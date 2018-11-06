Thread #2 – 2018 Midterm Election – Results and open Discussion….

Reminder.  Relax.  The corporate media, writ large, are  front-loading bad news in a coordinated effort to influence polls still open.  Take a walk, do something constructive. Ignore the early MSM messaging, they are constructing narratives – nothing more.  Any election outcome that does not that align with the preferred MSM narrative will be down-played. If there are strong republican election results in the eastern/central time-zones (House, Senate or Governor) those races will not be called, and the results intentionally held back. This is how a specific narrative is framed.

Polls closed:

♦6:00 p.m. Indiana (6pm and 7pm), Kentucky (6pm and 7pm)
♦7:00 p.m. Alabama, *Florida (7pm and 8pm), Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia
♦7:30 p.m. North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia
♦8:00 p.m. Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas (8pm and 9pm), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (8pm and 9pm), Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas.
♦8:30 p.m. Arkansas

New York Times – Results Available Here

Politico – Results Available Here

CNN – Election Results Here

Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here

AP Politics – Election Results Here

Remember, ignore exit polling and early voting analysis. Mid-west and Western States MUST continue to vote through poll closing times. Ignore msm, FINISH STRONG !  Voting still open:

♦9:00 p.m. Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming
♦10:00 p.m. Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah
♦11:00 p.m. California, Hawaii, Washington
♦12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7) Alaska

 

  1. agentcommonsense says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    HOUSE
    Republican 123

    Kooks 111

  2. agentcommonsense says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    HOUSE
    Repulicans 127
    kooks 111

  3. Chris says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    10Pm ..Mid- Md Blue state report. Voted @approx 5 pm. Longer lines than normal, twice as many booths set up than normal. Large # of voters, Brisk activity for a mid-term, everything moved smoothly. This is in a decidedly RED district . Gov Hogan (R) giving acceptance speech on local TV as I post. I’m going to bed, .. over and out.

  4. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    The Republic is saved. Romney is a Senator.

  5. Dan Dan says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

    Crissy Wallace is trying to Spin that the blue drips fail is not due to Trump and gets slamed by fellow Never Trumpers. Then tries to talk down Laura Ingraham and she says his name with her mother voice he immediately changes his attitude.

    Looks like the reign of Wallace is over…

  6. Summer says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:36 pm

  7. LivingRedInBlue says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Just to inject a little humor:

  8. WVLioness says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Republicans, from now on, if you are thinking about running for national office, please do the rest of us a favor:

    Do NOT run if you’re not willing & able to put as much effort into your race as our President has. He’s shown you how it’s done, so if you’re too lazy/arrogant/busy/over-confident/unaware
    to work HARD for your election, DON’T RUN.

    Do NOT run if you aren’t clear about your own principles and beliefs, and have to resort to politi-speak instead of actual communication.

    Do NOT run if you don’t know who you’re running against, and understand you are running against not only the Dem opposition, but the media and illegal voters, plus any and all Dem dirty tricks and lies.

    Do NOT run if you aren’t 100% certain you support our President. He doesn’t need that, and WE don’t want it. And if you have ANY doubts about supporting and having his back, DON’T RUN.

    We are now looking at 2 years of non-stop opposition to EVERYTHING our President tries to do. If McConnell isn’t strong enough to counter the Dems trying to push their Socialist/Communist agenda, our country is on shaky ground. Gun confiscation, IMPEACHMENT, more Obamacare, ending ICE, NO funding for the wall, open borders. That’s their agenda.

    From tonight on, we Deplorables will be watching like hawks every Republican that makes even a slight noise about running in 2020. Keep that in mind, or ignore it at your own peril.

    Rant over. 😲

  9. tyshab says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Lots of states had get out the vote campaigns at the prisons registering prisoners and their family members, and many now allow felons to vote, add the immigrants and refugees who are birthing more children than us. Its a long, rough road to fix this–keep the faith, we are getting better at fighting.

  10. LULU says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Romney already wading into his crowd, ready for his coronation.

  11. agentcommonsense says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    HOUSE
    Republicans 128
    Kooks 112

  12. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Of the two helicopter pilots, looks like one (McSally) will be going to the Senate, but not the other (James).

  13. rich hahn says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    The media is going to blame Trump for losing the House and Ryan will get off scot free. What a mistake he was.

    • tommy651 says:
      November 6, 2018 at 10:47 pm

      the reason the republicans won the house and the senate is because they promised to repeal Obamacare, they didn’t! name one republican that ran for congress supporting Obamacare. any republican that loses tonight can thank ryan and mc Connell.

  14. dauntlessguy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Hawley is leading by 10% in Missouri!!

  15. SalixVeridi says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Hubby just told me that CNN has called for the Dems winning by +30 Representatives. I HATE CNN!

    All that stupid anti-Trump fervor. They have NOTHING to offer America or Americans.

  16. agentcommonsense says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    HOUSE
    Republicans 132
    Kooks 122

  17. Jason Ross says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Paul Ryan, already twiddling his tie in front of a mirror while practicing his greatest ‘Minority Speaker’ sheeit-eating grin.

    Get this loser out of GOP politics.

  18. Summer says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:49 pm

  19. soozword says:
    November 6, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Shocker for me: two districts in Utah (UT-2 with Chris Stewart, UT-4 with Mia Love) have the Dem in the lead, although lots more votes to be counted. https://www.politico.com/election-results/2018/utah/

