Wednesday November 28th – Open Thread

What Was Accomplished At Calvary?
If the Bible makes anything clear, it is the fact that the secret of all God’s good news to men is centered in Calvary. It was because Christ was to die for sin that God could proclaim good news to sinners down through the ages.
It was not until some time after the crucifixion, however, that “the preaching of the cross” was widely proclaimed as a message by Paul in “the gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (ICor.1:18; Acts 20:24).
The proclamation of “the gospel of the grace of God” was the natural accompaniment to the revelation of the cross as the secret of God’s good news to man. In this proclamation of His over-abounding grace to sinners, everything centers in the cross.
According to Paul’s epistles “we have redemption through His [Christ’s] blood” (Eph.1:7), we are “justified by His blood” (Rom.5:9), “reconciled to God by the death of His Son” (Rom.5:10), “made nigh by the blood of Christ” (Eph.2:13), and “made the righteousness of God in Him” because “God hath made Him to be sin for us” (IICor.5:21).
The “covenant” of the Law was abolished by the cross (Col.2:14), the curse of the Law was removed by the cross (Gal.3:13), the “middle wall of partition” was broken down by the cross (Eph.2:14,15), and believers in Christ are “reconciled to God in one body by the cross” (Eph. 2:16). Little wonder Paul calls this message “the preaching of the cross”!
To the believers it is thrilling indeed, and how thankful we should be, to see the cross as God’s reply to Satan when, at first glance, it had appeared that the cross was Satan’s greatest triumph.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-was-accomplished-at-calvary/
1Corinthians 1:18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Romans 5:9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.
Romans 5:10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
Ephesians 2:13 But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.
2Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Colossians 2:14 Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross;
Galatians 3:13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:
Ephesians 2:14 For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us;
15 Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace;
16 And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby:
VIEW FROM A BACK OF A DRAGON. AKGIL, ICELAND.
wow. Wonder if that’s moss? Some of the forests in Norway were covered with the softest, thickest, bright green moss.
Talk about a campers paradise. Just lucious to sleep on.
FREE FREE FREE
The old bat, while hanging upside down on the internet a few nights back, came across a great find. There’s a site where one can download a free PDF book of “The Naked Communist.” by W. Cleon Skousen. This classic book was published in 1958.
The book is a must-read for anyone who might not fully understand the ceaseless work done by communists, otherwise known as globalists, progressives and Democrats, in their quest to deconstruct the United States of America and end freedom, as we know it.
Here are a few reviews:
“I feel certain that your efforts on this important subject (communism) will receive widespread attention and consideration.”
–J. Edgar Hoover, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
“We believe in a moral code. Communism denies innate right or wrong. As W. Cleon Skousen has said in his timely book, The Naked Communist: The communist ‘has convinced himself that nothing is evil which answers the call of expediency.’ This is a most damnable doctrine. People who truly accept such a philosophy have neither conscience nor honor. Force, trickery, lies, broken promises are wholly justified.”
— Ezra Taft Benson, United States Secretary of Agriculture under President Eisenhower
No one is better qualified to discuss the threat to this nation from communism. You will be alarmed, you will be informed and you’ll be glad you heard him (W. Cleon Skousen).
— President Ronald Reagan, United States President
“I went back and I read ‘The Naked Communist’ and at the end of that Skousen predicted [that] someday soon you won’t be able to find the truth in schools or in libraries or anywhere else because it won’t be in print anymore. So you must collect those books. It’s an idea I read from Cleon Skousen from his book in the 1950s, ‘The Naked Communist,’ and where he talked about someday the history of this country’s going to be lost because it’s going to be hijacked by intellectuals and communists and everything else. And I think we’re there.”
–Glenn Beck, Host of the nationally syndicated “Glenn Beck Radio Program”
“The Naked Communist lays out the whole progressive plan. It is unbelievable how fast it has been achieved.”
–Dr. Ben Carson, The Sean Hannity Show, May 23, 2014
Watch this video that promotes the book. It highlights the forty-five communist goals from the 1950’s. You might be surprised as to just how just many of these goals have long since been met. See the video here:
Now go here to download your free PDF copy of this must read book:
https://wrathoftheawakenedsaxon.files.wordpress.com/2016/09/thenakedcommunist_bywcleonskousen.pdf
Please pass the link to both the book and the video on to any college age kids that you might know. It is, however, pointless to provide them to Democrats as these poor creatures are usually too heavily indoctrinated and way too far gone to comprehend even simple logic.
Happy reading,
The Bat.
“Please pass the link to both the book and the video on to any college age kids that you might know.” “Happy reading”
Thank you.
