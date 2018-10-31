October 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #650

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Gillum’s mayoral office spokesman Jamie Van Pelt said Gillum took the trip on official city business.
However, newly released records provided by the lawyer of former Gillum ally Adam Corey under a subpoena issued as part of an investigation by the Florida Commission on Ethics indicate the flight was expressly for Gillum to meet with potential donors to his gubernatorial campaign.
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2018/10/30/uh-oh-seems-andrew-gillums-in-trouble-again-and-his-angry-white-knights-are-lashing-out/
Corey was Gillum’s 2014 mayoral campaign treasurer
PJT sure knows his facts before he tweets!
Corey’s lawyer Chris Kise: “The documents establish Andrew Gillum, not Mr. Corey, has serious criminal and ethical exposure.” – https://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2018/10/29/latest-documents-claim-gillum-paid-for-fundraising-trip-with-official-office-account-668982
I am going to post this picture of a surprised cat,it is 3 of same cat.Now someone better at this than me,separate out the best one and enlarge and we have a suspicious cat partner
Trump’s list: 289 accomplishments in just 20 months, ‘relentless’ promise-keeping
https://gellerreport.com/2018/10/trump-list.html/
Sundance posted a tweet showing an ad where Obama is trying to hire 6,000 people to attend his event for the tax cheat D-Rat Gov candidate in GA. Yep, BLUE WAVVVVVVEEEEEEE!
Let’s see if anybody show up to President Trump’s Ft. Meyers Rally Wed evening. I hear President Trump wanted to wear a Halloween costume to scare the D-Rats so he decided to dress up as President Trump, LOL!
“This is my “Blexit” painting. (Black exit from the Democrat Party) It is called “The Runaway Slave” and features Rev. CL Bryant. Be free of slavery!”
– Jon McNaughton –
