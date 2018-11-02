November 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #652

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
Corruption, Elections, The People put the Supreme Court on notice
https://patriots4truth.org/2018/10/31/the-people-put-the-supreme-court-on-notice/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another AWESOME President Trump Rally!
Amazing turnout once again. People don’t seem to realize just how atypical these turnouts are for a mid-term election. President Trump has been on the job for about 22 months. These massive crowds indicate that We the People LOVE the job President Trump is doing.
The truth is, just what have any given D-Rat done for We the People. That would be NOTHING! Not only have the D-Rats done NOTHING, they have tried to block every good thing that President Trump and the Rs have accomplished. So the question is, why the HELL would anyone vote for a D-Rat?
People are worried about the fraud and worried about the gimme crowd vote. But remember, all that was in place in 2016 and WE WON! Because We the People turned out in massive numbers to vote for President Trump. From what I see with the crowd turn out and enthusiasm for this new series of President Trump Rallies, the MONSTER VOTE is going to happen again! MONSTER VOTE beats fraud (President Trump has already put the word out to those committing vote fraud). As for the gimme crowd, there are more normal people than them. How about the illegal alien crowd? Well, I believe that most of them will be afraid to vote because it will identify them for a quick trip back to their home country.
The media-rats are trying to spin another fairy tale like they did in 2016. Remember, HilLIARy had a 97% chance of winning. HilLIARy and her organization went and paid off certain districts in certain states for fake votes. They gave the list to the media-rats of all their winning states. Well, when they actually started counting the votes, FL(Broward Fraud), PA(Philadelphia Fraud), MI(Detroit Fraud),WI(Milwaukee Fraud) were not called for many hours for President Trump because the media-rats had THE list. But the MONSTER VOTE invalidated it. IMHO, President Trump won the 2016 election by many more votes and states than the “official” tally showed due to the FRAUD!
So, I’ve watched these rallies closely. The crowd size and enthusiasm is as big or bigger than 2016. We won in 2016, we are WINNING in 2018.
President Trump has honed his message and it is powerful. Tonight, for the first time that I’ve seen, President Trump asked for D-Rats and Independents to vote R this election. By naming them, President Trump was inviting them directly to vote R this election. To me, that is much more effective than the generalized, vote for me request.
One other point, President Trump is holding these rallies in areas that, for the most part, were not supportive in 2016. I mean, look at Missoula, MT. College town which trends lefty. Yet, President Trump has no fear going into these places and brining his message of peace and hope. I believe that for the 2020 campaign, President Trump will be going to states and cities that would have been unthinkable for an R in many years.
So, don’t get too worked up about the EV tallies and particularly the FAKE POLLS. Just as an example, I and the wife have not early voted yet (never early voted until the 2016 election). Why? I had to read the 45 pages that was the REAL text of the tons of FL Constitution amendments on the ballot. I’ve got two amendments to go as I compose my yes and no list (Over half are a BIG NO!). So, likely, we will vote Friday afternoon, just so it’s in the can so to speak. I need to clear the deck for a President Trump Rally that’s coming to town! If I’m still breathing, I WILL BE THERE to support the greatest President in the history of the USA, President Trump! KAG!!!!!!!!!! Vote RED in 2018!!!!!
LikeLike