December 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #711

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Add a MINIMUM of 12% for rigged polling.
POTUS sent this as a message-in-a-tweet:
No way in hell that 41% of Vets can’t recognize a [GREAT] leader as President.
Damn Strsight.
🍾—–New Year Eve Blessings to you All—–🍾
🕛 Tomorrow is the beginning of another Brand New Year with Donald J. Trump as our President of the United State of America.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
———–
🌟 “Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name;
make known among the nations what he has done.” 🌟
—1 Chronicles 16:8
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for USSS–wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
— for employees to stand strong–evil FBI are harassing employees at Trump’s properties
— for criminals in FBI, DoJ, and CIA will be brought to justice-they are out-of-control mobs
— Congress pass 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA
— for the ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border-protected and alert
— for ICE that they be able to do the work they were hired to do
— for LEOs patrolling during New Year Eve/Day celebrations in USA
— for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for Treepers/Trump supporters’ safety during New Year Celebrations
— for Peace in America and Protection for all American Patriots.
—————————————————–
🦅 “This is our new American moment.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Be Best….Be Safe, Everyone.
Amen.
Lovely, Grandma, thank you! Looking forward to another year of your fine opening comments.
Praying !
It’s very sweet of you Grandma to be looking out for so many! Many blessings back to you. ❤️️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oooooh what a clever tweet. Love it.
compound, lol
When the time comes, makes it easy, as walls can keep people out,…or IN!
Yes Dutchman.
I seem to remember Walter Ulbrich – the East German dictator (who was Frau Merkels mentor) telling the oppressed people that their wall was to keep the invaders out of the Communist utopia.
So now you have the o’bamas locked inside a wall – throw away the key.
Happy New year to all and thanks to Sundance.
So many of the politically influential/powerful L-Ps live behind walls – literal and figurative ! Why are there walls for thee and not for me ? It seems the L-Ps are trying to create the precursors for a civil war which may also explain their already announced anti-firearm pogrom to disarm the majority of Americans ! Most curious, when one notes recent news events have illegal aliens shooting American citizens in sanctuary and anti-gun states .
“walls for me and not for thee”–yep, it’s always do as I say not as I do with them.
The gun control push will be relentless. I’m in Illinois. God help me. I read somewhere earlier today that the #1 story of the year was the Parkland shooting. I don’t believe that at all but I’m sure the left will use this “news” as a springboard.
Yup. And he can keep HAMMERING them with it, day after day.
Perhaps those with Dem senators should be emailing and calling, telling them “no $ for wall, hang tough!”
The longer this goes on, the better, and they aren’t going to hear the opposite message, anyway?
Chain up Mohammed & Manchelle’s wall from the outside. MAGA/KAG !
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is great, Citizen. I’m so glad you found this and posted it.
Our wishes are slowly coming true….every little bit of WALL helps.
I pray somehow this news will get back to the newly formed caravan in Honduras will hear about it and get discouraged and go back home.
United States of America is NOT open for business of welcoming the illegal aliens. Go Home.
Go home, back to your 3rd world s—-oles ! ..and take your drugs, diseases and anchor babies with you. MAGA/KAG !
This is FANTASTIC!!! What a great way to end my night!
…and the old year of 2018
🙂
Construction of a new $73 million bollard wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Santa Teresa, N.M., began Monday after an official groundbreaking of what officials called the “president’s border wall.”
“Make no mistakes ladies and gentleman, this wall is going to reduce illegal entries,” U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull said
https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2018/04/09/mexico-border-bollard-wall-construction-santa-teresa/498773002/
So excited to hear this, too, Bullseye!
“BUILD THAT WALL” rally call is coming true.
From April 2018. That section will be done by March 2019, in three short months!
LikeLiked by 1 person
D-rats are now demanding we Tear Down Prison Walls … cause they don’t work.
And their leader Pelosi is third in line for the Presidency.
😏
That’d be an Article 25, on steroids.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Twitter there is a line of info from “Sgt. Friday”, saying he has discovered the trigger for RussiaGate was Mike Pence who lied because he has always been anti-Trump. Pence is the “sacrificial lamb” to get Nancy Pelosi as the first woman President. Pence and Flynn both lied about the same incident and the plan was hatched by Yates, Pence and Flynn.
BS
Clinton Crime Syndicate sine qua non. MAGA/KAG !
Very nice, and its’s sure to be effective.
The rancher is right. Absolutely.
Yellow vest protesters are now tearing down EU flags in France.
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Winning for the French patriots.
There is a certain business school professor that I’d love to send this video to. We had words about the EU more than ten years ago – I suggested the EU would fail in our lifetimes, and he got his panties in a knot over my comment. Time for a major league wedgie professor! Ha!
I was searching for the painting “The Forgotten Man” – and came across this part of Jon McNaughton’s website, from 2016… Portraits of Trump and his quotes which will “make you think, laugh and cheer”.
http://jonmcnaughton.com/trump-drawings-and-quotes-1/
I have this bookmarked 🙂
… https://twitter.com/McNaughtonArt …
Did not the walls of Jericho have to fall before Joshua could take the city?
Buh, buh Walls don’t WORK.
See, that just PROVES the Bible is a fantasy!/s
On Drudge “John Kelly Jabs President on Way Out…” where the classless Kelly seems to take a major amount of the credit for keeping the President from pulling out of Afghanistan more than a year ago. These Generals are truly sick in the head. All they seem to want to do is get more American troops dead and more losing limbs for their hubris and their witless COIN [wining Muslim [dark] hearts and [small] minds] cultism, which is every bit as stupid and insane as Al Gore’s Global Warming cultism.
Where is your link and direct quote FROM KELLY … in context of discussion?
Where is your basis for taking ANY media gossip as fact before it’s vetted?
Looks like the latimes
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-john-kelly-exit-interview-20181230-story.html
I read it in the UK Daily mail too. Where is the NDA that Kelly signed?
Thank you BKR. Nice of the New York Times and just embellish that part, which is now the headline everywhere.
And Kelly must have known that. Or at least should have. That’s how these things work.
Just go to Drudge, like I said. If you just want to out-of-hand dismiss Drudge, you certainly have the right to do that. If we wait for everything to be “vetted” to 100% satisfaction, we will never get very far and when we get where we are going, we will be the last ones there.
You just shredded your personal credibility.
Sad.
BKR: Didn’t you used to post at CHB ? Always the same K-J reaction to unpopular posts there, too !
No I didn’t. I said it was from Drudge (the link) and it is from Drudge (the link). Let me remind you, this is no trial and you are no judge. Do you think you are Robert Mueller.
Drudge is garbage click bait.
Some say that, but he gets a lot of traffic and is thought by many to be “conservative”. You can ignore him, but a lot of voters won’t and they do vote.
“For the second year in a row, The Drudge Report topped PJM’s list of the top 50 conservative websites, followed by Breitbart News, The Daily Caller, and ZeroHedge”
CTH is 22nd.
Drudge reference desk is good but homo drudge is a part time never Trumper, and a fake conservative, drudge is a toilet, always printing stupid sh!t about Trump on a regular ,
Deleted Drudge several months ago along with Daily Wire, MRC, and Newsmax. Washington Times & Washington Examiner are no better. We are Eloi and they are all Morlocks. MAGA/KAG !
I hate drudge but go there anyways for some reason ,citizen free press is much better though
lol
Lots of these generals with all their high standards of loyalty and code of ethics and such are sure turning out to be well, hmmm I’ll be nice, disappointing
Political generals such as Kelly et al are the ultimate, brown nose swamp slime. Thanks but no thanks for your “service”. MAGA/KAG!
My neighbor, a retired Maj. Gen., once told me that the President approves all promotions of senior generals, taking special interest in the most powerful 3 and 4-star decisions. I’m guessing Kelly got to the top with a hand-up from Obama; Mattis, too.
Since Obama’s purger of the conservative military leadership is well-known, I am not surprised when any senior general who retired in the past 10 years trashes the President.
CTH #22 in Top 50 Conservative Web Sites at pjmedia.
Happy New Year to Sundance, Ad Rem, et al!
Could you comment a link, if you have it? Thanks.
This “must” be it.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/top-conservative-websites-for-2018/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well done, citizen!
CNN even interviewed witches complaining about Trump using the phrase “witch Hunt” re Mueller investigation.
I kid you not.
Po widdle witchy feewings.
Charles Bronson as Paul Kersey in Death Wish said it best: “They’re like cockroaches. You have to kill them all or what’s the use.” MAGA/KAG!
Wow. I just read Sundance’s article about Flynn and Benghazi. I can’t believe I missed it. I saw where JW was confirming this about Clinton knowing 10 days in advance of the attack, but now I understand everything. Thank you Sundance. I hope this news is made public very soon. It has to be. Obama and Hillary murdered those people. How could Gowdy have not known? This is horrible, but it would show the entire country how corrupt and deviant they really are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Obama’s vast database on everyone that Maxine Waters spoke about ensured no-one got out of line
Knowing this and seeing that Judicial Watch FOIA, why can’t the families of the 4 Americans killed no sure Hillary and Obama in their private capacity?
I mean if they ran over someone in their car and killed them they would be held responsible too.
Btw-why doesn’t Hillary drive? Did she, years ago run someone over and kill them and it was hushed up? Its very strange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A horrifying photo all the more horrifying with what we know now.
Never let this go away. Understand that the CIA, State and DOD all participated.
And the entire Deep State has covered it up, with massive assistance from Congress and the MSM.
Panetta, General Ham, CIA Benghazi base chief “Bob”, all were involved in covering the crimes.
Hillary was a joyful participant before, during and following the tragedy.
You won’t find any outrage among conservatives.
LikeLike
Nobody LIKES to admit they were wrong, especially when lives were lost as a result. Far easier to cling to the illision that your theory was valid, and just needs more time, even if it means more deaths.
I don’t blame the Generals, as much as,I blame Obama.
He got Generals who would tell him what he wanted to hear, and our best payed the ultimate price.
OBAMA was Comander in Chief, HE owns it, more than the authors of COIN.
It fit in with his apology tour, and everything else in his admin.
This comment was in responce to little bessies post above, about kelly stabbing POTUS in back,…wordpress messup
The problem I have with putting the blame on Obama (and it was Bush too), is that everyone here already knew Obama was a #$%&#, but some here need more convincing that “The Generals” are also #$%&#. No one here worshiped Obama, but some did “The Generals” and a couple of impervious to fact commenters here still do. I know that as they go into a rage at any perceived disrespect of their gods.
My uncle is a retired four-star Army general. West Point grad. Was under consideration to be Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs but it went to Colin Powell. He’s a decent enough guy, but TOTALLY inside the DC bubble. When he was at my parents’ house a few years back he was watching Fox News and he was pleasantly surprised by it – he had literally never been exposed to Fox News before (as if one could get red-pilled from Fox!). He pontificated about policy (never bothering to listen to anyone else) and had the same cliched “fight them there so we don’t fight them here” mindset as every other general. Those guys are not used to being questioned – even their families treat them like celebrities – so they tend not to question themselves or the conventional “wisdom” that surrounds them.
LikeLike
Didn’t Obama do a purge of the Armed forces of those who disagreed with him?
Yep!
LikeLike
China Beige Book Issues Dire Fourth-Quarter Preview
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-30/china-beige-book-issues-dire-fourth-quarter-preview
Gee, jeb should get his $ back, for that work.
Jeb! should also get a refund on his batteries. They provide very little energy.
Energizer Bunny he is not, indeed. Imagine Jeb! in his “kickin’ back” mode. Hangin’ at the pool or whatevs. Good golly, just imagine that… “Is Jeb! dead again? Oh dear, I think he’s really gone this time.” Nope, that’s just Low Energy Jeb dialed back to about a 3. Not to worry, folks.
On the plus side I bet he’d be really good at going full-on hibernation mode in the winter. Like a freaking Black Bear, man. Heart rate like 12 beats per minute.
I remember when Obama bought all that ammo for the IRS and DHS/DOJ–2013
1.6 Billion Rounds Of Ammo For Homeland Security? It’s Time For A National Conversation
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ralphbenko/2013/03/11/1-6-billion-rounds-of-ammo-for-homeland-security-its-time-for-a-national-conversation/#a55d175624bb
&
Why Are Federal Bureaucrats Buying Guns And Ammo? $158 Million Spent By Non-Military Agencies
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2017/10/20/why-are-federal-bureaucrats-buying-guns-and-ammo-158-million-spent-by-non-military-agencies/#7c55e91b64a1
Are we sure that’s all Citizen ?
The IRS has a law en ft ok cre office that care guns. As such they also have an obligation to assist other Federal and local LEO Agencies.
ft ok cre = Enforcement
Dershowitz: A defense that might have freed Flynn — and still could
snip..
The question posed by the Flynn case is whether a lie can be material if the FBI already had indisputable evidence of the truthful answer and asked him the question for the sole purpose of giving him an opportunity to lie.
As a civil libertarian, I believe the answer should be “No.” The proper function of an FBI or a grand jury interrogation is to obtain information they do not already have, and not to create a new crime by giving the suspect the opportunity to pass or fail a morality test with criminal consequences. Related to materiality is the claim that a suspect cannot be convicted if the question was not within the proper function of the law enforcement agency that asked it.
https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/423189-dershowitz-a-defense-that-might-have-freed-flynn-and-still-could
I have read multiple rumors about this today that Brennan was indicted, then I saw this article a while ago that he’s already been arrested. I cannot say whether it’s true or not, but it’s interesting.
https://veryersatznews.com/2018/06/23/breaking-former-cia-director-john-brennan-arrested-for-child-trafficking/
LikeLike
I am afraid this comes under the category of “Too good to be true”.
Yeah, but this at the bottom of your article:
[ Correction (Posted June 23): The original version of this story misstated what happened to former CIA Director John Brennan. He was not arrested Saturday and is not nor has he ever been a suspect in an international child trafficking investigation.
We regret and apologize for the false story that appeared on our website, and are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to be published.
We apologize to our audience and to Mr. Brennan. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake. ]
If you read the entire article, you will find that they retract the entire article on the same day that it was released, down at the bottom of the page. Nevertheless, they leave the article up, even though they admit that it is garbage.
It is junk journalism, like the NY Times, which seems to like to do the same thing.
Why post fake news? It doesn’t reflect well on this site.
voting fraud has been perfected since obuma’s 2nd term as shown by recent stolen seats in the house It will be in full bloom & worse in 2020 we need only paper ballots numbered and tied to an address with no provisional votes, no absentee votes and no early voting such as declaring one federal holiday with 24 hour voting only showing a voter ID card previously gotten in person with a photo and not a license in order to eliminate more fraud also our military can be the only ones allowed to vote early and they should be hand counted first
I see where F Chuck Todd has devoted an entire hour of his MTP today to the Climate Alarmist side saying that it is time to ignore skeptics. This coincides with Nancy forming a new Climate Change committee to server as a propaganda arm of her caucus. No doubt Todd is thrilled he doesn’t have to dirty his hands with deplorable scientists who disagree with the restructuring of the economy
Can you imagine the scope of the pay to play $$$$ at stake, or as SD says; There’s Trillions of dollars a stake.
No need in this group to look at Judith Curry’s latest paper arguing that much of the sea level ‘increase’ is due to subsidence. Of course that is a real issue to the extent that aquifers are drained, and therefore land around the ocean is subsiding (think New Orleans). But that’s all too much to think about for the half-wit performance artists that we call ‘anchors’
How can you tell if a man is honest?
Just ask him if he believes in global warming, especially as “settled science” and something at all apocalyptic.
If he says he does, you know you are dealing with a crook.
The words “carbon tax” should disqualify all people from office.
Dear God, Please make Dems run on climate change.
Here is something the MSM will seek to bury…
“A narrow majority of U.S. voters surveyed support President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and reduce the country’s military presence in Afghanistan, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill.
Fifty-two percent of respondents said they back the moves in Syria and Afghanistan, which came as a surprise to the president’s own national security advisers when it was announced last week. By contrast, 48 percent said they oppose the troop withdrawals and reductions, the poll found.”
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/423114-narrow-majority-backs-trump-on-syria-afghanistan-troop-reductions
Lots of Democrats just say they want to stay in Afghanistan and Syria because President Trump wants to get out. If he announced he was going to increase the number of troops there, they would call him a war monger.
Imagine the wailing when he announces some troop draw downs and re-basings in Europe.
52 percent back Trump on Syria. The other 48% would back the president’s policies if his name weren’t Donald Trump.
A bit on NXIVM and several recognizable names I had not heard connected to the cult:
http://www.brainstain.us/2018/08/03/ben-szemkus-nxivm-recruitment-party/
Please post on Open Thread not here
Will do so in future. Thought it might be interesting because Stormy Daniels and Eric Schneiderman are two of the people mentioned and have also actively opposed Trump.
Politico trying to gin up a story
From the story Chief Justice Roberts is the “circuit justice” for the D.C. Circuit, meaning he is the justice assigned to receive emergency and other petitions arising from that circuit.
The subpoena was probably time sensitive since the District Court ruled on Friday.
Homeland Security Wrecks CNN Reporter for Lying on Twitter
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/homeland-security-wrecks-cnn-reporter-for-lying-on-twitter/
Excerpt:
CNN’s Jim Sciutto suffered an embarrassing beatdown on Twitter in mid-December after he was called out by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for blatantly lying.
“We are happy to provide the facts — but you never reached out. In fact, DHS prevented 3,755 known or suspected terrorists from traveling to or entering the U.S. in FY 17. That’s in addition to 17,526 criminals, 1,019 gang members, and 3,028 special interest aliens,” DHS spokesman Tyler Q. Houltan said, mocking the alleged news organization with its own #FactsFirst hashtag.
China’s wounded manufacturing sector has contracted for the first time in 2 years
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/china-manufacturing-sector-pmi-contracts-december-2018-12
Warning! No, not any nude pictures. Those who still worship “The Generals” should probably just skip over this post or have a large dose of Alka-Seltzer at the ready..
Mattis’ Islam Denial: ‘Insider Killings’ Are Counterinsurgency Killings
Trolling for yet more evidence of ignorance and incompetence, Bob Woodward’s crude smear job, Fear, witlessly documented something else altogether: President Trump’s honest, moral understanding of the Afghanistan morass, and its unconscionable impact on our troops:
At a July 2017 National Security Council meeting, Trump dressed down his generals and other advisers for 25 minutes, complaining that the United States was losing, according to Woodward. “The soldiers on the ground could run things much better than you,” Trump told them. “They could do a much better job. I don’t know what the hell we’re doing.” He went on to ask: “How many more deaths? How many more lost limbs? How much longer are we going to be there?”
The continuing phenomenon of so-called “insider killings,” or “green on blue attacks”—where a member of the Afghan Muslim security forces (military or police), in uniform, turns his weapon on U.S. troops, killing or wounding them—validates Trump’s grave concerns.
Mattis’ comments about “increased vetting” by Afghan leadership to detect “radicalization,” and subsequent remarks at a Pentagon 9/11 remembrance ceremony characterizing the mass murderous jihad terror attacks as “hatred disguised in false religious grab,” are depressingly consistent with his development and evangelistic application of the counterinsurgency (COIN) doctrine. COIN, as adapted by Mattis in 2006 to Muslim battlegrounds, rivets upon his thoroughly bowdlerized view of mainstream, sharia-based Islam, and the creed’s central institution of jihad warfare. John Dickerson’s 2010 hagiography of General Mattis describes the key feature of the COIN manual—“a new concept of risk: troops use less force and accept more short-term vulnerability to build ties with locals that will bring longer-term security”—and how Mattis conceived and acted upon this overarching directive. Mattis “called in experts in Arab culture to lead cultural sensitivity classes.”
He-who-must-not-be-disrespected and his like minded generals are clearly dangerous ignoramuses getting so many American troops dead and missing limbs for their insane, impervious to reason, Islam denying, moronic COIN Cultism group think.
See the 2009 Camp Chapman attack – when our top “intelligence” staff allowed themselves to get blown up by an Afghani triple agent who was allowed, unfrisked, into a meeting with top CIA brass. Whether it’s generals or US “intelligence”, it provides some useful context to think of them as “government workers” – sometimes more capable than the person at the local DMV, sometimes not.
Mattis in the field. A German dude analyzes his field effectiveness.
https://wearethellod.com/breaking-ted-nugent-announces-build-the-wall-star-studded-benefit-concert/ This will be a 3-day event at which dolly Parton will sing and Loretta Lynn will sing her farewell from the country singing business, all to raise money for the Wall. Ted Nugent expects to raise enough to finish the wall….and beside that is an article with Trump saying all workers go back to work today.
Correction: Trump orders all Members of CONGRESS back to work or face arrest. Ummm POTUS is not happy. He might have had time to read the Twitter pages of Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, and John Brennan, just to name a few who almost EVERY day are tearing the President limb from limb, with NO regard for truth!
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/secretary-of-defense-jim-webb/
