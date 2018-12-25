December 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #705

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎈..🎈…🎈….Happy Birthday, Jesus….🎈..🎈…🎈
🎄….for Jesus is the Reason for the Season….🎄
❤️—-Jesus—-❤️
Alpha and Omega, Almighty, Author and Finisher of our Faith, Authority, Beloved Son of God…..Bread of Life, Bridegroom, Deliverer, Faithful and True, Glory of the Lord…..Good Shepherd, Great High Priest, Holy One, I Am, Immanuel…..The Just One, King of Kings, Lamb of God, The Life, Light of the World…..Lion of the Tribe of Judah, Lord of All, Lord of Lords, Messiah, Only Begotten Son…..Prophet, Redeemer, Resurrection and the Life, Risen Lord, Rock, Savior…..Son of Man, Son of the Most High, The Door, The Way, The Word…..True Light, True Vine, Truth, Victorious One….
Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace…..and so much more…….He alone is Worthy…….Jesus……
🌟 “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!” —-2 Cor 9:15
🌟 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” —John 3:16
——————————————–
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safety for President Trump and his family in the White House
— for USSS–100% loyalty and wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
— for truth to come out ahead of Opposition’s and Fake News’ lies.
— for 100% of our America Wall funding
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for safety for all Treepers and Trump supporters over CHRISTmas season wherever they are and go
— for all the Treepers to have a blessed CHRISTmas
— for Oppositions’ mouths to be binded up and nary say a word for today
— for Peace in America…. and around the world today
🎵..Christ is born in Bethlehem.. Hark! the herald angels sing.. Glory to the new-born King!..
—————————————————–
”Merry CHRISTmas, everyone….Merry CHRISTmas and God Bless You.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Also this one from Sundance twitter:
Merry Christmas Grandma, and thank you so much for always starting our day off with your beautiful posts.
Amen. God Bless all my fellow Treepers and Merry Christmas to all!
Thank You President Trump for cleaning up the decades of our messes in USA.
We Love You, President Trump and Merry CHRISTmas to you and your wonderful family.
President Trump, that is because, unlike you, General Mattis forgot the country of his birth.
He started out with 2.0 Billion Dollars, but there are handling fees, you know.
Obama had unlimited funding with just a phone call.
Not by everyone. There are less members of ISIS respecting us now than there were two years ago.
I think that may have something to do with the fact that there are way less of them now to be respecting anybody, than there were back then, on account of all the unfortunate terminal accidents so many of them have had. I suspect you, Mr. President, had a lot to do with that.
This one is so hilarious – that bit about “(poor me)”….. I love this President!
Thank you to the Ancient Of Days, for allowing me to be alive at this time in our country’s history.
A nation without a border not a nation. If such is the case, a govt is not warranted. Shutdown should persist until we decide to remain a nation and define our border.
I wholeheartedly agree.
Never gonna happen.
Or he could appoint him to head the IRS with a mandate to investigate democrats tax returns.
People are fretting over Ginsberg–something stinks–I’m wondering if Ginsberg’s on life support.
People have said there is no way she can “bounced back” that quickly as it takes 6 weeks to 6 mos to feel better and up to 1-2 years to feel yourself again, only if the surgery was successful.
Well, I don’t know. She looked more than half dead to me before her lung surgery.
The news report I heard in passing on the 23rd or 24th stated that she was back at work….
I had major thoracic surgery twice in my early 40’s. One involved multiple entry points, the other involved separating my sternum from some of my ribs. Left hospital on 5th day post-op in both instances.
There was NO WAY that I could be clear-headed enough to do my job between the Oxy, Dilaudid and Percocet I was taking after returning home. It was six weeks before I was cleared to return to work, and several additional weeks afterward where lifting anything weighing more than ten pounds was forbidden.
If that doddering old woman is already back at work in way under two weeks after one lobe of her left lung was removed, then she’s not human.
There’s something here that’s not being reported on…
LOVE this tweet!! Good for Rand Paul to smack them down this effectively!
That’s a damn truthbomb MOAB right there. Yeehaw, Senator. Well done.
Merry christmas to all of you at treehouse! Another great year coming to close!
