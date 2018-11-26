President Trump MAGA Rally – Tupelo, Mississippi – 6:00pm EST

Donald J. Trump holds a campaign style rally at the Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, Mississippi, hoping to help republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in the special election being held tomorrow. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 6:00pm EST.

The political corruption & internecine GOP political constructs in Mississippi is legendary. This is Haley Barbour territory. Ms. Hyde-Smith was a life-long democrat who voted for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton (switched parties 2010). The Mississippi republican machine selected her to replace Thad Cochran; Hyde-Smith took the GOP appointment, and now President Trump campaigns for her. That’s the Mississippi GOP in a nutshell.

