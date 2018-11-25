Sunday November 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Song to the tune of German Spa” was published by Henry Livingston, Jr, author of “Night Before Christmas” in the New York Magazine of March, 1791 under the pseudonym “R”. “German Spaw Minuet” is in his music manuscript, but we stopped transcribing the book at p132, and German Spa was at p138. Sigh. So I put this poem to “Cotillion Song.”
Suppose
Suppose it were true that a person once saved could be lost again.
Suppose such a person, to gain heaven, would then have to be saved all over again.
But suppose the person in question never did get saved the second time and, departing this life a lost man, went finally to the lake of fire–after having once been “saved?”
In what sense, then, was he first saved? From what was he saved?
Was he saved from the penalty of sin? No, for he did not escape the lake of fire.
Was he saved from the power of sin? No, for he fell back into sin and died a lost man.
And most assuredly he was not saved from the presence of sin. None this side of heaven have yet been saved from that.
From what was he saved then? The answer is: Nothing at all.
He may have thought he was saved. He may have felt saved. He may have acted as though he were saved. His friends may have thought he was saved. But, in the final analysis, he was saved from nothing.
Salvation, to be anything more than a mere term, must be everlasting. Any person who has been saved has been eternally saved. No one is saved until he is eternally saved. Anyone who dies in a lost condition never was saved at all.
Does this mean we must wait until after this life is over to find out? No. We may be saved now and know it. This is evident from such passages as 1 Corinthians 1:18, where the Apostle Paul refers to “us which are saved.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/suppose/
1Corinthians 1:18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – –
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
This guy Masaman on youtube has an interesting series of chapters on anthropology and ethnography and related topics. This one’s on “Old Europeans”
A little closer to home:
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. In the midst of the current chaos we can be thankful for the solace found on the Treehouse. Thanks to Sundance for providing a virtual space for good thoughts.
Manual Ponce was a friend and colleague of Andres Segovia. I especially like the meditative sense this piece imparts. Some musical compositions allow us to completely understand what their composers were thinking. I think this is what makes them seem timeless.
Somebody is working for justice at the DOJ…
DOJ TELLS CITY TO STOP UNFAIR TREATMENT OF CHURCH
‘Town gets is exactly backwards: seeking to permit content and viewpoint discrimination’
The Department of Justice contends a South Carolina town has interpreted the Constitution backwards, unfairly preventing a church group from renting a room in a local civic center.
https://www.wnd.com/2018/11/doj-tells-city-to-stop-unfair-treatment-of-church/#5BRP33EYyID2MbW1.99
RARE CONDITIONS FINALLY LINED UP AT MT BAKER FOR ME TO GET A SHOT I’VE BEEN ENVISIONING FOR YEARS @ROSSSVHPHOTO
Put God First – Denzel Washington Motivational & Inspiring Commencement Speech
