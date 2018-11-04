President Trump MAGA Rally, Macon Georgia – 4:00pm EDT Livestream

The first of two midterm campaign rallies today will be held in Macon Georgia. President Donald Trump holds a MAGA rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, GA. Anticipated start time is 4:00pm ET.
RSBN Livestream Link – NBC News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
#RedTsunami2018
God help us – MAGA = Man Asked God Answered – God will not give up on us! No way, no how!
Lord have mercy! Vote, people, vote.
This is not the time for Conservatives to become complacent. It’s just as important to vote Republican now as two years ago.
James Brown: “ All aboard? The Night (Mare) Train “
Is it just me? Her eyes don’t seem to be pointed in precisely the same direction.
Hadn’t noticed it before but it’s kind of unsettling.
https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/11/republicans-will-surf-that-blue-wave.html
I think this is a really interesting take on this election.
Great read!
I will be watching! MAGA!!!
watching the pre rally and there is a new male RSBN reporter who is very personable. he just went into the crowd as someone had a medical emergency. people came to the aid of the man and it made me cry because you could tell it was an elderly man. he must have wanted very much to see our President’s last chance to save our country. i hope he recovered enough to be able to stay and watch from a close distance.
*very much wanted to see our P. talk about our last chance to save….
The moderator just announced he was taken to the hospital. Prayers he will be Ok. She said the people from Fox even came over to thank the young man from RSBN for his help with CPR till medics got there.
As a recent survivor of a sudden heart attack, I can imagine how he felt.
One should never stand stiff-kneed for long periods of time. Doing so can cause you to faint. If you do have to stand in one place, be sure to bend your knees once in a while so the blood flow will not be inhibited.
I learned that in Navy boot camp. I remember several young men passing out on the marching field as the stood at attention.
before the medical emergency the new RSBN guy interviewed an extremely articulate man named Dieter Finke, i think that is what i heard. He said he goes by Searcher and heads a ‘discord’. just very in depth explanation from him about where he sources his ‘facts’. I don’t a durn thing about Chan and Q but he referenced those.
Macon is an old antebellum town with a big black population. I think the hildebeast won in that area. But again, today things have changed and blacks are leaving the democrat plantation. Let’s hope this continues.
I’d love to see a huge black turnout for this rally. If we do, it will foretell what we can expect to see on Tuesday.
In 2010, Pachydermatous voters fielded 63 House seats in opposition to Gangrenous’ first two years of wretched posturing. This time ’round, that same contingent will likely mobilize not to oppose but wildly support DJT’s Administration.
Having leapt this hurdle just two days from now, we suspect that Trump Unchained will land Rat creeps-and-thugs a fusillade of blows from which these festering turd-blossoms will not recover for a generation.
Translation: Blue Puddle.
Love me some Sonny!
Thanks. Double rally day!!!
#WalkAway founder Brandon Straka will be at TN rally today on the RSBN broadcast. I’ve spoken with Brandon several times and he is the REAL DEAL as far as leading and being the face of a MOVEMENT. I really hope he gets to say a few words – it would be very effective IMO.
I agree.
I went out to the water today, just now, and it was quiet again. So precious. I love my children. I say so long to the quiet you were a best friend to me and it is a blessing to hear you once again.
This is a good trade.
The 747 is roaring overhead.
I think, just now, at this moment that maybe no matter what the outcome of TUESDAY brings that a thread has been pulled.
I think it’s possible, just maybe, an unravel has begun.
I hope.
I hope for her sake.
Thank you for your help.
look at the crowd.
Also I think they have another medical emergency
Two or three people have fainted. So sad!
Watch for any POTUS “hints” RE SANCTIONS on IRAN and subsequent Defense of the Mideast.
From Heshmat Alavi:
Iranian spokesman lays out how Iran will retaliate if tomorrow’s Sanctions end their oil exports, by launching massive attacks across the Mideast to shut down the entire region’s exports.
We now know there’s nothing short of regime change that could end the Mullahs’ threat to regional peace and stability, not to mention the world’s economy!
BONUS: China’s economy would IMPLODE in the event that Iran succeeded!
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1058709681995161601.html
Wow RSBN jumped in to saving lives. First person had a heart attack/stroke. And now two more people having issues.
Knowing Trump he will check up on everyone.
Just heard Rush and Hannity will join POTUS at tomorrow’s rally in Cape Girardeau!
Bye-Bye Claire!
And, Lee Greenwood, too!
Donald Trump is the hardest working man in Washington. Father in heaven, please reward his efforts with full Republican control of the house and senate.
Yeah RSBN got retweeted by the man himself!!!
I can’t believe this — a midterm. Holy Toledo~~~I’m Buffaloed and bewitched, bothered and bewildered. Never sene this.
This 96 yr old lady in line in Tennessee.
