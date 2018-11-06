Thread #2 – 2018 Midterm Election – Results and open Discussion….

Reminder. Relax. The corporate media, writ large, are front-loading bad news in a coordinated effort to influence polls still open. Take a walk, do something constructive. Ignore the early MSM messaging, they are constructing narratives – nothing more. Any election outcome that does not that align with the preferred MSM narrative will be down-played. If there are strong republican election results in the eastern/central time-zones (House, Senate or Governor) those races will not be called, and the results intentionally held back. This is how a specific narrative is framed.

Polls closed:



♦6:00 p.m. Indiana (6pm and 7pm), Kentucky (6pm and 7pm)

♦7:00 p.m. Alabama, *Florida (7pm and 8pm), Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia

♦7:30 p.m. North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia

♦8:00 p.m. Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas (8pm and 9pm), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (8pm and 9pm), Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas.

♦8:30 p.m. Arkansas

Remember, ignore exit polling and early voting analysis. Mid-west and Western States MUST continue to vote through poll closing times. Ignore msm, FINISH STRONG ! Voting still open:



♦9:00 p.m. Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming

♦10:00 p.m. Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah

♦11:00 p.m. California, Hawaii, Washington

♦12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7) Alaska

