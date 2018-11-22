Thursday November 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“The Acknowledgment” (1787), a poem by Henry Livingston, Jr., the author of “Night Before Christmas.” One of my very favorite Henry poems. Probably because it’s funny. The music is “Lovely Nancy,” a song appearing in Henry Livingston’s Music Manuscript. Illustrated by vintage postcards.
All Henry Livingston YouTube videos are listed at:
http://www.henrylivingston.com/writing/poetry/youtube-videos.htm
I’m remembering a wonderful button I once saw, of a turkey with the words “You are what you eat.” On Thanksgiving, I am so thankful to President Potus for leaving his comfortable life to fight for us.
“Contentment”
https://imgflip.com/i/2mtxiz
previous:
“Why are you afraid…”
“Contentment” (take 2)
For us humans…
For Doggie Cursday…
God’s Power Perfected In Weakness
To Paul was committed the greatest revelation of all time. He was divinely commissioned to proclaim the glorious all-sufficiency of Christ’s redemptive work. He made known God’s offer of salvation by free grace to all who trust in Christ, along with their heavenly position, blessings and prospect in Christ.
Lest he should become puffed up by the glory of these great truths, God gave him what he called “a thorn in the flesh,” an aggravating physical infirmity of some sort. “For this thing,” he says, “I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me” (II Cor. 12:8). But the Lord knew better than Paul what was good for him:
“And He said unto me. My grace is sufficient for thee; for My strength is made perfect in weakness” (Ver. 9).
How right God was! Every Christian knows that with brimming health and “good fortune” comes the tendency to forget our need of Him, while infirmity causes us to lean harder and to pray more, and this is where our spiritual power lies. Every believer should acknowledge this and say with Paul:
“Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities… for when I am weak, then am I strong” (Vers. 9,10).
Infirmities of the flesh are common even among God’s choicest saints. What satisfaction there is, then, in resting upon God’s Word: “My grace is sufficient for thee, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-power-perfected-in-weakness/
“To Paul was committed the greatest revelation of all time. He was divinely commissioned to proclaim the glorious all-sufficiency of Christ’s redemptive work.”
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Galatians 1:12 For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.
Galatians 2:2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain.
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
a little unremembered history …
The Year Roosevelt Moved Thanksgiving Up A Week
https://unrememberedhistory.com/2017/11/21/the-year-thanksgiving-was-moved-up-a-week/
Franksgiving Day 😀
You just HAD to bring this up? 🙂
tips for peaceful gatherings if Liberals are present…
be aware…and suspicious…of secret Liberal hand signs…
avoid certain topics…ignore certain remarks…
never stand up & point at the food…don’t ever ask if it’s organic…
never rant while holding a carving knife…
make lots of toasts…always smile …and say cheers ! a lot…
😀
cheers !
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, Treepers. 🙂 And it also Cursday!!!!
In Gratitude:
Thank you, Father, for having created us and given us to each other in the human family. Thank you for being with us in all our joys and sorrows, for your comfort in our sadness, your companionship in our loneliness. Thank you for yesterday, today, tomorrow and for the whole of our lives. Thank you for friends, for health and for grace. May we live this and every day conscious of all that has been given to us.
Amen
Amen
Happy Thanksgiving Treepers!
1Thessalonians 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
The other verses where Paul our apostle “gives thanks”:
Romans 16:4 Who have for my life laid down their own necks: unto whom not only I give thanks, but also all the churches of the Gentiles.
1Corinthians 10:30 For if I by grace be a partaker, why am I evil spoken of for that for which I give thanks?
Ephesians 1:16 Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers;
Colossians1:3 We give thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying always for you,
1Thessalonians1:2 We give thanks to God always for you all, making mention of you in our prayers;
2Thessalonians 2:13 But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth:
Happy Thanksgiving to FLOTUS, her loving husband PDJT, her son Barron and the rest of the family. We love you, First Lady Melania. You are beautiful and strong. God bless you!
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!! 🦃
To All…
😀
❤
😀
This little devil wants the deviled eggs!!!
This one is going to be another precious “gift that keeps on giving”, isn’t she?
VIEW FROM OBSERVATION POINT, ZION NATIONAL PARK. 1920×1080
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2018
A Believing Remnant in America that is Still Truly Thankful
https://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2013/11/my-dear-friends-in-light-of-are-nations.html
“No Good Deed Goes Unpunished: Gullible German Refugee-Supporters Forced Into Debt!”
Vesti News piece, posted 11/21 (appears to be current info).
Apparently lots of Germans ‘sponsored’ individual ‘refugees’ in order to make it easier for said ‘refugees’ to get citizenship.
For each ‘refugee’ these virtue signaling Germans ‘sponsored,’ they are now getting bills – 450 Euros per month per refugee for the ENTIRE time (three years) that the refugees have been in Germany.
According to the video, around 7000 Germans have been billed so far….
Cranberries
watercolor
1966
Andrew Wyeth ~ American (1917-2009) ~ Realism
🙂
