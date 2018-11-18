Sunday November 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Holy Spirit Today
The believers at Pentecost “were all filled with the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:4), but the Apostle Paul never anywhere says that all the members of the Body of Christ are filled with the Holy Spirit. It is surely clear from the record that the Corinthians and the Galatians, for example, were not filled with the Spirit, for Paul’s letters to these churches contain much of rebuke and correction. And it is also evident that believers today are not — even the best of them — wholly filled with the Spirit. The filling with the Spirit is now a goal, an attainment, which the Apostle, by inspiration, sets before us. We are not all filled with the Spirit as a matter of fact, as were the Pentecostal believers. While the Spirit does indeed dwell within us by God’s grace, we must daily appropriate His help by faith.
Hence the Apostle now exhorts believers: “Be filled with the Spirit” (Eph. 5:18) just as he exhorts them and prays for them, that they may be “filled with the fruits of righteousness” (Phil. 1:11); “filled with the knowledge of His will” (Col. 1:9); “filled with all the fulness of God” (Eph. 3:19), yet none of us have been filled with any of these.
The reason why we are not automatically filled with the Spirit is another matter, but let the reader not fail to first recognize the fact that while the believers gathered in the upper room at Pentecost were all filled with the Spirit, the believers under Paul, and since that time, have not all been filled with the Spirit. Moreover, while it is distinctly stated, again and again, that the Pentecostal believers were, or were to be, baptized with the Spirit, not once does Paul in his epistles teach that members of the Body of Christ are baptized with or in the Spirit. Instead he exhorts them to appropriate God’s grace by faith so that they may be filled with the Spirit.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-holy-spirit-today/
Acts 2:4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
Ephesians 5:18 And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit;
Philippians 1:11 Being filled with the fruits of righteousness, which are by Jesus Christ, unto the glory and praise of God.
Colossians 1:9 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding;
Ephesians 3:19 And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God.
Thanks, good to see this.
It’s been a real month so far. First the election. Then the slaughter next to our local bridge club in Thousand Oaks. Then the fires that somehow passed us by.
Finally, tonight BF’s brother died quite unexpectedly six hours after suffering a heart attack/stroke. We had just talked to him this morning and were planning to visit them in their new place in L.A.-we cancelled because they weren’t feeling well and POTUS’ visits might have created traffic. At the time it seemed like the worst case would be pneumonia…
So I wanted to reach out to my TH community for prayers. Thanks.
They do not get any better than this:
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love:
5 Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will,
6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
8 Wherein he hath abounded toward us in all wisdom and prudence;
9 Having made known unto us the mystery of his will, according to his good pleasure which he hath purposed in himself:
10 That in the dispensation of the fulness of times he might gather together in one all things in Christ, both which are in heaven, and which are on earth; even in him:
11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:
12 That we should be to the praise of his glory, who first trusted in Christ.
13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,
14 Which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, unto the praise of his glory.
Weightless – Aram Bedrosian
MORNING LIGHT AT SCHWABACHERS LANDING. GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, WY.
EARLY MORNING LIGHT CASTING A BEAUTIFUL ORANGE GLOW ON THE STUNNING MT. RAINIER, WA
looks like a Maxfield Parrish!
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
Here’s a little music from 1507 . . .
They were great, Garrison. My only complaint – they were too brief… I wanted more. 🙂
I’m reading that some pretty intense things are going down right now in Haiti. @CoreyDigs on Twitter. Anyone know any good links to the back story?
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1063975021553434628.html
WHEN DEMOCRATS OUTLAW GUNS ONLY DEMOCRATS WILL HAVE GUNS
Now there’s something to think about as you’re tucking you children/grandchildren into bed. Pelosi, Feinstein, Schumer, Waters, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Ellison, Tlaib…they all hates gunses and Conservatives and they are in Congress so think of them with their fingers on the triggers as you tuck those kids in.
An out-of-the-ordinary view
River Visual Approach Washington D.C.
Much the same view Hani Hanjour had on September 11th and much the same view our new Moslem Federal reps will have when they fly in this January coming. How ironic.
Thanks for the memories ! I flew a light plane into Washington Nation several times for job interviews back in the Seventies . Never a problem and the tower was great to work with provided you did your job . Depending upon volume they would post me across the river and sequence me between the heavier stuff merely asking me to land long or would ask if I could accept the crosswind runway . Being the littlest kid I’d take what they offered if it could be done safely . Once rode the “Commuter” in the right seat ( it was a full load ) into National with a lady Captain in a Beech 99 .
Beautiful couple ! Love them !
The loveliest lady ever to grace the planet.
(dang it. I didn’t realize she was here. Had I known (looked around) around I would have NOT put the dirty weirdo so close to her………….I would have waited to post. Nothing I can do about that now…shoot! NOW I AM NOT HAPPY!!!!!!!!)
No problemo nwtex. I simply changed the time stamp to push his ugly puss a little further down the thread. 😀
Just how is it that you make all things right.
Can’t tell ya how much I appreciate that. Yeppers ’tis true.
U just too smooth….
Florida Georgia Line – Smooth
I should say the “….weirdo” reference = M. Avenatti.
Annnnnd the one and only clever and thoughtful Ad rem moved him down page.
To keep him away from the lady of grace and beauty. She should never be subjected to breathing the same air as he…..it is dirty.
And speaking of Moslem Rep Ilhan Omar I’m betting many Minnesota jews who so heavily backed her in the election are wondering WTF happened. She virtually oozed peace, love and brotherhood during her campaign, she even attended debates/forums sponsored by Jewish groups. Now she’s in Congress she’s been vomiting a nonstop stream of Moslem hate speech about Jews. Her anti-Israeli speeches have been excused as ‘political’ and not ‘anti-Semitic’ by her apologist spinners with some Jewish supporters in deep denial breathing a sigh of relief, “Phew, this Hitler guy isn’t so bad after all” echoing in the background.
Just over 17 years ago Moslem fundamentalists attacked the US killing 3000 and injuring some 6000. Now we’re electing them to Congress.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder if he used his first name Abilio when he was in grade school ?
Just popped into my mind…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoopsie —
Michael Avenatti Law Firm Evicted from CA Office for Skipping $213,000 in Rent
17 Nov 2018
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/17/michael-avenatti-law-firm-evicted-ca-office-skipping-213000-rent/
Um do I see charge level: F felony? I think M. Avenatti owes an apology to Jacob Wohl (per M.A’s tweet to him above)
Good grief. sheesh! this little guy is walkin around threatening ppl?
LikeLiked by 2 people
hmmmmm I’ve been doing some traveling around the internets and my thought is that it may be possible that M. Avenatti just may have been set up re the slap/hit female situation. I didn’t put money on it being factual in the first place as I don’t give much credence to anything. So there you have i..t..that’s my story and I’m sticking to it 🤓
Anything’s possible, but it’s pure Karma if he’s been falsely accused of assaulting a woman. I won’t lose any sleep if he gets convicted. But, he has frequently exhibited a heck of a temper on TV and I think that will work against him. Tsk, Tsk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the link you posted………
“The eviction order is the latest setback for the lawyer, who was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute in Los Angeles on Wednesday.He was booked on a felony count of domestic violence and released on $50,000 bond.”
I’ve seen that said in many other news stories, too. It would appear Avenatti is lying out his keister once again.
“Kill Some Pissants for Jesus” Featuring Dr. Gene Scott by Pastor Melissa Scott, Ph.D.
(10 minute YouTube video)
Pastor Gene Scott talks about the devil attacking us with pissants while we’re focused on fighting giants, followed by a song his worship leader wrote “Kill Some Pissants for Jesus”.
Queued to Pastor Gene Scott starts speaking at 3:12.
Floor it!! 😝 😆
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, Janie – That is the best! I am laughing out loud right now! Thanks!
LOLOL 😀
funny guy
robust sense of humor.
kiddo too.
Don’t drink and drive, especially in your brand new Tesla.
https://www.koin.com/news/crashes/tesla-goes-airborne-crashes-into-canby-pond/1599972373
Horrific destruction of an entire town.
How is that the trees are still standing?
LikeLike
This video shows what may have started the fire.
This video also ask the same question as why something’s burned and others did not. What is up with that?
“Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE) have been identified by regulators as potentially responsible for the deadly Camp fire in northern California and the Woolsey fire in southern California, which began within hours of each other last Thursday.
Both companies have been found to be responsible, or partly to blame, for fire disasters in recent years”.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/nov/16/california-wildfires-causes-investigation-pge-edison-sce
reposting this here, ICYMI…
raises some very good…and very troubling…points….
worth considering, imo.
Sweet and sad. It’s just such a shame that mom’s and dad’s can’t make it together.
I’m sure they agree.
imo ppl shouldn’t get married and begin a family until they are 75 y/o 😲
Yes, I said it 🧐
LikeLike
that’s in Tijuana…
meanwhile…a little local color in San Diego …
National Guard Soldier Arrested, Charged With Smuggling Mexican Nationals Into US
https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2018/11/15/national-guard-soldier-arrested-charged-with-smuggling-mexican-nationals-into-us/
Nov 15, 2018
California National Guardsman Pfc. Edward Jair Acosta-Avila was arrested near San Diego 2 miles north of the US-Mex border on Nov 10…
CBP found 5 individuals hiding under a blanket in the back seat of his car, 3 are undocumented Mexicans.
Acosta-Avila has been charged with human trafficking …
the Mexicans “…agreed to pay between $6,000 and $7,000 each to be smuggled into the United States.”
but Acosta-Avila claims it was only $400.
reportedly, he was not part of the U.S. border security mission…he was awaiting discharge for being absent without leave.
more about that, at the link.
(I often wondered if that sort of thing might be happening)
and this..
Wells Fargo Banker Worked In Sinaloa Cartel Money Laundering Scheme
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2018/11/16/wells-fargo-banker-worked-in-sinaloa-cartel-money-laundering-scheme-say-feds/
Nov 16, 2018
former WF banker arrested by FBI last Wednesday…
for international money laundering connected to Mexican cartels..including the Sinaloa Cartel …
Luis Fernando Figuero…arrested in San Diego…on conspiracy tied to cartels in Tijuana.
about $19.6 million “cleaned”…narcotics proceeds…from 2014-2016.
Sinaloa cartel recruited people as “funnel account holders” to open personal accounts w/ WF (and other banks)…
“couriers” traveled around to San Diego, L.A. and other cities transporting and picking-up the cash.
more, at the link.
(tip of the iceberg, no doubt)
So very precious.
awww such sweet horsies ❤
https://www.instagram.com/yolanda.hadid/
Oh, dear Jesus.
