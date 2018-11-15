Thursday November 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The streaming, so far, is working well on the website. These videos are not on YouTube.
Original Star Trek – Yellow Submarine – Beatles – Life on the Enterprise
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/st/video/Star-Trek-Yellow-Submarine-Beatles.htm
Star Trek – You Can’t Make Love – Don Henley – Captain Kirk
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/st/video/Star-Trek-You-Cant-Make-Love-Don-Henley.htm
Mary, I cannot play these marvelous videos…They start and stop repeatedly.
I clicked and clicked on the Cadfael one last night, jigging my way through it, but these you have posted tonight are doing the same thing.
????
Thank you, Piper. I should never have listed 2 Star Treks. It’s too popular and the site has finally stressed out. So I’ve got my information, at the cost of your viewing. I’ll stop announcements and if you copy and save the urls, the videos will play when the pressure on the site relieves. If they don’t, please let me know. Mary
The reason you couldn’t play the Cadfael is the same. I did announce the same 2 ST videos on another site that has a MUCH higher viewing than the videos have here. That’s where the stress must have taken place, though no one told me. So thanks again, that was so much appreciated.
“Why are you afraid…”
previous:
“The arms of the Father are . . .”
Keeping On An Even Keel
Occasionally we receive letters on the importance of preaching a “well-rounded” message. One old friend wrote us recently to the effect that, unlike this writer, he sought to keep on “an even keel” in his ministry, not just preaching the mystery revealed to Paul, but the whole Bible, and opposing fluoridations, communism, modernism and all that he felt was opposed to the truth.
Now we too seek to proclaim a “well-rounded” message and to keep on “an even keel,” but what does this involve? Is one who consistently proclaims the mystery lopsided or unbalanced in the message? Were the twelve apostles off balance when they proclaimed “the gospel of the kingdom”? Of course not, for this is what they were sent to proclaim (Luke 9:1-6).
And neither are we off balance or lopsided in our ministry when we consistently proclaim what Paul called “my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery” (Rom. 16:25), for this is our gospel too.
This does not mean that we are to preach only from the Pauline epistles. Far from it. But it does mean that we should make sure that our hearers are well-grounded in the Pauline epistles and that when we preach from other parts of the Bible we should relate it to the mystery, God’s message for today.
When the twelve apostles preached from the Old Testament Scriptures, they preached Christ according to the revelation of prophecy. But Paul’s “gospel” was “the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery.” Hence when we preach from the Old Testament Scriptures, we should preach Christ “according to the revelation of the mystery,” applying, relating, comparing, and contrasting God’s programs for other dispensations with His program for the dispensation of grace. This is exactly what Paul himself does in Romans and Galatians, and this is “keeping on an even keel.”
A failure to “preach the Word” and to preach it rightly divided is not keeping on an even keel or bringing a well-rounded message; it is simply getting away from the message God has commissioned us to proclaim.
Since the faithful proclamation of this glorious message rouses Satan’s enmity more than anything else, we must pray for God-given boldness in making it known, like the Apostle Paul, who said:
“[Pray] for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak” (Eph. 6:19,20).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/keeping-on-an-even-keel/
Luke 9:1 Then he called his twelve disciples together, and gave them power and authority over all devils, and to cure diseases.
2 And he sent them to preach the kingdom of God, and to heal the sick.
3 And he said unto them, Take nothing for your journey, neither staves, nor scrip, neither bread, neither money; neither have two coats apiece.
4 And whatsoever house ye enter into, there abide, and thence depart.
5 And whosoever will not receive you, when ye go out of that city, shake off the very dust from your feet for a testimony against them.
6 And they departed, and went through the towns, preaching the gospel, and healing every where.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 6:19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, 20 For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.
Bagatelle No. 4 by William Walton, performed by Stephanie Jones
Returning from a busy and successful competition week, here is the fourth Bagatelle!
Five Bagatelles playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…
The Five Bagatelles by British composer William Walton are considered to be some of the most outstanding compositions for the guitar. The pieces make exceptional use of all of the instrument’s musical and technical capabilities.
A little bit of levity…
Crisis Actor Makes Plea for Work
Dear fellow treepers please read the following and try to help in any way you can
Hi everyone, please click here to support my GoFundMe campaign, Long live chester:
https://www.gofundme.com/please-help-chester-live?sharetype=teams&member=851710&pc=sms_db_co2876_v1&rcid=144abd66be8a4e91a1ccafb3a447b326
Please take a min and read this and share it if you can please.
Taqiyya is a large part of Hamas’s modus operandi.
A Welsh Corgi named Dookie and a very famous woman…
Lucille, looks like HRM Elizabeth. Appears she developed her love for Corgis as a young girl. Very nice picture.
Yes, that’s her! Looks like Dookie is completely enjoying the attention. LOL!
I believe in the past when her Corgis would pass on, she would acquire their replacements. It is my understanding, she is no longer doing this. Understandable, as she is elderly and probably feels other members of the family wouldn’t dote on them as she has.
German Shepherd mommy with her sweet tiny baby. 💕
So precious. Beautiful babies.
Since we cannot paste gifs here, I will post a link to a gif showing an incredible climb up a tall stone wall (appears to be an ancient Asian [Japanese?] temple) by a Malinois. They are amazing climbers.
[watch]http://gifsformates.com/img/user/gif/5/1/5/4/5154133714217655.mp4
nice little video of a “migrant” cutting through razorwire supposedly on Our Border.
https://www.azcentral.com
looks legit…AZ Newspaper.
sweet
And you trust ‘newspapers’ so very much these days?
*shakes head*
Harvey Levin’s video rpt on the M. Avenatti arrest.
http://www.tmz.com/videos/0_qhg9xh0r/
Five-hour video of a snowy afternoon up north in a cabin, cozy bed, and fire in the fireplace. Hear the crackling firesounds and the wind whistling past the windows….
So soothing.
THIS would make me nutz! This made me anxious after 3 seconds.
Bill looooves his doggie!
And ppl demonize capitalism.
yee-haw!
What!? Look at this babys eyelashes.
So precious.
Gorgeous display: In one room a teepee like structure stood with leaves and butterflies intertwined
^^
Just so heartbreaking these fires in CA. Preventable fires. So many good people left there on their own. What a paradise CA was , the most beautiful state in the Union by far. You can you imagine if it had been run by patriots? Before things got bad, I visited there a few times and fell in love with it. It’s a horrible unforgivable shame.
I’m on the opposite side of the map…in Florida….thousands of miles away.
and I can not process this just looking at the many gruesome images and reading the many reports about this.
I can not even imagine how the people in California, the survivors and the fire & rescue personnel, are processing the scale of devastation they are faced with…the depth of the grief…the paralyzing losses..
…just the sight of it all…the terrifying experience….the utter shock and trauma .
all of it…any of it….day after day.
it will never be the same.
it is a tragedy….on a massive scale.
Does the lyin’ media ever come up for air? Nope. They treat the public as tho they are imbeciles.
They would tell a lie even if the truth fits better.
This one is for you smiley—
that’s Willem de Kooning in his studio in east Hampton.
he’s considered The King of American Abstract Expressionism…
…whether anyone likes it or not. 🙂
neither he nor Hopper died poor.
but many many very good important artists do.
these exorbitant auction prices for art, imo, are obscene when they are being paid to someone other than the artist…after the artist is no longer composing…dead and gone.
I understand the value of Art.
and it should be valued.
but the business of Art is obscenely fickle.
and this artist understood that…
…and marketed his signature accordingly.
🙂
bananas for breakfast…I feel like I’m in CUBA…or ARGENTINA…Florida is going to the dogs…
with election fraud so brazen.. and liberal judges & lawyers so eager, who needs laws ?
Rubio Sounds The Alarm : Democrat Lawyers Now Asking Judge To Change Florida Laws To Steal Election
Nov 13, 2018
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/rubio-sounds-the-alarm-democrat-lawyers-now-asking-judge-to-change-florida-laws-to-steal-election/
Hillary Clinton, Perkins Cole “and other DC swamp dwellers are now working round the clock to install their radical…candidates…”
in a series of tweets late Tuesday, Rubio says that DEM lawyers are asking a judge to change Florida election laws AFTER the election…!!
…in order to STEAL THE SEATS.
and…
Broward and PBC are deliberately delaying the recount efforts in order to pass this “election” over to liberal lawyers/judges.
clinton thinks she’s eva peron.
She needs to go back to Argentina.
well…she needs to go…somewhere.
The social engineering crew just crossed the last line! They need to leave and start their own country far, far away from the USA.
and because everybody cheats at Monopoly…
Hasbro’s Monopoly for Cheaters
no lie !
came out this year.
$19.99
October 2018
Stop sign ina North Dakota winter
So beautiful and so personally thankful to be on the prairie in south Houston.
I cut firewood for use in the smoker.
Links to this blogger showed up on the Paradise Fire thread and it’s too good to not share this particular article honoring the homegrown support Chico is giving the fire evacuees.
http://americandigest.org/wp/chico-is-leaving-it-all-on-the-field/
excerpt:
“And since none of the Acronym Agencies have really shown up yet, this has all been done without any real government organization. Instead, it has been like watching a spontaneous Humanitarian Olympics rise up out of the town itself; and once started it has become as self-organizing and self-sustaining as the fire itself.”
Lake house completely covered in ice after freezing weather in New York state
house incased in ice by john kucko digital 3 Crashing Waves, Strong Winds and Freezing Temps Encase Home in Ice
Many credible political pundits are referring to last week’s elections outcome as a “split decision” on a national scale. But here in the “Great Lake Effect State,” we’re armpit deep in something that isn’t snow. The one question that we must answer isn’t, “What happened?” as much as it is, “What are we going to do about it?” if we’re going to accomplish anything constructive going forward. Read more, and join the online discussion, at: https://rightmi.com/so-what-do-we-do-now/
All treepers who live in Michigan are invited to bookmark RightMichigan, and check in regularly. Even better, get involved in building a proper pro-liberty, pro-justice, pro-market grassroots network, and help us make Michigan great again.
druglord Guzman El Chapo …trial…New York…
El Chapo Trial : Accountant Exposes Details Of Cartel’s Vast Operations
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/nov/14/el-chapo-trial-sinaloa-cartel-accountant-new-york
Nov 14, 2018
Jesus Zambada Garcia lays out Sinaloa cartel’s complex financial structure as his former boss listens in New York.
the inner workings and vast financial scale of, allegedly, the biggest narco-trafficking organization in the world…
…the Sinaloa cartel .
details at the link.
timely, too.
What bloody nerve!!!!!!!!
From the above Fox11 tweet-
Nov 14 2018
Josue Vargas, an immigrant from Honduras who finally pulled into Tijuana Wednesday after more than a month on the road, said “Mexico has been excellent, we have no complaint about Mexico. The United States remains to be seen.”
The priest also said the church had been able to get “good people” to provide buses for moving migrants northward. He said so far 24 buses had left Escuinapa, Sinaloa, on an eight-drive to Navojoa in Sonora state.
Customs and Border Protection announced it was closing four lanes at the busy San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry in San Diego, California, so it could install infrastructure.
That still leaves a substantial path for the tens of thousands of people who cross daily: Twenty-three lanes remain open at San Ysidro and 12 at Otay Mesa.
San Ysidro is the border’s busiest crossing, with about 110,000 people entering the U.S. every day. That traffic includes some 40,000 vehicles, 34,000 pedestrians and 150 to 200 buses.
From wiseGEEK
What Is the Best Way to Travel from Spain to Portugal?
[snip]
Many adventurous individuals have experienced the thrill of traveling by zip-line: a pulley suspended from an inclined cable that whisks riders from one end to the other, propelled only by gravity.
https://www.wisegeek.com/what-is-the-best-way-to-travel-from-spain-to-portugal.htm
