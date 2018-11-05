President Trump MAGA Rally, Fort Wayne Indiana – 6:30pm Livestream…

Posted on November 5, 2018 by

For the second MAGA rally of the day President Donald Trump heads to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.  The President is supporting Republican candidate Mike Braun in his bid to unseat democrat incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly.

The President is scheduled to speak at 6:30pm ET with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.  With multiple rallies in a day some of the livestreaming tends to get glitchy.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream LinkNBC News Livestream Link

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Fort Wayne Indiana – 6:30pm Livestream…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    When you watch a President Trump Rally today, remember: this is showing a YUGE WIN for Rs on Nov 6th!

    What you are seeing is unprecedented for any Mid-Term election in my lifetime. Looks and sounds like VICTORY!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Number 1 in the world! America First!! Jobs Kavanaugh Tax Cuts…and we’re just beginning!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Stringy theory says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    I’m already having withdrawal symptoms knowing there are only two rallies left. I love these things and our great POTUS.

    Go Trump!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. jmgreenwell says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Welcome back to Indiana, Mr. @POTUS! We Hoosiers are thrilled you are back here again. We have turned out BIGLY for Mike Braun for Senate!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. White Apple says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    California will have a Republican Governor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Like

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Like

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Like

    Reply
  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    It’s morning again in America……Why would we ever want to go back to the way it was?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    November 5, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s