennan, just to name a few who almost EVERY day are tearing the President limb from limb, with NO regard for truth!

  32. trapper says:
    December 31, 2018 at 2:30 am

    Well, this would get interesting real quick. And PDJT could follow it with Dershowitz as AG. Heads would explode all over the place, including some here. But I like Webb, and following it up with Dershowitz for AG would be just the ticket.

    https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/secretary-of-defense-jim-webb/

