President Trump Visits U.S. Coast Guard For Thanksgiving

Posted on November 22, 2018 by

President Donald Trump travels to Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Florida, this Thanksgiving to thank members for all they have done to assist victims during recent hurricanes.  Video Below:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to President Trump Visits U.S. Coast Guard For Thanksgiving

  1. Rex70 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Hail to The Chief!!!

    Thankful–so thankful!–for this POTUS, for America and being an American, and for all of you right-minded warriors in and out of uniform that I can call Fellow Americans. God bless, and Happy Thanksgiving to Sundance and Treepers, from the bottom of my red-white-and-blue heart. Amen.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s