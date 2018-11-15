President Trump Delivers Remarks to Veterans and Their Families…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks to military veterans, active duty service members and their families.
This is my favorite part of our President.
Thank you sir.
He looks pretty good for someone “in hiding”. And I agree with Golden Advice.
That’s awesome thanks for posting that.
When I first brought up the CTH site, I saw this lead story with a picture of our president at the top of the story. At first glance, the White House logo in the upper left of the presidents picture looked like the punisher logo from Chris Kyle. Just sayin’.
Hee, hee, hee.
He sure loves our Military folks, even us old retired farts. I just adore this man. Truly.
Never felt like this about any CIC. (Strange for me.)
Having Ronald Reagan as CIC was a true honor. He was my Commander for 6 years. I hope our current troops realize how blessed they are.
It takes a real American patriot to recognize the depth of commitment and honor that exists among the volunteer military. PDJT’s efforts to improve the lives of our military men and women illustrates his unbridled and genuine patriotism. He would attend these military meetings and conferences regardless of the cameras or reporters because it is evident that he is not doing this for show.
The plight and woes of the Vietnam Veteran [and other war’s Veterans] are highly “exaggerated”
.
From Gil Spencer:
B.G. “Jug” Burkett wrote the book on Vietnam. Actually, the book on Vietnam veterans. It’s called “Stolen Valor: How the Vietnam Generation Was Robbed of Its Heroes and Its History,” and it examines why so many Americans bought the image of that war’s vets as disaffected, disheveled, drug-addled, bitter and unemployable losers.
The answer is quite simple. It’s because the national media bought it first and then sold it to the American people. But that stereotype was one that was built on a flatbed of misrepresentations, distortions and outright lies. Burkett, a Dallas stock broker and a Vietnam volunteer himself, discovered this a dozen years ago while trying to get a memorial built to the nearly 3,500 Texans who died in Southeast Asia. “In doing that I quickly realized I didn’t have a fund-raising problem,” Burkett told me Wednesday. “I had a public relations problem.” Too many of the people he asked for money were turned off by the image they had of Vietnam vets. “They thought (we) were bums.”
Burkett knew differently and decided to prove it. The first place he went was to the Department of Labor. He asked for a breakdown of unemployment statistics. At the time, the unemployment rate for all males was 6 percent. Among all veterans it was 5.5 percent. But among Vietnam vets, it was 3.9 percent, the lowest of any demographic group. He also discovered that his fellow vets had the highest per capita income, the highest home-ownership rate, and were well among the best educated. When he ran the numbers on homelessness and the prison population, Vietnam vets showed up far below the national average.
Burkett soon discovered something else. A lot of people were lying about their “experiences” in Vietnam. From major league baseball managers (Tim Johnson), to Hollywood actors (Brian Dennehy), to Pulitzer prize-winning historians (Joseph Ellis), men were fabricating stories about serving their country. It shouldn’t be surprising. It has always been so. Throughout human history, men have lied about their exploits in battle for variety of reasons, from self-aggrandizement to guilt to money. When it comes to Vietnam, thousands of men have told lies about their service and the service of others and too many of them made their way into newspapers and onto TV without being questioned. Murderers have been freed from prison claiming post-traumatic stress syndrome [PTSD] from a war they never fought in.
Thanks to the efforts of Burkett, his co-author Glenna Whitely and a few others, thousands of these frauds have been exposed over the last few years. But, for the most part, the national media has done little to correct the record of lies passed onto the American people thanks to the media gullibility.
From National Review (Kate O’Beirne):
“Burkett’s [Vietnam veteran, and co-author of “Stolen Valor”, B. G. “Jug” Burkett] exhaustive research thoroughly debunked the myth represented by Kerry’s ragtag band of angry, disaffected protesters. When compared with their non-veteran peers, Vietnam veterans do not have higher incidences of drug abuse, unemployment, suicide, divorce, or homelessness. “In every category for which I could find statistics,” writes Burkett, “Vietnam veterans were as successful or more successful than men their age who did not go to Vietnam.” Vietnam veterans on average have higher incomes than non-veterans and are more likely to have a college education and own a home. In contrast to John Kerry’s portrayal of disillusioned victims.
Burkett thought he was signing on for a short project, but he ended up exposing more than 1,200 bogus Vietnam War records, including those of prominent activists, celebrated war heroes, criminals, politicians, and even a well-known actor. For years, Brian Dennehy publicly
maintained he was a Vietnam combat veteran, telling a New York Times reporter in 1989 about his combat wounds, and holding forth about the brutal realities of combat in a 1993 Playboy interview. Burkett’s examination of Dennehy’ military records showed that during his four years on active duty his only overseas assignment was in Okinawa in 1962, and there was no record of his having ever been wounded.
Last year, Burkett was awarded the Army’s highest decoration for civilians, the Distinguished Civilian Service Award. The decoration represents the debt owed Burkett by the 2.7 million veterans who served in Vietnam whose honorable records and reputations he has tirelessly
defended. At the award ceremony, an undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs explained that in addition to restoring their good name to Vietnam veterans, Burkett “exposed a mass distortion of history that cost taxpayers billions of dollars” in undeserved veterans benefits. The government pays up to $3,000 a month to Vietnam veterans with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and bogus documents have qualified an unknown number of phony veterans for these benefits. Burkett explains that he recently helped conduct a VA study of 100 such alleged PTSD victims chosen at random. They found that “only 39 percent were in remotely close contact with combat, and some were never in the military.” Over a lifetime, phonies can collect a
million dollars each in VA benefits.
One of Burkett’s most shocking accounts of the media bias responsible for the distorted image of Vietnam veterans involves a 1988 CBS documentary,The Wall Within, hosted by Dan Rather. The hour-long special featured horrific accounts of murder and mayhem witnessed by six purported Vietnam veterans with post-war histories of drug abuse, alcoholism, homelessness, and despair. The atrocities and ruined lives were apparently “too good to check”: By consulting records that CBS failed to research, Burkett found that only one of the veterans had actually served in combat.
Burkett contacted CBS with his documentation and the Veterans Administration shared its data refuting CBS’s assertions about the high incidence of homelessness and mental illness among Vietnam veterans. The producers defiantly stood by their bogus story and the president of CBS defended the broadcast. After recounting the sorry episode of journalistic malpractice, Burkett wrote: “Why won’t Rather and CBS admit their ‘documentary’ was a fraud, that it perpetuated an unwarranted, false picture of men who fought in Vietnam?” Sixteen years ago, the indefatigable B. G. Burkett was fighting a lonely battle to hold the media accountable. With reinforcements in the blogosphere and new media, CBS finally has to say, “We’re sorry.”
Yup.
And how much do you want to make a bet that those jailed for wrong doing by the deep state are the ones Pres Trump is trying to free with prison reform? Military vets trying to blow the whistle on deep state abusing their own and American citizens were routinely targeted with covert weapons and what’s called gang stalking (ie. deep state harassing them, setting up false records and turning people against them). They had nowhere to turn for help.
Hei Hitler Mueller incarcerating Manafort comes to mind as a current example.
May Muller meet the same fate as his predecessor, Robespierre.
The real heros
David Voigts
Naval Academy Graduate, Former Officer
While at the Naval Academy, David Voigts, gained a solid education and grounding in ethics. So when he was in the service, he was disturbed to find out about classified government programs that were illegally using Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) on US citizens for various purposes, including, subjugation, entrainment, experimentation, and retaliation. As a result of his investigations, Mr. Voigts, became a target of these weapon systems.
Doug Rokke, Maj. (Ret.), PhD
Retired US Army Officer, PhD in Physics
A military veteran whose career spans four decades, Doug Rokke, has been a tireless whistleblower against negligent and illegal practices of the military that have harmed soldiers and civilians. Dr. Rokke warns that electromagnetic weapons are 100% real, and in use. He has personally witnessed the use of these devices through multiple platforms: automobile-mounted, plane-mounted, and handheld. Rokke further states that civilians are being targeted with these “exotic weapons.”
https://www.biggerthansnowden(dot)com
Your link is bad. No such link.
Show some actual evidence please.
And You are off topic Smurf!
Use the open thread.
You have to replace the “dot” with a “.”
Dan Rather was a KGB asset…. per the book by former CIA agent Kent Clizbe.
Veterans and combat troops have been mistreated and used as guinea pigs for decades by the deep state traitors like the elitist JM and GWB ilk (I cannot bring myself to recognize their full names). I’m glad President T45 is here today to lead the real war onwards and save the military from EU based and multinational overlords, and bring them back to God’s new country.
And get them out of Operation Enduring Insanity, now in a mind numbing year 18, in Afcrapistan, where they are being used as Human Sacrifices for the COIN god of “Great Islamic Society Nation Building”/”Winning muslim [dark] hearts and [small] minds”, the dumbest idea ever conceived by man..
The President looks really good.
And he has a far better haberdasher than the old bag lady Hillary whose tailors have obviously betrayed her.
A real CIC!
