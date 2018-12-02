December 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #682

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🎄 * * * * 23 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ”Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” 🌟 — Isaiah 7:14
-————————————————
*** Praise: invaders canceled march to the CA border yesterday(Saturday) and one camp was moved 15 miles south of border.
———————————————-
🙏 Pray:
— for their safe flight home–Dep. Argentina around 9pm (7pm ET). Approx. Arrival time at WH Sun 5:20am ET. (Update: AF One left at 21:05. Flight time about 9 hr 45 mins. Time difference 2 hrs.)
— for President Trump, that all Opposition will minimize unnecessary disrespect he received during McCain looong mourning week
— invaders Go Home
— block invaders’ diseases from spreading to America
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness, and watchfulness
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”We’re thrilled to think of the people across the nation and all across the continent whose spirits are lifted by the miracle of Christmas.” (Xmas 2017)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks … Bless you
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whistleblower will be on Hannity on Monday evening.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Did y’all see where Brenda Snipes rescinded her resignation? Man she’s asking to completely lose her fat pension. You just can’t be that stupid.
LikeLike
Taller than Dad !
LikeLike