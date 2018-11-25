November 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #675

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

87 Responses to November 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #675

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🍁 **** 30 **** more days til CHRISTmas 🎄
    . . . 6 . . . more days til AMLO becomes President of Mexico (Dec 1)
    > > > 5 < < < more days til President Trump attends G-20 (Nov 30th-Dec 1)
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 ”Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you." 🌟
    — Deu 31:6
    -————————————————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and his family–protection from The vile Opposition
    — for President Trump regarding the border, esp in Tijuana
    — for President Trump's preps for his trip to G-20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina
    — for Acting AG Matt Whitaker that he’ll deflect from latest Opposition attacks
    — for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
    — for safe traveling for Treepers
    — for Treepers and Trump’s supporters to stand strong and firm against evil
    ——————————————————–
    🇺🇸 “Nevertheless, I take all of these slings and arrows gladly for you.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. rumpole2 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

    British PM waving a letter selling the British Public short in a deal with Europe…..
    Deja Vu all over again!!

    • Rynn69 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 12:40 am

      A weak, soulless hypocrite who sold out an entire nation and its democracy.

    • mopar2016 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Sharia May never wanted to Brexit in the first place.
      She’s only loyal to Brussels and the cult of islam.

      • feralcatsblog says:
        November 25, 2018 at 12:57 am

        And on being loyal/serving/subservient to the cult of islam, she has got even the newest member of the royal family with her already.

        American-Born Duchess Meghan Markle Supports London Mosque That Spawned 19 Terrorists

      • Otho deLagery says:
        November 25, 2018 at 1:08 am

        Today they bake, tomorrow they brew
        Then all humanity in shariah and death they plan to stew
        For still far too few understand the devious game
        And fewer still will say it aloud, that simply Islam is the evil’s name!

        Anyone who does not understand this understands nothing about Islam.

        Islam is the greatest continuing crime against humanity, especially women, including little girls, the world has ever known.

        Islam is to Humanity and Human Rights as anti-matter is to matter – they can not exist in the same place at the same time – certainly not for very long.

        At some point either Islam dies or Humanity dies.

        “In the end, there can be only one.”

      • starfcker says:
        November 25, 2018 at 1:26 am

        History is written by the winners. It’s amazing to see praise for Margaret Thatcher on these pages. F*ck her. She was the opposite of Donald Trump. She destroyed the British coal industry, and put a hundred and forty thousand miners and their families out of work and into poverty. Theresa May looks like a proud nationalist compared to Margaret Thatcher. The hollowed-out England you have today could never have happened without the economic and social destruction caused by Margaret Thatcher.

        • margarite1 says:
          November 25, 2018 at 1:46 am

          What? I always thought Thatcher was great. Hmmmm

          I’ve been preoccupied due to a family health issue. So I know the people of Britain voted to exit the EU but now everyone in power has said “screw you?”. Is that’s what’s going on here? Farage has fallen apart? Wonder what skeletons were dangled before him?

          Seems England is no longer sovereign…just what the globalists wanted to do to us through Hillary.

        • Revelation says:
          November 25, 2018 at 2:06 am

          That is bollocks mate. The coal industry in the UK died because it was inefficient and ruined by the unions. Labour governments closed more mines than Maggie ever did.

          Try not to believe and regurgitate leftist fake news.

    • Sunshine says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:11 am

      The Brits are stuck, they have no good and strong political leadership.
      Nigel Farage of UKIP evaporated, Boris Johnson quit.
      Sorry but true: Almost no females that lead a nation succeeds, it takes an iron fist.
      Thatcher, Golda Meir, and now we have Poland.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:22 am

      Is anyone here surprised???

  4. rondo123456 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

    What is international law and how does the history of Israel reflect it? Professor Eugene Kontorovich gives a clear explanation of which legal bodies have the power to influence the borders of countries, and more importantly, which do not. This fascinating video gives a different perspective on the boundaries of Israel.

    https://www.torahcafe.com/professor-eugene-kontorovich/the-legal-case-for-israel-video_33fb484b5.html

    • Sunshine says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:36 am

      He wasn’t President then, only a candidate, outsider, and businessman. He didn’t know how corrupt the system is.
      But he’s adjusting – not in corruption but how to handle it.

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:38 am

      ALL BETS WERE OFF when Sessions recused.
      The screenshot just confirms what could have been and should have been.. but for useless old fart Jeff Sessions.

      Hope springs eternal….. release the Whitaker.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      November 25, 2018 at 2:33 am

      He was duped and took bad advice. To be expected for a man who’s never been in politics and the vultures sure made certain they got to his ear.

      His biggest mistake was not knowing that he could appoint ANYONE to an executive role without approval of the senate, for a period of up to 210 days.

      Imagine how wildly MORE successful his current term would be if he had employed this tactic.

      And he can keep on appointing ‘fill ins’ until he finds the right guy.

      But hind sight is always 20/20

      Hopefully he makes full use of Whitaker. Then maybe appoint another temp AG for 210 days and so it goes on. Nothing a dem or RINO can do about it.

      Get Rosenstein out there. Shut Mueller down. What could be worse?

      Let the cards fall where they may. It’s THEM or US.

  6. Dan Dan says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:44 am

    “This Country’s Still A Place That I’m Proud To Call My Home” and “Big Bad Don”

  7. rashomon says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:45 am

    I love dialogues. No winners, no losers, SImply insight. Catherine Austin-Fitts leads some great ones. Pull up you coffee, popcorn or a great bottle of wine. Listen and regather your thoughts.

    Thomas Meyer with Catherine in Basel on the Future of Europe, the Solari Report, 19./20/18

  8. Everywhereguy says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:48 am

    This comment board is just not anything like the same place, starting at 12:20am ET every day, that it was a month ago. Really a shadow of what it was. Kind of a shame.

    • Hsssssss says:
      November 25, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Not sure why people keep saying this?
      Isn’t it a good thing for CTH to have more followers (even if some are annoying) maybe they will learn something?
      I have been reading here for a long time and I think it is better than ever…

    • G. Combs says:
      November 25, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Reality clashed with Hope during the midterms. It is going to take a while to recover and MAGA on.

      HOWEVER
      1. Hitlery is NOT president.
      2. The USA is STILL a sovereign Nation
      3. Donald J. Trump is STILL president and doing wonderous things.

      And I thank G-D every day for these miriacles!

    • andyocoregon says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Maybe many posters had a hot date tonight. It is Saturday night, after all.

      • Kristin says:
        November 25, 2018 at 1:22 am

        We have been away on a family Thanksgiving holiday. Not home. Being with most important people in our lives.
        Then a family member just passed away today.
        God bless her soul. She is at Eternal Peace.
        So we are having very important issues to deal with.
        I still am here, reading at 1:21am because I miss my Treepers family.

      • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
        November 25, 2018 at 1:59 am

        Man, I sure hope so.

        Wish I had a hot date.

        Ahhh, just sweet memories.

    • CTH Fan says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:21 am

      I have to agree. For the longest time I have been a reader. It was a last place of refuge for me. Interesting and informative posts on this forum we’re such a joy to read. It is rapidly turning into Breitbart.

      Posters do not bother to read previous posts and repeats the same old complaints and twitter posts over and over again. I have to scroll past so many of the comments because many are are so argumentative. I am really sad because there is no other site that works for me.

      I have cut back on my reading here and I am sure I will not be missed. I really, really miss the old gang.

      Sundance, I still enjoy your articles. I just wish your reports were not so dour.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:26 am

      Midterms is behind us…The southern border problem is a distraction….the horrors of the 2018 CA fire’s deaths/missing is weighing on us…and the holiday season has begun.

      Everyone minus the trolls will be back.
      As G. Combs said upthread….Donald Trump is still POTUS, not Hillary.

    • margarite1 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:50 am

      Please be specific.

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:51 am

      I have been here a long time.
      The amount (and quality) of posting depends on the topic of the time.. and even down to what aspect of a wider topic is the topic of the day 🙂
      Frankly… we have all done the Deep state/ probes/inquiries/documents/testimony/OIG/Congress/etc stuff to death… and got nowhere much.. so it’s got very tedious.

      As far as “annoying posters” go… NO it’s not good to have more people.. even annoying people… they do drive people away… contribute little.. and then vanish themselves (to play games at another site I guess?)

  9. Dan Dan says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:49 am

    The Deplorable Choir

  10. Hsssssss says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:52 am

    News reports out on the internet that Roseanne Barr had a heart attack tonight
    Was not sure about the site so did not copy the link

  11. rashomon says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Most of all, I love the filled book shelves behind them. Books. What can we say about books. We have to remember that PDJT’s uncle was one who valued the documented.

  12. History Teaches says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Talk about an Orwellian society. What we know happening here is only a mild preview of what China is fine tuning.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/beijing-to-judge-every-resident-based-on-social-credit-score-by-end-of-2020/

    Brave new world indeed! All the dystopian fiction and movies may prove to have been prophetic to some degree.

    China has been, and will continue to be the ultimate existential threat. More so than Islam.

    Talk about 64 D chess! They have been playing it carefully, methodically and dispassionately. I sure hope all the rhetoric about Panda/Dragon dynamics leads to greater awareness and resppnse.

    The Epoch Times are constantly exposing all sorts of chilling detail. And in recent months have written several pro Trump stories and editorials.

    • G. Combs says:
      November 25, 2018 at 2:28 am

      The Epoch Times and Daily Caller seem to be the only descent ‘rags’ left.

    • piper567 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 2:34 am

      History, I agree ab China being a Threat.
      But I do not believe Anything is a bigger threat than Islam.
      Nothing.
      Islam vs the Christian world is, imo, The Last Great Battle between good and evil.
      Islam is linear, and driven not only by evil, but enabled by the weakness and naivety of the West…or, as is the case in W Europe, intentionally.
      The demographic reality of their birth rate, their deceitfulness which is believed, and the fact our msm ignores their inroads into our Country, well, by the time we wake up to the threat, it will nearly be too late.
      The threat of Islam is Not Simply one of the realities of which many Americans remain unaware. I believe information, actual reporting, and action against Islam is right behind the re-election of our President and securing our borders in order of importance.
      We are fortunate: we can look at Sweden, the Netherlands, France, and Germany…see how it goes.

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:25 am

    • feralcatsblog says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:45 am

      Mueller also helped to bring about 9/11 in the first place by banning any and all connections between islam and terrorism from FBI courses and manuals. FBI agents therefor knew it would be a career ender to report any suspicious activity by muslims.

      Mueller also lied about WMD in Iraq and helped to set off Bush’s Iraq war which only benefited Iran.

  14. citizen817 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:39 am

  15. Monadnock says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Personally, I hope that those pre-illegals rush the border – it’ll give PDJT a powerful visual backup image when he shuts down the southern border… you watch – he’ll be in the 60% positive range with the public in the aftermath. 🙂

    I say “BRING IT ON!”

    • Dutchman says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:55 am

      Monadnock;
      I wouldn’t hold your breath, your liable to get blue in the face. I don’t think its gonna happen.

      There is no way that 1000’s of ‘migrants’can ‘rush’the border, and NOT put B.P. lives in danger.

      At that point, the military will act, to protect B.P. and military personell, with deadly force, and they KNOW that.

      So, don’t see it happening, myself.

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 1:57 am

      Yeah…. at the risk of posting a repeat……
      (It never gets old)

  16. citizen817 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:46 am

  17. Majik says:
    November 25, 2018 at 1:55 am

    5:00AM Sunday Nov 25th. (PST?)

    Gómez said the plan is to wait until an expected 20,000 migrants arrive in Tijuana and then enter the United States en masse.

    Frank Martinez who is traveling with his father, said they will cross illegally.
    “I personally, and I know many people will attempt to do the same thing—it’s to cross illegally. I will enter illegally,” he said. “Because we want a better life, and I’m in a hurry.”

    He said Mexico has offered him asylum, but he won’t take it.
    “It’s not my intention, to stay here, in this country. My intention is the United States.”

    https://theepochtimes.com/honduran-migrant-20000-plan-to-march-across-border_2723034.html

    • Dutchman says:
      November 25, 2018 at 2:02 am

      As the invaders #’s ramp up, so do the troop #’s, cause you don’t want your troops already stationed there, in jeopardy.
      So, keep it coming, just means a larger U.S. military presence, on our Southern border.The kind of #’s you would need, to effectively ‘shut down’ the border.

      And, with no end date, could be a permanent deployment. I really am not seeing a downside to all this, I’m really not.

      • coloradochloe says:
        November 25, 2018 at 2:32 am

        So true Dutchman.

        And I have seen very little mention of what is going on with the cartels down on the border now.

        The cartels can not be happy at all with the new troop deployment, the razor wire and all of the crackdown on illegal traffic on the border.

        As you point out are troops will not be allowed to be put into jeopardy, they will use the force and tactics necessary to protect themselves and our Border Patrol agents.

        If we need more troops they will be sent and if necessary Pres Trump will shut the border down.

        None of this is good for the illegal drug and human smuggling business.

        The cartels must be getting more and more unhappy each and every day.

        Not that I care if the drug cartels are happy, but they can wreak a lot of havoc that I do not think the invaders have any idea might be coming their way.

        • Dutchman says:
          November 25, 2018 at 2:47 am

          Yeah, some ‘caravaners’ are liable to lose their heads, literally.
          Cartels send messages, and they ain’t subtle.

          I suspect they will wait, a little while anyway, to see if things resolve. But if this drags on too long, and if it IS having a major, adverse effect on their bottom line, they will certainly ‘weigh in’ at some point.

          Won’t be pretty, 20-30 caravaners, beheaded or hanging from a bridge.

          Operationally, shouldn’t be difficult.

        • Gil says:
          November 25, 2018 at 2:53 am

          The cartels own property and people all up n down CA. They farm pot and make speed all over. You might then see China having a fit bc all their fentanyl isnt getting smuggled in. Watch those shipping containers at the ports for more contraband. But until the supply line is rerouted they will be less than happy.

      • G. Combs says:
        November 25, 2018 at 2:52 am

        I am seeing ~12 military bases in Texas (I am not sure they are all open)

        This is the military bases in the USA: https://www.nps.gov/nagpra/DOCUMENTS/BASES.PDF

        Certainly wouldn’t hurt to get the Troops out and doing some real work instead of ‘practice’

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 2:32 am

      I googled Sunrise in Tijuana… 6:28 am
      So it will be dark at 5:00 AM?

      • rumpole2 says:
        November 25, 2018 at 2:33 am

        Switch off all lights to give troops with night vision goggles an advantage.. and open fire 🙂

      • Gil says:
        November 25, 2018 at 2:47 am

        TJ is a 20 minute brisk walk from our side to their side and viceversa. Lots more security stops now plus the buffer from POTUS’ order. I can tell you if 1000s of illegals storm the castle, there will be armed citizens stopping them as they flood into san diego and move north toward l.a.
        We get a significant amount of food from mexico here in CA, not just produce, but I’d like to see my country and state protected first.

  18. citizen817 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 2:03 am

    When does the real investigation begin?
    The Russian hoax is too much about nothing.

  19. chojun says:
    November 25, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Hey guys, if you’ve been following spygate and Huber, then you need to read this I’m order to prepare yourself for what may be coming down the pike in December when Huber testifies.

    https://www.coreysdigs.com/clinton-foundation/arkansas-swamp-bleeds-as-clintons-circle-the-drain/

    • piper567 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 2:47 am

      chojun…fascinating.
      Yet we here at CTH have been hearing what I shall call “teasers” for well over a yr, thanks to sundance and a variety of diligent Treepers, and we are continually outfoxed by The Swamp.
      I will certainly tuck this info into its own folder, from which I will happily extract it when TSHTF, which I truly hope and pray it does.

  20. citizen817 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 2:12 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 2:15 am

  22. Dutchman says:
    November 25, 2018 at 2:15 am

    On the Dems, in Congress; I don’t think they really want to impeach POTUS, in the House.
    I think they have and are trying to use impeachment the way Rinos used r&r obummercare, for 4 years. Use the ISSUE, to ‘gin up’their base, without actually DOING anything.
    IF, they actually do attempt to impeach, that would ‘force the issue’, and as part of defending himself, and cause the big threat if he releases (impeachment) is already happening, would be the time to release the documents.
    Its also when they would get the most scrutiny, by the public, and msm couldn’t suppress.
    So, I think Dems will run pointless, go nowhere investigations, to mollify their base, and feed the msm narrative.

    They will tell the base “no point in impeaching in House, if Senate isn’t going to convict’; sound familiar?

    Its the same game Rinos played, on us.

