November 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #654

🇺🇸 > 2 < 🇺🇸 more days, then Mid-Term Election Day. 🦅
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus' Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 " You shall not be afraid of the terror by night,
Nor of the arrow that flies by day,
Nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness,
Nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday." 🌟 Ps 91:5-6
-————————————————
🙏 **Pray**
— for President Trump's trips to Macon, GA (4 pm ET) and Chattanooga, TN (7 pm ET) Rallies–safety and strength.
— for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD
— for all lawsuits threats from invaders fail.
— invaders lose their will to invade us…Sap invaders' strength
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military–- protection and readiness (Thank you for setting up barb wire fence)
— for Sundance and his crew hard at work on this site
— for Blexit/ Walk Away Patriots–that they be confident when voting for President Trump's agenda.
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 " I'm with you. I will fight for you and I will win for you."
— Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
————
Don't Forget…
Daylight Savings Time ends tonight.. Change your clocks…FALL back
Gramma,
Thank you for including blexit/walkaways, such courageous addition to our army of patriots!
And bless YOU, too!
Thank you for that reminder, Dutchman.
That group is what will give us the Red Tsumani.
I can’t wait until the election is over. Mainly because we can focus on MAGA policies and, perhaps, DOJ/FBI/Mueller decapitations.
I agree…but then there’s the voting certifications and then the swearing-in of New Congress and voting for new Speaker of House in January 2019.
Here is the site for anyone who would be interested in it.
https://ballotpedia.org/Election_results_certification_dates,_2018
Am asking for prayers for candidates for the House. A Republican winning in this district is unheard of. However, am praying that Braun takes IN, our Dem district and county, and the house candidate on his and Trump’s shirttails. Truly would be a miracle, but the candidate and I have a notion about it. Please pray for the “little guys” along with the senatorial candidates.
Prayers for this special group of brave Patriots.
Thanks Grandma. Sometimes the very local honchos don’t give the house candidates the time of day, besides not giving them any help. Am praying God smiles upon them and blesses their efforts.
Grandma, thank you for being vigilant & on top of these new development, Blexit & walk away. God help us. Our confidence & trust in God.
Very awesome prayer! I love to read and gain strength from your verses, thank you, Grandma COVFEFE! Amen!!! 🌸👍🙂
POTUS cannot be bought, cannot be intimidated, and is like a bop bag that comes back with a head butt.
^^^This right here. I wish PT would preach at his rallies how he is not a puppet of any lobbyist. How he cannot be bought like the others. That info should be shared more often, so it goes viral.
The Perfect President
❤️🌸🙏👍⭐️
The loony liberals who constantly criticize President Trump either don’t know or don’t care that he is making their lives better too.
72 hours till we know…
HOLD THE HOUSE
And the stock market would crash big time.
Ed Henry was a disgrace on this topic this morning.
Ever since Ed Henry was forced on vacation when his affair came to light he’s been unbearable………….
Ed Henry is one of those junior high schoolers, now vying with Neil Cavuto, who never got over being pantsed.
Or kissed a girl until after college……..
Damned pedos.
Dawg, the President has got everyone out for the mid-terms…..
Nice
Is it this Tuesday or next Tuesday?
The Election is this coming Tuesday, November 6th, 2018.
Two more days, then it is Election Day and last day to vote…last chance to vote.
Go vote if you haven’t done so…and tell others to go vote, vote, vote.
Trump Retweet:
🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️
Best tweet of the day and there are some good ones. 😉
Think about what the Wall Street Journal is implying. Company sets goals, and if they don’t hit their numbers THAT QUARTER it’s a crime? Wall Street wants a piece of Tesla real bad. Tesla doesn’t need Wall Street anymore. Expect the attacks to continue or even intensify. Musk is another Trump. He may be the guy that takes on Wall Street. Keep an eye on this one.
Tesla, a car driven by the wealthy, partially paid for by the middle class, and often fueled by the middle class. A car that makes exactly ZERO difference yo the climate.
I don’t know about no change to the climate. The smug always seems to get thicker around the drivers.
Yea, it is “his” company.. He runs it, but they are trying everything to take him down.
I’m not much into electric cars and such, but the guy is an inovative genius.
But,he does not want to play by their rules.
It’s like they require him to be part of their EU….
Get out the vote!
Don’t leave Trump on the battlefield alone!
Support MAGA like 2016!!!
Tuesday will either mean more MAGA or more DRAMA!
The world is watching for any weakness in MAGA! We can’t let them have anything.
Support all GOP candidates. Ignore the polls!
As soon as the rally ended in Fl. tonight I picked up my phone and started badgering everyone I know across the country to GO VOTE!
We Owe this to PDJT………
He’s given up so much for us and is asking for so little from us…………
Don’t leave Trump on the battlefield alone. What more needs to be said. If President Trump’s actions of the last few months to stave off evil and bring about goodness are not enough to get people to go all in to help him I guess nothing will. Don’t leave this courageous man to fight alone.
He’s on fire!!!
Tweet Tweet……….….
So Accurate!!!!!!!!!
Beautiful Pensacola Sunset.
M 🇺🇸 A 🇺🇸 G 🇺🇸 A
So beautiful!
Thank you, Citizen817, for posting all of President Trump’s twitters.
Our President is on a roll.
DEMOCRAT LEGACY …
COMMUNIST CYCLE-to-FAILURE: It’s starts and ends with POWER.
Communists cultivate Narcissists as LEADERS to multiply their numbers for POWER.
[They recruit the most productive “Community Organizers” Extortionists.]
Their Leaders CLOTHE themselves in SOCIALIST lingo and “values”.
The Socialists MULTIPLY their numbers with the Redistribution Siren Song.
The Redistribution TAXES the Producers.
They multiply Redistribution SCHEMES to grow the Communist HORDE.
They SPIKE Taxes to support multiplying Redistribution RECIPIENTS and SCHEMES.
The Production DROPS as …
• The adaptive Producers FLEE to more economically-hospitable States & Countries.
• The trapped Producers HIRE FEWER with less profit to reinvest.
• The smothered Producers WORK LESS as incentives evaporate.
STEALTH TRANSITION:
The “Socialist” Leaders arrogate POWER over PRODUCTION to “STOP the DECLINE”.
[Notice how fast STEALTH FASCISM creeps in without having to “own industry”?]
Corruptible Producers hone SURVIVE-to-THRIVE strategies & relationships.
• PAY-for-PLAY funding of Powerful Politicians.
• RE-ELECTION INDUSTRY of Campaign Managers, Consultants, Operatives, Pollsters.
• LOBBYIST INDUSTRY to Launder Funding, author Legislation & write Regulations.
• CONGRESSIONAL EXEMPTION from Insider Trading to enrich owned Politicians.
• MARKET-MANIPULATION INDUSTRY to tap Insider Information from Politicians.
Regulations ESCALATE Producer Costs-of-Compliance to disadvantage the SMALL.
[Notice how Dodd-Frank strangled small and mid-cap profits?]
Large Producers CONSOLIDATE-through-ACQUISITION for OLIGOPOLY POWER.
[Notice how squelched small and mid-cap profits made companies CHEAP to buy?]
Regulators and Central Banks CONSPIRE to multiply DEBT LEVELS and RAISE RATES.
[Notice how the Real Estate BUBBLE materialized?]
Owned Politicians create BAIL-OUTS to LOOT the TREASURY over “too big to fail”.
[Notice how Omnibus funding of PERENNIAL $TRILLION DEFICITS replaced Budgets?]
Small Producers tap ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION to fund Taxes with CHEAPER LABOR.
[Notice how Politicians ignored this to multiply supporters through cheap home services?]
Big Producers “GO GLOBAL” to escape USA TAXES and embrace CHEAPER LABOR.
[Notice how quickly they parked and grew Offshore Profits to avoid taxes?]
Government allows Global Corporations to achieve MONOPOLY Scale and Power.
[Notice how quickly Oligopolists have grown to exceed the wealth of nations?]
Communists ELIMINATE Elderly Redistribution Recipients & Costs.
[Notice ObamaCare’s “Review Boards” and the advance of “Euthanasia”?]
Communists LOOT the MIDDLE CLASS until the Economy IMPLODES.
[Notice how Venezuela is thriving?]
THE END.
So this was quietly released.
Lots of forthcoming pain for the instigators and players in this farce.
From the Great Retirement Benefits scheme : members’ funds paid for a free lifetime vacation abode for retiring UAW president Dennis Williams ( an Obama buddy ) built by a non-union contractor with non-union labor ! I wonder if our President could use this on his campaign march ?
I sure hope Tuesday’s vote turns out like the campaign stop crowds ! For a President that’s been treated so dispicably by his own Party PDJT has worked his tail off for the Party and Republicans .
Wish he would squeeze in a trip for John James in Michigan and speak to this.
Judge Jeanine Pirro Full Show
1) Opening Statement
2) Kellyanne Conway
3) Lara Trump
4)Dan Bongino
Chris Hahn
5) Darryl Issa
6)Charlie Kirk
Candace Owens
Just make sure to hit the mute button when Chris Hahn speaks or else you may suffer an I.Q. points drop. Bongino really deserves better than to be paired with that nit wit.
Conservative Memes for the Midterm Election, Starring The Best President Ever – Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture Finale, Ljubljana Symphony Orchestra and Anton Nanut.
Greg Gutfeld
New Show Opening
(13:19)
Love his sarcasm, funny.
New Greg Gutfeld
Full Show
. https://youtu.be/zLHLq3LVg_A
The ceremony, and the hundreds like them that occur all around the country each year, remind us that American citizenship is indeed unique. It does not rely exclusively on one’s ancestry or where one was born. Anyone can be an American citizen if he or she pursues citizenship in the right way. That reality has been one of our nation’s great strengths over the course of our history, and the making of new American citizens is something to celebrate everywhere, every time.
In what certainly seems like four score and seven years ago, American voters, deceived by a man of a true nature most foul and his media propaganda ministers, brought forth, upon this Nation, a profoundly warped man, conceived who knows where for certain, who was, and is still, dedicated to the proposition that all other men and women are created inferior and should be subservient to his every narcissistic will and whim.
Now we are engaged in a great battle, testing whether this nation, or any nation so burdened, and so assaulted, can long endure. We are met here on a great internet battlefield with compatriots in the Donald Trump lead Make America Great Again Movement and compatriots on blogs throughout the internet, of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of our lives in honor of our forefathers who dedicated their lives that this nation might live vigorous and free.
It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
It is for us, the living, to be dedicated to the restoration of freedom, liberty, rule of law, progress and sanity which our Founders so nobly brought about. It is for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they so long ago gave the full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that our Founding Fathers shall not have labored in vain, that this nation shall have a rebirth of freedom and security and prosperity, and that this government will once again be of the people, by the people, and for the people, and that we will not allow throwback abominations like Barack Hussein Obama, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Shiff, Maxine Waters, George Soros and their allies and other quislings and useful idiots in the MSM and NeverTrumpers like Jeff Flake, Bill Kristol and Max Boot to cause it, and it’s shinning light, to perish from the Earth.
No blue wave! With 3 days left, Dem lead down to 7! Let’s hold the House! Gain in Senate! Get out the vote! Send money for strong close! MAGA!!
I’ll vote for that!
Remember to Pray and Vote.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQ9OZ4gktBbU7x76DKe6HQWNhGjidZdzP3vhQ4J00G7eRcJZAKWNQ
(And we Know) has a new video out titled: Q is BACK! Keep the MEMES coming! + Caravans + Illegal Votes
Reporting from the valley- Southern California, a PDJT GOP commercial came on at a bar and no “booos” followed by a “young kim is trumps protege-she will raise California taxes” commercial- but also no booing. Seems citizens are blocking it all out. But working class gets up to vote- I’m still hopeful in Cali
This evening DH, one of our sons, one of our grandsons and I were invited to a whistlestop rally for Mike Braun. Gov. Holcomb (IN) was there along with other ranking state people. It was held in a large auctioneer’s barn. Perhaps 400 of us showed. Filled to capacity. The Indiana Braun team is traveling the state by bus, wearing boots and jeans, Real people.
It wasn’t a fundraiser. They didn’t charge for the brats, dogs nor anything else. The organizers just wanted to open it up to the workers and people who didn’t want anything more than to see Braun as our senator and meet him and the governor. They didn’t invite people who expected something in return. My son took a great pic of a smiling, sincere Braun talking to me, but I don’t know how to post it.
Good for you and your family, sounds like an interesting and informative time, and fun, too! I’m sure it was a valuable lesson for your grandson, bodes well for the future of the nation.
The three biggest surprises of all time….
1. Comey failed to Indict Crooked Hillary after listing multiple crimes
2. Trump won the Presidency 2016
3. Republicans retained the Senate, and House in 2018.
Good point made by Sean Trende on Judge Jeanine’s show tonight. In years where the party in power loses seats in a midterm you see party affiliation drop for that party, but that hasn’t happened this time around. That bodes well for the GOP. I’m not sure how to look at early voting numbers due to not knowing how many early voters voted on election day two years ago, but so far they look promising for the GOP.
My prediction as of right now: We gain at least 5 senate seats (not being a pollyanna on that either) with 7 or 8 possible if things break our way and we hold the house by at least a dozen seats. Not that anyone hears needs the encouragement, but get out and vote!!!!!
Just in case you’re wondering how infrasound is made when it needs kilometers of tubing…well look no further than CERN, which is probably an offspring of many underground labs started in the 1950s. There’s the Montauk underground facility which sits atop a NY State park in Long Island.
http://www.crystalinks.com/montauk1.html
Watch this vid below about CERN, the Hadron, in Switzerland, home to the UN and elitist banking system. Just when you wondered about all those many foreign states victimizing Papadolous and infiltrating the US political system to take Trump down, you realize we are in WWIII already.
Get out the Vote! Let’s show the transatlantics we are free!
