November 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #667

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦃 . . . 5 . . . 🌽 more days til Day of Thanksgiving 🦃
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “You will keep in perfect peace him whose mind is steadfast, because he trusts in you.” 🌟
-– Isaiah 26:3
-————————————————
🙏 **Pray**
— for President Trump’s trip to California to visit the fire victims. (Camp fire update: 71 deaths, over 1,000 missing 🙏) Gov. Brown and Gov-elected Newsom will accompany President Trump. Pray for protection, wisdom and peace on this trip.
— all eyes on all voter frauds
— USA win the war on invasion of America
— for Tijuana’s Mexicans’ safety as they tell the illegal aliens to go back home
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military and Nat’l Guards –- protection and readiness
— for us Treepers— to remain sane, focused, and watchful in the midst of chaos
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 “No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 24 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 7 people
I prayed over each of your points in the powerful Name of Jesus, Grandma C!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bought my turkey today Grandma. And I was very thankful. I can remember many thanksgivings where this wasn’t a possibility for me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Of all the Elvis songs that could have been played, someone at the White House chose this one….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was surprised it took til now to give this to Elvis, especial after his military service and outreach to Nixon.
LikeLike
I wondered why Lisa Marie wasn’t there to accept for her father?
LikeLike
Here’s a tidbit from my past…all teenagers got a trip to Memphis TN to visit a weekend at Elvis’s church with member sponsors giving us Christmas in July. I do remember receiving store bought clothing to start the next school term. It was known that most of the expenses for this event were paid for by Elvis himself and we also got to visit Graceland before it became a tourist attraction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
whoopsie daisy…forgot to say it was an annual event. But most amazing of all, we weren’t allowed to listen to his music 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 13 people
The results will be even better, the more counties that get investigated.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am praying for this daily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Lot of non-citizens in Tijuana waiting to be welcomed by the dems in the US.
Looks like the mayor doesn’t want them either.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/16/tijuana-mayor-migrant-caravan-horde/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good video Grandma !
At first I was just amazed at the guys outfit !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did you see him grinning on the way in, having a tough time being serious. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like every county in the U.S. needs to be investigated.
And we definitely need new laws around voting- and Perp Walks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And to think they have issues with Russia supposedly influencing our elections, they have no qualms about illegals voting Democrat! What are we missing here???
LikeLiked by 1 person
The issues cover both. Russian interference and illegals voting and the MSM cover their bahookies. Lots to clean up. Priorities. Clean up the voter fraud, put the nebulous Russian stuff and other foreign actors as no. 2 or 3, or 4.
LikeLike
Wow! Voter Fraud on display.
LikeLike
Be from anywhere in the world, show no ID, and simply sign with an ‘X’…and you too can vote in U.S. elections.
Tip: Do not where a Make America Great Again cap…it will likely get you reported for trying to vote illegally.
LikeLike
Is he wearing FREAKING LEDERHOSEN?!? There aren’t enough “LOLs” for that.
What a pile of Grade A Nonsense our laws are.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank God our wonderful President is a street fighting man !
He’s teaching everybody , even us his supporters , you keep fighting and fighting
and never give up until your dying breath .
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ever notice that in all these recounts, it’s ALWAYS more Democrat votes lost by the Democrats? We never witness the GOP getting all those extra votes! See a trend here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, Scott got a bunch of extra votes. But Snipe Snap Paddy Whack was sure to invalidate those by reporting them 2 minutes late.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Just as an aside, I was telling my wife tonight how much I hate when he acknowledges wankers like the creature from Georgia ( Black Lagoon?). How do you praise a woman who is a complete fraud….To what end?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He discourages would-be rollovers who do not fight. [*cough* McSally *cough*]
By publicly expressing admiration for those of the enemy who fought and lost, he heartens the good guys to fight the good fight. And, what does he lose? He could express admiration for EVERY dem who fights and loses, but they still lost.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What do you want him to say :” Screw yourself you fat lying racist pos !” ?
Telling the truth would hurt our President more than Lagoona.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why mention Abrams at all?
Why give credit to any of the commies that tried to steal the elections?
LikeLike
Maybe because as much as it makes me want to throw up
she might wind up as, God forbid ,Governor one day and
something our President is very good at is holding in his bile and
never burning a bridge before he absolutely has to .
LikeLiked by 2 people
mopar2016, I think he’s such a gentleman he wouldn’t ignore even a commie pos.
She competed and win or lose , he always compliments them.
He was raised with much better manners than I was 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is the president for all Americans, even Democrats. He is being polite and welcoming to the people who voted for her.
LikeLike
At least Abrams had the courage to get into the game. And PDJT does respect all who try.
LikeLike
Maybe nothing at all? Silence itself can be damning.
LikeLike
He’s showing the sore losers how to be a graceful loser…. and to maintain peace which doesn’t exist in these sore losers’ hearts.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly, Grandma Covfefe.
LikeLike
Grace as well as morals, seem to escape most Dems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that when President Trump gives such a condescending over-the-top compliment to an such an obviously obnoxious person he means it as a slap in their face.
It’s like when he tells an audience that Justin Trudeau is a good leader and they are friends who get along great. WTF? Same thing with Angela Merkel. President Trump has to know those people probably despise him but after he praises them so effusively they seem to be mousetrapped into an uncomfortable silence when he then slams them for backstabbing the USA in trade dealings or signing unethical energy contracts with Russia or whatever.
Directly after the midterms he praised Nancy Pelosi. The media claimed he was being sarcastic but later at a press conference he reiterated that he really meant what he said about Pelosi being a capable leader. Pelosi was too vain to denounce his compliments immediately and as a result is now being attacked by elements within her own party.
It’s almost like he’s giving them the middle finger while he’s patting them on the back & shaking their hand.
Hope I’m right about that anyway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup. You & Grandma Covfefe covered it. President Trump can be gracious, ingratiating, and sling a subtle dig in the same breath. I crack up every time he does it. Makes the Left look like sore losers, which they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also think the President’s compliments are not so much for the person / loser but for the people who voted for the loser.
“Hey, my person lost and the President was gracious”
An obvious example would be:
Look how the Dems treated Kavanaugh……..we as voters were outraged…….but…
Now what if they had treated him nicely……….
See the difference? Feel what the difference would have been?
Same with his complementing the losers……
“Taking out the lumps”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and there is that, too.
LikeLike
Yes Gunny you hit the nail on the head !
Grandma and Stab did too !
That’s one hurtin’ nail !
LikeLike
How did he describe nellie ohr, ……beautiful, was it?
and how about maxine?
Legendary?
By saying how she ‘fought btilliantly and hard’, we all know he meant her cheating ballot stuffing recount calling scumbag self, but he didn’t SAY it.
LikeLike
E.X.A.C.T.L.Y.
LikeLike
I guess I’m just too blunt and honest for such games.
It’s one of the few things I do NOT like about DJT, although I can see it’s effectiveness. I couldn’t/wouldn’t do it. Ever.
LikeLike
Being able to compliment people who make you want to gag is part of doing business .
If you can’t smooze you lose , in the business world.
But I don’t recommend it for us regular folk.
LikeLike
Excellent observation.
LikeLike
“I crack up every time he does it.”
———————-
Me, too. President Trump’s twitters are so fun to read everyday.
I wasn’t a fan of him until he said WALL in June 2015. Now I, along with all of you Treepers, love him with a heartfelt love of appreciation.
Again….Thank you, Lord, for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It does fit his pattern. I still gag at the thought of how close Abrams came…a very bad omen for the Republic, nothing to garner praise (even left handed ones).
LikeLike
Rudy:
In just two years, Trump will face those very same voters in Georgia., and this governors race was too darn close for a solid Repub state. The President doesn’t want it to be that close when his name is on the ballot in 2020, or he’ll have to spent too much time when he would like to have it in the bag! By gaining a few extra votes from Black Americans in Georgia (where the recent election was extremely close) by offering some complementary words for Abrams, he will be able to afford to focusing more out west, in Colorado and Arizona, where races might be razor-thin as in Georgia.
The President is always thinking. It’s always about the big picture.
LikeLike
Absolutely. He’s trolling them. My favorite to date is “Bruce Ohr’s beautiful wife Nellie”. rotfl
LikeLike
Credit where credit is due. Whoever was running her campaigning knew exactly where to draw blood. They just were not brilliant enough to pull out a win.
I have no real problem with Trump/Kemp being gracious to the defeated one. May Stacy Abrams fade into the background and become a mere footnote in history.
Now to get down to the nitty-gritty. If Abrams takes us/GA to the federal courts, it is my Earnest hope and prayer that what ever part of the executive branch is involved in voter irregularities will come down here and clean house!
Wouldn’t it be ironic if the sorcerer’s apprentice Brings about her own doom?
Final thought, for years, People I know have talked n planned on having sanctuary cities and sanctuary states in the times to come when evil walks abroad in the land.
Sanctuary is another word that the disparagers have twisted n smeared to their own evil purposes. Usually when that happens we shun the word. Not this time!!
I will continue to use the word sanctuary in its proper, not perverted, context and will take it back.
Georgia was created as a colony and refuge/sanctuary for people who were languishing in debtors prison and/or had no hope of any kind of a decent future in the country from which they came.
I declare today that Georgia still is and will continue to be a refuge and sanctuary for American citizens. That GA is a safe place to live, work, worship and raise our families in peace and safety.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just rubbing some rock salt in the loser left’s wounds.
LikeLike
I’m happy that Kemp won, but honestly this is one of the few times I find myself gagging over a Trump tweet. That bitch only has a future in a hog farm.
Just being politic, I suppose, but still.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
As CIC you called it an invasion, as CIC you should stop an invasion, but you are not!
LikeLike
Troll Team ZERO.
Zero evidence.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It gets wearisome. Glad you said that.
LikeLike
Yep….
LikeLike
Here’s someone paid to hear you whine 😜
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh please. DJT is doing more than you could imagine doing, if you were sincere, that is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Mr Presidentfor saying it !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zap ’em with that microwave ray. Why have it if we can’t use it?
LikeLike
I love when he calls them out like this. rotfl
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you citizen 817. May your posts dispel the murky clouds that like to post here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uuuhhh! Disgusts me just reading it. But, unfortunately, it is necessary for people to see and hear the Truth.
LikeLike
followed you on twitter this AM.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Look at that smiling beauty !
And our First Lady ain’t bad either ! 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope all Trump supporters will register as Dems and vote for Avenatti in the Dem primaries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are you mad, or just trying to be clever. either way, a fail.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is a legitimate strategy btw depending on who is in the Rep primary.
LikeLike
I have to disagree. Avenatti is a POS as recently revealed. We do not need to see this as some kind of ‘legitimate strategy’. I don’t buy this line of reasoning. Support good candidates and get out the vote.
Saying folks should vote Dem and support him is definitely a stupid strategy.
LikeLike
You’ve got it! The creepy porn lawyer is my dream democrat!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem with that fantasy is there are too many loony liberals who would probably get him elected President in 2020. Look how many votes Crooked got.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THATS the problem,…or one of them.
I GET what taxed2much is saying, but you just can’t pick a whacky enough, no way would win person, for the plan to work.
Either Avanatti, or his porno client could get the Democrat nomination.
Its unbelievable how far the Democrat party has gone.
LikeLike
Luckily. In NH, a registered Independent can vote in primaries. I never thought of voting dem.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
This calls for something like https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_H._W._Bush_vomiting_incident .
Visiting the scene where hundreds are missing and dozens confirmed dead, massive structural loss and health impacts to millions, caused by progressive malfeasance in forest management, only to have Brown and Newsom pat themselves on the back on how well they’ve looted the Federal treasury through their incompetence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, but if President Trump ignored California and didn’t go out there, he’d face a huge backlash from more than Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ‘non-release’ release!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It would be nice if Julian Assange released it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope he leaks like a sieve in exchange for a pardon and sanctuary.
LikeLike
At least Elizabeth Warren is 1 / 1,024th American Indian. The FBI isn’t even 1 / 1,024th honest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And neither are you. Why does anyone care about your statement. Just to bash generically. Elizabeth Warren claims to be a Native American everyone knows she is a fraud. The FBI has no name on it. So be specific. Who in the FBI is fraudulent. Can’t clean it out without names. Of course we have some of them, that have been fired or under indictment. Be specific. And site your sources.
LikeLike
Huh? The FBI has been at the foundation of every corrupt investigation of President Trump since the day he was nominated for the office. A fish rots from the head down starting with Comey, McCabe, Wray and most all of the management under them!
LikeLike
Christopher Wray.
LikeLike
Again, no evidence he is a fraud. When you have the evidence please post. Everyone here will listen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Could be worse, could be teaching land reform in South Africa….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
VP Pence is doing a great job in lieu of the President. ASEAN, and APEC need a strong American voice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In a time of deceit uncovering the truth is a revolutionary act.
– George Orwell
The Four Real Revolutionaries:
1) Donald J. Trump
2) Julian Assange
3) Edward Snowden
4) Judaical Watch
But then there seldom is a reward for uncovering the truth. Ruling classes never have had much use for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That perfectly describes your failure to live up to what you quoted. You have trashed folks here, have a real animosity to Gen Mattis and our military, have insulted other posters who disagreed with you, and your list of the ‘four real revolutionaries’ is risible.
You know, one thing is true, no one will reward you because you are not ‘uncovering the truth’. You are just another anonymous poster with attitude and your own agenda to promote.
You, as far as I have seen, not once posted an article, a research report, nor any analysis that might contribute to the discussion of the ‘questions’ of the day.
And please, don’t resort to the puerile name calling that you have exhibited before.
Sometimes the truth hurts. Oh, and don’t send in your tag team buddy TDU-Weight to get you out of this.
LikeLike
Tom is talking about ruling classes and lists his opinion on the top four revolutionaries and heros who bucked the system, risking punishment to save the country for the people. Seems perfectly legit to me! Your comment on the other hand is intended to instigate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He puts the President at the top of his list, than Judicial Watch as a bookend. I agree, that history will show that ’45 was revolutionary and Judicial Watch is on a good mission. But color me skeptical. He did it to get support for the middle list Assange and Snowden. That is his true aim and reveals his motivation. Neither of those two can in anyway be considered ‘revolutionary’. They betrayed the US.
That’s why Tom Feral framed the post as he did. Agenda driven.
LikeLike
Lighten up, Francis. I’d take Assange and Snowden over half of the people at Langley every day and twice on Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK why explain why. Give us an analysis that supports your statement. I’m tired of these generalized blanket statements that add nothing to the conversation or debate. Ge us dot and tittle, sources, and a reasoned argument. I would not take either as exemplars of America First.
LikeLike
I’m not a tag team for anyone, and very conflicted regarding both snowden and assange,…
But I DO think we owe a debt of gratitude to assange, for dropping the DNC emails,…
A LOT of Sanders supporters, that didn’t vote for killary, BECAUSE of the DNC emails.
Probably got Seth Rich killed, and if killary had her way, would have gotten assange killed.
Should he get a pardon, for other, earlier releases,….I don’t know. As I said, I’m conflicted.
We biotch and moan oabout the msm; well wikileaks is the alternative to the grey lady (NYT), who has printed PLENTY of classified info, and gotten a pass.
LikeLike
I would be more favorable towards Assange (not Snowden) if he took equal measure to expose China and Russia and others. But he has not. That is an agenda. It does not fulfill his claims for his releases and objectives. Very one sided.
Don’t try to convince me it is not agenda driven. It is.
LikeLike
Tom is not the one with the Agenda. These people are the only ones with proof of shadow government malfeasance and you want this to continue for another 50 years? We wouldn’t have known about Hillary emails without Assange.
.
LikeLike
cripto,
Boom……Target Hit…….I became engaged in the same battle yesterday
Very good post.
I was over on the Open Thread. Prayers for your friend.
LikeLike
Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Mr Yip is a good soul. We need these folks. They are the salt of the earth.
LikeLike
dang you forgot that others tag along with em 😛
LikeLike
OK again for those that read instead of spew. On China and espionage and on what China is pursuing . Note that Venezuela has hired previously US sanctioned then sanctions lifted ZTE to issue a tracking card for all their citizens. A file and real time tracking for all their unfortunate citizens. No wonder over a million Venezuelan people have fled to Columbia. In China, its the digital (historic) dang’an system upgraded by high tech.
OK again for those who don’t understand Emperor Xi
(Note, A2 wrote on this many times) This mirrors his posts here.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2018/11/social-credit-is-just-one-part-of-chinas-new-state-control/
https://www.csis.org/analysis/responding-chinese-espionage
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re like California in leading the trend of activist government. From the spectator piece:
“The weapon is to have several components. There is recognition technology, with databases covering the face, voice, fingerprints and DNA of every Chinese citizen. Then positional monitoring, including mobile devices, which even now can report on the location of 1.4 billion citizens (the trick will be to use AI to make that information recoverable in real time), backed up by other public systems, such as linking up more than 170 million cameras (said to rise to 400 million by 2020).
Next is lifestyle monitoring. Databases concerning the individual, be they health or education records, details of purchases made or internet activity, will be monitored. This is where we find data from the social credit system, which is like a financial credit rating but far broader. Anyone deemed anti-social (or anti-Communist party) will find themselves blocked from buying air or train tickets, getting a mortgage or even graduating.”
Orwell and Revelation come to mind.
LikeLike
It is the Maoist system now updated by Emperor Xi. And yes, beware the consequences.
LikeLike
And, given the AI component, …skynet.
How hackable, I wonder?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good for Newt. Well done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m happy this is FINALLY reaching a wider audience. This spy ring and drugs for weapons have been operating since Clinton was in office, they are controlling everything.
LikeLike
This is the kind of stuff that makes people #WalkAway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
GOOD!
Investigate some of these CA. races, too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! All of them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is the FBI or other law enforcement not investigating this on behalf of the voters. The GOP has no power except to make noise. Whatever they find the opposing party will just cry sour grapes. If there is suspicion of fraud call in law enforcement to open an investigation so that if it is found something can be done about it and those responcible can be held accountable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s Dennis Richardson, our Secretary of State. He is a straight shooting Republican, but he performs his duties in a non partisan way. He ran for Governor once, but lost. And he has cancer.
LikeLike
I’m telling you it is in damn year every state. Big and small races.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting also that Obama ignored several loyal Americans held in captivity in other countries but was quite willing to release 5 Guantanimo terrorists in exchange for an American deserter who just “happened” to be a Muslim convert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All 5 of those released terrorists are now working for Al Qaeda, I think in Yemen. I have no idea what released terrorist Berghdahl is up to.
LikeLike
Probably getting ready to run for Congress, as a Democrat.
LikeLike
If the lame-duck congress “conservatives” won’t support the President, I’m hoping he’ll shut down the government until he gets what he wants. If they desert him—most are sold out, bought and paid for, to the GOPe and many are leaving government anyway—then we really have no need pay much attention to the congressional leadership claims that the American people will somehow blame the Republican congress for the president’s shut down. And who the hell cares, anyway? Those guys are leaving and the new house just elected RINO/Progressive Kevin McCarthy as their leader! The president should turn on the people who turned on him. He owes them nothing. Who cares if Americans are pissed at a bunch of RINO/Progressives who think it’s ok to have open borders and offshore industries that used to provide good jobs to American workers?
Let’s face it. Aside from a few genuine conservatives, most of the people in congress hate Trump and hate us. A nice, long government shutdown would have the same effect of getting a badly clogged toilet to finally flush. We’ve never actually had a situation exactly like that. President Trump is just the kind of tough SOB to make it happen. ***GO TRUMP***
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’d prefer to see a couple hundred lamp posts decorated, but give ’em fits however you can, Donald.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maybe before 2020… definitely by 2023
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please remember to send Sotomayor a box of chocolates every time there is a MAGA decision from the Federal bench, at any level.
(She’s a raging diabetic and may tap out for health before RBG, even without help.)
Kagan might get very lonely up on the bench.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AJ Benza reported she has MS. He thinks that it may be the kind that degenerates rapidly and that’s why Trump said she was much sicker than people realized. If she is in poor health to begin with it probably would degenerate more rapidly.
LikeLike
Should have shown at least a couple women on there. Amy Barett.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An Hour and 17 minutes…. :doh:
But worth a listen
The Terrible Truth About the UN Migration Compact
Stefan Molyneux
Published on Nov 16, 2018
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rumpole
Read an article on this recently. I figured that was one of the reasons why macron was giving Trump such a hard time and being so obnoxious recently in France. I was really hoping that Trump would backhand the little bastard. Especially when macaron did the “old geezer” pat on the leg to Trump.
Trump and one other country were refusing to sign the UN pact on the December 10th and 11th conference. I think these people are out of their minds to advocate for the disintegration of national sovereignty and national borders. Sounds like they are using global warming again is an excuse for migration. OMG!
LikeLiked by 3 people
CDAN had an interesting blind on Macron recently and why he personally wants an open border.
LikeLike
On Assange (7:44)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“accidentally”
LikeLike
I agree with this. The House Republicans should have done this 2 years ago. What do they think they can accomplish in just a few days left in 2018? Nothing! This subpoena for Comey, et al is only making so many people like me and this man, Douglas Ducote, Sr. more angry with them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
First there’s the “invitation”. After much negotiation the invitation is “declined”. Then comes the subpoena. The subpoena is ignored and nothing happens.
Lather rinse repeat.
LikeLike
Yeah
More or less what I have been trying to say … for 2 years 🙂
LikeLike
I LOVE this every time
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you weren’t already motivated to get to work supporting the President, perhaps the notion of the spread of the following agenda will spark a fire in you.
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/11/15/report-chinese-telecom-giant-building-venezuela-social-credit-system/
The new world order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
{Must Read}
Terror-linked CAIR Reports At Least 57 Muslims Elected To Local, State, And National Positions:
https://creepingsharia.wordpress.com/2018/11/12/muslims-elected-local-state-nationally/
LikeLiked by 2 people
How to handle the Muslim Creep, step by step….
LikeLike
This is their stealth jiahd, an attack by law fare.
I’ve seen Muslims running for office in tiny Fredericksburg Texas. This is a problem too few are looking at. Their values do not mesh with our constitution and when they gain enough support they will move to implement Shariah law. It’s already happened outside Dallas.
LikeLike
Great news today, with Abrams conceding in Georgia and a “top Democrat” on Nelson’s campaign admitting to Politico the race is over:
https://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2018/11/16/nelson-has-no-path-democrats-admit-scott-beats-florida-icon-702880
If Nelson can’t win, then Gillum can’t win. I think the final counts have to be in Sunday and the outcome certified in Florida by Tuesday, unless Nelson/Gillum concede first. So we’re finished with all of the election stuff on the Senate and Governor level. Still have to see if Mia Love and 3 other GOP House candidates win. Then it’s on to the Mississippi Senate race on Nov 27.
Also, the Acosta “victory” is not as good as it might seem for the media. My understanding is that the judge ruled based upon 5th Amendment (due process) grounds. This is why POTUS and Sarah Sanders are talking about creating new standards and rules for the press in the press conferences.
Think of it like this — you can’t arrest someone for shoplifting unless you have a definition of what shoplifting is. What it means. So by laying out a list of procedures the press must follow in press conferences, you now have a guide of what is and is not acceptable. And once that guide exists, then anyone who breaks it can be subject to losing their press pass.
I’m sure that the new guidelines will have sections devoted to “taking 3+ questions at once” (Acosta) and refusing to turn over the microphone when told to do so (Acosta), as well as shouting questions and standing up when not called on (April Ryan).
So CNN won the battle, but the war rages on here. And the walls are closing in all the time on the CNN clowns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Abrams actually concede? I thought she was just announcing that she knew she couldn’t win, but wasn’t giving up. That it was probable that she would take the secretary of state of Georgia to federal court for voter suppression and whatever else they can dig up.
Of course, As long as she is “fighting” for something, she can justify stumping for donations. Money money money!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She did concede. It was a kind of “non-concession concession.” She just wanted to act aggrieved, but she admitted she cannot win and thus the race is over.
The thought on Abrams’ stance is that she is trying to help a fellow Dem who is in a runoff for the Secretary Of State position (runoff upcoming). Thus, if Abrams lost “falsely,” then the motto is “we must win the SOS race so this does not happen again.”
But Abrams is done, yes.
LikeLike
Great post , MAG !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance wrote a post the other day about the Mueller investigation being extended well into 2019:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/14/new-mueller-court-filing-highlights-trump-investigation-will-continue-deep-into-year-three/
Yesterday, the investigative reporter Lee Smith directed his Twitter followers to read this following column. The column explains why Mueller’s investigation may be extended and how House Dems could potentially use it as a kind of “perjury trap” laundering outfit:
https://libertyunyielding.com/2018/11/15/disconnect-mueller-probe-is-expected-to-wrap-up-soon-yet-democrats-are-desperate-to-protect-it/
The way to think about this is to recall Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS being called back into Congress (where he invoked the 5th Amendment to not incriminate himself) once Congress realized Simpson lied to them previously. I’m certainly not saying any of Team Trump lied, but if the Liberty Unyielding article is correct then this may be the path which the House Dems want to go down with Trump-friendly witnesses, and Mueller would be their strongman to enforce charges (rather than the DOJ, I guess).
I have written several times here on CTH that, I feel, the only real danger still remaining for Trump and others in his orbit (Jr, Jared) around the Mueller investigation is the matter of the supposed “Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting in advance” theory that Michael Cohen put forward and then seemingly retracted (likely, IMO, because he told Congress something different in the past and forgot he told them it).
Just to recall — supposedly Don Jr and Jared and others (maybe like 4 others, don’t know their names right now; and also likely Michael Cohen) told Congress that POTUS did not know about the meeting in advance. However, Cohen then came out later (through Lanny Davis his attorney) and asserted Trump did know about the meeting in advance, and he (Cohen) knew this because Jr told others about it in a pre-meeting before the Trump Tower meeting.
The “others” Jr would have told are, I think, Cohen and Kushner and Manafort and Gates and like 4 other currently-unnamed persons (maybe people like Hope Hicks, etc).
Manafort being one of the persons at this supposed pre-meeting is what led to the following tweet yesterday from someone who supposedly (don’t know enough to say whether this person is credible or not) has a source in or around the White House:
So, to tie this all up now. My guess is that if the Dem House wants to keep Mueller’s investigation going, and they intend to use Mueller as a kind of “perjury referral source” for their aims, then my guess is that what the House Dems/Mueller are likely to try to do is to attempt to get at least one person who was at the supposed Trump Tower pre-meeting to “flip” on Trump and Jr regarding Trump knowing about the Trump Tower meeting in advance. And, to go along with that, try to get POTUS himself on record (Mueller questions, under oath) as saying he did not know about the meeting in advance so that you can try to hit him (and Jared, and Jr) with perjury later if you flip one of these witnesses.
That’s why you ask Manafort about it. That’s why you would ask Gates about it (as I’m sure Mueller has done). And the way you get “others” who were supposedly at the pre-meeting to talk about it is hit them with bogus perjury charges and force them to make a plea to get out of being charged.
If the Liberty Unyielding author is correct, I think that is where we may be heading now. This is the only “real” thing that’s left to try to take down POTUS. And it would fit with the tweet about Manafort/Mueller, and it would fit with POTUS being upset about Mueller yesterday.
Keep your eyes on this going forward. This is probably the last real hurdle POTUS has to clear with Mueller, but it’s not cleared until it is cleared. And the Dems and Mueller will do anything to try to trip POTUS up with this issue, since it’s all they have left IMO.
LikeLike
Whinge is so much better than whine. It sounds like the grinding rusty wheel.of a shopping cart left in an abandoned lot. Whinge whinge.
LikeLike
This story about the Dems cheating by sending a form with the wrong date passed me by. I don’t understand this date change being cheating. (Vaguely, maybe?) But, IMO, these people are just as likely to be incompetent and sent out forms from 2016 election? (Which would be the 9th instead of the 7th due date for 2018) Comments?
LikeLike
Congress had their chance… 2 years to expose cooks (that we already knew the basics of)
They are about as much use as Jeff Sessions!!!!
FAIL …Forgetaboutit
Release the Whitaker
LikeLike
Small bit of info on the Wash post Story on the Saudi Crown prince supposedly being in the know according to CIA sources Koshogie murder.
The man he replaced and jumped over to be next in line was the Head of the Saudi Intelligence service and will known to be best friends with the CIA him being jumped over was seen as a set back in the intelligence community and specifically the CIA when it comes to their ability to Influence the Kingdom. In short the CIA has an Axe to grind with the Crown Prince and has been holding a grudge ever since he became the Crown Prince.
Something to keep in mind as you read such stories.
LikeLike