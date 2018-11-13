Tuesday November 13th – Open Thread

Posted on November 13, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

114 Responses to Tuesday November 13th – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Another music video streaming off my website. The site seems to be holding up.

    The original Star Wars – Rest Stop – Julia Ecklar, well known in the “filking” community. Humor.

    http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/sw/video/Star-Wars-Rest-Stop-Julia-Ecklar.htm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. R.A. Carrera says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:16 am

    May the Lord bless us, every one.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Is the God of Islam the God of the Bible?
    “Is the god of Islam the God of the Bible?”

    There are countless ways to show that the god of Islam is not the God of the Bible, but since there are two faiths that have come from the Bible, Judaism and Christianity, let’s just consider two verses that show that the god of Islam differs from the God of both of these Bible faiths.

    First, remember that the Lord told the Samaritan woman, “Ye worship ye know not what” (John 4:22). There was no creed on the planet at that time that was more similar to Judaism than the religion practiced by the Samaritans. There were countless similarities between the two faiths, and yet it was the Lord’s assertion that the Samaritans didn’t know what they were worshipping, any more than the pagans who worshipped “THE UNKNOWN GOD” at Athens (Acts 17:23). This indicated that, in His opinion, they did not worship the same God. So in view of the countless differences between Islam and Judaism, it is difficult to see how it can be said that Muslims worship the God of Judaism.

    To this must be added the testimony of the Apostle Paul, who declared that “the things that the Gentiles sacrifice they sacrifice unto devils, and not to God” (I Cor. 10:20). From these words it seems clear that the gods of the different religions of the Gentiles were not the God of the Christian faith that God used him to establish here on earth (I Cor. 3:10). This is especially so when we consider that Paul was quoting Deuteronomy 32:16,17, where Moses called the gods of the heathen nations “strange gods…and devils…new gods that came newly up.”

    In light of these two verses that show that the god of Islam is not the God of either of the two faiths of the Bible, it is certain that the god of Islam is not the God of the Bible. It is still true that “he that honoureth not the Son honoureth not the Father” (John 5:23), and “whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father” (I John 2:23). No faith that denies that the Lord Jesus Christ is the Son of God who died to pay for the sins of all men can be said to worship the God of the Bible.

    By Pastor Ricky Kurth

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-the-god-of-islam-the-god-of-the-bible/

    John 4:22 Ye worship ye know not what: we know what we worship: for salvation is of the Jews.

    Acts 17:23 For as I passed by, and beheld your devotions, I found an altar with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, him declare I unto you.

    1Corinthians 10:20 But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.

    1Corinthians 3:10 According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.

    Deuteronomy 32:16 They provoked him to jealousy with strange gods, with abominations provoked they him to anger.
    17 They sacrificed unto devils, not to God; to gods whom they knew not, to new gods that came newly up, whom your fathers feared not.

    John 5:23 That all men should honour the Son, even as they honour the Father. He that honoureth not the Son honoureth not the Father which hath sent him.

    1John 2:23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: (but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:18 am

    DENALI NATIONAL PARK

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Bagatelle No. 2 by William Walton, performed by Stephanie Jones

    The Five Bagatelles by British composer William Walton are considered to be some of the most outstanding compositions for the guitar. The pieces make exceptional use of all of the instrument’s musical and technical capabilities. The Five Bagatelles were written in 1971 and first performed by the great Julian Bream in 1972.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:19 am

    PEAK YELTSIN IN KYRGYZSTAN

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • rrick says:
      November 13, 2018 at 1:44 am

      My goodness, this bucolic scene fits handily with the Satie YT video I just posted. I mean, stare at this photograph, imagine yourself in it. Feel the warmth of the sun, the rustling wind, the smell of the field as you listen to the Satie composition.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

    When they had brought these kings to Joshua, he summoned all the men of Israel and said to the army commanders who had come with him,

    “Come here and put your feet on the necks of these kings.” So they came forward and placed their feet on their necks.

    Joshua said to them, “Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Be strong and courageous. This is what the Lord will do to all the enemies you are going to fight.”

    Joshua 10:24-25

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. dogsmaw says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Soon I’ll be dancin’ again 😛

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rrick says:
      November 13, 2018 at 1:59 am

      They shall be criticized who do not act in their time.
      ~ rrick

      THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country…
      ~ Thomas Paine

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Garrison Hall says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Lucille says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Woolsey Fire evacuation orders lifted in West Hills, Agoura, Westlake, but winds still a threat
    Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Malibu
    By Jenna Chandler@jennakchandler Updated Nov 12, 2018, 8:27pm PST
    https://la.curbed.com/2018/11/9/18079170/california-fire-woolsey-evacuations-los-angeles-ventura

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Citizen 817 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Spectacular shot. Daunting work. Highest praise to the pilot and others.

    Jorge X. Infante@jxinfante
    Replying to @RealJamesWoods

    Lots of brave an brilliant souls out there! God Speed & Bless!
    6:06 PM – 12 Nov 2018

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:43 am

    ❤ God bless the American heart.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:47 am

    God bless those pilots. Heroes, all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. millwright says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:49 am

    From the ” They’re Everywhere ” file : Nov. 11, Middle son was returning home following calling hours for his uncle and was stopped at a red light with his pickup when he was hit from behind . The perp tried to flee with no success. Turns out he was DI ( driving implaired ) but was also an illegal sans license and insurance . Fortunately the event didn’t damage the truck ( and grandsons weren’t aboard ) but it will cost my son as an accident of record . For the perp its another freebie ! WTH is wrong with our government ? MIgrant stoop labor has long been commonplace in NJ but the sponsors – using their economic clout – quickly weeded out the troublesome . Nowadays it increasingly seems its the illegals doing the weeding out of those opposing their presence and/or “businesses ” !

    Like

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      November 13, 2018 at 6:48 am

      We had a friend who was severely injured and their nice new truck totaled by an uninsured motorist… Everyone needs to check their auto insurance for uninsured motorist coverage. It is just all too commonplace!
      That being said, why aren’t these people deported after an accident like that?

      Like

      Reply
      • prenanny says:
        November 13, 2018 at 7:29 am

        Why? A totally corrupt government that is why, at every level.
        This myth that there are good folks that sit back and collect their pensions, eager to spill the beans is just that a frickin MYTH.. Too many are along way from having the will to reclaim this Country, long past my lifetime and I am 57.
        NO I will not pay extra to “cover” for some uninsured motorist that does me harm, they will be hunted down like the dog they are AS WELL AS their family and erased from this earth.

        Like

        Reply
  21. millwright says:
    November 13, 2018 at 2:11 am

    Its hell getting old, I’m discovering ! Returned after today’s A.M. services for my brother and a post brunch and had to take a long nap ! Wife did the same shortly after assisting my sister with retreiving the setups from the funeral home. On the ” plus side” the service did provide opportunity to greet a lot of mutual friends family . Despite suburban growth we’re still, ( and perhaps now even more so ) a close-knit community of long-time residents . I know I met people paying their respects I haven’t seen ( or thought of ) in many decades .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Janie M. says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:29 am

    This one’s for you, ZM… it will warm the cockles of your heart! 😆

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. smiley says:
    November 13, 2018 at 4:05 am

    BREAKING : CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION Now Underway In Corrupt Broward And Palm Beach Counties After Tens Of Thousands Of Votes Appear {video}

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/breaking-criminal-investigation-now-underway-in-corrupt-broward-and-palm-beach-counties-after-tens-of-thousands-of-votes/

    Nov 12, 2018

    as reported by Sean Hannity, FOX News, last night (Monday).

    more, at the link.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. dogsmaw says:
    November 13, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. smiley says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:00 am

    more heat… Israel/Gaza war

    As Gaza War Looms, Remember Hamas Hides Behind Civilians, And International Media Will try To Cover It Up

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/11/as-gaza-war-looms-remember-hamas-hides-behinds-civilians-and-international-media-will-try-to-cover-it-up/

    Nov 12, 2018

    anti- Israel groups and media ramping up propaganda campaign .

    reality, at the link.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Dora says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:31 am

    Franz Marc – Small Horse Picture (1909)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. smiley says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:39 am

    Houses on the Hill

    1879

    oil/canvas

    Winslow Homer ~ American (1836-1910) ~ Impressionism

    🙂 ❤

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:42 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. duchess01 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:50 am

    Verse of the Day

    “And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.”
    Luke 18:27 (KJV)

    Like

    Reply
  32. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 5:52 am

    Jack Nicas
    ‏Verified account @jacknicas
    9h
    Doctors, nurses, paramedics & police started a triage center in the hospital parking lot. They broke into the hospital for gurneys, oxygen tanks & other gear & quickly went to work, treating about two dozen people while the fire raged around them. Photo: Noah Berger/AP.

    Jack Nicas
    ‏Verified account @jacknicas
    9h
    Then the hospital caught fire. The team quickly relocated the patients 100 yards away to the hospital’s helipad. Eventually authorities cleared a path to safety, so they loaded up the victims & drove out in a caravan. Everyone made it out safely.

    ————

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:06 am

    My guy Bruno 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Pointman says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:11 am

    Luz Casal – Piensa En Mi

    Pointman

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. getfitnow says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:12 am

    No other FLOTUS can or has beat her style, grace and class. Not a hint of frumpiness.

    FTA – First Lady Melania Trump was ready for the cover of French Vogue from the minute she left the White House for her and President Donald Trump’s Paris, France, weekend getaway to the time she returned.

    https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2018/11/12/fashion-notes-in-paris-melania-trump-is-one-style-step-ahead-until-the-end/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. silentmajority4life says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:28 am

    The most beautiful state in the union is…? What aspect and why?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • amwick says:
      November 13, 2018 at 7:12 am

      Now, that is a loaded question, because beauty is just so subjective… But, I am thinking a state such as Alaska, which has the lowest population density. I have been there and it was beautiful. And, we know that ‘Ma lives there, so it is beautiful because she is a beautiful person.
      Thinking that way might imply that the place with the highest population density is also the least beautiful (ugly).. That is Washington DC… surprise!!!!

      Obviously that is just one many measures… hmmmmmmmm

      Like

      Reply
  38. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:41 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Dora says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:42 am

    For the kids. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. prenanny says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:50 am

    I have spent all morning thinking it was Wednesday, excited about snow on Thursday, only to realize it is Tuesday.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. nwtex says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:52 am

    One of the greatest news gals around. But there are several more helping ppl as well..
    This demonstration of caring makes my heart feel really good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. pattyloo says:
    November 13, 2018 at 7:20 am

    just caught a youtube video (google jordan peterson GQ) where he was interviewed by a British feminazi. about 18 minutes in, he corners her into admitting that a) she is in the 99.99% b) that her position is thanks to the ‘patriarchal system’ that she despises and c) asks her why she doesn’t cede her job to someone with more need. ROFLMAO.

    earlier in the interview, he explains that men have actually helped women obtain rights, she refutes this as ‘a few men being nice to women’ (paraphrasing). He responds no, that they were being courageous (because at the time, it was accepted that women were 2nd class). She further tries to state that it was a social obligation these men were doing, And again, he says that if it were, then more people would be doing it.

    This video and the one of Dinesh blasting those brown shirts are tutorials on how to respond to these idiots! These guys both know how to have 2-3 different (but similar) comebacks to every barb. and, not that it matters, but btw i’m female, and i see the damage being done to our men – both young and old by leftist props. so, this BS about women being oppressed is not working with all women!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s