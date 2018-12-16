Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Chris Wallace…

Former New York Mayor and current lawyer for President Trump appears on Fox News as swamp guardian Chris Wallace constructs the opposing argument for Robert Mueller.
Cohen looks like he was waterboarded.
an eyedropper doesn’t count as actual waterboarding
chris continues to puke all over himself. Everything he is trying to attack is PURE BIAS and has no relation to the actual facts – HE WANTS you to assume that Trump is guilty and cohen is a choir boy by the way he is phrasing his “questions” – actual declarations not questions.
Used to think he was at least OK, now have ZERO respect for him – demonrat hack !
…Chris has his orders from Lachlan, his new master …only Tucker/Hannity/Ingraham are holding the line …Shepherd Smith is more MSNBC than MSNBC
Shep is quite the drama queen. I wonder if he’d ever co-host a show with Madcow?
Shep ought to transfer to The View.
He is no newsman by any stretch of the imagination.
He’d fit right in with those Leftist cows, be far more appreciated, and maybe even be able to dress up in drag.
How interesting it is that guys like Wallace have shown themselves to be part of PRAVDA/MSM and cover agents for the DSA. Consider that just a few years ago most people, including what most would call conservatives, thought he was a smart guy, well informed and on the right team ? That was of course another illusion and fallacy deliberately created. Many of these supposed smart guys are nothing of the sort, but simply creations or actors on a stage with a captive audience. Oreilly was one as well as B. Hume, B Baier, Shannon Bream and many others. None of them ever tell the entire truth of any matter and simply water it all down to confuse people with the opposing view that is now almost 100% lies and distortions. This is exactly why we are living in a form of controlled insanity and massive dystopia. It is the essence of the cognitive dissonance and normalcy bias we all live under that is deliberately created to control us. And no doubt much of it has surely worked !
Fortunately many are awakening and seeing it all for what it is, just another control mechanism. But that has been a very slow process indeed by Americans. It has all been rather obvious and well known for years now, not months or weeks.
Perfectly stated!
Little Chrissy barely gives Rudy a chance to answer a question.
He did not want Rudy to answer with the truth.
Lefty Prissy Chrissy only wants anwers that will support The Narrative.
Why isn’t he (Guiliani) the Attorney General?
he turned it down
Yes for SDNY.
I really wish someone would launch a new MAGA conservative network so we can watch Fox lose 90% of their viewer ship overnight!
I would watch TV again if there was one.
One America News – https://tvpc.us/player/?cid=73
Isn’t OANN working out?
Chris Wallace is an insufferable hack. Unwatchable.
Obviously Rudy did not read the script, which confounded the narrative pusher.
Yes it is all a script and they are all play actors !
Although I would point out those that I mentioned above likely do not even realize what they are doing or why ? Much less how they are being manipulated. They have played their parts for so long and so well they believe they are the smart guys. They are paid well and many have believed them for so long that it all convinces them of their authority ~!
They are all living in a massive illusion they have been part of creating and some likely are not even aware of any of it.
You gotta be kidding me? Mueller digging into Trump’s life as far back as 1986 and sudden unpaid parking tickets! He really has nothing on Trump to be that desperate.
i think Guiliani was being sarcastic.
I don’t think he was being sarcastic; the NY AG has advertised all over the world that she is going to investigate everything and anything under the sun in the life and times of anyone or anyplace with the Trump name on it.
And yeah, I believe parking tickets will be a part of her moronic investigation!
Laetitia James, the new NY AG, intends to go full nuclear on Trump’s personal life and businesses, including that of his family, and friends of the family. There’s no place she won’t investigate to get him, all options and timelines are open. One really nasty woman.filled with pure hate toward Trump.
You’re right about that, BUT, wait for Trump, etal go full throttle nuclear counter-punch on all of the NYS swamppy government, esp. Andrew Cuomo.
It will come at the right moment, that I can tell you. LOL!
I can’t stand watching the media……………..they act so righteous. They couldn’t prove collusion or obstruction so they aim for campaign contribution as a payoff. It’s so obvious Cohen is a rat trying to save his arse. Move on folks, there’s nothing here to watch.
What about these stories that Mueller’s office destroyed 19,000 text messages now discovered by the OIG. Both Giuliani and PDJT have asserted this today. What’s going to be done about this?
After IG discoverd texts on Strzok’s FBI Samsung, Strzok was removed and returned his Iphone to Muller, and Muller or DOJ did reset it to factory settings.
Wallace, talking head prosecutor for team Mueller. What an insufferable idiot.
Kind of petty, Chris, when we have American citizens being spied upon and their lives ruined by Democrat and RINO crooks.
IF this all ever breaks, it will be interesting to see which Senators and House Reps are knee deep in illegality as well.
The crucial word being IF.
Chris Wallace is a Law illiterate. Giuliani is attacking Cohen’s credibility and Wallace’s response is: “the issue isn’t the accuser’s credibility, it is the defendant’s.” HUHHH?? A total reversal of the burden of proof and the presumption of innocence, not even going to such basic concepts as a person’s right to rely on his attorney’s advice and the confidentiality of attorney-client communications. Other than that, the fool seems to be taking his lead from the liberal Murdoch kids who are taking over FOX News. He is almost as bad as his namesake, Fredo Cuomo.
Swamp guardian has no pull, only bull.
When Giuliani is on his game, there’s no one quicker. This interview is almost a Stooges routine with Rudy endlessly slapping down Chrissy Wallace, who I admit took it good naturedly.
PRAY for Judge Sullivan.
Awww Maw…..Chris Wallace again??!! Didn’t we have Chris Wallace last week. Paw says it ain’t right!
I saw this, shouldn’t have been surprised but Wallace’s petty viciousness and lack of integrity was mind boggling.
Chris Wallace is a pompous A…
he talks over the answers he doesn’t give Guiliani the time to finish his responses
when he fights back
he retorts to a tactic he used in the past “there is no time and i would like to ask a few questions on a different topic”
Pugnacious Pomeranian, hisself! Lol! Chrissy revels in the game of whispers, innuendoes, and lies. Rudy whipped out a rolled up newpaper and sent him to the corner 🙂
Rudy said Cohen pleaded to a stand alone campaign charge, not a conspiracy. That means Trump did not tell Cohen to pay $130,000 to Stormy.
I think it means that Trump did not tell Cohen to break any laws, campaign or otherwise. He probably told him to take care of Stormy (assuming it would be done legally)
And it -was- done legally. They had Cohen confess to a non-crime in return for reduced sentence on his actual sleazy business crimes.
Yep.
Havent watched Wallace since 2015 debate, havent watched Baier since March 2016. Gutfeld is great as is Levin but even Tucker follows the FOX format of having liberales and conservatives shout at each other. Boring!
And for me the key is that the liberals get the majority of the talking time. Kind of a sneaky way Fox has of being liberal while pretending to be conservative.
And other than Lou Dobbs, the Fox hosts never really challenge the obvious lies the dems tell.
At this point, I have to believe Fox can’t WAIT till Dobbs’ contract or other arrangement expires.
I agree. It seems he’s the only one that they haven’t gotten to toe the Fox line.
Maybe they haven’t even tried with him.
It is pretty easy to see he couldn’t be corrupted.
I noticed the same thing mimbler. Too often I have to mute or entirely tune out even on the Ingraham show. I don’t mind a cogent argument by a guest whom I disagree with but most of the time these guests are poorly informed, can’t defend their positions and make up blatant lies.
Giuliani – to Wallace… when asked about the SC wanting to interview Trump again… “Yeh, there are several parking tickets from 1852 🙂 that look dodgy” – ha ha ha… well done Guliani, that’s all that Weasel Wallace deserves. What a goose Wallace is. I guess Fox’s token lefties really are well chosen right?
Levin said that Trump is correct.
“These private payments can be made in any manner or any amount. Again, they’re private payments involving private matters. To underscore, there’s no reporting requirement because they’re not campaign payments made with or without campaign funds,” he wrote. NDA scam that Congress use all the time.
