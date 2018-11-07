Stunningly Rude: Terrible Behavior from CNN Reporter During Press Conference…

No idea why the White House just doesn’t revoke Jim Acosta’s press credential.

68 Responses to Stunningly Rude: Terrible Behavior from CNN Reporter During Press Conference…

  1. Janice says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Frickin lil snot! Spi!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dottygal says:
      November 7, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      He reminds me of a kid in my junior high history class: totally obnoxious and loved to hear himself talk. One day the whole class was so fed up with him we walked out.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Seneca the Elder says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Our President Trump the Lion dealing with a pack of jackals and hyenas. Except animals have more dignity than these creatures. I am so proud of our President. Talk about class and grace under pressure!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    I personally believe Acosta is approaching the point where he might properly be labeled a physical security risk. He seems somewhat unbalanced at best.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      November 7, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      Sadly he is not the only one in that category. He is very scary, as are most of them. Totally off their rockers.

      I think it is time for mental evaluations of all of the various press pools, for the safety of everyone at the White House and admin.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • nikkichico7 says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      He’s psychotic …. 😤

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Pied Piper says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      Agree with Niagara completely, Acosta is dangerous. He was acting like a guy who was going to get some tonight because he stood up to someone at work and couldn’t wait to get home and tell his girl?friend about it.

      He was simply feeling his oats because the media scored some points last night by winning the House back for the Communist Party that the media has turned the democrats into. It should be noted that the democrats played no small role in their transformation into communists but make no mistake, the corrupt mainstream media runs, owns, and gives the marching orders to the democrats now. They have for some time, too, a decade or two at least. Probably since back when Horn Dog was doing Gennifer Flowers.

      It’s often said that the corrupt mainstream media is in the hip pocket of the democrat party. Bunk, it’s the other way around. Democrats (communists) do what the corrupt MSM wants and they get to keep their jobs and super incredible benefits package.

      Prepare for them to all buy megaphones this week and try to shout Trump down. I think he showed today that he is not going to have any of that. As ZeroNothingness advised, bring a gun to the fight, President Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  6. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    I think Acosta should have been physically removed by the secret service.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      This POS better hope and pray that he doesn’t have information that links him to the Soft Coup because he will be asking questions of his husband in prison now that our Lion 🦁 is purging the RATS 🐀 in the DOJ as well as the FBI (there will be plenty of other resignations and/or firings).

      Like

      Reply
  7. Everywhereguy says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    What else is new, when it comes to this guy? He’s always just the same.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. mikebrezzze says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Acosta needs his ass beat to a pulp and sexual assault charges filed on him because I swear I saw his hand touch her breast

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    IMHO … The Whitehouse does NOT remove his creds because he is a known source of free entertainment to the nation … every time he opens his mouth, the WORLD sees how stupid he is, and reinforces the “Fake Media” statements of the administration. I can think of no better way to prove what the President says about the MSM, than to keep demonstrating it everyday with this clown Acosta, and those who try and stick up for him!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. frangelica1 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Acosta should definitely lose his press credentials – he truly thinks he is better than the other reporters there and needs to be banned!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • churchmouse says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:02 pm

      He also thinks he is superior to the President.

      Agree. He should lose his press credentials. However, the White House might not wish to make a martyr of him.

      Tough position.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • yucki says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      I’m offended.
      This is the office of POTUS!
      It isn’t right.
      ____________
      Contact the President and tell him:
      https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact#page
      Send a postcard:
      President D. J. Trump
      1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
      Washington, DC 20500

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
        November 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

        This is one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen, and the worst thing that could happen would be for the President to signal any notion that he would have this dunce removed from the White House press corp. Always keep this enemy in the forefront and present as a reminder of the treachery our country faces.

        Like

        Reply
  11. snellvillebob says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I am sure most of the other reporters would breath a sigh of Relief if Acosta were banned. President Trump does not even have to revoke his WH press credentials, he could just tell the Secret Service not to let him in ever again. No reason given.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. amjean says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    How about moving him to the back of the room?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • churchmouse says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

      Yes, give his seat to someone from RSBN or OANN — or a local news outlet (the kind Sean Spicer used to welcome in 2017).

      Like

      Reply
    • penny munday says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:05 pm

      That was my thought too! As I see it, Acosta wants to become journalistic martyr…his star will rise his ego tells him. Worse thing to do is to revoke his credentials.

      The best way to handle this would be to have the first two rows of seating reserved and those seats on a rotation of journalists who usually end up in back. We have the same narrative pushers with the same questions every freaking day. Let someone else ask questions ffs.

      Like

      Reply
    • mtk says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      How about taking his stapler away, and move him to the basement; next to the old office furnature.
      Just think of the podcast streaming possibilities, with PDJT holding a presser and, “Saying lets check in on Jim for the question of the day.”

      Like

      Reply
  13. bcsurvivor2 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    I thought the presser was hilarious when the idiots stared attacking, no not attacking but throwing their little tantrums. President Trump did what I did with my 2 and 3 year old boys…basically sit down in that corner till I tell you can come out…lol lol lol.
    I loved it!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      November 7, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      Yes! Plus: remain consistent. Trump says the same thing, doesn’t adapt or explain to try to appease.

      Scoundrels pester you, and draw you out, to get you to SAY MORE SO THEY CAN POUNCE ON ANY MISSTEP OR MISSTATEMENT. That is their goal. Their Job 1.

      “I call it a caravan.”

      “I call it a caravan. Sit down.”

      “I call it a caravan. Sit down.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. wyntre says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    It’s already a gif.

    Acosta will not survive this!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      November 7, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      If Metoo doesn’t go after Jimmeh for putting his hands on a woman . . .

      Like

      Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      November 7, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      OMG!! That is exactly like the female who supposedly got tackled at the Trump rally!! Can someone pull up that clip?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • covfefe_USA says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      NO. You NEVER give control of a microphone to someone asking a question. You never, ever, ever cede control of a mic. You hang onto it, and can therefore take it away immediately. That young woman was pathetic. She was not in control. Wrong, wrong, wrong. WH press people need to get a handle on this crap. Its embarassing.

      Like

      Reply
    • yucki says:
      November 7, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      No, he’ll be even more of a celebrity.
      THIS is the takeaway from the press conference? I’m seeing it everywhere and that’s not good. This isn’t a game show.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Cheri Lawrence says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    My God! They are ramping up because they feel emboldened by the House majority! These are our enemies, it never been more plain. Sow chaos and discord #1 agenda. They are not press, they are part of the deep state apparatus period.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. ecmarsh says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Next time our new attorney general should take the microphone from Acosta.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Genie says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Waiting for Acosta to throw his shoe at President Trump and having the President catch it one-handed and then pelting Acosta with it before the Secret Service jumps in to collar Acosta.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. TwoLaine says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Ladies & Gentlemen, That is what ENTITLEMENT looks like.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. mo says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    The President owned the punk. I loved it. He should be banned. I don’t see CNN reprimanding the punk.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. emet says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Acosta is directed to act the way he does. He is part of the coordinated attack on our President. Notice that April Ryan was jumped right in, sensing the remote chance that our President might lose his composure. The idea is to keep him on the defensive so he cannot move forward, and in particular, continue to expose corruption. When the indictments start coming down under the ne AG, the craziness will increasr, and continue until convictions and sentencing, after which, in my opinion, the situation will calm down somewhat

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. ringoagogo says:
    November 7, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Love PDJT, who do they think they are?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Sepp says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    A sad example of the Trumpophobic media in action.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Aztecpiper says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Acosta assaulted and hurt the female staffer by punching her arm! There should be a formal complaint made and possible assault charges!;

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. trumpthepress says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    I can’t believe how well our great President handled this. I would have lost it.

    The disrespect makes my blood boil. Time to revoke all privileges for this moron.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. jack says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Gee, I think Trump needs to have security guards in the press conference, and eject people that are rude and dis-respectful.

    Nobody in that room, rushed in to escort CNN out of the room, with force.

    I hope that NEVER happens again, if the press get rude like that, they should immediately get banned.

    The NEXT guy to speak was defending CNN and was another crap reporter.

    The MSM just took it to whole another step today in that news conference.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. PVCDroid says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Why in the hell does the White House call on CNN? It’s ridiculous.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. JoD says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Jim Accosted the staffer…
    It’s a disgrace!
    He should be fired.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. apfelcobbler says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Someone should present Acosta with a giant passifier that says “CNN”. But what better illustration of the Enemy of the People in action than a Jim Acosta/Pres Trump sound bite? JA’s perfectly capable of minding his manners (in small doses) when he wants to express his awful thoughts in an artful way. Instead he behaves like a petulant 5 year old – a trait many in the Democrat Party cannot resist succumbing to! CNN and Crew should always be revealed acting their worst – because being the butt of their 24/7 deceit has become our reality. They chose deceit. Credit given where credit due!

    Like

    Reply
  29. delmarvajim says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    The problem is that Acosta believes himself to be a journalist when he is really a common tater and a hack

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. CornPicker says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Q just posted trust “Whitaker” indictments coming down”

    Like

    Reply
  31. DT2020 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    I think he should go but then again his public displays are a shining example of media hostility.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Gunner says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Dear God … place me in a room with that ass and please forgive me for what I might do. I may go to jail but would be worth whatever time I serve. I can only imagine the amount of self-restraint from POTUS (and his staff) to keep from coming down off that stage. And damn the rest of the press for siding with that parasite.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Barbara Williams says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    They keep him because POTUS likes to play with his food before he eats it.

    Like

    Reply
  34. TwoLaine says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Watch the lady in the white sewater’s face. She is enjoying the show. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  35. thinkwell says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Acosta has totally be-clowned himself. In a reverse-psychology sort of way he is a very useful idiot who is bringing ever more people to the MAGA Trump train. Trump is a genius.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Patriot1783 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Is it me or does Acosta looks like he is shrinking?

    Like

    Reply

