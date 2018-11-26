President Trump MAGA Rally – Tupelo, Mississippi – 6:00pm EST

Donald J. Trump holds a campaign style rally at the Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, Mississippi, hoping to help republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in the special election being held tomorrow. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 6:00pm EST.
The political corruption & internecine GOP political constructs in Mississippi is legendary. This is Haley Barbour territory. Ms. Hyde-Smith was a life-long democrat who voted for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton (switched parties 2010). The Mississippi republican machine selected her to replace Thad Cochran; Hyde-Smith took the GOP appointment, and now President Trump campaigns for her. That’s the Mississippi GOP in a nutshell.
RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Alternate Link
MAGA baby!
I picked up a few dozen absentee ballots. Anyone need extras??? I mean, if this is the way the DEMs want to roll from now on….
I will take a few Pedro.
Darn, too late for me to return some ballots from PA. I have a summer home in one of those towns in Mississippi………just can’t remember at the moment. 😉
No rush. You can mail them in a week later during the recount.
You know it’s coming.
Write it down.
It has been moved up to 4pm CST. The preliminary speakers have already started. President Trump will speak at 4pm, don’t miss it!
They are doing GREAT!!!!!
The Mid-Terms were defrauded. The President Trump Rallies demonstrate this every single time.
… and nothing has been done about it unfortunately.
Nothing CAN be done until the results are officially certified. Have just a little patience, please.
Give a good example of a race where there are indications that something WILL be done!
You are partly right. Fraud is happening all over the country due to an easily exploited election process.
But it’s not the only reason. Democrats had a lot of candidates run that were on first sight superior to the Republican candidates.
All the bad things about the Democrat party that we wanted to stick to them didn’t stick cause they were nice looking, young and often ex military.
MAGA rallies are great and espacially when it comes to statewide races are a good indicator. But when it comes to house races they don’t mean as much.
You can have a full house MAGA rally with people from all over the state and out of state but it doesn’t mean the participants will win you house races.
We are loosing since the primaries suburban races. Until we realize that we will keep loosing these races and wont gain a maga majority in the house and wont be able to put the MAGA agenda into law.
One difference in Mississippi is we have a solid Republican Sec. of State that will do all he can to see things are done on the Up and up. I just wish he’d run for Governor instead of Lt. Governor. He told me he’s been told that a lot but as Lt Governor he’d have a better handle on gov spending
☺️ Double Rally Day! ☺️
LikeLiked by 4 people
I lived in Tupelo for 7 months. Great people, although I never really got to touch on politics with them.
The few I did talk to about politics gave me the sense that these people are the lifeblood of America and that the stars & bars they proudly wave from their porch or truck is simply another manifestation of “don’t tread on me” – a community of fiercely independent individuals. I talked to hundreds if not thousands of people there and never, ever felt a tinge of racism among any of them.
I hope they all know what’s at stake in this election.
Gov of MS gave a fantastic, inspirational speech.
Yuge, enthusiastic crowd. Considering it’s unpleasantly cold down here in the South, incredible turnout.
Can’t wait! Love those rallies!
Is this the GOP candidate who was reported to crack lynching jokes and went to a “segregated” school?
Former Dem … makes sense.
She used the term “public hanging”, not “public lynching”.
Many white men were hanged in The Old West. I’ll bet more white men were hanged than black men.
The point I’m making is this horrible racist (according to the oh-so ethical media reports) was a Democrat, and when she was none of these things mattered.
Judge Roy Bean comes to mind.
most of us down here realize that the “Full Mis’sippi” thugs have screwed this state into the ground and its not likely to dig out in my lifetime. the choice for us tomorrow: a criminal or a barbour-world shill who can’t get out of her own way….it was absolutely unbelievable that she couldn’t even stay awake up there on the podium when susan collins gave the most important speech in the senate that i remember (i’m 69)!!! like others down here, this will be the last time i vote for the GOPe(after a lifetime), and i’ll just go to the polls tomorrow and hold my nose and vote for the lesser of 2 extreme evils. (thanks a lot, haley! i hope whitaker will pursue sen. grassley’s referral of some of your activities on behalf of russia in the uranium one deal as an “unregistered foreign agent”! https://hattiesburgpatriot.com/haley-barbour-bgr-lobbying/ )
Why in the hell did Bryant appoint her to Cochrans seat in the senate. I live in Laurel and don’t know.
I assume there’s a Uniparty element to that answer. They could have appointed Chris McDaniel but he’s anti establishment.
Clowns to the left…jokers to the right. We desperately need another TEA Party uprising to clean out the RINOs and get true-to-the-people representatives in office.
I live in E. Arkansas near the Mississippi River, and the swamp is deep here too. All anyone has to do is look at a map of the election, and see where the red and blue are. There is a ‘stripe’ of blue down both sides of the river.
This excellent piece I saw yesterday and IMO, probably an equally exposing one possible from Mississippi, except Arkansas has the ‘dubious honor’ of being the home of Slick & Cankles, who have literally gotten away with murder since they entered politics.
https://www.coreysdigs.com/clinton-foundation/arkansas-swamp-bleeds-as-clintons-circle-the-drain/
Espy also a huge crook, indicted for ‘corruption’ during the Clinton years, but not convicted/sentenced, probably because he is a democrat.
I have some red flags about Hyde-Smith as well; don’t trust her, but most definitely the far lesser of the two evils, and maybe she will prove me wrong.
President Trump just landed. Watching AF-1 land is super exciting but only because of President Trump. President Trump has brought dignity and respect back to the Office of President. I had the opportunity right before the mid-terms to watch AF-1 land and pull up to the hangar. It was a magical moment!
Air Force One landed. RSBN music and VSG pulling up in TrumpForeceOne NEVER gets old!!!
Here’s the total crowd of protesters in Biloxi, can you believe it?!?!😂😂😂
(Hopefully this will work, I’ve never tried to post a picture before)
https://share.icloud.com/photos/0v-p7bO7RsAuWS1Wg02-VeU-Q#Biloxi,_MS
And here are pictures of Trump supporters and MAGA voters
http://www.wlox.com/2018/11/26/people-line-up-early-coliseum-ahead-presidents-campaign-rally/
Thanks Cat Lady it worked fine. Not much of a protest! LOL
LOL ok it is like 9 people…. get along lil doggies Protest ! lol
Good job! Good to see that ‘crowd’ of protesters!
ummm. it’s time to put away the rallies and open up the russiagate files. everyone waited too long before and we just keep dancing the same dance. Mr Trump WILL be targeted and those who advised and still advise waiting will be to blame
53/47 if Cindy wins tomorrow
what will it be if she loses?
I dunno. Haven’t had time to check the trunks of all the rental cars. She could possibly lose by as much as 104/47 %, depending on the size of the trunks.
B E S T P R E S I D E N T E V A H ! ! ! ! !
POTUS said 3 rallies? I only see 2 listed on his website
He is doing a Round-Table Discussion.
Thank you 🙂
– On the First Step Act in Gulfport,MS
I heard somewhere there is roundtable meeting somewhere making it 3 stops.
Thanks 🙂
President Trump should have a rally just for his appointees to head the DOJ, FBI, CIA, State Department and Federal Reserve Bank instead of wasting his time in Mississippi. Maybe this way they’d remember who they actually work for and who is the commander and chief of the United States! I’m totally speechless at how President Trump’s own appointees continuously abuse him and anyone who supported him while allowing the criminals in the Obama Administration to walk away scot free. If you haven’t already noticed I’m sick and tired of being the victim of a perpetual mugging…. you’d think Donald Trump would be too?
POTUS wants his supporters to move closer, not happy with how things are set up. Somebody’s gonna get chewed out later!
Maybe they’ll stay warmer that way.
Lindsey Graham is here
God help us all.
43 degrees in Tupelo right now.
https://weather.com/weather/today/l/USMS0400:1:US
tupelo honey will get hard at 43 degrees
He just said he was doing two other stops after this one? I thought he was only doing two today?
MAGA forever!!
One of those stops is a round table somewhere
7:50 PM EST
President Trump Participates in a Roundtable on the FIRST STEP Act
Biloxi, MS
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/
Does anyone know the size of the crowd?
Ok.. having heard this woman speak, I can understand why she’s in a run-off.
Like it or not “aesthetics” matter, and her voice grates even more than Hillary’s.
JFC it was hard to listen.. headache threatening as it still echoes.
Hopefully she wins, though.
Oh, please.
Genuine Mississippi accent. Nothing wrong with that.
Not the accent that’s the issue.. her voice.. the voice.. not the accent.. cuts like a knife.
I suppose you’re an opera singer.
Know who had a fabulous speaking voice? John Edwards. If i didn’t know who it was, I could listen to that all day long.
Maybe that’s why Katie Couric gave Sarah Palin such a grilling, and Edwards got a free pass running for VP.
Sarah didn’t have the right voice, and Edwards’ voice made him qualified.
I’m being sarcastic, in case anyone can’t tell.
Andy 🤣😂🤣
Unlike Hillary’s Cackling
All over the country horrible candidates.
Democrats, who have no good agenda , ran great candidates and out-hustled the GOP legally and illegally.
If the GOP doesn’t wake up 2020 will be bad.
Hmmm, they really locked down the highly educated suburban women voter…..so says the unbiased media narrative spin.
It was fantastically convenient how white, suburban women became the enemy in the media, as Michelle Obama launch her Bitter Book.
They want it to be bad !
She’s in a run-off because McDaniel ran as a spoiler.
That, and her history as a democrat, make me wonder just exactly why she was appointed. I remember when Chris McDaniel ran against Cochran, and I thought he was excellent, anti-establishment, etc., but guess the entrenched good-old-boys kept him out.
“Democrats have become the Party of CARAVANS and CRIME.”
And Rolls….He gets a Pinocchio for that.
They got me! 😂
“4 More Years!”
SPACEFORCE!!!
🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀
Thank you, tuskyou!!! 🚀🚀🚀
My pleasure 😊😊
Sorry Jan, I missed the rally, but I’ll be on 🚀🚀🚀 duty for the next one😃
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
★ U N I T E D ★ S T A T E S ★ S P A C E ★ F O R C E ★
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Mars is now US occupied territory
DO NOT let any Democrats take up residence.
Just too bad certain parts of Arizona aren’t.
US successful landings on Mars – 8
Everyone else – 1 Soviet in 1971 that survived fro 20 seconds.
Russians could not even make it to the moon. They tried and did not make it into orbit.
God bless America and our Presidentourfirst Lady and their families
Wrapping it up now
Everyone say it together–
I just hope President Trump can drag her over the finish line after she didn’t exactly make it easier for him by sticking her foot in her mouth. Don’t some of these people realize the MSM is just waiting for any misspeak from a conservative?
Unfortunately she is not a conservative. A recent Dem to GOPe convert. But, still better than Espy. Miss. Is a true political swamp.
Wow great rally POTUS energized now moving on to the next rally amazing.
We will not bend
We will not break
We will never give in
We will never give up
We will never back down
We will never surrender, Ever Ever Ever
We bleed Red, White, & Blue
We stand for our Flag/Anthem
We are Americans
We will fight to the End
We will Make America Wealthy Again
We will Make America Safe Again
We will Make America Strong Again
We will Make America Great Again
Thank You Mississippi, We Love You!
Great President Trump Rally!
Have you noticed how President Trump projects out to the crowd, it even comes across through streaming, that he IS the FATHER of the USA? You just feel batter after his speeches.
37 degrees in E. Arkansas almost directly west of Tupelo. Still falling too.
50 in Biloxi right now.
https://weather.com/weather/today/l/USMS0033:1:US
He’s as sweet as Tupelo honey.
Well, at least this former dimm is having PDJT hold rallies with her. More than some GOP dummies did. Her emails make it sound like she’s a conservative hardliner. Let’s hope so.
310 miles south to Biloxi.
couldn’t watch this one; will watch the 9 pm one…hope it was great!
I was at the Tupelo, MS rally…my guess is this Senate election will not be close. Many voters in this state remember Espy’s acquittal while the Tyson Foods executive who made the gifts to him went to jail. CHS in a walk…Hope I’m right.
Great round table Pence and Kushner was there the prison reform program looks like a go.
