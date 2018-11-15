November 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #665

  2. cripto says:
    November 15, 2018 at 3:47 am

    Do I dare post what is going on in the world? Seems most posters only want to chase squirrels like that POS Avenatti. Or to to whinge and whine about POTUS being done for and not running in 2020 because the Dems have control of the House and he will walk away in 2020 because it is not worth fighting for. What utter balderdash (a message to you sundance 2.0).

    Folks should be grateful that the former ‘conspiracy theory that Dems cheat on elections’ is now being fully exposed. No longer just opinion. They are caught in the act across many states and local jurisdictions. This should elicit a response by the Republican party, they better get active in urban jurisdictions that for at least prior to WW2 has been the case. No more ‘above the fray’ . And the Fed needs to take this up and start getting ID cards for every American citizen to stop the fraud at the state and local level.

    I know there is this notion that local elections are better than up the ladder to State and Fed elections because they are closer to constituents. That may have been true 100 years ago, but not in the world of internet, maths based polling data (based on the census and internet marketing companies.) . The Dems have had years of ‘community organizing’ being scientised, and have targeted where and when to activate their objectives.

    So let’s get the advantage out. Prosecute for Voting fraud and clean up the mess.

  4. Citizen 817 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:01 am

  5. G. Combs says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:03 am

    I could not sleep so I watched some Prayingmedic vids (He at least is positive) They triggered a thought I would like to share.

    Words have meaning especially in the law where Strzok changed ‘gross negligence’ to ‘extremely careless’ to remove Hitlery’s neck from the noose.

    Now think about CNN’s Acosta trying to browbeat President Trump into using the word ‘migrant’ instead of ‘invader’ Just like in the Hitlery case which word is used MATTERS.

    As the Prayingmedic vid said (with a link back up) the President can enforce martial law, use the military AND SUSPEND CIVIL LAW in the case of rebellions or INVASIONS. Civilians arrested in connection with that invasion, like those traitorous lawyers would be tried UNDER MILITARY and not civilian law.

    Article 1 section 9 of our Constitution literally states
    “…The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”

    President Trump has spent the last two years hammering home the point that these southern invaders are a threat to Public Safety. No wonder CNN’s Acosta has been going nuts trying to get President Trump to back down on the use of the word INVASION.

    Wiki – Martial law

    “…Typically, the imposition of martial law accompanies curfews; the suspension of civil law, civil rights, and habeas corpus; and the application or extension of military law or military justice to civilians. Civilians defying martial law may be subjected to military tribunal (court-martial)….”
    Wiki goes on to say it would need the approval of congress.

    HOWEVER, according to this January 22, 2016 tea party report, CODE RED: Military Martial Law Bill Sneaked Through By Senate Gives Obama Ultimate Power

    [AUMF = au­thor­iz­a­tion for the use of mil­it­ary force}
    “…The AUMF put for­ward by Mc­Con­nell would not re­strict the pres­id­ent’s use of ground troops, nor have any lim­its re­lated to time or geo­graphy. Nor would it touch on the is­sue of what to do with the 2001 AUMF, which the Obama ad­min­is­tra­tion has used to at­tack IS­IS des­pite that au­thor­iz­a­tion’s in­struc­tions to use force against those who planned the 9/11 ter­ror­ist at­tacks. By con­trast, the leg­al au­thor­ity put for­ward by the ad­min­is­tra­tion last Feb­ru­ary wouldn’t au­thor­ize “en­dur­ing of­fens­ive ground com­bat op­er­a­tions” and would have ended three years after en­act­ment, un­less reau­thor­ized.

    After sit­ting on the pres­id­ent’s pro­posed AUMF for nearly a year, amid deep in­fight­ing in the Sen­ate over the meas­ure, Mc­Con­nell’s move came as a sur­prise to many mem­bers….”

    Wiki provides the update:
    “…On June 29, 2017, a group of libertarian Republicans and Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee approved Barbara Lee’s amendment to end the 2001 authorization within 240 days. This would have forced debate on a replacement authorization, but the amendment was removed from the bill by the Rules Committee, and the AUMF remains in effect…..”

    “This joint resolution may be cited as the ‘Authorization for Use of Military Force’.

    Section 2 – Authorization For Use of United States Armed Forces

    (a) IN GENERAL- That the President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.

    (b) War Powers Resolution Requirements-

    (1) SPECIFIC STATUTORY AUTHORIZATION- Consistent with section 8(a)(1) of the War Powers Resolution, the Congress declares that this section is intended to constitute specific statutory authorization within the meaning of section 5(b) of the War Powers Resolution.

    (2) APPLICABILITY OF OTHER REQUIREMENTS- Nothing in this resolution supersedes any requirement of the War Powers Resolution.”
    Islamic Terrorists are linked to the drug cartels.
    2009 Radical Islam makes inroads among Latin America’s Native peoples
    “In 2009, Colombian authorities dismantled a network of narcotraffickers linked to Islamist terrorists. Funds derived from the narcotrafficking are believed to have been diverted to Hezbollah – an Islamist terror organization…”

    2017 Obama – Hezbollah Drug Trafficking Investigation: The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:07 am

    Sarah Carter said her sources tell her Mueller will be wrapping this up soon and we won’t see anything happen to POTUS — no collusion — there was never any collusion.

    Segment with Greg Jarrett and Sarah Carter starts at 35:49 and her statement re Mueller starts at 39:12

  7. mad GP (@madashellGP) says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:26 am

    Good news from the UK for once so far this morning.

    The Brexit Minister just resigned. So has another minister and also the official responsible for getting our traitor PM’s Brexit agreement through parliament.

    This means May will be gone as PM within days in my opinion.

    I hope against hope that the tories, who are utterly rubbish, can get someone to step up as PM who will be an ally to Trump, will push through a hard Brexit and expose UK collusion in framing your POTUS.

    Fingers crossed

  8. wolfrom1 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:49 am

    I’m not a lawyer. I was wondering if the anti trust law could be used to break up the monopoly in the media. This country cannot withstand this 24/7 propaganda that we are exposed to.

  9. dogsmaw says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:56 am

