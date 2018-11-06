November 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #656

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🇺🇸 > > Day 0 < > Election Day < < 🇺🇸
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus' Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 "Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge,
Even the Most High, your dwelling place,
No evil shall befall you,
Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling;
For He shall give His angels charge over you,
To keep you in all your ways.
In their hands they shall bear you up,
Lest you dash your foot against a stone. " 🌟 Ps 91:9-12
-————————————————
****Praise—- Hacking of Georgia's voters' registration office was spotted and reported.
———————————————–
🙏 **Pray**
— Day of Prayer for Saving America
— for Red America
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD
— invaders lose their will to invade us…Sap invaders' strength
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military–- protection and readiness
— for Border Patrol, LEOs, ICE, USSS, and Nat'l Guards-protection and readiness
— for protection for all of us Trump's supporters, to keep a cool head, to be guarded/watchful and to stand firm against Evil at all times
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 " The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action. "
— Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 6 people
Endorsements:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s get out there and make the magic happen…VOTE…early and often.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Endorsements:
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is fantastic. IF (and I don’t have chickens, but if I did, I wouldn’t count them before they hatch) the Republicans win BIGLY today, CNN will be ohhh sooo triggered. Then on top of THAT Trump will not let them forget their Fake Suppression Polls well into, if not beyond, the 2020 cycle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The liberal tears compilation videos are going to be epic!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
20 hours of Media BS… just to get to the start of the media election night BS
LikeLiked by 4 people
TY once again for finding and posting clip of BHO and his donuts for Kaine…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Curious what this fancy new Fox Vote Analysis Doohickey is. Supposed to be better than useless exit polling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah… I heard mention of it.
It sounds to me that it is a POLL LOL
They did mention a large sample size… but basically questioning people as they do for exit polls… but it would include people who did early vote and didn’t go to a polling place on election day
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reposted from Sundance twitter: (Gave me chills)
LikeLiked by 9 people
One of the comments to this great tweet:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like Nate Silver is going to ride this one right off the cliff on election eve – his updated odds of Dims taking the House are now 88%
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2018-midterm-election-forecast/house/
I’m putting this one right next to his 97% chance of Hillary winning and the NY Times 94% Hillbags call
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know Silver is a Degenerate Stats Junky when he puts his career on the line for the freaking Democrat Party. Maybe he needs help.
LikeLike
You would think he might have learned a lesson from how wrong he was in November, 2016. Guess not.
LikeLike
Who ….. Is going to call him on it ?
Crickets……
LikeLike
My favorite question to ask my somewhat confounded friends back in 2016 was who do you think is smarter, Nate Silver, or me? I still get mileage out of that one. Red wave tomorrow, and I’ll get years more out of it
LikeLike
All signs seem to be pointing that way. Hope you are right!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what Bongino said: “Who IS this guy?!? Nobody in Florida knows who he is!”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voices of our American brothers and sisters:
I’m Hispanic and I vote for Mr Trump!
You are cleared to Make America Great Again
Are you Batman?
I love you!
Don’t let them intimidate you!
Mr. Trump, me and my department, we need you
We love you, Man!
I will fight for you!
Amazing Grace how sweet the sound…
Fulfilling a righteous destiny, indeed 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
New 2min ThugsLife video, psychological-political warfare raised to a new level.
May not be suitable for all audiences.
. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lspDdGP5kpI
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Candace Owens tours an ICE immigration center in Broward county
(language warning)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Candance…she puts it out there..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s DO this!! Bring on the Votes!!!! I’m fired up!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
There should be a clip of when Trump said, “Let’s pray” and everyone immediately stopped and bowed heads, too.
The lady was smiling as they lifted her up to get her out of there, so I *think* she’s Okay:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s the one where I *think* she’s smiling, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes that’s the one. I was so happy to see that.
LikeLike
Watch: Supporters Sing ‘Amazing Grace’ After Woman Collapses During Trump Rally
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/05/watch-supporters-sing-amazing-grace-after-woman-collapses-during-trump-rally/
‘The president paused his rally for six minutes while he waited for medical staff to attend to the woman.’
LikeLike
Remember everyone Vote Red & Pray–I Voted Red & I Praying Every Hour…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The greatest ovation!
Get out the vote! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Its like columbia mo started it and cape girardeau mo said nah hold my beer we can bet that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweets:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweets:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I have a nail appointment tomorrow…10:30 AM in honor of the mid term election, I am going to have cherry ass red nails.( no ladies that is not the name of the color 😉 )…to celebtrate the Red Wave….
Then later on in the evening…, those same red nails are going to wrap themselves around a glass of champagne to toast winning the midterms in a landslide.
.
Last but not least , that perfectly manicured red index nail, will point at the liberal pundents the next morning, while they are having a national meltdown… and say bwahahahahaha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmm maybe I will steal your idea…
LikeLike
Nice. I got some nice red spiced wine!!! aka gluhwein all ready to go
LikeLike
LOL.
Cherry Ass Red Nails……..
Love it !!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
To see the smug wiped off all their faces…esp here ! My son knows generally its important so watching the returns will be interesting with him.
LikeLike
Tucker Carlson Opening (8:02)
LikeLike
I know I am posting something which most here have put on suspension because of the elections, but it is also important. Particularly since the rummit by the MSM saying Gen Mattis will be sacked. Not so. The US is addressing and de-conflicting many areas of tensions, as well as making clear US foreign policy objectives. China is listening.
“WASHINGTON: The United States and China will hold a senior-level diplomatic and security dialogue in Washington on Friday, the State Department said in a statement.
It said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe would take part in the talks.”
Read more at https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-and-china-to-hold-diplomatic-and-security-dialogue-on-friday-10901198
LikeLike
VERY enthusiastic! Love her spirit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh google is pushing the vote. LOL
LikeLike
Dear Mr. President,
You may never really know how much we love you, Melania, and your family. We really do. You are simply a remarkable person and I must say, the most genuine and authentic US President in my lifetime. Please go home this evening and get your much needed rest. You have done more than is expected and much more than enough. We have it from here.
This is your time; this is our time and we refuse to lose. Thank you for being our President and I hope one day soon, you will recognize Sundance for all he and his team do for you and your supporters. On behalf of all of us here at the CTH, thank you,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray and vote. My husband is voting for the first time ever. R of course. And my dad has switched his Dem girlfriend to a Republican and she is voting tomorrow too! We have no one to blame but ourselves at this point. We can’t just sit back and call ourselves the Silent Majority anymore! Vote! We can do this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your family sounds very representative of all those callers into Cspan today.
LikeLike
Whatever happens on Election Day…the Democrat Party is ultimately done. History doesn’t care about specific dates. Our country does not want mob rule, identity politics, and anarchy. They are a parasite on our nation. They are ticks on a dog.
Cher, Bette Midler, and Jim Carrey can cry all they want as they see themselves relegated to the dustbin of history. We are done with these people. Our country will not be defeated by the likes of them.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Did Jeff Sessions do any campaigning, or was he recused?
(Asking for a friend)
LikeLike
Recused and waiting to see if he should run for senate in 2020.
LikeLike
Michael R. Caputo on today’s election:
LikeLike
Ah so, the arsehat Ayatollah is at it again.
“Ayatollah Alamolhoda, Iranian regime’s representative in Khorasan Razavi province: Iran will destroy Saudi Arabia, UAE in 1 hr if Trump prevents Iran from exporting even one drop of oil, will not allow any oil to pass through Hormuz Straits.”
https://www.annahar.com/article/893296-إيران-تقاوم-وتهديد-باعادة-الخليج-الى-العلى-العصر-الحجريوأميركا-لن-نميز-بين-طهران
Go for it you knucklehead. Counting down…..
LikeLike