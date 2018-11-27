November 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #677

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎄 * * * * 28 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ”I have set the Lord always before me:
because he is at my right hand, I shall not be moved.” 🌟 Ps 16:8
-————————————————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family–protection from The vile Opposition
— for Acting AG Matt Whitaker that he’ll deflect from latest Opposition attacks
— for those who have been perjury-trapped or falsely accused by Mueller team, etc
— for exposure of Evil all around the world
— for Mexico to find a solution to send invaders back home or border will be permanently closed
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
— for Treepers and Trump’s supporters to stand strong and firm against evil
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 “We are one people and one family with one glorious American destiny.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————
**** Note: MAGA Team consists of Trump’s Cabinet, his family, WH Admin, personal lawyers/advisors, Press Sec, Trump-praying pastors, etc.
AMEN AMEN!!!!
Funny how closing the San Ysidro port of entry even for a few hours made the Mexicans real cooperative about deporting those who’d tried to rush the border.
YES!!!!!!!!
“….close the Border permanently ….”
————————
Wow, I never dream I’d hear those words in my lifetime!
That would be cool if it really does happen for a period of time.
We love that President of ours! We all think alike.
How perfect to remember this date–to let India know we are their friends and have their backs.
Voice of America
It’s about time. Let’s do it.
Put Lara Trump as part of Worldwide Network Team. Would that be a conflict of interest?
There are so many independent reporters/channels and news investigators who could be a part of it.
O’Keefe, Loomer, RSBN, Blazing Press, Tucker Carlson…..
Please please please get this started! Maybe James Wood would be our lead anchor! Maybe Sarah Palin with a talk show? Clint Wastwood as the organizational brain? I’m swooning!
Clint Eastwood, of course I meant!
James Wood?? LOVE it!
Donald Trump Retweets
I’m hoping this special election ends when the poles close and no funny business- I’m a bit burnt out from the extended midterms still.
Thank you, Citizen, that was a good short talk.
This video is what real reporters do they get into the story and find the TRUTH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwAnqPoYdSg&feature=em-uploademail
Good one too…and naturally, we all expected these answers from these invaders. Their “pity me card” isn’t going to work this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rush made a good point today. A good portion, perhaps most, of our elected Republicans and the entirety of elected Democrats so hate president Trump that they’ll happily support any legislative measure, including impeachment, to get rid of him. They want to get rid of him because they fervently hope that getting rid of him will also get rid of us. Since the rise of the Tea Party, establishment, progressive politicians have been terrified of a genuine populist uprising that would threaten their carefully crafted and maintained false images they use to hide just who they actually work for and just what they are loyal to.
They’ve been successfully doing this for decades and, frankly, it’s been a sweet deal—someone of modest means gets elected, plays the right games with the right people and then retires a multi-millionaire. All they have to do is compromise the the values they got elected on, lie to their constituencies about what they’re actually doing and “success” will come their way. The rise of first the Tea Party and then the conservative insurrection that elected president Trump is correctly seen as a huge threat. They can’t allow us to be successful, can’t allow our president, despite his stunning successes in international relations and in the transformation of our economy, to succeed.
Rush’s point is that most elected politicians cannot be trusted. This is a reality that would quickly defeat most politicians but I don’t think it will defeat Donald J. Trump. In the months to come, he’s going to need our help. He’ll need us because there won’t be anyone else out there. It’ll just be him and us.
Populist candidates have ALWAYS been a threat to career politicians of BOTH parties. Nothing will expose the UNI in Uniparty more than a true Populist candidate.
POTUS
PEROT
REAGAN
JACKSON (Andrew)
And I’m sure there have been others.
A true populist candidate can overcome a $advantage, or incumbency advantage of his opponent.
Just a little Elf meme to get you all in the Christmas spirit! 😉🎄
Mom of the Year!!!
I’m already getting sick of hearing people who should know better give Hillary credit for seeing the light on immigration. She does not see the light. She does not give a damn that illegal aliens pose a threat to the well being of American citizens, she only cares that now they pose a threat to Democrat power.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can’t believe there is a HillBag bobblehead still for sale and it is $49
I would not pay one cent for this:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01EBVRIWG/ref=sspa_dk_detail_8?psc=1&pd_rd_i=B01EBVRIWG&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_p=f0dedbe2-13c8-4136-a746-4398ed93cf0f&pd_rd_wg=ccGjt&pf_rd_r=WHV6KVDTHBRS13APJWCX&pf_rd_s=desktop-dp-sims&pf_rd_t=40701&pd_rd_w=hOUc7&pf_rd_i=desktop-dp-sims&pd_rd_r=d3d1d548-f211-11e8-b4a1-71fe8814db4b
Saw somewhere Hilly & Billy were at a Broadway Show
Guess that cancelled tour is allowing them a little extra time
I found this on twitter while searching news from Tijuana. If any of You are fluent in Spanish please take a look at the linked Youtube video and advise if this seems to be legit humint on a member traveling in the so called caravan that is now in Tijuana. I looked at the translated text and the fellow speaking seems to be expressing concern of another member in the caravan being a convicted terrorist from Honduras who has lived in exile in Mexico for the past 30 years and is now stirring up other members of the caravan to do harm in the United States.
If you are interested in what former AG Sessions was doing, plus Huber’s investigation read this report. All documented, names, dates, indictments, convictions culled by the researcher from court documents.
“Arkansas Swamp Bleeds as Clintons Circle The Drain”
http://archive.is/2DCSr
Should put a smile on the face of those who are asking for convictions of the corruptocrats.
Is this good news or what? This must be what President Trump was talking about..intellectual property…and he also said to the impromptu press a few weeks ago, “I’ll never forgive Obama for what he did to our military.” Defective parts? as well tas theft of intellectual property.
https://breaking911.com/breaking-feds-seize-over-1-million-websites/
As for the Brexit debacle, I suggest you read the twitter accounts of Jacob Rees-Mogg, and https://www.westmonster.com and their twitter feed.
From there you may access all the videos from parliament when the Brexit supporters went hammer and tongs against PM Mayhem’s risible and dissembling justification for her so-called deal.
POTUS, gave the penultimate zinger to what was negotiated. Well done.
And why doesn’t this site explain the US position on Crimea and Ukraine, in the President’s National Security Report and his public statements? For over a year Russia has escalated its military actions on Ukraine, now to the point of piracy, and denying free access to the Kerch strait between the Baltic and Azov seas that was agreed by Treaty in 2003. I find this very odd, as China bashing (well-deserved) gets frequent posts. Also, according to US military, they have had ‘dozens’ of attacks and engagement with Russia in Syria. You might think this would be worthy of a post or to especially as Russian aggression towards our men at arms is anathema.
Paul Joseph Watson
So much to love in Senate Judiciary Committee downsizing plan
“The first reason is that fewer Democrat senators will have the opportunity to showboat and eat up precious time with the sort of antics they displayed in the confirmation hearings for Justice Kavanaugh. Confirmation of more federal judges at the district court and appeals court levels is the most important priority for Senate Republicans, and this proposal would streamline and therefore speed that process.
But the second reason is delicious, because thanks to longstanding Senate tradition, the member who would lose a committee seat first would be the senator with the lowest seniority. And that would be Senator Kamala Harris of California, who has held office only since 2016. Not only is she transparently running for the 2020 presidential nod, she is a shameless demagogue.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/11/so_much_to_love_in_senate_judiciary_committee_downsizing_plan.html
