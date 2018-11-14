November 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #664

Posted on November 14, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to November 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #664

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🦃. . . 8 . . .🦃 more days til Day of Thanksgiving

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” 🌟 Phil 4:13
    -————————————————
    🙏 **Pray**
    — all eyes on all voter frauds
    — invaders lose will to invade USA
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for our Military and LEOs –- protection and readiness
    — victims of Calif fires and hurricanes.
    — House Minority Leader vote today–McCarthy or Jordan**
    —————————————————————————–
    “We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Awesome.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Smurfette (formerly keebler AC) says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:51 am

      LOL, truth glasses!

      I’m warming up to Alex these days after daughternworks treeper outlined how steel does not collapse in Twin Towers without major TNT or as I have come to learn, infrasound explosion. That video shows how much we Americans are hated by deep state globalist financiers.

      Either way, hilarious official entry! It cheered me up considerably. Thank you, Thinky!

      Like

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • rjcylon says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:43 am

      The spotlight is definitely on them, but I think they will “find” democrat votes… which will obviously be fraudulent. The question is, what happens after that? I’m not exactly sure what President Trump can do regarding a state’s election results. What authority does he have in a situation like this?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • kea says:
        November 14, 2018 at 12:50 am

        Add Georgia into that mix as well. But good question what can be done?
        What will be done?
        What safe guards must be put in place to make sure 2020 isn’t stolen?

        Like

        Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Citizen 817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Citizen 817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Citizen 817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Citizen 817 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Dazza says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Is there a huge voter fraud sting in progress in Broward, etc?

    That is the only thing that could possibly begin to explain the complete lack of outrage from those on the R side in the now close races.

    If not, with all due respect to all of you Americans, this whole spectacle is a complete bloody disgrace and embarrassment to democracy. God knows we have our problems in Canada with our bisexual hair model for a PM, etc. but good lord, this voter fraud is just something else to watch.

    Never again should any American delegation be overseeing any elections elsewhere until you fix your own mess. And I mean really, it is a total mess.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:51 am

      I do not use Twitter, but has anyone bombarded Paul Ryan for doing absolutely nothing?

      Like

      Reply
    • Ken Lawson says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:54 am

      I have to disagree with your statement that there’s a complete lack of outrage from the R side. The conservatives in Congress, and at least one GOPe senator (Marco Rubio) are expressing outrage. The problem is that there are so few conservatives in Congress. Of course Rubio is speaking out, it’s his home state. But overall the GOPe couldn’t care less. The conservatives in both houses of Congress only number about 10% of Republicans there, so that’s why you hear so little. Well, that and the fact that the media don’t want you to hear about it. But the bottom line is that we need more conservatives in both the Senate and House. Their current numbers are so small that the only place you’ll hear about them is on conservative media and sometimes on Fox News, which is predominantly MSM with a few conservatives thrown in.

      Like

      Reply
  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Saudi Ambassador to be General John Abezaid, longest-serving Central Command Commander.

    Brilliant choice as the Iranian Cabal enters its existential crisis under massive new sanctions.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-announces-intent-nominate-individual-key-administration-post-2/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Central Command Commander to Saudi Ambassador. Not much of a change.

      A [Caroline] Glick in time saves nine.

      “One of my pet peeves with the US military, that I raise every time I find myself speaking to US military officers, is that they bowed to Arab pressure and wiped Israel off the Middle East map. This they did a number of years ago, when they decided that Israel would be attached to the US military’s European Command while every single Arab state is located in Central Command.

      This artificial removal of Israel from the purview of Central Command has bred generations of US military commanders who due to the inherent distortion of their organization, almost necessarily emerge as hostile to Israel after they serve for any significant length of time in Central Command.
      In my mind, one of Israel’s top priorities should be to demand that the US military place Israel back in Central Command to end this vile, unfair situation that works to the detriment of the strategic coherence of the US military and of course to the detriment of Israel.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Russian Troll Case continues to put egg on face of special counsel…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. JX says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. :-) says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Heav’n has no rage like love to hatred turn’d …Nor Hell a fury, like a woman scorn’d.

    Really should have locked her up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. SR says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:44 am

    It’s time for federal citizenship I’d with updated address, photo, type of citizenship and verified ssn which is only one doc for voting needed. A person needs to sweep that I’d in machine, type PIN number before ballot. It’s free I’d so left can not say poll tax.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Cleaning up rolls and even good ID to vote is only PART of the Fraud problem…. as we see in Broward.

      Even if all vote ballots are bonafide… they can be “lost”/destroyed in the counting stage… more created in the counting stage

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Dazza says:
      November 14, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Mail-in, Provisional and absentee ballots need to end too, and only limited early voting should be allowed. If you are away on Election Day and couldn’t get to vote early on a handful of early voting days, tough shite.
      All votes to be counted on election night. Period.
      That’s how it is up here. No mailing in votes, no issues.
      All of these modern day voting options have undoubtedly led to all of this fraud. All brought in by Democrat scumbags too – absolutely no doubt there.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  22. James Street says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:49 am

    A 24 minute interview Steve Bannon did on Yahoo News about the midterms, Populist Nationalism, but mostly President Trump’s economic war with China.
    https://finance.yahoo.com/news/steve-bannon-discusses-trump-administration-china-economic-nationalism-2020-election-230103117.html

    One quotation from around 12:45:
    “Xi gave a speech yesterday– it’s in this morning’s ‘Financial Times’ everybody should see– he starts off the speech by saying, hey, because of current developments, we can’t get the technologies we want. We’ll have to go back to self-reliance, which is a Mao Zedong term. And he said it at the state– one the most famous state-owned industries that was developed in 1954. And he says, we’re only going to redouble our efforts of state-owned industries. And by the way, when they played this in China, they cut out the part about current developments, because what it is is that the Trump administration has gotten much tougher, much tougher at helping our companies in Silicon Valley protect their intellectual property.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Smurfette (formerly keebler AC) says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:54 am

    God bless Scott Presler.
    A true MAN of action.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s