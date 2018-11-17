Saturday November 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Sanctus, Sanctus, Holy
Sanctus, Sanctus,
Sanctus Dominus,
Sanctus Dominus,
Dominus Deus,
Dominus Deus,
Deus Sabaoth,
Deus Sabaoth. Lord God of Hosts
Sanctus Dominus Deus,
Deus, Deus Sabaoth.
Pleni sunt coeli et terra, Full are heaven and earth of Thy glory
Gloria, gloria tua.
Hosanna in excelsis. Hosanna in the highest
Hosanna in excelsis.
Hosanna in excelsis, in excelsis.
Hosanna in excelsis, in excelsis.
Sanctus.
Gabriel Fauré – Requiem : ‘Sanctus’
LikeLiked by 1 person
A most beautiful peace of music, not just this passage but the entirety of Requiem by Fauré. I listen to this not just t Easter but throughout the year. Thanks for posting this.
LikeLike
What About ‘Heaven Is For Real’?
Back in 2014, a popular film called Heaven Is For Real told the story of a 3-year-old boy who had a near-death experience. Afterwards he told his parents stories about his trip to Heaven. This story is often touted as “proof” that Heaven is real.
But as the Lord said, “no man hath ascended up to heaven” (John 3:13). We know that later, when Paul was stoned to death (Acts 14:19), he was “caught up to the third heaven” (II Cor. 12:2), but this was so he could continue to “come to visions and revelations of the Lord” (v. 1). Now that the Bible is complete, there is no need of any further revelations from God, and so there is no need for anyone to be caught up to heaven and return.
The only reliable information about heaven is found in God’s Word. After describing the vision of the kingdom of heaven that the Lord gave him, Peter added that the Word of God was “more sure” than what he had seen with his own eyes (II Pet. 1:16-19).
It’s tempting to think that this boy’s experience will persuade people to believe, but Abraham was right: “if they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead” (Luke 16:31).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-about-heaven-is-for-real/
John 3:13 And no man hath ascended up to heaven, but he that came down from heaven, even the Son of man which is in heaven.
Acts 14:19 And there came thither certain Jews from Antioch and Iconium, who persuaded the people, and, having stoned Paul, drew him out of the city, supposing he had been dead.
2Corinthians 12:2 I knew a man in Christ above fourteen years ago, (whether in the body, I cannot tell; or whether out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;) such an one caught up to the third heaven.
2Corinthians 12:1 It is not expedient for me doubtless to glory. I will come to visions and revelations of the Lord.
2Peter 1:16 For we have not followed cunningly devised fables, when we made known unto you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of his majesty.
17 For he received from God the Father honour and glory, when there came such a voice to him from the excellent glory, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.
18 And this voice which came from heaven we heard, when we were with him in the holy mount.
19 We have also a more sure word of prophecy; whereunto ye do well that ye take heed, as unto a light that shineth in a dark place, until the day dawn, and the day star arise in your hearts:
Luke 16:31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.
1Corinthians 2:9 But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isaac Albeniz) Asturias – Julia Lange
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLike
This is a Romero Quartet favorite. If you attend one of their concerts you just might hear them perform it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love that Classical/Flamenco guitar! Here is one that is uplifting for your Saturday.
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY…
LikeLiked by 3 people
May I humbly ask for prayers for my neighbor, Mr Yip in south China, he has stage four cancer. He is a good man, a good husband and a good neighbor. I am devastated, and praying on my own. Please raise a voice unto the Lord to save a good man.
My heartfelt thanks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙏
LikeLike
It is an honor to pray for Mr. Yip, cripto. Thank you for sharing this request with us. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying
LikeLike
I am so grateful to all of you. Thank you with all my heart and soul.
LikeLike
Dear cripto , Mr. Yip is very lucky to have a good friend like you.
My family will pray for happier days for both of you.
LikeLike
Offering up prayers for Mr. Yip that
the Lord will restore his health and
well being. Also, added his name to
intentions on the following site:
http://www.comepraytherosary.org
LikeLike
Happy Caterday Treepers. I always feel sorry for pit bulls because they’re so often unfairly demonized. It so sad that people can’t see past their bad reputation and see that loyal and loving dogs they can be . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I received this ground report from Paradise, CA, just a little while ago–from a friend:
Subject: Paradise Lost
After spending two days in Paradise, I cannot even begin to give an adequate description as to the degree of fire destruction. In 37 years in the fire service and law enforcement, I have never even imagined a fire of this magnitude. I am certain the death toll will at least double, and potentially more.
We are talking about the annihilation of a town of 26,000+ souls. I watched Tyvek-clad forensic archaeologists and cadaver dogs excavating for human remains, spoke with numerous weary and emotionally exhausted firefighters, and witnessed the pain of the town’s people who have lost loved ones, friends, pets, homes, and belongings. They did not just lose their homes, they lost their whole town.
I appeal to all for assistance. As we learned during the Carr Fire in Redding, the Camp Fire extends past our parish boundaries and into the community in which we live. I make an appeal to make a sacrifice for those suffering such a tremendous loss. Please consider a donation to Salvation Army and write “Camp Fire Donation” on the memo line. This assures all money goes to the disaster relief of victims of the Camp Fire.
God bless all of you and please pray for all firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, and for the citizens of Paradise.
Pax,
Fr. M————-
Drone flyover shows Camp Fire destruction in Paradise
https://www.sacbee.com/news/state/california/fires/article221602240.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep watching the drone footage being posted and something I cannot wrap my head around either since someone pointed it out on yesterdays thread on the fire, that homes and cars in the driveway are destroyed yet the plastic trash cans are just fine at the curb, where I would expect them to be melted at least.
Trees, especially evergreens, seem to be perfectly fine around all the burnt to the ground homes. Was there that much dead brush material around those homes and the general area?? or was it just flammable debris blown in and around by the winds from the “managed” forestry around the various towns that burned, particularly Paradise since it seems to be the most covered if not the hardest hit town.
I cannot imagine that any home owners association (assuming that one is forced upon them) would “allow” that much dead brush to accumulate around the neighborhood area.
So would someone that is familiar with the area answer my basic question of is this just a “natural forest floor cleaning fire” which our forest “managers” failed to manage?
Or, are the trees in the surrounding forest burning to the ground as well? making this a real full blown forest fire. It is hard to determine from the news coverage as it REEKS of “agenda”.
I know where I am, I fully expect massive fires due to mismanagement, massive amount of dead trees not allowed to be logged and no logging in general either, its only a matter of time and the right spark of lightning and lack of urgency in fighting a beginning outbreak.
Even the native tribes here in pre-america time were known to set fires to their lands to prevent major fires in the future. I would think it is not that hard of a concept to not see the wisdom of real management before tragedy smacks you about the face.
LikeLike
Many Portlanders can’t wait either.
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2018/11/portland_mayor_ted_wheeler_can.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ted Wheeler has been just the latest in a long line of incompetent Democrat mayors. They have ruined the city.
LikeLike
Happy Caturday!!!!
LikeLike
Trapped under her own car, woman saved by strangers
ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ7) Adam Blackwell and Corey Austin spend most of their time changing tires. They never imagined that they would change someone’s life.
“No, I never imagined we would rescue somebody,” said Austin.
Blackwell and Austin were working at the Mr. Tire around 6 Wednesday night, when they heard something.
“We could hear the lady and her kids screaming,” Blackwell said.
It was coming from across the street.
“We saw a van in distress over there with its hazards on. And we saw that and we looked a little closer and it appeared to be someone trapped under it,” said Austin.
That someone was Christine Phillips.
Phillips was driving her kids to church, when she ran out of gas.
She pulled over, trying to push her van out of traffic. But then, according to her husband, the “door hit her, knocked her down,” and then the tire rolled back onto her right leg, pinning her to the ground.
Phillips’s 11-year-old daughter called the paramedics
But help arrived in a different form.
“We found her caught between the tire and the door,” Blackwell said. “She was in pretty bad shape.”
“So I got behind it,” said Austin. “While I pushed from the A pillar,” said Blackwell.
Once Phillips was free, the two men pulled her to safety “We sat there till the paramedics arrived,” said Blackwell.
“Then we wandered back over and finished our shift like we would any other day,” said Austin.
Phillips has a word for these men: heroes.
“Nah…just, just doing the right thing,” Blackwell said.
But Blackwell and Austin might disagree
“I just thank God we were in the right place at the right time and were able to lend a hand,” Austin said.
https://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Trapped-under-her-own-car-woman-saved-by-strangers–500655481.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Playtime With Two Cute Kittens
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that is something you don’t see everyday. I see a fox cross the road in front of me for about 1 second about once a week and once 3 kit poking their heads out out of the foxhole for about 10 seconds to look at me walking by (I stopped to watch them thus ending their interest in me).
Makes me wonder if having a pet fox here in America would even be legal.
LikeLike
Tijuana mayor: Caravan influx to last at least 6 months
Nov 16th 2018 9:38PM
U.S. border inspectors are processing only about 100 asylum claims a day at Tijuana’s main crossing to San Diego, creating long waits. Asylum seekers register their names in a tattered notebook managed by migrants themselves that had more than 3,000 names even before the caravan arrived.
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2018/11/16/tijuana-mayor-caravan-influx-to-last-at-least-6-months/23592031/
LikeLike
I think I’ll try this. Looks easy enough, no?
1 min video—-
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-6399065/Marla-Maples-performs-incredible-acroyoga-routine-LIVING-ROOM.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tijuana mess ….Paloma in Tijuana (she has dual citizenship USA/Mex)…at Tijuana City Hall…
locals are massively complaining loud & clear about the influx of thousands of migrants descending on Tijuana…
Paloma translates comments in Spanish..
a massive protest is planned for Sunday (tomorrow) objecting to the presence of these hordes in Tijuana…who already has enough of its own problems.
plus…
Tijuana Mayor Denounces Hordes…Calls For Swift Deportation..
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/16/tijuana-mayor-migrant-caravan-horde/
Nov 16, 2018
“You’re going to tell me we have to respect human rights. But human rights are for law-abiding citizens.”
LikeLike
nasty chaos in Tijuana…more here…violence last night…scouting parties (for the Hordes) camped out on Tijuana beach…ahead of the thousands more on their way to Tijuana..in addition to the thousands just recently pouring into Tijuana…
from Nov 16, 2018
(Paloma’s video..top post…was from Thursday)
LikeLike
and, according to this article, the hordes are not happy with the conditions in the shelters..
https://www.desertsun.com/story/news/2018/11/16/migrant-caravan-makeshift-shelter-short-amenities-tijuana-officials-no-humanitarian-crisis/2032830002/
short on amenities.
a disgusting mess.
LikeLike
meanwhile…over at the border in Arizona …
US CBP apprehended 654 illegals in one location, in 2 days (last Mon & Tues)..
illegals crossing from Mexico by wading through the Colorado River near Yuma , Arizona.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/watch-border-patrol-catches-654-illegal-aliens-in-two-days/
Nov 16, 2018
“mostly from Guatemala”…
..and “not part of the caravan”.
serious lack of border security (wall/fence) at the Yuma location.
and they know it.
LikeLike
For winter reading I want to read about the early protestant reformation and about early protestantism in America. Any book suggestions?
LikeLike
I really enjoyed this book during the Summer of 2010. It was written by Thomas S. Kidd. It is called The Great Awakening: The roots of Evangelical Christianity in Colonial America.
LikeLike
Blessings to all Treepers! Today one of my twins, Brandon, will be joining a group of associates at the local community theater to put on an acapella production. He will be singing Baritone & has a couple of short solos within the roughly hour and a half performance. It’s possible that his sister, Clarissa, will also join up so she’ll be available for the Spring acapella event (she currently sings on our church’s worship team). Most of the family (who aren’t currently up North for rifle hunting in pursuit of the elusive Michigan white tail) will be attending in support.
With all the darkness, despair, & destruction that seems to be abounding around us remember to keep our eyes fixed on the Lord & come to Him with our burdens. God Bless You All!
God be with you all this weekend & may He supply each one of you All you need according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus…
LikeLike