November 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #673

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🍗 🍁 🥓**** 32 **** more days til CHRISTmas
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ” So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.” 🌟
Heb 13:6
-————————————————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family–protection from The vile Opposition
— for President Trump regarding the border, esp in Tijuana
— for those whose loved ones passed away in 2018
— for safe traveling for Treepers over Thanksgiving holiday week
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military and Border Patrol –- protection and readiness
— MSM become irrelevant
— for protection for brave MAGA news reporters and others who seek the truth and share it.
— for victims of CA fires and hurricanes (Camp fire-84 deaths, 563 missing)
— for Acting AG Matt Whitaker
— for Treepers and Trump’s supporters to stand strong and firm. against Oppostions’ vile hate
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 “We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire Americans.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
AKA Erdogan and Brennan have nothing on MBS.
Calling Gina Haspel for comment!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the Internet:
Obama
Yes, Obama told us in advance what he planned to do. Few were listening.
The following is a narrative taken from a 2008 Sunday morning televised “Meet The Press’.
From Sunday’s 07 Sept. 2008 11:48:04 EST, Televised “Meet the Press”
THE THEN Senator Obama was asked about his stance on the American Flag. General Bill Ginn’ USAF (ret.) asked Obama to explain WHY he doesn’t follow protocol when the National Anthem is played. The General stated to Obama that according to the United States Code, Title 36, Chapter 10, Sec. 171… During rendition of the national anthem, when the flag is displayed, all present (except those in uniform) are expected to stand at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart. Or, at the very least, “Stand and Face It”.
NOW GET THIS!!
‘Senator’ Obama replied: “As I’ve said about the flag pin, I don’t want to be perceived as taking sides”. “There are a lot of people in the world to whom the American flag is a symbol of oppression.” “The anthem itself conveys a war-like message. You know, the bombs bursting in air and all that sort of thing.”
(ARE YOU READY FOR THIS???)
Obama continued: “The National Anthem should be ‘swapped’ for something less parochial and less bellicose. I like the song ‘I’d Like To Teach the World To Sing’. If that were our anthem, then, I might salute it. In my opinion, we should consider reinventing our National Anthem as well as ‘redesign’ our Flag to better offer our enemies hope and love. It’s my intention, if elected, to disarm America to the level of acceptance to our Middle East Brethren. If we, as a Nation of warring people, conduct ourselves like the nations of Islam, where peace prevails – – – perhaps estate or period of mutual accord could exist between our governments.” When I become President, I will seek a pact of agreement to end hostilities between those who have been at war or in a state of enmity, and a freedom from disquieting oppressive thoughts. We as a Nation, have placed upon the nations of Islam, an unfair injustice which is WHY my wife disrespects the Flag and she and I have attended several flag burning ceremonies in the past”. “Of course now, I have found myself about to become the President of the United States and I have put my hatred aside. I will use my power to bring CHANGE to this Nation, and offer the people a new path. My wife and I look forward to becoming our Country’s First black Family. Indeed, CHANGE is about to overwhelm the United States of America ”
WHAAAAAAAT, the Hell is that??? Yes, you read it right. I, for one, am speechless!!!
Dale Lindsborg , Washington Post.
EVERYONE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA NEEDS TO READ THIS, KEEP IT GOING! ! SAVE AMERICA BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!
Most of us know, the Middle East has been fighting for hundreds of years, way before America was ever discovered!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s the most disgusting excuse for a President in American History.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Truly unbelievable that America would elect this idiot twice. I think we just got lucky with Trump as they were so confident that they let their guard down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many will agree with you about electing Obama twice. But Republicans are complicit in the abomination, after look who Republicans nominated for President in 2008 and 2012! One might wonder if the Republicans guaranteed an Obama victory both times out. I can’t be surprised by the outcome. As a matter of fact the Republican losses this election cycle have been attributed largely to running weak candidates in a great many instances, exactly what happened in the recent Presidential years. (Yeah I know there were other contributing factors this year, fraud for one, but still poor candidates were a major cause of losses.)
LikeLike
Here is a link to the transcript from MTP for September 7, 2008.
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/26590488/ns/meet_the_press/t/meet-press-transcript-sept/#.W_eQjfZFzD4
Biden was the guest, not Obama. Obama ads are played.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“From the Internet”…and the Internet (more likely this was sent around as an email) always tells the truth?
It’s a fake news story. It never happened.
The reason why people didn’t know about his actual stances on various subjects is because he kept it pretty well hidden and a person had to do a bit of actual research at legit websites to discover the truth. This story never appeared on an legit site that I know of and I followed his career since he made that speech at the 2004 DNC convention. If you know of a legit site that posted the story, please list it. Thanks!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was made so he will recuse himself and he hopes the SC will tie at 4-4, that way the lower court decision will prevail. Remember he was crickets when RBG criticized POTUS and would move to New Zealand!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
After drinking a potion of Saul Alinsky, Jeremiah Wright, Karl Marx, Bill Ayers, King George III, King Louis XVI, Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, Joesph Stalin, the Queen of Hearts, Joe Isuzu and his own creation, Barack Obama was transformed into the cruel, remorseless, pathological, narcissistic, misanthropic, pyromaniac Herr Hussein, representing the hidden side of Obama’s dual nature brought to the fore. As Barry he had many supporters among sheeple and zoombies and, with great effort, was able to affect a somewhat pleasing personality, but as Herr Hussein he became more and more fanatical, more and more dictatorial, more and more scape goating, made ever longer enemies lists, encouraged demonization and dehumanizing of political opponents and became ever more depraved and fascist like as time went by as Herr Hussein grew in dominance. After taking this potion repetitively, he no longer needed to rely upon it to unleash his worst inner fascist demons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope everyone had a joyous thanksgiving with their loved ones. We’re mostly a pro POTUS group, except the younger ones ha
we all had so much fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person