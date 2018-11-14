November 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #664

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦃. . . 8 . . .🦃 more days til Day of Thanksgiving
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” 🌟 Phil 4:13
-————————————————
🙏 **Pray**
— all eyes on all voter frauds
— invaders lose will to invade USA
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military and LEOs –- protection and readiness
— victims of Calif fires and hurricanes.
— House Minority Leader vote today–McCarthy or Jordan**
—————————————————————————–
“We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
AMEN!
Amen! May the Lord blees us and keep us.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
🌟AMEN!🌟TY, GC!
Awesome.
LOL, truth glasses!
I’m warming up to Alex these days after daughternworks treeper outlined how steel does not collapse in Twin Towers without major TNT or as I have come to learn, infrasound explosion. That video shows how much we Americans are hated by deep state globalist financiers.
Either way, hilarious official entry! It cheered me up considerably. Thank you, Thinky!
Well, Anglo-French forces looted China’s Summer Palace, but I am not aware of any Chinese forces looting Verseilles.
…and to think our first State Dinner was given for Macron and Bridget..ugh.
I hope Le Pen’s party will get strong enough to take down Macron one of these days (or years)
Good time to boycott French wine, if one hasn’t done so.
I prefer Covfefe Ice Cream 🙂
Precious!
Love it!
The spotlight is definitely on them, but I think they will “find” democrat votes… which will obviously be fraudulent. The question is, what happens after that? I’m not exactly sure what President Trump can do regarding a state’s election results. What authority does he have in a situation like this?
Add Georgia into that mix as well. But good question what can be done?
What will be done?
What safe guards must be put in place to make sure 2020 isn’t stolen?
Good for you, President Trump! Keep ’em coming!!!!!!!
Is there a huge voter fraud sting in progress in Broward, etc?
That is the only thing that could possibly begin to explain the complete lack of outrage from those on the R side in the now close races.
If not, with all due respect to all of you Americans, this whole spectacle is a complete bloody disgrace and embarrassment to democracy. God knows we have our problems in Canada with our bisexual hair model for a PM, etc. but good lord, this voter fraud is just something else to watch.
Never again should any American delegation be overseeing any elections elsewhere until you fix your own mess. And I mean really, it is a total mess.
Agree in SPADES.
A major sting and jail time only way it will be solved. With the technology available today and the fact that the useles cow, Snipes, has been caught before you would think someone would have the balls to set up a sting.
Will never happen -no one in the Uniparty ever really loses
Needs to be done by someone not in the Uniparty eg. O’Keefe on steroids with cameras planted and ballots forensically tagged and traceable.
Either they’ve set up the Sting or their failure to do it is why DHS Nielsen will be sacked.
I do not use Twitter, but has anyone bombarded Paul Ryan for doing absolutely nothing?
I have to disagree with your statement that there’s a complete lack of outrage from the R side. The conservatives in Congress, and at least one GOPe senator (Marco Rubio) are expressing outrage. The problem is that there are so few conservatives in Congress. Of course Rubio is speaking out, it’s his home state. But overall the GOPe couldn’t care less. The conservatives in both houses of Congress only number about 10% of Republicans there, so that’s why you hear so little. Well, that and the fact that the media don’t want you to hear about it. But the bottom line is that we need more conservatives in both the Senate and House. Their current numbers are so small that the only place you’ll hear about them is on conservative media and sometimes on Fox News, which is predominantly MSM with a few conservatives thrown in.
Saudi Ambassador to be General John Abezaid, longest-serving Central Command Commander.
Brilliant choice as the Iranian Cabal enters its existential crisis under massive new sanctions.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-announces-intent-nominate-individual-key-administration-post-2/
Central Command Commander to Saudi Ambassador. Not much of a change.
A [Caroline] Glick in time saves nine.
“One of my pet peeves with the US military, that I raise every time I find myself speaking to US military officers, is that they bowed to Arab pressure and wiped Israel off the Middle East map. This they did a number of years ago, when they decided that Israel would be attached to the US military’s European Command while every single Arab state is located in Central Command.
This artificial removal of Israel from the purview of Central Command has bred generations of US military commanders who due to the inherent distortion of their organization, almost necessarily emerge as hostile to Israel after they serve for any significant length of time in Central Command.
In my mind, one of Israel’s top priorities should be to demand that the US military place Israel back in Central Command to end this vile, unfair situation that works to the detriment of the strategic coherence of the US military and of course to the detriment of Israel.”
Tough post.
Russian Troll Case continues to put egg on face of special counsel…
Is that the one where they reference Tweety Bird?
Whoops, this one:
Rosenstein is an assassin. Mueller is simply his dagger.
LikeLike
Me likey!!
Heav’n has no rage like love to hatred turn’d …Nor Hell a fury, like a woman scorn’d.
Really should have locked her up.
What dog dug that up ?
Bad dog! Bad dog!
It’s time for federal citizenship I’d with updated address, photo, type of citizenship and verified ssn which is only one doc for voting needed. A person needs to sweep that I’d in machine, type PIN number before ballot. It’s free I’d so left can not say poll tax.
Cleaning up rolls and even good ID to vote is only PART of the Fraud problem…. as we see in Broward.
Even if all vote ballots are bonafide… they can be “lost”/destroyed in the counting stage… more created in the counting stage
You need to stop hiring crooks (democrats) to work in polling places AND monitor the workers anyway with Cameras everywhere.
Mail-in, Provisional and absentee ballots need to end too, and only limited early voting should be allowed. If you are away on Election Day and couldn’t get to vote early on a handful of early voting days, tough shite.
All votes to be counted on election night. Period.
That’s how it is up here. No mailing in votes, no issues.
All of these modern day voting options have undoubtedly led to all of this fraud. All brought in by Democrat scumbags too – absolutely no doubt there.
A 24 minute interview Steve Bannon did on Yahoo News about the midterms, Populist Nationalism, but mostly President Trump’s economic war with China.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/steve-bannon-discusses-trump-administration-china-economic-nationalism-2020-election-230103117.html
One quotation from around 12:45:
“Xi gave a speech yesterday– it’s in this morning’s ‘Financial Times’ everybody should see– he starts off the speech by saying, hey, because of current developments, we can’t get the technologies we want. We’ll have to go back to self-reliance, which is a Mao Zedong term. And he said it at the state– one the most famous state-owned industries that was developed in 1954. And he says, we’re only going to redouble our efforts of state-owned industries. And by the way, when they played this in China, they cut out the part about current developments, because what it is is that the Trump administration has gotten much tougher, much tougher at helping our companies in Silicon Valley protect their intellectual property.”
God bless Scott Presler.
A true MAN of action.
