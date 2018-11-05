President Trump MAGA Rally, Fort Wayne Indiana – 6:30pm Livestream…

For the second MAGA rally of the day President Donald Trump heads to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The President is supporting Republican candidate Mike Braun in his bid to unseat democrat incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly.
The President is scheduled to speak at 6:30pm ET with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing. With multiple rallies in a day some of the livestreaming tends to get glitchy.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link – NBC News Livestream Link –
When you watch a President Trump Rally today, remember: this is showing a YUGE WIN for Rs on Nov 6th!
What you are seeing is unprecedented for any Mid-Term election in my lifetime. Looks and sounds like VICTORY!!!
It’s over Fake News! Obama in Chicago and Wild Bill on the bench…Maxine Waters…the face of the Dimms…Pocahontas not anymore!
Number 1 in the world! America First!! Jobs Kavanaugh Tax Cuts…and we’re just beginning!!!
I’m already having withdrawal symptoms knowing there are only two rallies left. I love these things and our great POTUS.
Go Trump!!
LOL same!!!!
After today I will have to go back to the videos of the election night to quench nostalgic feelings.
Welcome back to Indiana, Mr. @POTUS! We Hoosiers are thrilled you are back here again. We have turned out BIGLY for Mike Braun for Senate!!!
California will have a Republican Governor.
Amen.
It’s morning again in America……Why would we ever want to go back to the way it was?
