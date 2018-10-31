October 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #650

Posted on October 31, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

197 Responses to October 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #650

Older Comments
  1. Citizen 817 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 3:43 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 3:45 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. JX says:
    October 31, 2018 at 4:01 am


    Gillum’s mayoral office spokesman Jamie Van Pelt said Gillum took the trip on official city business.

    However, newly released records provided by the lawyer of former Gillum ally Adam Corey under a subpoena issued as part of an investigation by the Florida Commission on Ethics indicate the flight was expressly for Gillum to meet with potential donors to his gubernatorial campaign.

    https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2018/10/30/uh-oh-seems-andrew-gillums-in-trouble-again-and-his-angry-white-knights-are-lashing-out/

    Corey was Gillum’s 2014 mayoral campaign treasurer

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. spoogels says:
    October 31, 2018 at 4:11 am

    Trump’s list: 289 accomplishments in just 20 months, ‘relentless’ promise-keeping

    https://gellerreport.com/2018/10/trump-list.html/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. FL_GUY says:
    October 31, 2018 at 4:12 am

    Sundance posted a tweet showing an ad where Obama is trying to hire 6,000 people to attend his event for the tax cheat D-Rat Gov candidate in GA. Yep, BLUE WAVVVVVVEEEEEEE!

    Let’s see if anybody show up to President Trump’s Ft. Meyers Rally Wed evening. I hear President Trump wanted to wear a Halloween costume to scare the D-Rats so he decided to dress up as President Trump, LOL!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 4:28 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 4:39 am

      “This is my “Blexit” painting. (Black exit from the Democrat Party) It is called “The Runaway Slave” and features Rev. CL Bryant. Be free of slavery!”
      – Jon McNaughton –

      Like

      Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s