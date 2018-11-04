Sunday November 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Conservative Memes for the Midterm Election – Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture Finale, Ljubljana Symphony Orchestra and Anton Nanut.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^LIKE^^^
A few panes flipped by a little too fast for my liking, but overall an outstanding job. Maybe that was done on purpose so people go back and watch it again.
LikeLike
I edit at the points where it feels right, and usually make changes by deleting an image and expanding one of the others to the double space. Did as many of those edits as I could tolerate. Even avoiding all memes with much text, it’s very hard to find memes with so little text that they can be comprehended at a glance. And I have no patience for slow videos. I usually pick the fastest versions of songs because they’re most comfortable for my internal rhythm. As for multiple watchings, logs show that that’s a common thing for viewers to do. Personally, I watch them over and over again.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
BIG MEADOW, COLORADO SUNSET
LikeLiked by 1 person
What Is a Church?
It is strange but true that most people — even the great majority of religious people — do not know what a church is. Ask the average man what a church is, and he’s apt to reply: “Well, anybody knows that! A church is a building where people go to worship God.” But this is not correct. The word translated church, in our Bibles, simply means assembly. A church is not a building, but the assembly that meets in the building. Technically, a church is not even a religious gathering, for the same word is used in Acts 19:32 of a riotous mob which had assembled at Ephesus, and this verse says that this assembly was confused and that “the greater part knew not wherefore they were come together.” Perhaps this could apply to many a church today, but the point is that a church is not a building but an assembly of people.
The church of which the Bible has most to say is “the Church of God, which He hath purchased with His own blood” (Acts 20:28), and St. Paul calls the church of this present dispensation, “the Body of Christ,” or “the Church which is His Body” (I Cor. 12:27; Eph. 1:22,23).
Men cannot join this Church by water baptism or any other religious rite, but only by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. With regard to believers in Christ St. Paul declares: “By one Spirit are we all baptized into one Body” (I Cor. 12:13). And in Rom. 12:5 the Apostle says that “ye, being many, are one body in Christ.”
Many sincere people have had their names on local church rolls for many years before learning this great truth — that the true Church of God is not a building, but the assembly of those who trust in Christ as their Savior. Doubtless, people in and out of many of the religious organizations we call churches belong to this one great Bible Church, while others, with all their religious profession, do not. The question is: Have we sincerely trusted in Christ as the Savior who died for our sins?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-is-a-church/
Acts 19:32 Some therefore cried one thing, and some another: for the assembly was confused; and the more part knew not wherefore they were come together.
Acts 20:28 Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood.
1Corinthians 12:27 Now ye are the body of Christ, and members in particular.
Ephesians 1:22 And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church,
23 Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.
1Corinthians 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
Romans 12:5 So we, being many, are one body in Christ, and every one members one of another.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The question is: Have we sincerely trusted in Christ as the Savior who died for our sins?”
It is not merely an intellectual assent to the historical fact, salvation requires that you trust Christ 100% for your salvation -with NOTHING (not even a prayer) required on your part.
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1Corinthians 15:1 ¶ Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
2Corinthians 6:1 ¶ We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
LikeLike
#5 MOST THREATENING US VOLCANO – MT. SHASTA, CA
LikeLiked by 1 person
“#5 MOST THREATENING US VOLCANO”
I will assume that #1 is that 50 mile wide caldera under Yellowstone Park. I purchased the National Geographic special (magazine) on the Yellowstone caldera that came out earlier this year.
During the “Great Tribulation” (*) spoken of in the prophetic scriptures, great calamities will befall much of the earth. All of the “action” in those scriptures takes place in the middle east. it is my personal, subjective opinion that the USA (at that time) is no longer a factor to be able to come to Israel’s assistance.
I figure that we either get done in by China because of technology that they have been getting from us since WJC was President, or a major natural disaster such as a super volcano eruption takes us out.
Revelation 8:7 ¶ The first angel sounded, and there followed hail and fire mingled with blood, and they were cast upon the earth: and the third part of trees was burnt up, and all green grass was burnt up.
8 And the second angel sounded, and as it were a great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: and the third part of the sea became blood;
9 And the third part of the creatures which were in the sea, and had life, died; and the third part of the ships were destroyed.
10 And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters;
11 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.
(*) aka “the time of Jacob’s trouble” or “the 70 week of Daniel”
We are presently living in the dispensation of the grace of God, so no prophecy is taking place today. But the stage is being set……
LikeLike
ROADS…
Fork in the road…
Lewis Carroll – ALICE IN WONDERLAND
“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?”
“That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,” said the Cat.
“I don’t much care where–” said Alice.
“Then it doesn’t matter which way you go,” said the Cat.
“–so long as I get SOMEWHERE,” Alice added as an explanation.
“Oh, you’re sure to do that,” said the Cat, “if you only walk long enough.”
George Harrison
(Lyrics are in the YT description)
LikeLike
Fork in the road …
Take it!
LikeLike
Absolutely…I took it and ended up in Cucamonga, CA.
LikeLike
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
When cool was really cool . . .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
perfect
LikeLike
We need to pray for Donald Trump to do a great job as President.
LikeLike
1Timothy 2:1 ¶ I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.
7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.
LikeLike
Leftists can’t figure out WHAT they want.
For the longest time they were all for getting more cars off the road
Maybe even in favor of riding bikes
But not if it’s white men doing the riding
Naturally, white men are exclusively the group that can be criticized and ridiculed without fear of consequence in modern Western societies
New York example:
It’s a crime that not only are white men riding bikes, but that they’re young and able-bodied as well
I crap you negative
Cycling isn’t just a guy thing — it’s a white guy thing. Despite lack of data, anyone can see that in a city that’s 55 percent nonwhite, [that] black, Latin and Asian faces on wheels are relatively scarce
It isn’t just a white guy thing — it’s a young white guy thing. Neither the DOT nor any major biking organization could provide data on cycling use by age. But another scroll through those 185 Citi Bike trips turned up only 29 uses by riders aged over 45.
It’s also an able-bodied young white guys’ thing. Meanwhile, subway riders with every imaginable disability brave jammed platforms, stairs and trains. Legless men hop from car to car.
NYC should stop coddling young white bros on bikes
https://nypost.com/2018/09/01/nyc-should-stop-coddling-young-white-bros-on-bikes/
“More than 75 percent of cyclists are male, many of them “alpha-bros.”
LikeLike
“Cycling isn’t just a guy thing — it’s a white guy thing. Despite lack of data, anyone can see that in a city that’s 55 percent nonwhite, [that] black, Latin and Asian faces on wheels are relatively scarce”
I am reluctant to ride much anymore because of all the distracted drivers I see preoccupied with their cell phones. For 25 years whenever I was on a bicycle (which was a lot) I pretended that I was invisible and that no one in a vehicle could see me. That kept me out of a hospital or morgue about 3 or 4 times, because I did not automatically assume that drivers saw me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seeing as white guys invented the bicycle, it’s cultural (and maybe even hormonal) appropriation if anyone else rides them, ya know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re all accountable, I guess
Well – not all – just us whiteys apparently
University of Denver Hosts ‘White Privilege Symposium’ Focusing on How White People can Hold Themselves ‘Accountable’ for Being White
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/11/01/university-of-denver-hosts-white-privilege-symposium-focusing-on-how-white-people-can-hold-themselves-accountable-for-being-white/
The White Privilege Symposium is presented by The Privilege Institute and The University of Denver, and will offer several workshops seeking to help white people “check their privilege,” according to the symposium’s website.
The website adds that the purpose of the symposium is to “examine patterns, cultures, and systems that contribute to identity, power, and privilege” and to provide resources necessary to “disrupt patterns, shift cultures, and change systems by discussing how white privilege, white supremacy, and oppression affects daily life.”
Hmmmm – I “checked my privilege”, as suggested.
It wasn’t there.
Funny, that
LikeLike
We need to pray that Donald Trump does a great job as president.
LikeLike
We need to pray that Donald Trump does a great job as president.
LikeLike
How illegal migrants cope financially during their long journeys to and through Europe has been revealed by the Slovenian site Nova24.
According to the site, UNHCR and the EU, in cooperation with MasterCard and Soros, generously hand out prepaid debit cards to the migrants.
The cards are equipped with both EU and UNHCR logos. No identity documents are required to obtain or use the cards – instead of the name of the cardholder, “UNHCR” and a number is printed on the card.
According to Nova24, the information comes from a source within the Croatian police, which states that the migrants are well-equipped with newly purchased, high-quality boots, hiking clothes, smartphones and even weapons.
MasterCard announced in 2016 that they issued prepaid debit cards to “give refugees mobility, flexibility and dignity”.
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/11/un-eu-and-soros-provide-migrants-with-prepaid-debit-cards-to-fund-their-trip-to-and-through-europe/
LikeLike
Good one, JX, thx for bringing that one back here, and complete with compelling photo
LikeLike
http://www.unhcr.org/en-us/news/stories/2018/8/5b6c40f04/cash-assistance-gives-refugees-power-choice.html
LikeLike
Good one, JX, thx for bringing that one back here and complete with compelling photo
LikeLike
sorry, double post
LikeLike
The other articles at this website are harrowing. Europe is lost and the EU (plus the governments of the individual nations) forced them onto the path of destruction.
The few countries that are pushing back have a very tough road ahead. Pray that their people will continue to stand firm and refuse more invaders plus send packing the ones they’ve already got on their soil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m beginning to feel like an alien and refugee in my own country ! Where can I get one ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
voted early today in California, 40-mile drive 30 min wait while sitting there a white voter expressed to a black voter he was voting blue, the black voter said he was voting red. he said he went to church and listened to his pastor instead of the music, interesting this is Los Angeles County
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike