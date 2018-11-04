President Trump MAGA Rally, Macon Georgia – 4:00pm EDT Livestream

The first of two midterm campaign rallies today will be held in Macon Georgia. President Donald Trump holds a MAGA rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, GA. Anticipated start time is 4:00pm ET.

RSBN Livestream LinkNBC News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

36 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Macon Georgia – 4:00pm EDT Livestream

  1. Humble Soul says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:33 pm

  2. Humble Soul says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:35 pm

  3. labrat says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/11/republicans-will-surf-that-blue-wave.html

    I think this is a really interesting take on this election.

  4. susandyer1962 says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    I will be watching! MAGA!!!

  5. petszmom says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    watching the pre rally and there is a new male RSBN reporter who is very personable. he just went into the crowd as someone had a medical emergency. people came to the aid of the man and it made me cry because you could tell it was an elderly man. he must have wanted very much to see our President’s last chance to save our country. i hope he recovered enough to be able to stay and watch from a close distance.

    • petszmom says:
      November 4, 2018 at 2:49 pm

      *very much wanted to see our P. talk about our last chance to save….

    • beach lover says:
      November 4, 2018 at 3:24 pm

      The moderator just announced he was taken to the hospital. Prayers he will be Ok. She said the people from Fox even came over to thank the young man from RSBN for his help with CPR till medics got there.

      As a recent survivor of a sudden heart attack, I can imagine how he felt.

    • andyocoregon says:
      November 4, 2018 at 3:31 pm

      One should never stand stiff-kneed for long periods of time. Doing so can cause you to faint. If you do have to stand in one place, be sure to bend your knees once in a while so the blood flow will not be inhibited.
      I learned that in Navy boot camp. I remember several young men passing out on the marching field as the stood at attention.

  6. petszmom says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    before the medical emergency the new RSBN guy interviewed an extremely articulate man named Dieter Finke, i think that is what i heard. He said he goes by Searcher and heads a ‘discord’. just very in depth explanation from him about where he sources his ‘facts’. I don’t a durn thing about Chan and Q but he referenced those.

  7. Pyrthroes says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    In 2010, Pachydermatous voters fielded 63 House seats in opposition to Gangrenous’ first two years of wretched posturing. This time ’round, that same contingent will likely mobilize not to oppose but wildly support DJT’s Administration.

    Having leapt this hurdle just two days from now, we suspect that Trump Unchained will land Rat creeps-and-thugs a fusillade of blows from which these festering turd-blossoms will not recover for a generation.

  8. wolfmoon1776 says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Love me some Sonny!

  9. kea says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Thanks. Double rally day!!!

  10. teeheeman says:
    November 4, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka will be at TN rally today on the RSBN broadcast. I’ve spoken with Brandon several times and he is the REAL DEAL as far as leading and being the face of a MOVEMENT. I really hope he gets to say a few words – it would be very effective IMO.

  11. Joshua says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    I went out to the water today, just now, and it was quiet again. So precious. I love my children. I say so long to the quiet you were a best friend to me and it is a blessing to hear you once again.
    This is a good trade.

    The 747 is roaring overhead.

    I think, just now, at this moment that maybe no matter what the outcome of TUESDAY brings that a thread has been pulled.

    I think it’s possible, just maybe, an unravel has begun.

    I hope.
    I hope for her sake.
    Thank you for your help.

  12. kea says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    look at the crowd.

    Also I think they have another medical emergency

  13. codasouthtexas says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Two or three people have fainted. So sad!

  14. budmc says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:22 pm

  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Watch for any POTUS “hints” RE SANCTIONS on IRAN and subsequent Defense of the Mideast.

    From Heshmat Alavi:
    Iranian spokesman lays out how Iran will retaliate if tomorrow’s Sanctions end their oil exports, by launching massive attacks across the Mideast to shut down the entire region’s exports.

    We now know there’s nothing short of regime change that could end the Mullahs’ threat to regional peace and stability, not to mention the world’s economy!

    BONUS: China’s economy would IMPLODE in the event that Iran succeeded!

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1058709681995161601.html

  16. kea says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Wow RSBN jumped in to saving lives. First person had a heart attack/stroke. And now two more people having issues.

    Knowing Trump he will check up on everyone.

  17. Not2worryluv says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Just heard Rush and Hannity will join POTUS at tomorrow’s rally in Cape Girardeau!

    Bye-Bye Claire!

  18. gingergal says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Donald Trump is the hardest working man in Washington. Father in heaven, please reward his efforts with full Republican control of the house and senate.

  19. kea says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Yeah RSBN got retweeted by the man himself!!!

  20. rashomon says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    I can’t believe this — a midterm. Holy Toledo~~~I’m Buffaloed and bewitched, bothered and bewildered. Never sene this.

  21. codasouthtexas says:
    November 4, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    This 96 yr old lady in line in Tennessee.

