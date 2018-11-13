Tuesday November 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Another music video streaming off my website. The site seems to be holding up.
The original Star Wars – Rest Stop – Julia Ecklar, well known in the “filking” community. Humor.
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/sw/video/Star-Wars-Rest-Stop-Julia-Ecklar.htm
Most impressive it is 🤨👍 .. 😃❤️
I can’t believe you found that! You are SO good!
Well many thanks Mary … I appreciate it … it’s just a smidgen of ocd and youtube 😜
There’s a 5 second clip of Homer Simpson saying “Doh” … it’s a snicker, oh and a scream too .. I guess they’re micro-videos
Kind of a “hit and run” way to use YouTube …
I’d love to find a short clip of the TRex in toy story 1 … furiously tapping the game boy … he has those short little arms, and a list, it’s hilarious 😛
Goodnight and God bless … this old woman is a droopy cupie 😴
May you dream of Han Solo and smile in your sleep.
filking community??? For those normie peeps (me me me) https://www.hobbyspace.com/Music/music7.html
Learn sumtin every day!!! TY Mary…
May the Lord bless us, every one.
Is the God of Islam the God of the Bible?
“Is the god of Islam the God of the Bible?”
There are countless ways to show that the god of Islam is not the God of the Bible, but since there are two faiths that have come from the Bible, Judaism and Christianity, let’s just consider two verses that show that the god of Islam differs from the God of both of these Bible faiths.
First, remember that the Lord told the Samaritan woman, “Ye worship ye know not what” (John 4:22). There was no creed on the planet at that time that was more similar to Judaism than the religion practiced by the Samaritans. There were countless similarities between the two faiths, and yet it was the Lord’s assertion that the Samaritans didn’t know what they were worshipping, any more than the pagans who worshipped “THE UNKNOWN GOD” at Athens (Acts 17:23). This indicated that, in His opinion, they did not worship the same God. So in view of the countless differences between Islam and Judaism, it is difficult to see how it can be said that Muslims worship the God of Judaism.
To this must be added the testimony of the Apostle Paul, who declared that “the things that the Gentiles sacrifice they sacrifice unto devils, and not to God” (I Cor. 10:20). From these words it seems clear that the gods of the different religions of the Gentiles were not the God of the Christian faith that God used him to establish here on earth (I Cor. 3:10). This is especially so when we consider that Paul was quoting Deuteronomy 32:16,17, where Moses called the gods of the heathen nations “strange gods…and devils…new gods that came newly up.”
In light of these two verses that show that the god of Islam is not the God of either of the two faiths of the Bible, it is certain that the god of Islam is not the God of the Bible. It is still true that “he that honoureth not the Son honoureth not the Father” (John 5:23), and “whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father” (I John 2:23). No faith that denies that the Lord Jesus Christ is the Son of God who died to pay for the sins of all men can be said to worship the God of the Bible.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-the-god-of-islam-the-god-of-the-bible/
John 4:22 Ye worship ye know not what: we know what we worship: for salvation is of the Jews.
Acts 17:23 For as I passed by, and beheld your devotions, I found an altar with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, him declare I unto you.
1Corinthians 10:20 But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.
1Corinthians 3:10 According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.
Deuteronomy 32:16 They provoked him to jealousy with strange gods, with abominations provoked they him to anger.
17 They sacrificed unto devils, not to God; to gods whom they knew not, to new gods that came newly up, whom your fathers feared not.
John 5:23 That all men should honour the Son, even as they honour the Father. He that honoureth not the Son honoureth not the Father which hath sent him.
1John 2:23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: (but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.
DENALI NATIONAL PARK
Wow. Simply, wow.
oh so quiet.
thanks, citizen.
This is on my bucket list… *sighs Lovely, just awesome.
Bagatelle No. 2 by William Walton, performed by Stephanie Jones
The Five Bagatelles by British composer William Walton are considered to be some of the most outstanding compositions for the guitar. The pieces make exceptional use of all of the instrument’s musical and technical capabilities. The Five Bagatelles were written in 1971 and first performed by the great Julian Bream in 1972.
🙂
A pleasant and intriguing composition. It does bring to mind Erik Satie.
PEAK YELTSIN IN KYRGYZSTAN
My goodness, this bucolic scene fits handily with the Satie YT video I just posted. I mean, stare at this photograph, imagine yourself in it. Feel the warmth of the sun, the rustling wind, the smell of the field as you listen to the Satie composition.
Yes… I like the tiny people… the contrast between them and those majestic mountains.
When they had brought these kings to Joshua, he summoned all the men of Israel and said to the army commanders who had come with him,
“Come here and put your feet on the necks of these kings.” So they came forward and placed their feet on their necks.
Joshua said to them, “Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Be strong and courageous. This is what the Lord will do to all the enemies you are going to fight.”
Joshua 10:24-25
Be courageous.
Soon I’ll be dancin’ again 😛
❤️ a favorite ☺️👍❤️‼️
g’nite 😉🤚
They shall be criticized who do not act in their time.
~ rrick
THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country…
~ Thomas Paine
Thanks, maw! We needed a laugh – God Bless You for reminding us to look at the lighter side of life!
Woolsey Fire evacuation orders lifted in West Hills, Agoura, Westlake, but winds still a threat
Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Malibu
By Jenna Chandler@jennakchandler Updated Nov 12, 2018, 8:27pm PST
https://la.curbed.com/2018/11/9/18079170/california-fire-woolsey-evacuations-los-angeles-ventura
God, our Lord Jesus-Christ: Forget the homes. Protect the people and the innocent animals that depend on their owner to survive.
A house can be rebuilt within three months. Not so much for the humans and their animals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sunshine, I understand the concern, as I have it as well, I have friends in this mess. Having said that…..Our God is a mighty God …He can handle it all. Just a FWIW re: those whose homes, AND all earthly belongings, are gone….. it will take about one to one and one half years to rebuild. Nine months to a year just for the permit and the build-out itself can easily take a year then all the rest of the process. Heartbreak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
heartbreak
heartache
heartwrenching
harrowing
hell
holocaust
…as the human death toll rises from this deadliest fire in California history.
not to mention the scale of death for the wildlife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
badly burned kitty waits for help after being discovered….California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh gosh, sweet baby.
What a beautiful trooper.
Amen, Sunshine! He is the Lord of our lives – Nothing is impossible for God!
Spectacular shot. Daunting work. Highest praise to the pilot and others.
Jorge X. Infante@jxinfante
Replying to @RealJamesWoods
Lots of brave an brilliant souls out there! God Speed & Bless!
6:06 PM – 12 Nov 2018
❤ God bless the American heart.
God bless those pilots. Heroes, all.
From the ” They’re Everywhere ” file : Nov. 11, Middle son was returning home following calling hours for his uncle and was stopped at a red light with his pickup when he was hit from behind . The perp tried to flee with no success. Turns out he was DI ( driving implaired ) but was also an illegal sans license and insurance . Fortunately the event didn’t damage the truck ( and grandsons weren’t aboard ) but it will cost my son as an accident of record . For the perp its another freebie ! WTH is wrong with our government ? MIgrant stoop labor has long been commonplace in NJ but the sponsors – using their economic clout – quickly weeded out the troublesome . Nowadays it increasingly seems its the illegals doing the weeding out of those opposing their presence and/or “businesses ” !
We had a friend who was severely injured and their nice new truck totaled by an uninsured motorist… Everyone needs to check their auto insurance for uninsured motorist coverage. It is just all too commonplace!
That being said, why aren’t these people deported after an accident like that?
Why? A totally corrupt government that is why, at every level.
This myth that there are good folks that sit back and collect their pensions, eager to spill the beans is just that a frickin MYTH.. Too many are along way from having the will to reclaim this Country, long past my lifetime and I am 57.
NO I will not pay extra to “cover” for some uninsured motorist that does me harm, they will be hunted down like the dog they are AS WELL AS their family and erased from this earth.
Its hell getting old, I’m discovering ! Returned after today’s A.M. services for my brother and a post brunch and had to take a long nap ! Wife did the same shortly after assisting my sister with retreiving the setups from the funeral home. On the ” plus side” the service did provide opportunity to greet a lot of mutual friends family . Despite suburban growth we’re still, ( and perhaps now even more so ) a close-knit community of long-time residents . I know I met people paying their respects I haven’t seen ( or thought of ) in many decades .
Very sorry for your loss, millwright.
2. I know there were real issues with you brother, but, it is a loss.
This one’s for you, ZM… it will warm the cockles of your heart! 😆
Love it! Thanks for posting.
BREAKING : CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION Now Underway In Corrupt Broward And Palm Beach Counties After Tens Of Thousands Of Votes Appear {video}
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/breaking-criminal-investigation-now-underway-in-corrupt-broward-and-palm-beach-counties-after-tens-of-thousands-of-votes/
Nov 12, 2018
as reported by Sean Hannity, FOX News, last night (Monday).
more, at the link.
hopefully, it’s bye bye for Brenda …
… Snipes ….
Election Official To Be “Forced From Office” For Violating Florida Law
https://neonnettle.com/news/5610-election-official-to-be-forced-from-office-for-violating-florida-law
Nov 13, 2018
Broward County Election Supervisor Snipes …after a judge found her guilty of violating Florida law…
“…for intentionally destroying ballots along with allowing felons and non-citizens to vote…”
according to the article, Snipes might be “planning to quit”.
more, at the link.
of course, her counsel calls this “political gamesmanship”.
“neonnettle…” ???? umm I dunno.
many articles on this..
here’s another one…
https://www.chicksonright.com/youngconservatives/2018/11/12/report-broward-election-supervisor-brenda-snipes-may-be-forced-from-office-for-violating-law/
Nah – no ‘political gamesmanship’ here – she has a history of malfeasance –
Buh, Bye Brenda!
October 2016
FYI, cuz I looked it up quickly… she has a pension from the school system that is about $4300 a month, plus a salary as the election queen of wait for it .. of $12000 a month…
And I did not make a mistake with the zeros..
I just looked quick, didn’t verify,,, but still *facepalm.
perhaps she will be fined in addition to what else she deserves.
Unless her lawyer is working pro bono – her legal expenses will be astronomical – not to mention what they could tack onto the charges – uh – fines for benefitting from her illegal activity – penalties for defying the law – harm perpetrated on individuals – not a lawyer – but, you get the idea – am sure someone here knows the extent of the punishment.
maybe george will be helping out w/ legal expenses.
or…wait for it…gofundher.
just sayin.
Oh noes – forgot about that – still think she will get slammed – what she has been doing for years – has affected the lives of many – that entire county is seething with evil people.
https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/11/this-county-is-a-hot-zone-for-chaos-and-mass-deception-as-florida-sheriff-warns-of-the-beginning-of-anarchy/
here’s an article (Nov 12, 2018) listing her past “activities”…
https://sovereignnations.com/2018/11/12/brenda-snipes-illegally-destroyed-ballots/
3rd degree felony….felonies.
and…so far…unpunished !
Oh, my – well – she messed with the wrong people – methinks – her past offenses will come to light – they might not go easy on her – considering her past behavior – any way you look at it – she is in deep doo doo – she is toast – and if she does not repent – she will be burnt toast!
That would be a great idea… a huge fine… yes.
Wipe that smug look off of your face – the jig is up – your evil deeds have been exposed!
Suspect it was more than ‘tens of thousands’ of votes – but, hey – that is just me
not to mention the very awkward position this mess has brought, on Gov Scott.
he’s still the Governor.
but he’s also a candidate.
evil wicked mayhem.
I know – that poor man – but, God will reward him for his hard work – and hopefully, Floridians will benefit as well when this nonsense comes to a close – God Help Us!
more heat… Israel/Gaza war …
As Gaza War Looms, Remember Hamas Hides Behind Civilians, And International Media Will try To Cover It Up
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/11/as-gaza-war-looms-remember-hamas-hides-behinds-civilians-and-international-media-will-try-to-cover-it-up/
Nov 12, 2018
anti- Israel groups and media ramping up propaganda campaign .
reality, at the link.
Franz Marc – Small Horse Picture (1909)
Houses on the Hill
1879
oil/canvas
Winslow Homer ~ American (1836-1910) ~ Impressionism
🙂 ❤
Ducks. I like ducks ❤
no ducks in that painting.
left click on it.
it’s a little girl.
Oh. When it enlarged I still see two images can’t tell if one is a little girl but, natch, I’ll take your word on it. ducks would be nice tho.
Little girl with a basket…. Probably has cheese in the basket, and maybe some bread.
🙂
the young Winslow
an older Winslow…with his painting Gulf Stream, 1899.
🙂
how nice, Dora. 😀
❤ Johnny
❤ the song
Verse of the Day
✟
“And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.”
Luke 18:27 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
‘morning, little duchess 🙂 ❤
Well, there we go! Now I’m in a happy place. Beautiful!!!!
I would like this to hang on some wall. Guess powder room would be appropriate, eh.
OR somehow at the entry way to my home.
Morning, smiley – Thank you for the lovely flowers – God Bless You!
🙂
Have you seen any good videos lately? Any astonishing posts? Strange things happening in these trying times – Glad God is in charge – man has a way of making a mess – and we are forced to clean it up!
yes.
* Smile *
Jack Nicas
Verified account @jacknicas
9h
Doctors, nurses, paramedics & police started a triage center in the hospital parking lot. They broke into the hospital for gurneys, oxygen tanks & other gear & quickly went to work, treating about two dozen people while the fire raged around them. Photo: Noah Berger/AP.
Jack Nicas
Verified account @jacknicas
9h
Then the hospital caught fire. The team quickly relocated the patients 100 yards away to the hospital’s helipad. Eventually authorities cleared a path to safety, so they loaded up the victims & drove out in a caravan. Everyone made it out safely.
————
My guy Bruno 😉
Luz Casal – Piensa En Mi
Pointman
😀
Think of Me
she recorded it for the film High Heels …
also on her album a Contraluz , 1992.
beautiful & intense.
No other FLOTUS can or has beat her style, grace and class. Not a hint of frumpiness.
FTA – First Lady Melania Trump was ready for the cover of French Vogue from the minute she left the White House for her and President Donald Trump’s Paris, France, weekend getaway to the time she returned.
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2018/11/12/fashion-notes-in-paris-melania-trump-is-one-style-step-ahead-until-the-end/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The most beautiful state in the union is…? What aspect and why?
Now, that is a loaded question, because beauty is just so subjective… But, I am thinking a state such as Alaska, which has the lowest population density. I have been there and it was beautiful. And, we know that ‘Ma lives there, so it is beautiful because she is a beautiful person.
Thinking that way might imply that the place with the highest population density is also the least beautiful (ugly).. That is Washington DC… surprise!!!!
Obviously that is just one many measures… hmmmmmmmm
For the kids. 🙂
wow
here’s the article…
https://nypost.com/2018/11/12/new-maga-building-blocks-urge-kids-to-build-the-wall/
…and that will be a Collector’s item, imo.
sure to be a conversation piece at the Holiday table, too.
😀
These are being sold by a place called https://keepandbear.com/
was launched in the summer of 2016 to showcase the release of the groundbreaking film, Keep And Bear: America’s Most Controversial Right. This important film makes the case that gun ownership is more than a Constitutional right. The Second Amendment protects all other civil rights from the abuses of a tyrannical government.
So this is their business… It isn’t something from Legos or anything like that…
I have spent all morning thinking it was Wednesday, excited about snow on Thursday, only to realize it is Tuesday.
One of the greatest news gals around. But there are several more helping ppl as well..
This demonstration of caring makes my heart feel really good.
just caught a youtube video (google jordan peterson GQ) where he was interviewed by a British feminazi. about 18 minutes in, he corners her into admitting that a) she is in the 99.99% b) that her position is thanks to the ‘patriarchal system’ that she despises and c) asks her why she doesn’t cede her job to someone with more need. ROFLMAO.
earlier in the interview, he explains that men have actually helped women obtain rights, she refutes this as ‘a few men being nice to women’ (paraphrasing). He responds no, that they were being courageous (because at the time, it was accepted that women were 2nd class). She further tries to state that it was a social obligation these men were doing, And again, he says that if it were, then more people would be doing it.
This video and the one of Dinesh blasting those brown shirts are tutorials on how to respond to these idiots! These guys both know how to have 2-3 different (but similar) comebacks to every barb. and, not that it matters, but btw i’m female, and i see the damage being done to our men – both young and old by leftist props. so, this BS about women being oppressed is not working with all women!
