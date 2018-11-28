November 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #678

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎄 * * * * 27 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ”What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?”
— Romans 8:31
-————————————————
Praise: Mississippi Sen Cindy Hyde-Smith wins
————————————————-
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family–protection from The vile Opposition
— for POTUS, FLOTUS and MAGA Team trip to G-20 meeting Nov 30-Dec 1
— for Acting AG Matt Whitaker that he’ll deflect from latest Opposition attacks
— for Mueller’s “investigation” to end
— for exposure of Evil all around the world
— migrants go back to their familiar homes
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 “We all share the same home. We all share the same heart.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————
**** Note: MAGA Team consists of Trump’s Cabinet, his family, WH Admin, personal lawyers/advisors, Press Sec, Trump-praying pastors, etc.
Ooooooh! A Christmas countdown now, how delightful. I thoroughly enjoyed your thanksgiving countdown posts 😇
Boom..Boom..Boom.
Body Blow, ……Body Blow……Soon the lunches to the head…
punches..
This: “Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his…”
I like. It means he knows something is in the works from some corners of somewhere. What does that mean: “heroes”? Pretty specific reference to SOMEBODIES. It doesn’t mean there’s “a plan”, but it would seem to indicate that there are some number of people doing something. IG + Whober and team? Somebody? Anybody?
GM just COMMITTED SUICIDE.
[reposted from earlier thread]
GM decides to put Trump voters in Michigan and Ohio out of work … for 2020.
President Trump gives them the “heads up” to bring offshored plants back.
GM organizes the MSM to diss President Trump’s “forewarning”.
POTUS … knowing GM-MSM would go there … decides GAME ON:
• GM subsidies to DISAPPEAR on ALL VEHICLES sold in America.
… Nobody gets American Taxpayer BAILOUTS to TERMINATE American Jobs.
• GM BAILOUTS to be REPAID.
• GM INTEREST-in-ARREARS to be REPAID on BAILOUTS.
• GM REPARATIONS to be RECOVERED on Government Support Payments for Americans whose Jobs were Offshored.
GM IMPORTS of Vehicles to be hit by MEGA TARIFFS to fund all of the above.
But WAIT … there’s MORE: GM Brand Image IMPLODES.
• GM’s nailed for SCREWING American Workers.
• GM’s fingered for making CARS Americans DON’T WANT.
• GM Market Share PLUMMETS as Americans shun GM to buy Made-in-USA.
• Competitors returning to America POACH GM Workers before Plants close.
• GM Plants’ production lines grind to a HALT creating a DEALER CRISIS.
President Trump labels GM “GRINCH MOTORS” … GAME OVER.
Yep……I have seen the GM plants in Shanghai…….they are Huge…..
PT brokers the purchase of Barra’s factories by Japanese, Korean or Indian car companies.
Mic drop.
“Heartbeat of America”…………….My Azz
Grinch Motors–Love it!
Because they owe us money for that bailout, I hope we put tarriffs on their cars until they pay us back plus interest—and yes, bye bye to subsidies. that’s the fair American way.
The days of screwing Americans over, is over.
Speaking of screwed, had to share. Hubbie went to doctor today for final check-up on his foot which now has 2 screws. The doctor quipped, “Now you can tell others you got screwed.” I was glad I wasn’t in the room or I would have passed out..lol
TWEET IT, Mr. President:
“Grinch Motors Just STOLE Christmas!”
LoL
Can POTUS make those bailout revisions? I think is was free money no strings attached.
GM……
Well……Bye….
Where there’s a will, Trump finds a way.
I like BIGLY!
Wednesday…what surprises lay ahead? Maybe Julian will be reunited with his cat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🐱
“….highly respected voting tactician!”
Ha….we all know what that means. We love President Trump’s complimentary sarcasm.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tactician. I wonder if that means investigation?
LikeLike
tactician = a person who uses a carefully planned strategy to achieve a specific end.
LoL–Perfect word for what Snipey did.
Ha! Yes, which means that another can research her strategy! Or tactics!
LikeLike
I give out “LOLs” sparingly. But that gets one.
Ouch……..that one left a mark……..😎
Trump and our buddy Dan seem to have recently acquired some damning information on what Meuller and his goons have been up to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller targets Corsi for forwarding a Stone email suggesting he (Corsi) meet with Assange
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2018/11/27/report-mueller-zeroes-in-on-jerome-corsi-for-forwarding-email-on-assange/
So forwarding emails about wikileaks or emailing suggestions to contact them is a crime?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Corsi’s alleged offense
http://media1.s-nbcnews.com/i/today/z_creative/MUELLERDraftStatementofOffenseCorsi11142018.pdf
Someone has put the ky-bosch on Whitaker, Mueller has seemed to be revving up and Comey spouting off. Whitaker has oversight of Mueller but it looks like he has been neutralized
I see that Twitter has restarted Jesse Kelly’s account. I’ll trust Jack Dorsey more if he reinstates Milo Yiannopoulos’ account.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s OPEN SEASON on Big-Tech GOLDEN GEESE.
• Country & State Taxes.
• National and Class-Action Litigation over every imagineable transgression.
• Robin-Hood IP Theft to Clone Technology for Country-sponsored Franchises.
These SEDITIOUS CO-CONSPIRATORS squandered any reason to protect them!
I wouldn’t trust Jack Dorsey any further than I could throw Michael Moore.
Fantastic day.
1. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins Mississippi senate and Mitt Romney now irrelevant
2. Twitter forced to restore a suspended account and founder threatened with perjury
3. “Bombshell” Guardian story on Manafort and Assange turns out to be a hoax
Loving it. Just wish we had 54 Senate seats so Sasse was also meaningless, along with Mitt, Susan and Lisa.
Twitter Jack being crushed was probably my favorite moment of the day. House GOP said they were looking into him possibly perjuring himself for statements he made on how accounts are dealt with when suspended or something. Within a few hours of that, Jesse Kelly’s account (conservative veteran) was restored.
Screw you, Jack.
Who’s with me on my plan to send bacon and cigarettes to Jon Tester?
I’m in, but we should also send him lots of processed nacho cheese sauce. Nothing will clog your arteries faster than that.
He’s also gonna need plenty of Red Bull’s to wash it all down with.
No, no… not my bacon. I love bacon. But I’ll go for a 20 foot live crocodile for Tester.
Same thoughts: See above.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Let’s tank some Soros stocks.
I will read your post now, Knight!
VA Accountability Act is working!
Fan.Tas.Tic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t we put them to work process asylum claims for the Honduran Horde?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Processing
Yeah, so long as they’re denials and expulsion orders
I must admit to being disappointed that the caravan migrants haven’t tried to storm the border again. We haven’t had a good year-gassing for several days now, and I really enjoyed the last one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tear-gassing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where did they get that low ball number on the 600 criminals its more like 6000
…or 8,500 criminals, and counting. If they refused to go thru Port of Entry, then they are automatically criminals (law-breakers). Period.
Next steps for Team MAGA:
1. Defend Whitaker
2. Destroy Mueller
3. Expose Obama on SpyGate
And for the left — Cindy Hyde-Smith is the first woman to be elected to Congress from Mississippi. So if you opposed her, you’re obviously sexist and potentially even misogynistic. This is a historic day and she broke the glass ceiling.
POTUS has begun the PR onslaught against Mueller. With the elections now fully over, it’s time to eviscerate Mueller in the court of public opinion and force him to close up shop ASAP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
4. Put Hillary in jail!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, Destroy Mueller (but how??)
People at larouchepac worried, but saying the same thing–Mueller must go down or Trump will: https://larouchepac.com/20181126/sober-folks-fight-trumps-presidency-continues-ferociously-dershowitz-opines-mueller-report
“Trump’s 2016 election and his hold on the Senate both reflect a mass strike process occurring internationally against the failed globalist imperial system of perpetual war and savage austerity against human populations. That is why the British launched their information warfare campaign against Trump, with the collaboration of their asset, Barack Obama, his intelligence chiefs, James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan, and a Democratic Party driven insane by manipulation of its identity politics belief system. That is why Robert Mueller, the amoral prosecutor of Lyndon LaRouche and others, and the leader of the coverup of the British/Saudi role in 9/11 was chosen as the legal hitman and fawned over by a media which is now almost totally enslaved to the psychological warfare needs of the failing elite.”
The way to destroy Mueller is via PR strategy, much as Team Clinton did to Ken Starr when Clinton was facing impeachment.
Trump can’t fire Mueller, Whitaker won’t shut him down, so you’re left with turning the opinion polls against him. And that campaign has started (POTUS and others have been on this for some time). But now that the elections are over, time to turn up the heat.
That article is right — the Establishment Empire fought back. And we don’t have much media to use. But it’s time to just tear Mueller’s character down completely. And people like Bongino are already on it. I’m talking full-out, every-day messaging on it.
It’s already begun. Once Whitaker has been properly defended and locked in, then I think the PR battle will really open up for POTUS and his allies.
Ok, I understand that the AAG can’t shut the Mueller probe down, BUT why can’t the AAG make sure he operates within the law. Start by defining the crime he is investigating and have him present the evidence to the AAG. Why or why can’t he do this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still, having Whitaker in charge rather than Rosey, and having Sessions gone are great things. That’s step 1.
> I understand that the AAG can’t shut the Mueller probe down
What gives you that idea?
DOJ lawyers already gave Widownaker the Thumbs Up. Need the Senate to vote down the Flake Dick Move, and SCOTUS to b-slap the House Dems trying to say Widowmaker appointment is un-Constitutional. Anything else? Oh yeah, pick up dry cleaning, and we’re out of milk.
ha ha. Nice! There are a couple of lawsuits out there against Whitaker’s appointment, as well as some ethics charge regarded to the Hatch Act. Nuisance stuff, but it has to be dealt with. Also, we have to work to keep Whitaker’s image as good as possible so that he can function and is not seen as the bad guy by the public (which is why the Dems are hitting him so hard now, to try to smear him).
I just read (The Hill?) that Manafort sentencing has been requested/scheduled for February. So Team Mueller around at least until then, no?
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/418532-manafort-plea-decision-represents-setback-for-mueller
Why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll be around longer, I think. Believe Sundance said the other day that Mueller will be working with Gates for months to come.
Goal of Mueller and friends is to stay in business as long as possible, both to block Trump declassifying documents and to help set up a possible “enforcer” for House Dems investigations. Also, to take down Trump if possible as they go along.
Manafort is, with Gates, the only real person out there who likely can do any damage to Trump. And especially Manafort, as he was camapign manager. So if Manafort won’t flip, Mueller has even less to work with. Hence, a setback for Mueller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Disposition matrix?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think 0bama used that to decide who to kill and at what time. If I recall correctly.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does ANYONE other that mahomed Brennen think Mr POTUS has an inferiority complex? LOL
Oh, dear, John Brennan misspelled again.
In the word ‘annal’, Brennan added one “n” too many….it describes Mueller best.
Ooops, my bad.
The good news is…
If California continues to be a worse and worse shithole place… the Mexicans will be building a wall to keep Californians out of Mexico!
California taxes Imports at 7.5%.
SOLUTION:
President Trump & AMLO agree to reroute them through Texas and split the savings!
P.S. Californians can pay the 2-way freight for anything they need for themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rumpole,
Thank you….I was just a little busy…….
“Hey…go back to sleep…….this is an all nighter”………..
Heehee. Love that one rumpole2. Good one!
Glad someone with a Mouthpiece is talking about this.
Yes, great that she’s actually saying it–seems most on Fox don’t want to go there and just pretend the results were real.
Tons of info on vote fraud here:
Alleged GOP Losers Just Walk Away, As Usual By Devvy Kidd
https://rense.com/general96/alleged-gop-losers-just-walk-away-as-usual.php
It’s been going on FOREVER!!!
Vote Fraud: What They Aren’t Telling You By Devvy Kidd
http://www.devvy.com/200411260736.html
The issue of vote fraud has been all over the news for months. The first time I ran for Congress in the ’93-’94 cycle, my campaign put out 25,000 flyers on Jim Collier’s book VoteScam: The Stealing of America. Vote fraud and electronic ballot machines have been one of my pet issues and crusades since 1993. I find it ironic that the ones making the most noise about this are the Democrats, bona fide experts when it comes to vote fraud.
How They Sell Vote Fraud as Legitimate Election Totals By Devvy Kidd
http://newswithviews.com/Devvy/kidd761.htm
online book Vote Scam: The Stealing of America By James Collier and Kenneth Collier http://www.constitution.org/vote/votescam__.htm
http://jimforamerica.com/computer-election-fraud-great-danger-to-our-future/
http://blackboxvoting.org/fraction-magic-video/
They are still flipping elections to the Dems in CA., almost 3 weeks later. It’s so disgusting. Cannot believe the CA. GOP is just “meh….. whatever…” about this.
Not to mention all the other flips post Dem Concession Speech. Makes me sick. It absolutely has got to stop.
Thankyou, Laura. Now more people have got to wake up, or at least CARE about this.
Laura brought up another subject that rarely is discussed – the Millions of tax dollars spent on the bleeding heart groups that settle refugees and house illegals while they wait for whatever court date will never happen – quite interesting segment.
Trump needs to strike while the iron is hot. Oh yeah, and not a lot of freaking time left, Bee Tee Double-You. Get that commission back up and running and hold state's feet to the flames.
I love President Trump and will always support him. I do not believe there is any collusion, obstruction of justice and, to be frank, even if there had been, I still would support him.
However, I am tired of all of the BS about Mueller, RR or ANY of them. PDJT has been in charge for 2 years. At some point, HE bears responsibility for what is done about all of this.
Tonight on Lou Dobbs, Victoria Toensing was talking about all of this…and in her typical fashion, when Lou Dobbs asked her WHY PDJT doesnt do anything regarding declassifying the FISA, she MOVED the goal posts to want PDJT to wait until he gets his new AG…NOT Whittaker…the permanent one. Then preceded to trot out that shiniest of objects, Paul Ryan, to try to blame all of this on him. No ma’am. Before the election, you and your husband were all over TV saying PDJT just needed to wait until after the mid-terms.
Same BS with Jim Jordan and the wall funding. After giving lip service to full funding, said JJ said he would accept what he would get.
PDJT can declassify all of this NOW…if the investigation continues, he is responsible.
PDJT can SHUT DOWN the government NEXT WEEK if they dont fully fund his the wall…if it doesnt have NEXT WEEK, IT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN when the DEMS take the House. It is ON him.
Not interested in all of these political calculations and excuses. Hannity on his radio show made it all about Clinton and Obama. NOPE. They were evil, no doubt about it. But IF THIS CONTINUES, it is on PDJT.
There better be a plan, is all I have to say. Tired of trying to engage and push MAGA when PDJT doesnt act….I dont know what to say when people opine that he didnt collude but maybe PDJT is protecting someone else, like DJT, Jr.
PDJT is not acting like an innocent man, although I have no doubt he is. He is acting like he is covering up for SOMEONE.
There better be a plan. STOP THE BS.
Sorry, if I offend anyone here. Love you all and most importantly, LOVE PDJT and all MAGA patriots. But NO MORE EXCUSES.
I watch lou almost every night and it seemed Tensing was about to tell lou that the President may be releasing the documents soon, but Lou interupted and went on a little bit of a tirade and Tensing did'nt get to speak on the declassification subject again.
No shutdown = No Wall. The time to have that fight is now, so that tempers abate before the next election and so that everyone can see the wall being built. The shutdown in 2013 didn’t cost the GOP any seats in 2014. As soon as Trump won in 2016, the libs’ bumper stickers came out: No Wall, No Ban (meaning Muslim ban). There weren’t bumper stickers about tax rates or where our embassy in Israel should be located or “stay in the Iran nuclear deal”. Libs understood immediately that the Wall is the whole enchilada: if they can stop Trump from fulfilling the campaign promise that most energized his supporters and most infuriated his opponents, they would make a liar out of him and make his reelection impossible.
We’re going to need the Mother of All Shutdowns to extract the $25B needed. Gird your loins, and no bellyaching about a national park being closed.
POTUS scenarios to FULLY FUND the WALL and DoD & DHS through 2020
Imagine how POTUS will roll when D-rats exclude the $5 Billion from the final DHS Appropriation Bill”:
• President Trump declares the INVASION a NATIONAL SECURITY EMERGENCY.
• President Trump ups the demand to $20 Billion to FUND the Whole Damned WALL.
• He SHUTS DOWN … not the government but all NON-NatSec DHS.
• ALL Ports of Entry CLOSE … ZERO IMPORTS from China, Mexico and Canada.
• That includes AIR FREIGHT IMPORTS … for Amazon, Apple, etc.
• He then ups the demand to FULLY FUND Defense & DHS for both 2019 AND 2020!
• Toss in Immigration Reform. 😎
… THWARTING DEMOCRATS’ PLANS to SCREW with NATIONAL SECURITY.
[Good luck with ending our fully-funded ICE.]
A.M., you are an intelligent person. Patience in all things, especially warfare.
As Sundance has said, POTUS can’t declassify if he thinks Mueller is going to hit him for obstruction on it. But, perhaps the new AG can “call BS” on that score should Mueller try to do so. And if Trump knows that, then POTUS can declassify once that new AG (and not the non-confirmed Whitaker) is installed.
POTUS is not covering for anyone, but he is seeking to defend himself from any more flank attacks. Knowing POTUS’ nature (aggressive), I’m sure he’s more angry than anyone at having to wait to go on offense.
As Sundance has said in the past, POTUS has the choice of protecting himself or declassifying now (not waiting to go on offense). He’s protecting himself, that’s the choice. And I think it’s a wise choice.
Winning a battle and losing the war doesn’t help anything. We have to protect the king, even though it’s maddening to see Mueller stall so that Trump can’t declassify. That’s the main thrust of why the special counsel was put into place in the first instance (for the cover up and delay), IMO.
What’s been evident for some time, I think, is that we may not get BOTH “Lock Her Up” AND “Trump not impeached.” And if we have to pick between those two options, it’s an easy choice in my mind. You have to have power to get things done.
When Mueller is gone, then POTUS is free. Unfortunately, and on purpose, he is not really free until then. That was the whole set-up here by the coup.
“As Sundance has said, POTUS can’t declassify if he thinks Mueller is going to hit him for obstruction on it”
Exactly!!! Same thing with Sessions – they had him by the…
Precisely. This was all part of the set up.
if you really want to anger a Warmist, simply ask them to define the terms “Ice Ages” and “Interglacial Periods”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess they think that vehicle that Fred Flintstone drove was gas powered, not foot powered.
They’re also gobsmacked if you just say “global warming? Who f***ing cares?”
They’re *really* confused when you point out that China is the world’s biggest polluter, but gets a TOTAL PASS, too.
The two biggest countries on Earth are empty frozen wastelands (no offense, Canada). If the planet gets hotter, people can just move closer to the poles.
ha. True. DemMSM has created a Humanitarian Crisis for Mexico.
What we have here was a Failure Of Imagination.
Nobody thought Option B was that they would be stuck in Tijuana. Not even the Mexican Government imagined that possibility. Hence: Grade A Sh*tshow.
President Trump has an uncanny ability to expose nonsense, don’t he? It’s pretty incredible, actually.
Here they are posing again
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yes, there’s a lot of media fakery out there. They did a lot of that in Syria, especially with the bought and paid for White Helmets who used to stage fake rescues for Western propaganda. It’s endless.
Providing for the Common Defense
The Assessments and Recommendations of the National Defense Strategy Commission
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 / BY: National Defense Strategy Commission
https://www.usip.org/sites/default/files/2018-11/providing-for-the-common-defense.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2018/11/14/a-crisis-of-national-security-new-report-to-congress-sounds-alarm/
POTUS and FLOTUS will be lighting the WH Christmas tree tomorrow. Awesome!
How China attempts to secure it’s Belt and Road Investments
https://www.usip.org/sites/default/files/2018-11/sr_436_securing_chinas_belt_and_road_initiative_web.pdf
Haven’t read your pdf yet but here’s one way:
Loaning small nations more money than they can pay and then negotiating (seizing) their seaports as payment:
Maldives Cannot Determine How Much Money It Owes China
But Sri Lanka was unable to service the debt and Rajapaksa’s successor was forced to hand control of the seaport over to China. So now China has control of an important strategic seaport on the Indian Ocean and an enclave of thousands of Chinese workers and their families on Sri Lankan soil.
Both Sri Lanka and the Maldives are very important strategic locations in the India Ocean and seaports in those countries would be among China’s “String of Pearls” seaports in the Indian Ocean, giving China a major strategic advantage.
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/11/24/world-view-maldives-cannot-determine-how-much-money-it-owes-china/
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems the time really is now to totally bankrupt these Chicom bassturds.
I am watching a rerun of Ingraham’s show. Baby Deucy is in Mississippi, saying that it has been an early night for the election there.
Wouldn’t it be great to have a normal election again, without the overnight, one, two, and three week recounts?
Yes, it would.
After these midterms, I’m not even getting excited about so-called “wins” and Acceptance/Concession speeches.
Cuz, ya know, you never know what they’ll come up with in a few days or weeks.
What a Joke.
I have noticed this with many of the news sited I frequent. It used to be when I typed them in they came up right at the top, because I go to them daily. For the last month or so when I type them in they come up two, three down or even on the next page. What comes up first are "fact check" sites and "warning" sites wanting to warn me about my destination sites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gofundme to help Wikileaks sue The Guardian over BS Manafort/Assange story:
https://www.gofundme.com/wikileaks-suing-the-guardian-over-manafort-story
Where’s the investigation of John Podesta who sat on the Board of a company (Joule Unlimited, Inc) funded by Putin ($35 million), who failed to disclose his stock options in said company, who then transferred those stocks to a company he created with his family (Leonidio Holdings, LLC)?
Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager worked for Putin. Where’s the DOJ?
