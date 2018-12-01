Saturday December 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Due South – Doggy Jingle Bells – The Singing Dogs – for Dief
Due South – It’s the Most Wonderful Time – Garth Brooks
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/ds/video/DueSouth-XMAS-Its-The-Most-Wonderful-Time-Garth-Brooks.htm
On the Brink of Extinction
The extinction of the dodo bird has been so well known for such a long time that it has given rise to the expression, “dead as a dodo.” There is, however, another dodo that we fear is also on the verge of extinction:
“Eleazar the son of Dodo…smote the Philistines until his hand was weary, and his hand clave unto the sword: and the Lord wrought a great victory that day…” (II Sam. 23:9,10).
Eleazar’s name appears here among a list of “the mighty men whom David had” (v. 8), and in smiting the Philistines until “his hand clave unto the sword” and they literally had to pry his fingers from the hilt, this dedicated soldier proved himself mighty indeed! What an inspiration this makes him to those of us who are called upon by God to “endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ” (II Tim. 2:3)—and that would include all who name the name of Christ. It is the duty of every believer to “put on the whole armour of God” (Eph. 6:11), armor which includes “the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God” (Eph. 6:17). Continue to use it even when someone tells you they don’t believe the Bible is God’s Word. No soldier ever sheathed his sword just because his opponent said he didn’t believe it would cut!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/on-the-brink-of-extinction/
2Samuel 23:9 And after him was Eleazar the son of Dodo the Ahohite, one of the three mighty men with David, when they defied the Philistines that were there gathered together to battle, and the men of Israel were gone away:
10 He arose, and smote the Philistines until his hand was weary, and his hand clave unto the sword: and the LORD wrought a great victory that day; and the people returned after him only to spoil.
2Samuel 23:8 These be the names of the mighty men whom David had: The Tachmonite that sat in the seat, chief among the captains; the same was Adino the Eznite: he lift up his spear against eight hundred, whom he slew at one time.
2Timothy 2:3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
Ephesians 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
Good morning, Lucille. Wishing you a blessed, peaceful Caturday 😊
Good morning, Minnie! Thanks so much! Happy Caturday!
SYLVAN LAKE SD.
Dad would approve
— just sayin’
Beautiful music!
HAPPY CATURDAY
(Francisco Tarrega) Gran Vals – Julia Lange
Hello, this is my interpretation of Tarrega’s “Gran Vals”.
I’m sure you recognised the famous ringtone from Nokia, which was the reason why I wanted to play this piece so badly 😛
Hope you enjoy! 🙂
Splendid! 🙂
A comment about this wonderful piece that was posted to youtube: “Would it not be wonderful if Homo sapiens would focus more on the beauty of life instead of enjoying ongoing attempts to kill and eradicate life on this planet?”
Swedish police and one Muslim
That’s a disgrace
If you’re gonna have women on the force, you better give ’em guns
And just plug the guy
I think they need more baton training
Crack that guy a couple times in the shins and knees till he goes down, then the head and face a few times
They also should have tasers, but I’m sure Sweden is too genteel for that
… but mostly what they need is 100-kg MEN on the force.
Want a laugh? Watch “Strongest Man in the World” competitions.
They pull locomotives with a big rope
They toss 12-ft-long lengths of telephone pole for distance
They pick up giant boulders
The laugh? They’re all big, brawny Nordic / Germanic brutes
Swedes
Germans
Poles
Icelanders with names like Einar Einarsson and Magnus Magnusson
No blacks in the competition, and certainly no Asians
Just big, white Viking guys with a lot of slow-twitch strength
Seriously, look it up. Probably some clips on youtube, though I used to see it on cable TV 15-20 years ago, probably some sports channel
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
awwwww
Couple months old but I still like it
(can’t even remember what the original Nike campaign wording was – don’t remind me, pls)
oh, and Happy Caturday, all y’all
that’s cool, I’ve heard that song on the radio
… in reply to annie’s Collective Soul
