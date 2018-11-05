President Trump MAGA Rally, Fort Wayne Indiana – 6:30pm Livestream…

For the second MAGA rally of the day President Donald Trump heads to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The President is supporting Republican candidate Mike Braun in his bid to unseat democrat incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly.

The President is scheduled to speak at 6:30pm ET with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing. With multiple rallies in a day some of the livestreaming tends to get glitchy.

