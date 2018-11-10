November 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #660

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🇺🇸 — 1 more days til Veterans Day—-2 more days til Veterans Day (Observed) — 🇺🇸
— 12 more days til Thanksgiving Day —
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” 🌟 Eph 6:12
-————————————————
🙏 **Pray**
— for President Trump and FLOTUS safe visit in France –Nov 9-11th
— for Ruth Ginsberg—that she need to acknowledge it’s time for her to step down gracefully.
— that all voter fraud will be exposed, that lawsuits in FL and AZ succeed in USA’s favor.
— invaders lose their will to invade USA
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military and ICEs –- protection and readiness
— for safety and healing for victims and animals of California Wildfires
—————————————————————————–
“And this, the United States of America, is your country.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
The best way to Ginsberg would be to flatter her vanity. But that’s a tall order.
LikeLike
I’m 45 miles southeast of Woolsey Fire and already we received two calls today giving us the warning heads up about the fire. It is nice to know that our emergency system is working great…both of the phone calls came thru our landlines and none on our cell phones.
Prayers for all Treepers directly and indirectly affected by the fires.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
6 hours time difference between Paris and ET.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
First Satan put Jeff Flake in the Senate. That was just for practice. Now Satan has put Mitt Romney in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voter fraud is real, and the media doesn’t care.
2 other things I just saw, not sure if either is accurate (not time to check yet)
1. Abrams in Georgia supposedly filed her “count more votes” lawsuit with her judge sister, who was appointed by Obama. Abrams won the suit.
2. Supposedly a judge sided with reporters who sued Palm Beach (think it was them) County so they could record vote canvassing (reviewing). But don’t think the reporters have been let in yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brenda Snipes deserves to be put in a cold dark place until the end of time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She does
LikeLike
Follow up.
1. Sounds like case was first sent to Abrams’ sister, and then transferred to Judge Louis Sands (who apparently ruled in favor of Abrams).
LikeLike
Follow up.
2. Yes, it’s being reported that the media outlets won the lawsuit over access.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/2018/11/09/breaking-another-florida-county-hit-with-lawsuit-over-election-from-fox-nbc-and-other-outlets
See paragraph that starts with “Later in the evening, Bagg reported that the county had lost the lawsuit and the judge sided against the ban on cameras.”
Not sure if the cameras are inside or not.
Going to be a long fight here. Can’t let up. Florida is essential, both contests have to remain in GOP hands. As the voters intended.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the one hand:
On the other hand:
LikeLiked by 2 people
While two-face Rosenstein at the same time pretends to like Whittaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whitaker has a small hairy ball in his left hand, and Whitaker has a small hairy ball in his right hand…
And so he has the undivided attention of Rod Rosensein!
LikeLike
J._Christian_Adams: I hope this fellow is working with the administration right now https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._Christian_Adams
LikeLike
I have had a lovely thought I would like to share with you before bed.
Can you imagine The Reaction of Nancy Pelosi and Maxine if we challeneged every instance of suspected voter fraud for both the House and Senate and retook the House?
Payback can be divinely inspired.
I am not saying it was, but…just saying.
I really, really think it would be worth every effort!
Tonight, I am going to bed with a grin on my face just thinking about it.
Sweet dreams to the rest of you.
I hope this helps.
❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people