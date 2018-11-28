November 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #678

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🎄 * * * * 27 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 ”What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?”
    — Romans 8:31
    -————————————————
    Praise: Mississippi Sen Cindy Hyde-Smith wins
    ————————————————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and his family–protection from The vile Opposition
    — for POTUS, FLOTUS and MAGA Team trip to G-20 meeting Nov 30-Dec 1
    — for Acting AG Matt Whitaker that he’ll deflect from latest Opposition attacks
    — for Mueller’s “investigation” to end
    — for exposure of Evil all around the world
    — migrants go back to their familiar homes
    — for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
    ——————————————————–
    🇺🇸 “We all share the same home. We all share the same heart.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    ——————————————————
    **** Note: MAGA Team consists of Trump’s Cabinet, his family, WH Admin, personal lawyers/advisors, Press Sec, Trump-praying pastors, etc.

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 28, 2018 at 12:32 am

      GM just COMMITTED SUICIDE.
      [reposted from earlier thread]

      GM decides to put Trump voters in Michigan and Ohio out of work … for 2020.

      President Trump gives them the “heads up” to bring offshored plants back.

      GM organizes the MSM to diss President Trump’s “forewarning”.

      POTUS … knowing GM-MSM would go there … decides GAME ON:
      • GM subsidies to DISAPPEAR on ALL VEHICLES sold in America.
      … Nobody gets American Taxpayer BAILOUTS to TERMINATE American Jobs.
      • GM BAILOUTS to be REPAID.
      • GM INTEREST-in-ARREARS to be REPAID on BAILOUTS.
      • GM REPARATIONS to be RECOVERED on Government Support Payments for Americans whose Jobs were Offshored.

      GM IMPORTS of Vehicles to be hit by MEGA TARIFFS to fund all of the above.

      But WAIT … there’s MORE: GM Brand Image IMPLODES.
      • GM’s nailed for SCREWING American Workers.
      • GM’s fingered for making CARS Americans DON’T WANT.
      • GM Market Share PLUMMETS as Americans shun GM to buy Made-in-USA.
      • Competitors returning to America POACH GM Workers before Plants close.
      • GM Plants’ production lines grind to a HALT creating a DEALER CRISIS.

      President Trump labels GM “GRINCH MOTORS” … GAME OVER.

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. WSB says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Wednesday…what surprises lay ahead? Maybe Julian will be reunited with his cat.

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. Sentient says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    I see that Twitter has restarted Jesse Kelly’s account. I’ll trust Jack Dorsey more if he reinstates Milo Yiannopoulos’ account.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 28, 2018 at 12:44 am

      It’s OPEN SEASON on Big-Tech GOLDEN GEESE.
      • Country & State Taxes.
      • National and Class-Action Litigation over every imagineable transgression.
      • Robin-Hood IP Theft to Clone Technology for Country-sponsored Franchises.

      These SEDITIOUS CO-CONSPIRATORS squandered any reason to protect them!

    • steph_gray says:
      November 28, 2018 at 1:05 am

      I wouldn’t trust Jack Dorsey any further than I could throw Michael Moore.

  10. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Fantastic day.

    1. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins Mississippi senate and Mitt Romney now irrelevant
    2. Twitter forced to restore a suspended account and founder threatened with perjury
    3. “Bombshell” Guardian story on Manafort and Assange turns out to be a hoax

    Loving it. Just wish we had 54 Senate seats so Sasse was also meaningless, along with Mitt, Susan and Lisa.

    Twitter Jack being crushed was probably my favorite moment of the day. House GOP said they were looking into him possibly perjuring himself for statements he made on how accounts are dealt with when suspended or something. Within a few hours of that, Jesse Kelly’s account (conservative veteran) was restored.

    Screw you, Jack.

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    VA Accountability Act is working!

  12. Sentient says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    I must admit to being disappointed that the caravan migrants haven’t tried to storm the border again. We haven’t had a good year-gassing for several days now, and I really enjoyed the last one.

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Next steps for Team MAGA:

    1. Defend Whitaker
    2. Destroy Mueller
    3. Expose Obama on SpyGate

    And for the left — Cindy Hyde-Smith is the first woman to be elected to Congress from Mississippi. So if you opposed her, you’re obviously sexist and potentially even misogynistic. This is a historic day and she broke the glass ceiling.

    POTUS has begun the PR onslaught against Mueller. With the elections now fully over, it’s time to eviscerate Mueller in the court of public opinion and force him to close up shop ASAP.

    • Steven says:
      November 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

      4. Put Hillary in jail!

    • amanda4321 says:
      November 28, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Yes, Destroy Mueller (but how??)

      People at larouchepac worried, but saying the same thing–Mueller must go down or Trump will: https://larouchepac.com/20181126/sober-folks-fight-trumps-presidency-continues-ferociously-dershowitz-opines-mueller-report

      “Trump’s 2016 election and his hold on the Senate both reflect a mass strike process occurring internationally against the failed globalist imperial system of perpetual war and savage austerity against human populations. That is why the British launched their information warfare campaign against Trump, with the collaboration of their asset, Barack Obama, his intelligence chiefs, James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan, and a Democratic Party driven insane by manipulation of its identity politics belief system. That is why Robert Mueller, the amoral prosecutor of Lyndon LaRouche and others, and the leader of the coverup of the British/Saudi role in 9/11 was chosen as the legal hitman and fawned over by a media which is now almost totally enslaved to the psychological warfare needs of the failing elite.”

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        November 28, 2018 at 12:52 am

        The way to destroy Mueller is via PR strategy, much as Team Clinton did to Ken Starr when Clinton was facing impeachment.

        Trump can’t fire Mueller, Whitaker won’t shut him down, so you’re left with turning the opinion polls against him. And that campaign has started (POTUS and others have been on this for some time). But now that the elections are over, time to turn up the heat.

        That article is right — the Establishment Empire fought back. And we don’t have much media to use. But it’s time to just tear Mueller’s character down completely. And people like Bongino are already on it. I’m talking full-out, every-day messaging on it.

        It’s already begun. Once Whitaker has been properly defended and locked in, then I think the PR battle will really open up for POTUS and his allies.

        • Crabby says:
          November 28, 2018 at 1:07 am

          Ok, I understand that the AAG can’t shut the Mueller probe down, BUT why can’t the AAG make sure he operates within the law. Start by defining the crime he is investigating and have him present the evidence to the AAG. Why or why can’t he do this?

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            November 28, 2018 at 1:16 am

            He can, but the problem for Whitaker is that if he tries to do very much, then Dems will scream “he wasnt confirmed! Not legal” and so forth. Thus, while Whitaker is technically allowed to rein Mueller in, it may be hard to do so politically without damaging POTUS.

            Still, having Whitaker in charge rather than Rosey, and having Sessions gone are great things. That’s step 1.

          • JX says:
            November 28, 2018 at 1:20 am

            > I understand that the AAG can’t shut the Mueller probe down

            What gives you that idea?

        • mr.piddles says:
          November 28, 2018 at 1:07 am

          DOJ lawyers already gave Widownaker the Thumbs Up. Need the Senate to vote down the Flake Dick Move, and SCOTUS to b-slap the House Dems trying to say Widowmaker appointment is un-Constitutional. Anything else? Oh yeah, pick up dry cleaning, and we’re out of milk.

          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            November 28, 2018 at 1:18 am

            ha ha. Nice! There are a couple of lawsuits out there against Whitaker’s appointment, as well as some ethics charge regarded to the Hatch Act. Nuisance stuff, but it has to be dealt with. Also, we have to work to keep Whitaker’s image as good as possible so that he can function and is not seen as the bad guy by the public (which is why the Dems are hitting him so hard now, to try to smear him).

    • mr.piddles says:
      November 28, 2018 at 1:04 am

      I just read (The Hill?) that Manafort sentencing has been requested/scheduled for February. So Team Mueller around at least until then, no?

      https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/418532-manafort-plea-decision-represents-setback-for-mueller

      Why?

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        November 28, 2018 at 1:15 am

        They’ll be around longer, I think. Believe Sundance said the other day that Mueller will be working with Gates for months to come.

        Goal of Mueller and friends is to stay in business as long as possible, both to block Trump declassifying documents and to help set up a possible “enforcer” for House Dems investigations. Also, to take down Trump if possible as they go along.

        Manafort is, with Gates, the only real person out there who likely can do any damage to Trump. And especially Manafort, as he was camapign manager. So if Manafort won’t flip, Mueller has even less to work with. Hence, a setback for Mueller.

  16. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

  17. rumpole2 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

    The good news is…

    If California continues to be a worse and worse shithole place… the Mexicans will be building a wall to keep Californians out of Mexico!

  18. sunnydaze says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Glad someone with a Mouthpiece is talking about this.

  20. albertus magnus says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I love President Trump and will always support him. I do not believe there is any collusion, obstruction of justice and, to be frank, even if there had been, I still would support him.

    However, I am tired of all of the BS about Mueller, RR or ANY of them. PDJT has been in charge for 2 years. At some point, HE bears responsibility for what is done about all of this.

    Tonight on Lou Dobbs, Victoria Toensing was talking about all of this…and in her typical fashion, when Lou Dobbs asked her WHY PDJT doesnt do anything regarding declassifying the FISA, she MOVED the goal posts to want PDJT to wait until he gets his new AG…NOT Whittaker…the permanent one. Then preceded to trot out that shiniest of objects, Paul Ryan, to try to blame all of this on him. No ma’am. Before the election, you and your husband were all over TV saying PDJT just needed to wait until after the mid-terms.

    Same BS with Jim Jordan and the wall funding. After giving lip service to full funding, said JJ said he would accept what he would get.

    PDJT can declassify all of this NOW…if the investigation continues, he is responsible.
    PDJT can SHUT DOWN the government NEXT WEEK if they dont fully fund his the wall…if it doesnt have NEXT WEEK, IT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN when the DEMS take the House. It is ON him.

    Not interested in all of these political calculations and excuses. Hannity on his radio show made it all about Clinton and Obama. NOPE. They were evil, no doubt about it. But IF THIS CONTINUES, it is on PDJT.

    There better be a plan, is all I have to say. Tired of trying to engage and push MAGA when PDJT doesnt act….I dont know what to say when people opine that he didnt collude but maybe PDJT is protecting someone else, like DJT, Jr.

    PDJT is not acting like an innocent man, although I have no doubt he is. He is acting like he is covering up for SOMEONE.

    There better be a plan. STOP THE BS.

    Sorry, if I offend anyone here. Love you all and most importantly, LOVE PDJT and all MAGA patriots. But NO MORE EXCUSES.

    • motreehouse says:
      November 28, 2018 at 12:45 am

      I watch lou almost every night and it seemed Tensing was about to tell lou that the President may be releasing the documents soon, but Lou interupted and went on a little bit of a tirade and Tensing did’nt get to speak on the declassification subject again.

    • Sentient says:
      November 28, 2018 at 12:46 am

      No shutdown = No Wall. The time to have that fight is now, so that tempers abate before the next election and so that everyone can see the wall being built. The shutdown in 2013 didn’t cost the GOP any seats in 2014. As soon as Trump won in 2016, the libs’ bumper stickers came out: No Wall, No Ban (meaning Muslim ban). There weren’t bumper stickers about tax rates or where our embassy in Israel should be located or “stay in the Iran nuclear deal”. Libs understood immediately that the Wall is the whole enchilada: if they can stop Trump from fulfilling the campaign promise that most energized his supporters and most infuriated his opponents, they would make a liar out of him and make his reelection impossible.

      We’re going to need the Mother of All Shutdowns to extract the $25B needed. Gird your loins, and no bellyaching about a national park being closed.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

      POTUS scenarios to FULLY FUND the WALL and DoD & DHS through 2020

      Imagine how POTUS will roll when D-rats exclude the $5 Billion from the final DHS Appropriation Bill”:

      • President Trump declares the INVASION a NATIONAL SECURITY EMERGENCY.
      • President Trump ups the demand to $20 Billion to FUND the Whole Damned WALL.
      • He SHUTS DOWN … not the government but all NON-NatSec DHS.
      • ALL Ports of Entry CLOSE … ZERO IMPORTS from China, Mexico and Canada.
      • That includes AIR FREIGHT IMPORTS … for Amazon, Apple, etc.
      • He then ups the demand to FULLY FUND Defense & DHS for both 2019 AND 2020!
      • Toss in Immigration Reform. 😎
      … THWARTING DEMOCRATS’ PLANS to SCREW with NATIONAL SECURITY.
      [Good luck with ending our fully-funded ICE.]

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      November 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

      A.M., you are an intelligent person. Patience in all things, especially warfare.

      As Sundance has said, POTUS can’t declassify if he thinks Mueller is going to hit him for obstruction on it. But, perhaps the new AG can “call BS” on that score should Mueller try to do so. And if Trump knows that, then POTUS can declassify once that new AG (and not the non-confirmed Whitaker) is installed.

      POTUS is not covering for anyone, but he is seeking to defend himself from any more flank attacks. Knowing POTUS’ nature (aggressive), I’m sure he’s more angry than anyone at having to wait to go on offense.

      As Sundance has said in the past, POTUS has the choice of protecting himself or declassifying now (not waiting to go on offense). He’s protecting himself, that’s the choice. And I think it’s a wise choice.

      Winning a battle and losing the war doesn’t help anything. We have to protect the king, even though it’s maddening to see Mueller stall so that Trump can’t declassify. That’s the main thrust of why the special counsel was put into place in the first instance (for the cover up and delay), IMO.

      What’s been evident for some time, I think, is that we may not get BOTH “Lock Her Up” AND “Trump not impeached.” And if we have to pick between those two options, it’s an easy choice in my mind. You have to have power to get things done.

      When Mueller is gone, then POTUS is free. Unfortunately, and on purpose, he is not really free until then. That was the whole set-up here by the coup.

  21. sunnydaze says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

  22. sunnydaze says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:46 am

    ha. True. DemMSM has created a Humanitarian Crisis for Mexico.

    • mr.piddles says:
      November 28, 2018 at 1:19 am

      What we have here was a Failure Of Imagination.

      Nobody thought Option B was that they would be stuck in Tijuana. Not even the Mexican Government imagined that possibility. Hence: Grade A Sh*tshow.

      President Trump has an uncanny ability to expose nonsense, don’t he? It’s pretty incredible, actually.

  24. motreehouse says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Providing for the Common Defense
    The Assessments and Recommendations of the National Defense Strategy Commission
    Tuesday, November 13, 2018 / BY: National Defense Strategy Commission

    https://www.usip.org/sites/default/files/2018-11/providing-for-the-common-defense.pdf

  25. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

    POTUS and FLOTUS will be lighting the WH Christmas tree tomorrow. Awesome!

  26. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

    • nimrodman says:
      November 28, 2018 at 1:24 am

      Haven’t read your pdf yet but here’s one way:

      Loaning small nations more money than they can pay and then negotiating (seizing) their seaports as payment:

      Maldives Cannot Determine How Much Money It Owes China

      But Sri Lanka was unable to service the debt and Rajapaksa’s successor was forced to hand control of the seaport over to China. So now China has control of an important strategic seaport on the Indian Ocean and an enclave of thousands of Chinese workers and their families on Sri Lankan soil.

      Both Sri Lanka and the Maldives are very important strategic locations in the India Ocean and seaports in those countries would be among China’s “String of Pearls” seaports in the Indian Ocean, giving China a major strategic advantage.

      https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/11/24/world-view-maldives-cannot-determine-how-much-money-it-owes-china/

  29. WSB says:
    November 28, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I am watching a rerun of Ingraham’s show. Baby Deucy is in Mississippi, saying that it has been an early night for the election there.

    Wouldn’t it be great to have a normal election again, without the overnight, one, two, and three week recounts?

    • sunnydaze says:
      November 28, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Yes, it would.

      After these midterms, I’m not even getting excited about so-called “wins” and Acceptance/Concession speeches.

      Cuz, ya know, you never know what they’ll come up with in a few days or weeks.

      What a Joke.

  30. ethicall says:
    November 28, 2018 at 1:17 am

    I have noticed this with many of the news sited I frequent. It used to be when I typed them in they came up right at the top, because I go to them daily. For the last month or so when I type them in they come up two, three down or even on the next page. What comes up first are “fact check” sites and “warning” sites wanting to warn me about my destination sites.

  31. millwright says:
    November 28, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Its obvious war has been declared ! its PDJT and Red State Americans against the blue federal and state bureaucracies and the nation’s LE agencies !

  32. sunnydaze says:
    November 28, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Gofundme to help Wikileaks sue The Guardian over BS Manafort/Assange story:

    https://www.gofundme.com/wikileaks-suing-the-guardian-over-manafort-story

  33. JX says:
    November 28, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Where’s the investigation of John Podesta who sat on the Board of a company (Joule Unlimited, Inc) funded by Putin ($35 million), who failed to disclose his stock options in said company, who then transferred those stocks to a company he created with his family (Leonidio Holdings, LLC)?

    Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager worked for Putin. Where’s the DOJ?

