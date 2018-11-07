Stunningly Rude: Terrible Behavior from CNN Reporter During Press Conference…

No idea why the White House just doesn’t revoke Jim Acosta’s press credential.
Frickin lil snot! Spi!
He reminds me of a kid in my junior high history class: totally obnoxious and loved to hear himself talk. One day the whole class was so fed up with him we walked out.
Our President Trump the Lion dealing with a pack of jackals and hyenas. Except animals have more dignity than these creatures. I am so proud of our President. Talk about class and grace under pressure!
Ban Acosta
I personally believe Acosta is approaching the point where he might properly be labeled a physical security risk. He seems somewhat unbalanced at best.
Sadly he is not the only one in that category. He is very scary, as are most of them. Totally off their rockers.
I think it is time for mental evaluations of all of the various press pools, for the safety of everyone at the White House and admin.
TDS is rampant with many of them.
He’s psychotic …. 😤
Agree with Niagara completely, Acosta is dangerous. He was acting like a guy who was going to get some tonight because he stood up to someone at work and couldn’t wait to get home and tell his girl?friend about it.
He was simply feeling his oats because the media scored some points last night by winning the House back for the Communist Party that the media has turned the democrats into. It should be noted that the democrats played no small role in their transformation into communists but make no mistake, the corrupt mainstream media runs, owns, and gives the marching orders to the democrats now. They have for some time, too, a decade or two at least. Probably since back when Horn Dog was doing Gennifer Flowers.
It’s often said that the corrupt mainstream media is in the hip pocket of the democrat party. Bunk, it’s the other way around. Democrats (communists) do what the corrupt MSM wants and they get to keep their jobs and super incredible benefits package.
Prepare for them to all buy megaphones this week and try to shout Trump down. I think he showed today that he is not going to have any of that. As ZeroNothingness advised, bring a gun to the fight, President Trump.
Jerk.
I think Acosta should have been physically removed by the secret service.
This POS better hope and pray that he doesn’t have information that links him to the Soft Coup because he will be asking questions of his husband in prison now that our Lion 🦁 is purging the RATS 🐀 in the DOJ as well as the FBI (there will be plenty of other resignations and/or firings).
What else is new, when it comes to this guy? He’s always just the same.
He gets worse in every press conference. He is rapidly progressing to becoming physically violent, IMO.
Acosta needs his ass beat to a pulp and sexual assault charges filed on him because I swear I saw his hand touch her breast
Yeah yeah I saw it too!!
I believe her!!!
Yes! I saw him “Accost-a” her!
IMHO … The Whitehouse does NOT remove his creds because he is a known source of free entertainment to the nation … every time he opens his mouth, the WORLD sees how stupid he is, and reinforces the “Fake Media” statements of the administration. I can think of no better way to prove what the President says about the MSM, than to keep demonstrating it everyday with this clown Acosta, and those who try and stick up for him!!
If CNN removed Acosta, they would be smart. They are not smart. They are walking into a trap of their own construction, deeper and deeper, and it is BEAUTIFUL.
CNN certainly got some very bad national exposure at this press conference………once again.
Acosta should definitely lose his press credentials – he truly thinks he is better than the other reporters there and needs to be banned!
He also thinks he is superior to the President.
Agree. He should lose his press credentials. However, the White House might not wish to make a martyr of him.
Tough position.
I’m offended.
This is the office of POTUS!
It isn’t right.
Contact the President and tell him:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact#page
Send a postcard:
President D. J. Trump
1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Washington, DC 20500
This is one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen, and the worst thing that could happen would be for the President to signal any notion that he would have this dunce removed from the White House press corp. Always keep this enemy in the forefront and present as a reminder of the treachery our country faces.
I am sure most of the other reporters would breath a sigh of Relief if Acosta were banned. President Trump does not even have to revoke his WH press credentials, he could just tell the Secret Service not to let him in ever again. No reason given.
I agree, in principle, but, then, that would make worldwide news.
They should have cut him off in 2016 after the election, when he wasn’t so well known.
It’ll be news for _one_ cycle.
Even CNN will find other scandals more compelling.
Better than 6 YEARS of this distraction dominating coverage of every press conference.
Time to button it up.
Past time, in fact.
He’s really got to go.
Sadly, two years later, he’s a household name. Well, whatever. (Sigh. Errgh.)
How about moving him to the back of the room?
Yes, give his seat to someone from RSBN or OANN — or a local news outlet (the kind Sean Spicer used to welcome in 2017).
That was my thought too! As I see it, Acosta wants to become journalistic martyr…his star will rise his ego tells him. Worse thing to do is to revoke his credentials.
The best way to handle this would be to have the first two rows of seating reserved and those seats on a rotation of journalists who usually end up in back. We have the same narrative pushers with the same questions every freaking day. Let someone else ask questions ffs.
How about taking his stapler away, and move him to the basement; next to the old office furnature.
Just think of the podcast streaming possibilities, with PDJT holding a presser and, “Saying lets check in on Jim for the question of the day.”
I thought the presser was hilarious when the idiots stared attacking, no not attacking but throwing their little tantrums. President Trump did what I did with my 2 and 3 year old boys…basically sit down in that corner till I tell you can come out…lol lol lol.
I loved it!!!
Yes! Plus: remain consistent. Trump says the same thing, doesn’t adapt or explain to try to appease.
Scoundrels pester you, and draw you out, to get you to SAY MORE SO THEY CAN POUNCE ON ANY MISSTEP OR MISSTATEMENT. That is their goal. Their Job 1.
“I call it a caravan.”
“I call it a caravan. Sit down.”
It’s already a gif.
Acosta will not survive this!!!!
Accosting Acosta chops staffer then wrenches the microphone away.@RealJamesWoods @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ExhNltZYhJ
Accosting Acosta chops staffer then wrenches the microphone away.@RealJamesWoods @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ExhNltZYhJ
If Metoo doesn’t go after Jimmeh for putting his hands on a woman . . .
OMG!! That is exactly like the female who supposedly got tackled at the Trump rally!! Can someone pull up that clip?
NO. You NEVER give control of a microphone to someone asking a question. You never, ever, ever cede control of a mic. You hang onto it, and can therefore take it away immediately. That young woman was pathetic. She was not in control. Wrong, wrong, wrong. WH press people need to get a handle on this crap. Its embarassing.
No, he’ll be even more of a celebrity.
THIS is the takeaway from the press conference? I’m seeing it everywhere and that’s not good. This isn’t a game show.
My God! They are ramping up because they feel emboldened by the House majority! These are our enemies, it never been more plain. Sow chaos and discord #1 agenda. They are not press, they are part of the deep state apparatus period.
It is purely detestable behavior~That’s all I can say!
Next time our new attorney general should take the microphone from Acosta.
Waiting for Acosta to throw his shoe at President Trump and having the President catch it one-handed and then pelting Acosta with it before the Secret Service jumps in to collar Acosta.
Ladies & Gentlemen, That is what ENTITLEMENT looks like.
The President owned the punk. I loved it. He should be banned. I don’t see CNN reprimanding the punk.
No CNN stuck up for this behavior and hid behind a” free democratic press” mantra.
gateway pundit published CNNs reply:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/video-cnn-reporter-jim-acosta-assaults-female-white-house-staffer/
Acosta is directed to act the way he does. He is part of the coordinated attack on our President. Notice that April Ryan was jumped right in, sensing the remote chance that our President might lose his composure. The idea is to keep him on the defensive so he cannot move forward, and in particular, continue to expose corruption. When the indictments start coming down under the ne AG, the craziness will increasr, and continue until convictions and sentencing, after which, in my opinion, the situation will calm down somewhat
He wants to act like that, too. Thinks he’s a hero.
Love PDJT, who do they think they are?
A sad example of the Trumpophobic media in action.
Acosta assaulted and hurt the female staffer by punching her arm! There should be a formal complaint made and possible assault charges!;
I can’t believe how well our great President handled this. I would have lost it.
The disrespect makes my blood boil. Time to revoke all privileges for this moron.
Ditto, double-ditto.
Gee, I think Trump needs to have security guards in the press conference, and eject people that are rude and dis-respectful.
Nobody in that room, rushed in to escort CNN out of the room, with force.
I hope that NEVER happens again, if the press get rude like that, they should immediately get banned.
The NEXT guy to speak was defending CNN and was another crap reporter.
The MSM just took it to whole another step today in that news conference.
They feel emboldened — ’empowered’ — now that Dems will hold the House starting in 2019.
Time for some discipline.
Why in the hell does the White House call on CNN? It’s ridiculous.
Jim Accosted the staffer…
It’s a disgrace!
He should be fired.
Someone should present Acosta with a giant passifier that says “CNN”. But what better illustration of the Enemy of the People in action than a Jim Acosta/Pres Trump sound bite? JA’s perfectly capable of minding his manners (in small doses) when he wants to express his awful thoughts in an artful way. Instead he behaves like a petulant 5 year old – a trait many in the Democrat Party cannot resist succumbing to! CNN and Crew should always be revealed acting their worst – because being the butt of their 24/7 deceit has become our reality. They chose deceit. Credit given where credit due!
The problem is that Acosta believes himself to be a journalist when he is really a common tater and a hack
Q just posted trust “Whitaker” indictments coming down”
I think he should go but then again his public displays are a shining example of media hostility.
Dear God … place me in a room with that ass and please forgive me for what I might do. I may go to jail but would be worth whatever time I serve. I can only imagine the amount of self-restraint from POTUS (and his staff) to keep from coming down off that stage. And damn the rest of the press for siding with that parasite.
They keep him because POTUS likes to play with his food before he eats it.
Watch the lady in the white sewater’s face. She is enjoying the show. 🙂
Acosta has totally be-clowned himself. In a reverse-psychology sort of way he is a very useful idiot who is bringing ever more people to the MAGA Trump train. Trump is a genius.
Is it me or does Acosta looks like he is shrinking?
