President Trump MAGA Rally – Tupelo, Mississippi – 6:00pm EST

Donald J. Trump holds a campaign style rally at the Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, Mississippi, hoping to help republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in the special election being held tomorrow.  The anticipated start time for President Trump is 6:00pm EST.

The political corruption & internecine GOP political constructs in Mississippi is legendary. This is Haley Barbour territory.  Ms. Hyde-Smith was a life-long democrat who voted for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton (switched parties 2010). The Mississippi republican machine selected her to replace Thad Cochran; Hyde-Smith took the GOP appointment, and now President Trump campaigns for her.  That’s the Mississippi GOP in a nutshell.

RSBN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkAlternate Link

96 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Tupelo, Mississippi – 6:00pm EST

  1. Pedro Morales says:
    November 26, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    MAGA baby!

    Reply
  2. FL_GUY says:
    November 26, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    It has been moved up to 4pm CST. The preliminary speakers have already started. President Trump will speak at 4pm, don’t miss it!

    They are doing GREAT!!!!!

    The Mid-Terms were defrauded. The President Trump Rallies demonstrate this every single time.

    Reply
    • grainofsalt2 says:
      November 26, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      … and nothing has been done about it unfortunately.

      Reply
    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      November 26, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      You are partly right. Fraud is happening all over the country due to an easily exploited election process.

      But it’s not the only reason. Democrats had a lot of candidates run that were on first sight superior to the Republican candidates.
      All the bad things about the Democrat party that we wanted to stick to them didn’t stick cause they were nice looking, young and often ex military.

      MAGA rallies are great and espacially when it comes to statewide races are a good indicator. But when it comes to house races they don’t mean as much.
      You can have a full house MAGA rally with people from all over the state and out of state but it doesn’t mean the participants will win you house races.

      We are loosing since the primaries suburban races. Until we realize that we will keep loosing these races and wont gain a maga majority in the house and wont be able to put the MAGA agenda into law.

      Reply
      • HBD says:
        November 26, 2018 at 7:52 pm

        One difference in Mississippi is we have a solid Republican Sec. of State that will do all he can to see things are done on the Up and up. I just wish he’d run for Governor instead of Lt. Governor. He told me he’s been told that a lot but as Lt Governor he’d have a better handle on gov spending

        Reply
  3. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    ☺️ Double Rally Day! ☺️

    Reply
  4. chojun says:
    November 26, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    I lived in Tupelo for 7 months. Great people, although I never really got to touch on politics with them.

    The few I did talk to about politics gave me the sense that these people are the lifeblood of America and that the stars & bars they proudly wave from their porch or truck is simply another manifestation of “don’t tread on me” – a community of fiercely independent individuals. I talked to hundreds if not thousands of people there and never, ever felt a tinge of racism among any of them.

    I hope they all know what’s at stake in this election.

    Reply
  5. FL_GUY says:
    November 26, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Gov of MS gave a fantastic, inspirational speech.

    Yuge, enthusiastic crowd. Considering it’s unpleasantly cold down here in the South, incredible turnout.

    Reply
  6. JMC says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Can’t wait! Love those rallies!

    Reply
  7. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Is this the GOP candidate who was reported to crack lynching jokes and went to a “segregated” school?

    Former Dem … makes sense.

    Reply
  8. r2 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    most of us down here realize that the “Full Mis’sippi” thugs have screwed this state into the ground and its not likely to dig out in my lifetime. the choice for us tomorrow: a criminal or a barbour-world shill who can’t get out of her own way….it was absolutely unbelievable that she couldn’t even stay awake up there on the podium when susan collins gave the most important speech in the senate that i remember (i’m 69)!!! like others down here, this will be the last time i vote for the GOPe(after a lifetime), and i’ll just go to the polls tomorrow and hold my nose and vote for the lesser of 2 extreme evils. (thanks a lot, haley! i hope whitaker will pursue sen. grassley’s referral of some of your activities on behalf of russia in the uranium one deal as an “unregistered foreign agent”! https://hattiesburgpatriot.com/haley-barbour-bgr-lobbying/ )

    Reply
    • Paul says:
      November 26, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      Why in the hell did Bryant appoint her to Cochrans seat in the senate. I live in Laurel and don’t know.

      Reply
    • Ospreyzone says:
      November 26, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      Clowns to the left…jokers to the right. We desperately need another TEA Party uprising to clean out the RINOs and get true-to-the-people representatives in office.

      Reply
    • mcclainra says:
      November 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      I live in E. Arkansas near the Mississippi River, and the swamp is deep here too. All anyone has to do is look at a map of the election, and see where the red and blue are. There is a ‘stripe’ of blue down both sides of the river.
      This excellent piece I saw yesterday and IMO, probably an equally exposing one possible from Mississippi, except Arkansas has the ‘dubious honor’ of being the home of Slick & Cankles, who have literally gotten away with murder since they entered politics.

      https://www.coreysdigs.com/clinton-foundation/arkansas-swamp-bleeds-as-clintons-circle-the-drain/

      Espy also a huge crook, indicted for ‘corruption’ during the Clinton years, but not convicted/sentenced, probably because he is a democrat.

      I have some red flags about Hyde-Smith as well; don’t trust her, but most definitely the far lesser of the two evils, and maybe she will prove me wrong.

      Reply
  9. FL_GUY says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    President Trump just landed. Watching AF-1 land is super exciting but only because of President Trump. President Trump has brought dignity and respect back to the Office of President. I had the opportunity right before the mid-terms to watch AF-1 land and pull up to the hangar. It was a magical moment!

    Reply
  10. blognificentbee says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Air Force One landed. RSBN music and VSG pulling up in TrumpForeceOne NEVER gets old!!!

    Reply
  11. Cat Lady says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Here’s the total crowd of protesters in Biloxi, can you believe it?!?!😂😂😂

    (Hopefully this will work, I’ve never tried to post a picture before)

    https://share.icloud.com/photos/0v-p7bO7RsAuWS1Wg02-VeU-Q#Biloxi,_MS

    Reply
  12. Gil Stonebarger says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    ummm. it’s time to put away the rallies and open up the russiagate files. everyone waited too long before and we just keep dancing the same dance. Mr Trump WILL be targeted and those who advised and still advise waiting will be to blame

    Reply
  13. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    53/47 if Cindy wins tomorrow

    Reply
  14. hellinahandbasket says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    B E S T P R E S I D E N T E V A H ! ! ! ! !

    Reply
  15. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    POTUS said 3 rallies? I only see 2 listed on his website

    Reply
  16. California Joe says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    President Trump should have a rally just for his appointees to head the DOJ, FBI, CIA, State Department and Federal Reserve Bank instead of wasting his time in Mississippi. Maybe this way they’d remember who they actually work for and who is the commander and chief of the United States! I’m totally speechless at how President Trump’s own appointees continuously abuse him and anyone who supported him while allowing the criminals in the Obama Administration to walk away scot free. If you haven’t already noticed I’m sick and tired of being the victim of a perpetual mugging…. you’d think Donald Trump would be too?

    Reply
  17. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    POTUS wants his supporters to move closer, not happy with how things are set up. Somebody’s gonna get chewed out later!

    Reply
  18. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Lindsey Graham is here

    Reply
  20. fragemall says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    tupelo honey will get hard at 43 degrees

    Reply
  21. susandyer1962 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    He just said he was doing two other stops after this one? I thought he was only doing two today?

    MAGA forever!!

    Reply
  22. Donna in AZ says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Does anyone know the size of the crowd?

    Reply
  23. dissident gadfly ❌ (@gaddissent) says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Ok.. having heard this woman speak, I can understand why she’s in a run-off.

    Like it or not “aesthetics” matter, and her voice grates even more than Hillary’s.
    JFC it was hard to listen.. headache threatening as it still echoes.

    Hopefully she wins, though.

    Reply
  24. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    “Democrats have become the Party of CARAVANS and CRIME.”

    Reply
  25. G3 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    And Rolls….He gets a Pinocchio for that.
    They got me! 😂

    Reply
  26. andyocoregon says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    “4 More Years!”

    Reply
  27. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    SPACEFORCE!!!
    🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀

    Liked by 9 people

  Reply
    November 26, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

    ★ U N I T E D ★ S T A T E S ★ S P A C E ★ F O R C E ★

    ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩☆۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
    Mars is now US occupied territory

    Liked by 12 people

  29. Zippy says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    US successful landings on Mars – 8
    Everyone else – 1 Soviet in 1971 that survived fro 20 seconds.

    Reply
  30. Wayne Robinson says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    God bless America and our Presidentourfirst Lady and their families

    Reply
  31. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Wrapping it up now
    Everyone say it together–

    Reply
  32. feralcatsblog says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    I just hope President Trump can drag her over the finish line after she didn’t exactly make it easier for him by sticking her foot in her mouth. Don’t some of these people realize the MSM is just waiting for any misspeak from a conservative?

    Reply
  33. IMO says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Wow great rally POTUS energized now moving on to the next rally amazing.

    Reply
  34. rebel53blog says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    We will not bend
    We will not break
    We will never give in
    We will never give up
    We will never back down
    We will never surrender, Ever Ever Ever
    We bleed Red, White, & Blue
    We stand for our Flag/Anthem
    We are Americans
    We will fight to the End
    We will Make America Wealthy Again
    We will Make America Safe Again
    We will Make America Strong Again
    We will Make America Great Again

    Thank You Mississippi, We Love You!

    Reply
  35. FL_GUY says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Great President Trump Rally!

    Have you noticed how President Trump projects out to the crowd, it even comes across through streaming, that he IS the FATHER of the USA? You just feel batter after his speeches.

    Reply
  36. mcclainra says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    37 degrees in E. Arkansas almost directly west of Tupelo. Still falling too.

    Reply
  37. Bendix says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    He’s as sweet as Tupelo honey.

    Reply
  38. MAGAbear says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Well, at least this former dimm is having PDJT hold rallies with her. More than some GOP dummies did. Her emails make it sound like she’s a conservative hardliner. Let’s hope so.

    Reply
  39. Timmy- the-Ute says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    310 miles south to Biloxi.

    Reply
  40. littleflower481 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    couldn’t watch this one; will watch the 9 pm one…hope it was great!

    Reply
  41. dadawg says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    I was at the Tupelo, MS rally…my guess is this Senate election will not be close. Many voters in this state remember Espy’s acquittal while the Tyson Foods executive who made the gifts to him went to jail. CHS in a walk…Hope I’m right.

    Reply
  42. IMO says:
    November 26, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Great round table Pence and Kushner was there the prison reform program looks like a go.

    Reply

