December 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #686

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🎄 * * * 19 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.”
-–Luke 2:17-19
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump –that the Lord will be with him
— China yield to USA demands, based on fairness
— for our two US Marine Corp aircrafts crash off the coast of Japan
— block invaders from crossing our southern border and western coast
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for American political prisoners/whistleblowers–for protection and to stand strong for truth
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”There’s hardly an aspect of our lives today that his (Jesus) life has not touched: art, music, culture, law, and our respect for the sacred dignity of every person everywhere in the world. .” (Xmas 2017)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————-
“For where two or three are gathered together in My Name, there am I in the midst of them.” —Matt 18:20
LikeLiked by 5 people
like
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
C817 : Another great tweet from PDJT striking to the heart of what GHWB and the Bush family wanted his funeral to be ! I also noted President Trump not only offered the Bush family the official visiting dignatary residence, but FLOTUS Trump arranged an official reception where they could meet with old friends to further that objective ! Contrast the President’s low-key presence at the ceremony and his greeting of former White House occupants with the waspish ‘ iron mask ‘ of Cankles Clinton . Seems she’s grown little since her days at Wellesley . And I’m thankful daily Americans saw her for what she is . We didn’t ‘ dodge a bullet ‘ we dodged a war
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
Not a ‘funeral,’ but a Memorial Celebration, if he, indeed, as James Baker said, was a believer in the Gospel of Jesus Christ!
“For God so loved the world, that whosoever believed in Him… might have eternal life,”
~ John 3:16
God is not willing that any should perish, no, not one…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Green-Antifa Synergy
The following video shows excerpts from a Green Youth rally in Germany in the summer of 2017, not long before the September elections. Two Green Party leaders, Cem Ozdemir and Katrin Goering-Eckardt, were in attendance. Their faces are circled in the screen-cap above. Also circled is a logo with the Antifa (“anti-fascist”) flag — the event was obviously a joint enterprise for the Green Party and the Antifa groups.
Listening to these people speak, it’s quite clear that “climate” is very much a postmodern religion. They speak with at least as much self-righteous zeal as the most fervent evangelical preacher.
And it’s not just that they’re true believers, but also that they’re earnestly convinced that they know best for everyone; that they must force everybody else to do or not do certain things. Implicit in that belief is the demand that if others can’t easily be made to do what their climate religion requires, then stern muscular well-armed men must be delegated the job of MAKING them obey. And if that fails, well, the stubborn unbelievers will just be quietly eliminated from society, for the good of us all.
In other words, it’s just like Islam.
https://gatesofvienna.net/2018/12/the-green-antifa-synergy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
German Green youth and ANTIFA Part 1
“The cult like, supremacist attitudes of the Green party, under the banner of ANTIFA, should give anyone the creeping horrors. These people are determined to make your decisions for you. Either by persuasion and deception, or force. For your own good of course. Just like all tyrants.”
LikeLike
Perfect topic and videos for the OPEN thread
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, Bullseye.
SD keeps reminding people, but many are not heeding the rules.
Great topic for the Daily Thread.
LikeLike
yucki, I just came over to today’s OT to give out https://gatesofvienna.net link ’cause they have a great newish article called, Why Paris is Burning.
great!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
You are the Best…..Thank You, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Retweeted from Sundance—Couldn’t resist, too cute.
Our President Trump and FLOTUS is safely in the White House for the night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw this tweet and Love the Cat!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hhhiiggghhh-larious. Those of us who have/have had cats know that look. It’s The Squirrelly Eyes. Translation: sumthin’s goin’ down, or sumthin’s about to go down in about .75 seconds. It’s universal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gregg Jarrett is a Gift from God…
LORD, guide, encourage, give Gregg Your wisdom from above, to persevere and continue to uncover this treason and evil, by Your direction and wisdom.
For Your Glory…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That ghastly UN Global Migration Pact!
(Thank-G-d PTrump opted us out from the get-go!)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everybody out here in California knows that billions of dollars are spent every year feeding, housing, educating and giving medical care to illegals, yet so many in this state just accept it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people in CA believe what the MSM feeds them:
1. Illegal aliens do not use any welfare, because “that is against the law” and “you need a social security number to get welfare”
2. Illegal aliens only do the jobs that nobody else wants to do & “do you want to pay
$14 for a head of lettuce”?
3. Illegal aliens pay more than their fair share of taxes, because they pay income tax, but cannot collect social security.
4. You are a racist if you are against illegal immigration.
5. Many people don’t think at all. They float through life worrying about a paycheck and the latest football game.
That being said, there are many millions of us that know the truth, but we have been disenfranchised from the political system in CA by fraud. We have no voice in government. The only recourse now is in the courts, which are biased against us, or a revolution against the government. That won’t happen as long as the MSM continues brainwashing the public.
LikeLike
No, Joemama, sit tight.
LA Pastor shared that the largest concentration of Christians in US are in Metro LA…
God is working in CA as He did in US to bring us President Trump.
Pray and persevere…
[Watch Pastor MacArthur/Ben Shapiro interview below. Graduate college level credit class!]
LikeLike
Ronna, and as more and more citizens and businesses leave CA, where will they get the money? It truly does not grow on trees! and for sure Hollywoodites would leave before giving over any big bucks. We are not all fruit, nuts and berries here but finding we must pack and leave. Selling our homes will give us more than we paid, so we can purchase a house for less and live a life with less stress and high taxes and dangers and illnesses from aliens being allowed in. We can be sure Pelosi and her relative Newsom (the upcoming new worse than moonbeam governor) sure won’t want to part with any of their millions either. So, what’s left. A desolate piece of land that used to be known as the Golden State.
LikeLike
Ronna, where were you when Brown signed legislation allowing ´third party ppl, not family, to collect ballots at homes in CA and bring to precincts with NO way to verify authenticity… and entire OC switch from GOP to Dim’ AFTER Election Night totals?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This [hour plus] interview from Sunday with [Never Trump] Ben Shapiro and my LA Pastor, John MacArthur, sets Ben straight on the qualities of leadership of POTUS, with humility, clarity, plain and simple.
Watch this, learn Apologetics from a master, and pray for Ben’s salvation…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Let’s just hope they don’t use it for nefarious objectives such as this:
LikeLiked by 1 person
And which Dim ‘sold’ this technology in exchange for __________?
We were NOT born yesterday. [BTW, great movie.]
LikeLike
Did John Solomon cross over to the other side on the DL ?
as Charles Dickens once characterized the American press – with “its evil eye in every house”? How many succeed in resisting the big buck or the personal crusade? How many, shielded by the First Amendment and calling what they do “investigative reporting,” manage to control their appetite for spying, prying, meddling, and interfering with justice?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/12/the_news_media_a_hazardous_product_with_no_warning_label.html
LikeLike
— for our two US Marine Corp aircrafts crash off the coast of Japan
Prayers for this, but I can’t find anything about it; does someone have a cite?
LikeLike
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-military-accident/six-missing-after-u-s-military-aircraft-crash-off-japan-idUSKBN1O42RU
LikeLike
Thank you, my online searches hadn’t turned up anything.
Prayers for sure! Still five people missing.
LikeLike
LikeLike
So Priestap gets to retire after a “grueling” 20 year career with a cushy pension and now supposedly all the FBI co-conspirators in the insurance plan are out of the government, according to a couple of news articles. It occurred to me that this might not be true.
Peter Strzok was an employee of both the FBI and the CIA and might still be employed by the CIA, even though he was escorted out of the FBI. Can anyone confirm or shed light on this? I worry that Strzok might be spending his entire existence at that the CIA trying to take down PDJT, if he is still in fact employed by the CIA.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her head is the only one rotating from side to side while her eyes roll
LikeLike
Did Bill & Hill get his & hers lobotomies?
LikeLike
The current episode looks similar to previous seizure episodes that she has had, although it appears that this episode is subdued, most likely due to medication. Here’s a video of several of her seizure episodes:
LikeLike
Does Vannity even realize that nobody even listens to his monologues anymore? He’s so repetitive, that it has become white noise.
LikeLike
It would be great to be wealthy enough to fund a deep investigation into the J Epstein cover-up and get sworn-documented testimony from all the young people victimized by this perv ! But I’d have to be both wealthy enough to secure them ( as well as my own family ) in some easily-defensible location . But that raises the quis custodian ipsos custodes issue . I’m convinced too many very powerful people will be linked to ” Orgy Island ” and no effort would be considered ‘too drastic ‘ to remove the threat to the reputations of so many . The only ‘ certainity ‘ in this instance is the “..usual suspects …” the media and the bureaucracy will bury this. We thought Rick had problems with perfidity and mendacity, but his were simple by comparison !
LikeLike
Deep State DOJ strikes again.
‘Trade Truce Over? Canada Arrests Huawei CFO At US Request’
Update: Huawei, in a statement, said the arrest was made on behalf of the U.S. so Meng could be extradited to “face unspecified charges” in the Eastern District of New York.
Wanzhou Meng, the CFO of Huawei Technologies and daughter of the telecom giant’s founder, Ren Zhengfei. An ex-officer with the People’s Liberation Army, Ren is one of the country’s most revered business figures.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-05/trade-truce-over-canada-arrests-hyawei-cfo-us-request
China Outraged At Arrest Of Huawei CFO, Warns It Will “Take All Measures”
“The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests over such kind of actions which seriously harmed the human rights of the victim.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-05/china-outraged-arrest-huawei-cfo-warns-it-will-take-all-measures
LikeLike
Ungrateful Honduran Illegal Migrant Who Complained About Mexican “Pig Food” — Is Seen Dining in Dallas, Texas
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/ungrateful-honduran-illegal-migrant-who-complained-about-mexican-pig-food-is-seen-dining-in-dallas-texas/
LikeLike
If that is really her, she should be tracked down and thrown out on her fat ass. Why should we continue to follow laws as American citizens? No one else has to.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Book:
The New World Order by A Ralph Epperson
whole book here:
https://archive.org/stream/A.RalphEppersonTheNewWorldOrderPdf/A.%20Ralph%20Epperson%20-%20The%20New%20World%20Order%20-%20pdf_djvu.txt
LikeLike