November 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #663

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Will Trump be the Last Republican President?
By Brian C. Joondeph
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/11/will_trump_be_the_last_republican_president.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Food for thought. The GOP ad conservatives better get their act together.
“Hugh Hewitt wrote a book whose title says it all, “If It’s Not Close, They Can’t Cheat: Crushing the Democrats in Every Election and Why Your Life Depends on It.” Look at Arizona, a Senate race won by a Republican, now through the miracle of “finding” votes after the fact, is all but certain to be flipped to the Democrat.
Florida, with close results for Senate and Governor on election night, the losers having already conceded, is in the process of being hijacked by the Democrats. The Florida agricultural commissioner race has already been stolen and flipped to the Democrat. The Senate and Governor races are heading in the same direction. Unless the GOP fights back hard, these two races will also be stolen.
I suspect that the Democrats in Broward County have learned from their mistakes in 2000 and will make sure that in a close presidential election, the necessary votes will be found after the fact to convert a slim Republican victory into Democrat hands. A comfortable GOP Senate majority, after Democrat deception, may be close again, making Trump’s Supreme Court confirmations dependent on the whims of Murkowski, Collins, and Jeff Flake’s NeverTrump replacement, Mitt Romney.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Trump a once in a lifetime President. Yes he is.
But really the other two points fall back to voter fraud and no law and order. So if we let this go and let them steal to their hearts content. Then yes he will be the Last Republican President.
Unless a new party forms that does not call itself Republican
LikeLike
We are probably ripe for a violent change at some point in our zenith where a third party emerges that is truly conservative! Without the corporate interests! What would really get the lefty’s to go for this movement and get their vote is the issue to end corporate special interests by reforming how campaign donations are done! To me that is the biggest problem, get rid of the money and you pretty much level the playing field forcing candidates to run on the issues!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately pulling up stakes and heading for a 3rd party is guaranteed to spell the end of our country. We will never obtain a legislative supermajority or the WH at the ballot box again. Nope, we complete the takeover if the GOP and we make it the MAGA party and defeat the communist democrats or we die trying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Were they writing similar articles after the 2010 Election about Democrats? Obama happen to lose 63 seats in the House and 6 in the Senate?
We will lose between 35 to 40 House Seats while picking up 2 Senate Seats (unless you believe that a recount will have Nelson win and Democrats will win MS on November 27th).
Yet BHO still won in 2012 after getting his a$$ handed to him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MSNBC is pushing the same BS! However the data tells a different story when compared to BHO:
LikeLiked by 2 people
MSNBC = Turd
LikeLike
Flep you’re a good man and this board needs your optimism. I think you and other optimists like Mitchell and Schweikart were right about how the people of this country were actually voting in the midterm election. But there is tremendous embedded fraud in our system from a variety of sources, especially on the part of crooked Dem officials in populous blue states and counties who probably have no fear of accountability to the law. I think Trump was elected in 2016 because there was a monster vote that could not be polled that was so large that it overwhelmed the embedded fraud and the establishment did not account for it. However, in 2018 they were ready for another red wave in particular because the early voting stats showed it. Nevertheless, Trump helped us target specific races that he needed to advance the MAGA agenda in the courts, governorships and the executive branch and the electorate was able to focus enough votes to still defeat the embedded fraud in certain key races.
We’re slowly breaking their hold on power and I believe if there was not all these issues with who is able to vote and who and how the votes are counted, there would have been a sizable red wave as you predicted in 2018. But at a minimum we have exposed the fraud and now we can attack it head on. Keep it up!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Appreciate your kind words! Check out my post below about Independents and how they vote in Midterms versus Presidential Elections. It will help to make sense of what we saw in the House and how historic our gain in the Senate was.
LikeLiked by 4 people
TY Flep. FWIW, I do not believe BHO won. His “win” was fraudulent. Ultimately I believe the truth will come out, along with his sealed college records and a flood of other material.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed, and I don’t believe that either of his “wins” were legitimate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But he was “Barack, the Magic Negro.” /s
LikeLike
He might be the last legitimately elected president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
you may be right. my optimism is long gone.
LikeLike
Spoogels- thanks for posting this again. I saw the article yesterday and read the book review, amazed at how timely it still is. I am beyond devastated that the Repubs are such a bunch of losers that they have allowed this to happen again. The answer to the question is obviously “yes.”
LikeLike
Well I don’t know about the rest of you but since 2008 general election I stopped voting for Democrats and that’s never going to change. And i”m not going to sit out any elections either. I’m voting straight GOP for the rest of my life and as I always say I don’t care if the candidates are Satan clones.
LikeLike
Great interview, very informative!
Dave Janda – Voter Fraud Before, During & After the Midterm Elections
https://t.co/wLF6S42WKM
LikeLiked by 1 person
What should be a joyous time for me has turned into one of uncertainty, stress, anxiety! I am typing this as I head to the hospital to be with my Wife as the Doctors want to induce labor! She isn’t due for a couple of weeks so naturally my mind is Swimming with all sorts of stuff right now! Can’t make sense of any of it!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hi Jedi9,
Not sure how far along your wife is, but I gave birth to my eldest at 37 wks and my twins at 35 wks. Spent 3 months in a hospital bed to get the twins here safely. Had a lot of time to do research. After 29 wks, the risks of complications due to prematurity drops off precipitously, with most complications disappearing after 32 wks.
For my kids, the toughest challenge was breastfeeding. They developmentally can’t get the tongue movements yet. For one twin, she ending up with asthma and food allergies. But otherwise, all kids are healthy and lead a normal life.
Many blessings to you and your wife. Trust God.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow! Hats of to you, Momma. Good work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oops…Wow! Hats off to you, Momma. Good work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for sharing, I Guess didn’t include in the original post a detail is that the baby’s head is pointing up and not down and is most likely going to be a c Sec! We tried for weeks to coerce the baby by talking to him to turn, as well getting my Wife to do some exercises! Was really hoping she would have a natural child birth! Sigh!
LikeLike
Let the fact that modern medicine saves millions of mothers’ and newborns’ lives console you. Having had emergency C-section twice, (placenta abuption) my daughter, and then my twin boys, are all miracle babies.
My now grown daughter, just had twins 2 months ago, after having a little boy 3 years ago. C-Sections.
God is wonderful in His aid to mankind, and has given man the means to save lives. Take comfort in that. Life is a miracle itself. Treepers here will pray and have good thoughts for you and your wife and the child not yet born.
(If this is your first, just know babies can be stubborn.) 🙂
LikeLike
This is one of the reasons I come to this board…To read about the caring of another esp. the babies being born. Meow4me2…You ROCK with your advice to Jedi9…God Bless you and you’re family and esp. those kids…Jedi9…Congratulations and God Speed in bringing those BEAUTIFUL babies into this world…Prayers are with you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your wife and child will be in my prayers! Please keep us posted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Prayers too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you appreciate that! I am just arriving now from HK ito Macau where our baby will be born! This is a little intense, so yeah thanks for everyone’s prayers! I will share more a little later!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prayers for a safe entry into this world for your son. If the baby is being delivered by c-section it is not uncommon to do so a week or 2 before due date. It is actually safer for baby and mom. If the baby were to start down the birth canal then there could be risks for he and mom (not always, but sometimes).
I just did a mental count of babies I know that were delivered via c-section within 2 weeks of due date and I came up with 15 right off the top of my head between family, friends and neighbors…..I’m probably forgetting some too.
Bottom line, of those 15 I know of 2 that had complications. In both cases it was a glucose issue that was resolved within the 1st 24 hours. Only required a little extra monitoring, babies were still with mom and dad.
Enjoy this day, give thanks for the wonderful blessing of you son. Behold the miracle of life and know there are prayer warriors across the globe lifting you, your wife and baby son in prayer!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had my 2 big babies with c- section. They were both healthy. Son had a bit of jaundice but was home within a week.
Thinking of your wife and you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jed: good luck to both of you but a special hug to your wife!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best wishes and prayers for all of you!
LikeLike
Docs are looking out for you and baby. Be happy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will be praying for your wife’s safe delivery and a healthy baby ! Trust in the Lord with all your heart and really not on your own understanding !
LikeLike
I had three kids premature and one did not turn and was a breeche baby. All were born without C section.
Prayers to your wife the baby and you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just read that Whittaker is now going to consult with
DOJ Ethics dept on recusal. I think we know what
they will say.
LikeLike
no we don’t
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s fine. He will consult l, thank them for their opinion – and then decide whether or not to follow it.
I can’t imagine he will be asked to recuse simply for pointing out the obvious: Rosenstein’s appointment was highly irregular and without basis in law or DOJ policy. Rosey pulled it to out of his a**.
And if statements of fact are grounds for recusal, it would be really excellent for the acting AG to set DOJ ethics to review their own ethical conflicts. Or do Rosenstein. And Mueller. And Weissman.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently, Whitaker is a very good frind of Sam Clovis. The Ethics Department will probably try that angle for recusal.
LikeLike
Sam Clovis was Whitaker’s campaign manager when Whitaker ran for office in 2004. Being one’s campaign manager does not make one a best friend. See Steve Bannon, Corey Lewandowski, Roger Stone.
The “ethics department” will win, though. They are subject matter “experts.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s see how stiff a spine Whitaker has. The ethics department could be making a case that might affect Mueller gimself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is it. We are now going to see what Whitaker is made of.
LikeLike
I believe that Whitaker has known what was to come all along. Sessions leaving wasn’t spur of the moment, likely in the works for some time, and Whitaker would have been interviewed by POTUS or the people he trusted to know what they were about, to ask the right questions. The right questions included recusal issues.
The nice thing about Whitaker, he looks pretty tough. The Dems can wail and gnash their teeth – but the Executive Branch has their rights.
LikeLike
Of course, but if he’s doing this the Trump way he’ll listen to all these idiots and sycophants… And then decide to do it His Way anyway.
LikeLike
Let’s hope this is an Ethics Panel STING.
LikeLike
Looks like Matt Whitaker is going to recuse himself from oversight over Mueller.
LikeLike
Please tell me you are joking!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw it in Fox news
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I hope they are just blowing smoke!
LikeLike
Please provide a link, i.e. PROOF.
LikeLike
Well then if you saw on the Murdoch’s propaganda TV channel then it must be true.
Fox News is Fake News. Did people learn nothing from last Tuesday?
LikeLiked by 2 people
map made that up. DOJ writing a letter of support for Whitaker. Will go thru ethics as a matter of course. All ok for now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank God and thanks Ben.
LikeLike
I apologize sincerely for my post regarding Whitaker recusing. I saw Fox News briefly this morning and they mentioned that Whitaker may recuse. I found that very alarming.
https://nypost.com/2018/11/12/acting-ag-whitaker-will-consult-ethics-officials-about-possible-recusal/
From Anonymous Conservative:
AG Whitaker will consult with ethics officials regarding recusing himself from the Russia investigation. No way to know what this means. On the one hand, Sun Tzu said, “When strong appear weak.” He might do this right before the festivities begin. On the other hand we live in a country, filled with some sort of subversive organization that moves through the masses like fish through water. It irradiates people through the walls of their homes with energy weapons, they have compromised law enforcement somehow, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. If his kids are getting hit at night and he is seeing them decline from sleep deprivation, and Police are not able to do anything, it is not impossible he is in the Vault-Co dilemma. You can see how important it is to program the civilian society to think such things are impossible, and imbue everyone with a reflex to think such things are ridiculous, even as we know the weapons exist, they are available to the elites and their dirty-tricks operators, and the elites are of such low moral standing they would elevate Hillary to high office. Not sure democracy is even possible, under those conditions, let alone if it could be the natural state things would trend toward.
LikeLike
If you are going say such things, please be specific and provide a link.
Thank you
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good Morning Gunny…Getting tired of the trolls from their holes but VERY Satisfying…Providing links — some just don’t read the directions.
Kinda like giving a rifle to a newbie and asking which end he should point the rifle!!!
LikeLike
see above
LikeLike
Gunny,
See above as well as my apology. I was watching Fox News and they mentioned a recusal.
LikeLike
It does not “look like” Whitaker is going to recuse himself. He’s going through a normal process. If he didn’t go through that process the Dems would put him through hell. Nobody has any idea yet which way he’s going to go so we shouldn’t be forecasting it. It’s OK for you to write “I’m afraid he’s going to recuse himself”.
LikeLike
FTA – Many have cited Whitaker’s past comments criticizing the investigation as evidence of such a nefarious design. But what if the greatest threat to Mueller is not Whitaker’s personal views but Whitaker’s government position?
As an official who was not confirmed by the Senate to serve in the Justice Department, Whitaker could prove to be a type of Mueller antimatter. His appointment makes the status of a special counsel, as one unconfirmed official reporting to another, more problematic. Whether intended or not, Trump may have just sent the Mueller investigation into a serious constitutional challenge. For those hoping for a shazam moment where Trump somehow makes Mueller disappear, that is not likely. However, he could pull off quite a show in having a court shut him down.
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/416064-how-trump-can-pull-off-ultimate-trick-to-make-mueller-disappear
LikeLiked by 2 people
I look forward to the Ethics Panel’s “reasoning” for deciding that neither Mueller nor Rosenstein had ANY conflicts requiring RECUSAL for their CONFLICTS … or DISMISSAL for their ACTIONS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breitnart reports Kristjen Nielsen to be fired as DHS Chief, possibly as early as this week. Specific complaint is her handling of illegal immigration and border security.
There’s a fellow named Kobach out of Kansas who is looking for work, I bet he’d be really good at that. He’s pretty strong on election integrity too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
POTUS should not have moved John Kelly from DHS. Unforced error on his part
LikeLike
I wonder if POTUS would consider sending him back to DHS. He was doing a phenomenal job there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kobach would be better, especially since POTUS put election integrity under DHS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kobach could be hired for Election Integrity ALONE.
It’s a massive undertaking that would require 100% of his effort.
LikeLike
To be fair, BB is not actually reporting this – they are covering the report from WaPo which relied on “sources.” FTA: “The announcement could come as soon as this week, three of these officials said,” the Washington Post report alleges.
While these “sources say” articles have gotten out of hand, occasionally the big rumors must be covered by other outlets. This is about the best way to do it, IMO.
So…who knows if this is true or not. It wouldn’t surprise many of us here, and, in fact, would please many of us. The John Kelly aspect is troubling.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/12/report-trump-planning-to-remove-kirstjen-nielsen-as-dhs-secretary/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just watched an interesting movie on youtube where Brian Dennehy plays the role of POTUS and Martin Sheen plays his trusted National Security Advisor who is secretly undermining him and doesn’t want him to be re-elected.
Voyage of Terror (1998) Brian Dennehy | Martin Sheen | Michael Ironside *FULL MOVIE*
LikeLike
We do not watch Martin Sheen. Under no circumstances. Too bad as I like Brian Dennehy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Brian Dennehy too. That’s why I watched it.
It wasn’t too bad because Sheen was cast as a treacherous cad right from the start and Dennehy was great as the president. He reminded me a bit of President Trump. Horst Bucholtz also had a good role.
I believe the film was made in Germany, but it is a very good translation.
LikeLike
I posted the link to the movie in this thread because it illustrated that is not a new or novel idea that supposedly loyal presidential staff is not always what it appears to be
LikeLike
KittyKat, thanks for that recommendation. I was looking for a film to watch, I’m going to watch that one.
LikeLike
God I hope it’s true. Ever since her interview with MacCallum I’ve said she needs to go ASAP. Need Kobach!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly !!! Kobach was not appointed earlier because he was running for office. What the _______ is wrong with Kansas people ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same as AZ, my state.
I really feel bad we have a blue senate seat.
LikeLike
The same thing that’s wrong with Arizona people:
Liberal Cities with too many votes and too much voter fraud.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Isn’t that what Sessions did?
LikeLike
Replace the word “consult” with “confront” – and it’ll go better this time. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sessions was “The Silent Executioner” and now this guy is “The Cleaner.” We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there is any truth to this POTUS should replace him immediately before this can happen. Fool me once shame on you fool me twice shame on me as the saying goes. Pathetic how all these “great picks” cave under the media onslaught.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blast you, Spock! Why do you always have to be so damned logical?
I agree with you, and have been disappointed over the past couple of years to find out just how few “great picks” Trump actually has to choose from among the political careerist garbage that infests our government at all levels.
LikeLike
Troll Tag-Team ZEROs.
LikeLike
swamp exerting max pressure.
Even if he doesn’t recuse, they’ll leak that “his own council told him too and he ignored them!!!”
LikeLike
Observations from a smaller limb.
From the other side of the world some financial numbers of interest.
China seems to find itself having a few problems.
Yuan denominated loans to consumers and businesses dropped from 1,380B last month to 697B reported this month. That correlates to about 50% drop in companies and consumer lending. Seems businesses and consumers are not expanding in a confident manner. The lower loan value portends possible business contractions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
China’s “contraction” in Loans to Consumers & Businesses correlates with State-Owned Enterprises absorbing companies in trouble … after the State directly/indirectly forces them to do so.
Link to source?
LikeLike
So here in GA a federal judge has delayed our results for Governor while the Dems scramble to find more votes. In Fulton County, our largest county -metro Atlanta, a few thousand ballots were deemed inadequate due to anything from erroneous information provided on the ballot to voting in the wrong county, etc. Abrams wants all of these ballots to count.
All the while, we don’t see Karen Handel jumping into this fallacy and demanding more time to find Repub votes in her House district.
It appears that AZ has indeed gone to the Dems in the Senate, with the Dems in Florida attempting to wrestle that seat away as well. So how does the Senate shape up now, 51-45 + (2) with FL and MS uncalled or headed to a runoff? Hopefully Repubs wind up with 53 seats -I was hoping for 54.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can’t blame them, but it just makes Twitter that much more of a liberal echo chamber. Jack is probably very happy about this protest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been waiting for the president to comment on what happened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is some interesting data about how Independents vote during a Midterm Election versus a Presidential Election. In the Midterms they vote against the President’ Party but during the Presidential Election they mainly vote for the Party of the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are we back to that again? I heard for weeks prior to the midterm that it was going to be different this time. Red tsunami, et al.
All these statistics are manipulative, and becoming quite cumbersome. I think I’m going to have to go back to relying on common sense and the magic 8-ball. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think 🤔 your right! Time to take a break until the election results are done in Florida and Georgia.
Will continue to read articles and comments but won’t post much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a “stat guy” so I appreciate them. I think voter fraud is what nullified all the real data this midterm. Thanks flep
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep, I admire your efforts and optimism. Your posts are a great contribution to CTH, even though I’ve become wary of polls, predictions, and stat’s.
LikeLike
I don’t put much faith into these “wave election” predictions. By definition, a “wave” is something not detected in the polls due to some anomaly.
There was no “Republican wave” in 2012.
There was no “Blue Wave” in 2018 – or at least, to the extent there was one it was canceled by the “Red Tsunami” and became a typical midterm.
LikeLike
The Blue Wave hit a Red Wall. Pretty much how I see it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems will end up gaining close to 40 House seats when all is said and done. If that isn’t a wave I don’t know what is. POTUS put his emphasis on senate and saved. Still R’s lost 2/8 (25%) senate seats while D’s lost 4/26 (15%). R’s had a distinct advantage because they only were defending 8 seats up compared to 26 for the Ds. This election was bad for the R’s and those in denial or simply writing these loses off to election fraud will be complacent and unprepared for 2020.
LikeLike
Just a though is it possible..the reason President Trump
waited on releasing the info was to see how midterms worked out
if it went Team Trump way then he releases it and goes after people.
If, as happened, it didn;t go his way..We lost the house and apparantly
any Senate majority..then he holds the info UNTIL his
Senate Trial. He has to know they WILL impeach him.
He has to know the media wouldn;t have covered any release
of the info..
So he holds it till the trial which will be hysterically covered by
the media every day,every word with a world wide audience
watching..then he release it and they have NO CHOICE but
to cover it..
LikeLike
Yes. It’s leverage.
LikeLike
Hmmm…why are so many of our “new friends” so negative……hmmm?
LikeLiked by 5 people
You have to grow up sometime.
LikeLike
Yes, JoD
Operation “It’s Over”
Let’s put on the list!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Obvious she took a better offer
LikeLiked by 2 people
McSally is a non-fighting coward. She let the seat get stolen out from under her without a word.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blame the AZ Republican Party. To fight cost lots of money which McSally does not have after the campaign. Flake and Cindy McCain probably are not interested in fighting a fellow uniparty member. Also, Sinema is supported by people with open check books who will pay to win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Graceful LOSERS never win. See Romney, McCain, etc. What scares me is that her kind words for Sinema may signal she’s been promised the McCain seat once Kyle resigns in 2019. That will GUARANTEE two Dem senators from AZ after the 2020 special election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It vital that we keep the faith and understand the gargantuan task that President Trump has undertaken. He literally is going against the entire cabal, MSM, uni-party, bureaucracy, both federal and state governments, think tanks, universities, and on and on. Understand the magnitude and governor your emotions accordingly. The President is doing an amazing job all things considered.
MAGA! …by practicing patience tempered with optimism by seizing this opportunity that God has given the USA. This was never going to be easy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patience and optimism didn’t get us the wall, hasn’t secured our votes, and hasn’t held anyone accountable or prosecuted any criminals.
LikeLike
i think we now know why Clinton was pressing candidate Trump to state he would accept the election results…they were planning on stealing elections and were auditioning in a few places back then already. The Dems wanted a statement committing to the fact that we would accept election results so when they defiled those same results, we’d have no recourse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the democrat machine can simply inject fake votes into elections I see no reason to expect Trump can get elected again.
This will be known as the Snipes method.
LikeLike
Does anyone know what house & senate seats are on the ballot for 2020, when DT will be on the ballot? Looking at what we can gear up to fight for next election.
LikeLike
All the house seats are up. Every 2 years. 1/3 of the senate will be up for reelection, but I don’t know which states. Better check on that.
LikeLike
The 2020 Senate battleground
Senators up for re-election in 2020 and their state’s partisan lean*
INCUMBENT
NAME PARTY STATE PARTISAN LEAN
Michael Enzi R Wyoming R+47.4
James Risch R Idaho R+34.9
James Inhofe R Oklahoma R+33.9
Mike Rounds R South Dakota R+30.6
Shelley Moore Capito R West Virginia R+30.5
Lamar Alexander R Tennessee R+28.1
Doug Jones D Alabama R+26.8
Tom Cotton R Arkansas R+24.4
Ben Sasse R Nebraska R+24.0
Pat Roberts R Kansas R+23.3
Mitch McConnell R Kentucky R+23.3
Steve Daines R Montana R+17.7
Bill Cassidy R Louisiana R+17.3
Lindsey Graham R South Carolina R+17.2
John Cornyn R Texas R+16.9
Cindy Hyde-Smith† R Mississippi R+15.4
Dan Sullivan R Alaska R+14.9
David Perdue R Georgia R+11.8
OPEN (Jon Kyl)^ R Arizona R+9.3
Joni Ernst R Iowa R+5.8
Thom Tillis R North Carolina R+5.1
Jeanne Shaheen D New Hampshire R+1.7
Mark Warner D Virginia D+0.1
Gary Peters D Michigan D+1.3
Cory Gardner R Colorado D+1.5
Tina Smith† D Minnesota D+2.1
Susan Collins R Maine D+4.9
Tom Udall D New Mexico D+7.2
Jeff Merkley D Oregon D+8.7
Dick Durbin D Illinois D+13.0
Cory Booker D New Jersey D+13.3
Chris Coons D Delaware D+13.6
Jack Reed D Rhode Island D+25.7
Ed Markey D Massachusetts D+29.4
* Partisan lean is the average difference between how a state or district voted and how the country voted overall. In our new partisan lean formula, 2016 presidential election results are weighted 50 percent, 2012 presidential election results are weighted 25 percent, and results from elections for the state legislature are weighted 25 percent.
† Assuming the incumbent wins a special election in 2018.
^ Sen. Jon Kyl was appointed to serve out the remainder of the late John McCain’s term but has declared he will not run for a full term in 2020.
SOURCES: U.S. SENATE, THE NEW YORK TIMES
LikeLike
For the R’s Ernst (IA), Collins (ME), Tillis (NC), Garner (CO), and the McCain (AZ) seats appear most vulnerable (no way AZ is R+9.3). R pickup chances are probably limited to MI (especially if James runs again). Also Sasse is very unpopular in NE and unless he is primaried out by a MAGA candidate the D’s could challenge there if they run a popular candidate.
LikeLike
Oh Jeez!!!!
22 R’s are up
vs
12 Dems?
SMH
LikeLike
The House is every 2 years.. All seats.
LikeLike
I posted this on the Reconciling Rosenstein through Wolfe and Horowitz…thread and didn’t get any response so I’ll try here. Is there any chance the Wolfe plea deal requires Wolf to testify in Court that Senator Warner instructed him to leak the FISA warrant to his paramour at the New York Times? If so then perhaps it was worth it? Any thoughts? Or is that too good to be true?
LikeLike
Donald Trump is a businessman. If an employee is not doing her job, she gets fired. That’s the way it should be.
LikeLike
LikeLike
tell ’em straight, Sir!
LikeLike
…..and how exactly is ‘European’ army is going to scare/intimidate U.S., Russia and China?
LikeLike
Ha beat me to it.
LikeLike
Never seen one like him in my lifetime, never will see another one sadly.
Trump is a total one of a kind.
Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hubby is normally really calm, cool and collected but……… This AM he is throwing a hissie fit over the elections.
“I am OVER it. This effing BS Republican candidates SUCK”
Sooooooooo, with that said……. We will be doing “Tractor Therapy” for the next 2 years most likely. We have PLENTY to keep us busy after Hurricane Michael.
We both LOVE politics but this crap is just too much.
LikeLike
Has anyone gone back and listed side by side the number of provisional ballots submitted by each state in 2018 vs 2016 vs 2014 vs 2012 vs 2010.
It might be interesting to visually see what the past 5 elections trend has been for Dems vs Rep.
I’m betting R’s have stayed pretty steady while Dems are through the roof.
LikeLike