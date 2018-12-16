Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani -vs- Chris Wallace…

Former New York Mayor and current lawyer for President Trump appears on Fox News as swamp guardian Chris Wallace constructs the opposing argument for Robert Mueller.

  1. Mark L. says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Cohen looks like he was waterboarded.

  2. lewfarge48 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    chris continues to puke all over himself. Everything he is trying to attack is PURE BIAS and has no relation to the actual facts – HE WANTS you to assume that Trump is guilty and cohen is a choir boy by the way he is phrasing his “questions” – actual declarations not questions.
    Used to think he was at least OK, now have ZERO respect for him – demonrat hack !

    • lemmus1 says:
      December 16, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      …Chris has his orders from Lachlan, his new master …only Tucker/Hannity/Ingraham are holding the line …Shepherd Smith is more MSNBC than MSNBC

    • stephenbaze says:
      December 16, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      How interesting it is that guys like Wallace have shown themselves to be part of PRAVDA/MSM and cover agents for the DSA. Consider that just a few years ago most people, including what most would call conservatives, thought he was a smart guy, well informed and on the right team ? That was of course another illusion and fallacy deliberately created. Many of these supposed smart guys are nothing of the sort, but simply creations or actors on a stage with a captive audience. Oreilly was one as well as B. Hume, B Baier, Shannon Bream and many others. None of them ever tell the entire truth of any matter and simply water it all down to confuse people with the opposing view that is now almost 100% lies and distortions. This is exactly why we are living in a form of controlled insanity and massive dystopia. It is the essence of the cognitive dissonance and normalcy bias we all live under that is deliberately created to control us. And no doubt much of it has surely worked !

      Fortunately many are awakening and seeing it all for what it is, just another control mechanism. But that has been a very slow process indeed by Americans. It has all been rather obvious and well known for years now, not months or weeks.

    • nats1mom says:
      December 16, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      Perfectly stated!

  3. snarkybeach says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Little Chrissy barely gives Rudy a chance to answer a question.

  4. Gerkenstein says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Why isn’t he (Guiliani) the Attorney General?

  5. Bogeyfree says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I really wish someone would launch a new MAGA conservative network so we can watch Fox lose 90% of their viewer ship overnight!

  6. Just Some Guy says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Chris Wallace is an insufferable hack. Unwatchable.

  7. Crabby says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Obviously Rudy did not read the script, which confounded the narrative pusher.

    • stephenbaze says:
      December 16, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      Yes it is all a script and they are all play actors !

      Although I would point out those that I mentioned above likely do not even realize what they are doing or why ? Much less how they are being manipulated. They have played their parts for so long and so well they believe they are the smart guys. They are paid well and many have believed them for so long that it all convinces them of their authority ~!

      They are all living in a massive illusion they have been part of creating and some likely are not even aware of any of it.

  8. Sunshine says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    You gotta be kidding me? Mueller digging into Trump’s life as far back as 1986 and sudden unpaid parking tickets! He really has nothing on Trump to be that desperate.

    • Gerkenstein says:
      December 16, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      i think Guiliani was being sarcastic.

      Liked by 3 people

      • abigailstraight says:
        December 16, 2018 at 2:38 pm

        I don’t think he was being sarcastic; the NY AG has advertised all over the world that she is going to investigate everything and anything under the sun in the life and times of anyone or anyplace with the Trump name on it.
        And yeah, I believe parking tickets will be a part of her moronic investigation!

        • Sunshine says:
          December 16, 2018 at 4:29 pm

          Laetitia James, the new NY AG, intends to go full nuclear on Trump’s personal life and businesses, including that of his family, and friends of the family. There’s no place she won’t investigate to get him, all options and timelines are open. One really nasty woman.filled with pure hate toward Trump.

          Reply
          • abigailstraight says:
            December 16, 2018 at 4:41 pm

            You’re right about that, BUT, wait for Trump, etal go full throttle nuclear counter-punch on all of the NYS swamppy government, esp. Andrew Cuomo.
            It will come at the right moment, that I can tell you. LOL!

  9. Gothicus 🇺🇸 🐸 (@gothicreader) says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    I can’t stand watching the media……………..they act so righteous. They couldn’t prove collusion or obstruction so they aim for campaign contribution as a payoff. It’s so obvious Cohen is a rat trying to save his arse. Move on folks, there’s nothing here to watch.

  10. Joseph W. South says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    What about these stories that Mueller’s office destroyed 19,000 text messages now discovered by the OIG. Both Giuliani and PDJT have asserted this today. What’s going to be done about this?

    • VV says:
      December 16, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      After IG discoverd texts on Strzok’s FBI Samsung, Strzok was removed and returned his Iphone to Muller, and Muller or DOJ did reset it to factory settings.

  11. Phil aka Felipe says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Wallace, talking head prosecutor for team Mueller. What an insufferable idiot.

  12. Justin Green says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Kind of petty, Chris, when we have American citizens being spied upon and their lives ruined by Democrat and RINO crooks.

    IF this all ever breaks, it will be interesting to see which Senators and House Reps are knee deep in illegality as well.

  13. pnj01 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Chris Wallace is a Law illiterate. Giuliani is attacking Cohen’s credibility and Wallace’s response is: “the issue isn’t the accuser’s credibility, it is the defendant’s.” HUHHH?? A total reversal of the burden of proof and the presumption of innocence, not even going to such basic concepts as a person’s right to rely on his attorney’s advice and the confidentiality of attorney-client communications. Other than that, the fool seems to be taking his lead from the liberal Murdoch kids who are taking over FOX News. He is almost as bad as his namesake, Fredo Cuomo.

  14. Glenna McCormack says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Swamp guardian has no pull, only bull.

  15. boogywstew says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    When Giuliani is on his game, there’s no one quicker. This interview is almost a Stooges routine with Rudy endlessly slapping down Chrissy Wallace, who I admit took it good naturedly.

  16. andy says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    PRAY for Judge Sullivan.

  17. jackphatz says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Awww Maw…..Chris Wallace again??!! Didn’t we have Chris Wallace last week. Paw says it ain’t right!

  19. Attorney says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    I saw this, shouldn’t have been surprised but Wallace’s petty viciousness and lack of integrity was mind boggling.

  20. peterpan says:
    December 16, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Chris Wallace is a pompous A…

    he talks over the answers he doesn’t give Guiliani the time to finish his responses

    when he fights back
    he retorts to a tactic he used in the past “there is no time and i would like to ask a few questions on a different topic”

  21. woohoowee says:
    December 16, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Pugnacious Pomeranian, hisself! Lol! Chrissy revels in the game of whispers, innuendoes, and lies. Rudy whipped out a rolled up newpaper and sent him to the corner 🙂

  22. rolfusaugustusadolphus says:
    December 16, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Rudy said Cohen pleaded to a stand alone campaign charge, not a conspiracy. That means Trump did not tell Cohen to pay $130,000 to Stormy.

  23. Yy4u says:
    December 16, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Havent watched Wallace since 2015 debate, havent watched Baier since March 2016. Gutfeld is great as is Levin but even Tucker follows the FOX format of having liberales and conservatives shout at each other. Boring!

    • mimbler says:
      December 16, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      And for me the key is that the liberals get the majority of the talking time. Kind of a sneaky way Fox has of being liberal while pretending to be conservative.
      And other than Lou Dobbs, the Fox hosts never really challenge the obvious lies the dems tell.

      • jahealy says:
        December 16, 2018 at 5:31 pm

        At this point, I have to believe Fox can’t WAIT till Dobbs’ contract or other arrangement expires.

        • mimbler says:
          December 16, 2018 at 5:54 pm

          I agree. It seems he’s the only one that they haven’t gotten to toe the Fox line.

          Maybe they haven’t even tried with him.

          It is pretty easy to see he couldn’t be corrupted.

      • swissik says:
        December 16, 2018 at 5:49 pm

        I noticed the same thing mimbler. Too often I have to mute or entirely tune out even on the Ingraham show. I don’t mind a cogent argument by a guest whom I disagree with but most of the time these guests are poorly informed, can’t defend their positions and make up blatant lies.

  24. Heika says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Giuliani – to Wallace… when asked about the SC wanting to interview Trump again… “Yeh, there are several parking tickets from 1852 🙂 that look dodgy” – ha ha ha… well done Guliani, that’s all that Weasel Wallace deserves. What a goose Wallace is. I guess Fox’s token lefties really are well chosen right?

  25. superfly007 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Levin said that Trump is correct.
    “These private payments can be made in any manner or any amount. Again, they’re private payments involving private matters. To underscore, there’s no reporting requirement because they’re not campaign payments made with or without campaign funds,” he wrote. NDA scam that Congress use all the time.

