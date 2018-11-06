November 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #656

Posted on November 6, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🇺🇸 > > Day 0 < > Election Day < < 🇺🇸
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus' Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 "Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge,
    Even the Most High, your dwelling place,
    No evil shall befall you,
    Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling;
    For He shall give His angels charge over you,
    To keep you in all your ways.
    In their hands they shall bear you up,
    Lest you dash your foot against a stone. " 🌟 Ps 91:9-12
    -————————————————
    ****Praise—- Hacking of Georgia's voters' registration office was spotted and reported.
    ———————————————–
    🙏 **Pray**
    — Day of Prayer for Saving America
    — for Red America
    — that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD
    — invaders lose their will to invade us…Sap invaders' strength
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for our Military–- protection and readiness
    — for Border Patrol, LEOs, ICE, USSS, and Nat'l Guards-protection and readiness
    — for protection for all of us Trump's supporters, to keep a cool head, to be guarded/watchful and to stand firm against Evil at all times
    —————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 " The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action. "
    — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Endorsements:

  3. JoD says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Let’s get out there and make the magic happen…VOTE…early and often.

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Endorsements:

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      November 6, 2018 at 12:32 am

      This is fantastic. IF (and I don’t have chickens, but if I did, I wouldn’t count them before they hatch) the Republicans win BIGLY today, CNN will be ohhh sooo triggered. Then on top of THAT Trump will not let them forget their Fake Suppression Polls well into, if not beyond, the 2020 cycle.

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. rumpole2 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

    20 hours of Media BS… just to get to the start of the media election night BS

  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Reposted from Sundance twitter: (Gave me chills)

    • Linda says:
      November 6, 2018 at 12:49 am

      One of the comments to this great tweet:

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

  12. Will says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Looks like Nate Silver is going to ride this one right off the cliff on election eve – his updated odds of Dims taking the House are now 88%

    https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2018-midterm-election-forecast/house/

    I’m putting this one right next to his 97% chance of Hillary winning and the NY Times 94% Hillbags call

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. woohoowee says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Voices of our American brothers and sisters:

    I’m Hispanic and I vote for Mr Trump!

    You are cleared to Make America Great Again

    Are you Batman?

    I love you!

    Don’t let them intimidate you!

    Mr. Trump, me and my department, we need you

    We love you, Man!

    I will fight for you!

    Amazing Grace how sweet the sound…

    Fulfilling a righteous destiny, indeed 🙂

  16. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

  17. Majik says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

    New 2min ThugsLife video, psychological-political warfare raised to a new level.
    May not be suitable for all audiences.
    . https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lspDdGP5kpI

  18. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

  19. JX says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Candace Owens tours an ICE immigration center in Broward county

    (language warning)

  20. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

  22. kea says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Let’s DO this!! Bring on the Votes!!!! I’m fired up!!!!!!!!!!!!

  23. sunnydaze says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:30 am

    There should be a clip of when Trump said, “Let’s pray” and everyone immediately stopped and bowed heads, too.

    The lady was smiling as they lifted her up to get her out of there, so I *think* she’s Okay:

  24. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Remember everyone Vote Red & Pray–I Voted Red & I Praying Every Hour…

  25. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:32 am

  26. dufrst says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:32 am

    The greatest ovation!

    Get out the vote! MAGA!!

  27. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

  31. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Donald Trump Retweets:

  32. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Donald Trump Retweets:

  33. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:38 am

  35. Sayit2016 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:38 am

    I have a nail appointment tomorrow…10:30 AM in honor of the mid term election, I am going to have cherry ass red nails.( no ladies that is not the name of the color 😉 )…to celebtrate the Red Wave….

    Then later on in the evening…, those same red nails are going to wrap themselves around a glass of champagne to toast winning the midterms in a landslide.
    .
    Last but not least , that perfectly manicured red index nail, will point at the liberal pundents the next morning, while they are having a national meltdown… and say bwahahahahaha!

  36. citizen817 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Tucker Carlson Opening (8:02)

  37. cripto says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I know I am posting something which most here have put on suspension because of the elections, but it is also important. Particularly since the rummit by the MSM saying Gen Mattis will be sacked. Not so. The US is addressing and de-conflicting many areas of tensions, as well as making clear US foreign policy objectives. China is listening.

    “WASHINGTON: The United States and China will hold a senior-level diplomatic and security dialogue in Washington on Friday, the State Department said in a statement.
    It said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe would take part in the talks.”

    Read more at https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-and-china-to-hold-diplomatic-and-security-dialogue-on-friday-10901198

  38. sunnydaze says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:40 am

    VERY enthusiastic! Love her spirit!

  39. kea says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Ahhh google is pushing the vote. LOL

  40. Julia Adams says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Dear Mr. President,
    You may never really know how much we love you, Melania, and your family. We really do. You are simply a remarkable person and I must say, the most genuine and authentic US President in my lifetime. Please go home this evening and get your much needed rest. You have done more than is expected and much more than enough. We have it from here.

    This is your time; this is our time and we refuse to lose. Thank you for being our President and I hope one day soon, you will recognize Sundance for all he and his team do for you and your supporters. On behalf of all of us here at the CTH, thank you,

  41. Bamalaker says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Pray and vote. My husband is voting for the first time ever. R of course. And my dad has switched his Dem girlfriend to a Republican and she is voting tomorrow too! We have no one to blame but ourselves at this point. We can’t just sit back and call ourselves the Silent Majority anymore! Vote! We can do this!

  42. rjcylon says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Whatever happens on Election Day…the Democrat Party is ultimately done. History doesn’t care about specific dates. Our country does not want mob rule, identity politics, and anarchy. They are a parasite on our nation. They are ticks on a dog.

    Cher, Bette Midler, and Jim Carrey can cry all they want as they see themselves relegated to the dustbin of history. We are done with these people. Our country will not be defeated by the likes of them.

  44. rumpole2 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Did Jeff Sessions do any campaigning, or was he recused?

    (Asking for a friend)

  45. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Michael R. Caputo on today’s election:

  46. cripto says:
    November 6, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Ah so, the arsehat Ayatollah is at it again.

    “Ayatollah Alamolhoda, Iranian regime’s representative in Khorasan Razavi province: Iran will destroy Saudi Arabia, UAE in 1 hr if Trump prevents Iran from exporting even one drop of oil, will not allow any oil to pass through Hormuz Straits.”
    https://www.annahar.com/article/893296-إيران-تقاوم-وتهديد-باعادة-الخليج-الى-العلى-العصر-الحجريوأميركا-لن-نميز-بين-طهران

    Go for it you knucklehead. Counting down…..

