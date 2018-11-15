November 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #665

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Beautiful! Our President and First Lady!! Power of Fake News: “He Hates Immigrants” Power of Truth: “He’s married to one!”
So thrilled to have been getting out of the Swamp for a few days.
Do I dare post what is going on in the world? Seems most posters only want to chase squirrels like that POS Avenatti. Or to to whinge and whine about POTUS being done for and not running in 2020 because the Dems have control of the House and he will walk away in 2020 because it is not worth fighting for. What utter balderdash (a message to you sundance 2.0).
Folks should be grateful that the former ‘conspiracy theory that Dems cheat on elections’ is now being fully exposed. No longer just opinion. They are caught in the act across many states and local jurisdictions. This should elicit a response by the Republican party, they better get active in urban jurisdictions that for at least prior to WW2 has been the case. No more ‘above the fray’ . And the Fed needs to take this up and start getting ID cards for every American citizen to stop the fraud at the state and local level.
I know there is this notion that local elections are better than up the ladder to State and Fed elections because they are closer to constituents. That may have been true 100 years ago, but not in the world of internet, maths based polling data (based on the census and internet marketing companies.) . The Dems have had years of ‘community organizing’ being scientised, and have targeted where and when to activate their objectives.
So let’s get the advantage out. Prosecute for Voting fraud and clean up the mess.
Who are the Republicans that you see really fighting the voting fraud?
Matt Gaetz? Yep.
Who else?
McSally?
Rosendale?
Who else?
My point is elsewhere. You have not been paying attention. This is a long term problem, but is now being fully exposed. Gov Scott and others are exposing it because it has reached the tipping point. No Dems will acknowledge it. So what is your point?
Agreed.
The very fact that the Democrat machine must manufacture their votes in 2018 means the real numbers and avantage must be dissected. From every corner of every state.
However, we will lose this Republic unless we prosecute all fraud and clean this country up.
We are running out of time.
Well said.
TY.
This was quite a shocking revelation to me by the Still Report. Check it out Friends:
https://hooktube.com/watch?v=yHO-Nvr0_mw
Link didn’t show title, here it is again:
Nice augmentation to that wall on the San Diego border.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/nov/14/dhs-deploys-razor-wire-kick-illegals-border-fence/
Indeed! Chalk one up for the good guys and gals of our military!
I could not sleep so I watched some Prayingmedic vids (He at least is positive) They triggered a thought I would like to share.
Words have meaning especially in the law where Strzok changed ‘gross negligence’ to ‘extremely careless’ to remove Hitlery’s neck from the noose.
Now think about CNN’s Acosta trying to browbeat President Trump into using the word ‘migrant’ instead of ‘invader’ Just like in the Hitlery case which word is used MATTERS.
As the Prayingmedic vid said (with a link back up) the President can enforce martial law, use the military AND SUSPEND CIVIL LAW in the case of rebellions or INVASIONS. Civilians arrested in connection with that invasion, like those traitorous lawyers would be tried UNDER MILITARY and not civilian law.
Article 1 section 9 of our Constitution literally states
“…The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”
President Trump has spent the last two years hammering home the point that these southern invaders are a threat to Public Safety. No wonder CNN’s Acosta has been going nuts trying to get President Trump to back down on the use of the word INVASION.
Wiki – Martial law
“…Typically, the imposition of martial law accompanies curfews; the suspension of civil law, civil rights, and habeas corpus; and the application or extension of military law or military justice to civilians. Civilians defying martial law may be subjected to military tribunal (court-martial)….”
Wiki goes on to say it would need the approval of congress.
HOWEVER, according to this January 22, 2016 tea party report, CODE RED: Military Martial Law Bill Sneaked Through By Senate Gives Obama Ultimate Power
[AUMF = authorization for the use of military force}
“…The AUMF put forward by McConnell would not restrict the president’s use of ground troops, nor have any limits related to time or geography. Nor would it touch on the issue of what to do with the 2001 AUMF, which the Obama administration has used to attack ISIS despite that authorization’s instructions to use force against those who planned the 9/11 terrorist attacks. By contrast, the legal authority put forward by the administration last February wouldn’t authorize “enduring offensive ground combat operations” and would have ended three years after enactment, unless reauthorized.
After sitting on the president’s proposed AUMF for nearly a year, amid deep infighting in the Senate over the measure, McConnell’s move came as a surprise to many members….”
Wiki provides the update:
“…On June 29, 2017, a group of libertarian Republicans and Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee approved Barbara Lee’s amendment to end the 2001 authorization within 240 days. This would have forced debate on a replacement authorization, but the amendment was removed from the bill by the Rules Committee, and the AUMF remains in effect…..”
“This joint resolution may be cited as the ‘Authorization for Use of Military Force’.
Section 2 – Authorization For Use of United States Armed Forces
(a) IN GENERAL- That the President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.
(b) War Powers Resolution Requirements-
(1) SPECIFIC STATUTORY AUTHORIZATION- Consistent with section 8(a)(1) of the War Powers Resolution, the Congress declares that this section is intended to constitute specific statutory authorization within the meaning of section 5(b) of the War Powers Resolution.
(2) APPLICABILITY OF OTHER REQUIREMENTS- Nothing in this resolution supersedes any requirement of the War Powers Resolution.”
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Islamic Terrorists are linked to the drug cartels.
2009 Radical Islam makes inroads among Latin America’s Native peoples
“In 2009, Colombian authorities dismantled a network of narcotraffickers linked to Islamist terrorists. Funds derived from the narcotrafficking are believed to have been diverted to Hezbollah – an Islamist terror organization…”
2017 Obama – Hezbollah Drug Trafficking Investigation: The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook
Sarah Carter said her sources tell her Mueller will be wrapping this up soon and we won’t see anything happen to POTUS — no collusion — there was never any collusion.
Segment with Greg Jarrett and Sarah Carter starts at 35:49 and her statement re Mueller starts at 39:12
One America News:. Robert Mueller Investigation Thorough, But Fails To Find Any Collusion
https://www.oann.com/oan-exclusive-robert-mueller-investigation-thorough-but-fails-to-find-any-collusion/
Article from Sundance yesterday.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/14/new-mueller-court-filing-highlights-trump-investigation-will-continue-deep-into-year-three/
So sundance 2.0 got it wrong. If the Mueller probe continues it is not about the President.
You should read Jeff@Maretswork for his series of posts and articles in the Epoch Times about ‘spygate’ .
Misspellong “Marketswork”
Good news from the UK for once so far this morning.
The Brexit Minister just resigned. So has another minister and also the official responsible for getting our traitor PM’s Brexit agreement through parliament.
This means May will be gone as PM within days in my opinion.
I hope against hope that the tories, who are utterly rubbish, can get someone to step up as PM who will be an ally to Trump, will push through a hard Brexit and expose UK collusion in framing your POTUS.
Fingers crossed
Brexit draft deal: The key points explained
Sky News breaks down the most important developments to emerge from the prime minister’s 585-page proposed agreement.
09:00, UK,
Thursday 15 November 2018
https://news.sky.com/story/brexit-draft-deal-the-key-points-explained-11554494
Hou yeah. I posted this on the last Presidential thread. We shall see.
I’m not a lawyer. I was wondering if the anti trust law could be used to break up the monopoly in the media. This country cannot withstand this 24/7 propaganda that we are exposed to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that is a reasonable assumption.
Google needs to be broken up. They control all the world’s information, and censor from their left wing bias.
LikeLiked by 1 person
