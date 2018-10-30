Tuesday October 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
God bless!
St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle.
Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits,
who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls.
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.
Amen
Amen.
To Hear Father Speak
“The voice of Thy thunder was in the heaven: the lightnings
lightened the world: the earth trembled and shook” (Psalm 77:18).
Fortunately dad was a builder, for with a family of ten, and missionaries and Bible teachers so often entertained as guests, it took a large home to accommodate us all.
Not only did we have a large home; it was also the highest house in the city of Paterson, New Jersey, with its rear, second-floor porch affording a commanding view of the city and its surroundings.
This porch came into its most memorable use during thunderstorms. Often when such storms gathered dad would say to mother and us children:
“Let’s go out and hear Father speak.”
Never will we forget those impressive occasions! From our “grandstand” seats we watched many a dramatic electrical storm and were thrilled to “hear Father speak” in the rolling thunder as His clouds poured out their rain on the city below.
By taking us out to see such “shows” — God’s shows — dad accomplished two purposes. He helped to rid us of the excessive fear of electrical storms that unnerve so many people, and he gave us a small glimpse of the infinite greatness of our great God.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/to-hear-father-speak/
Psalm 77:18 The voice of thy thunder was in the heaven: the lightnings lightened the world: the earth trembled and shook.
Psalm19:1 The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
Isaiah 6:1 In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple.
2 Above it stood the seraphims: each one had six wings; with twain he covered his face, and with twain he covered his feet, and with twain he did fly.
3 And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the LORD of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory.
4 And the posts of the door moved at the voice of him that cried, and the house was filled with smoke.
5 Then said I, Woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the King, the LORD of hosts.
6 Then flew one of the seraphims unto me, having a live coal in his hand, which he had taken with the tongs from off the altar:
7 And he laid it upon my mouth, and said, Lo, this hath touched thy lips; and thine iniquity is taken away, and thy sin purged.
8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.
ANGELS LANDING, ZION NATIONAL PARK, UTAH.
According to the left, the migrant caravan is harmless and just wants jobs
The sign isn’t readable. Where and when was this taken…the southern Mexican border recently?
This is a song I just ran across–Pray you all enjoy…
May America become this song reflects
New York signs call Trump supporters ‘trash’ who must be purged from city
The city department of sanitation is denying responsibility for the ads condemning Christians, Trump supporters, and Chick-fil-A.
“NEW YORK CITY, October 29, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) – Over the past few days New Yorkers have been shocked and appalled by new signs claiming to be from the city sanitation department, identifying Trump supporters and socially-conservative Christians as “trash” who don’t belong in the Big Apple.
Last week, posters bearing the message “Keep NYC Trash Free” and the logo of the New York City Sanitation Department began appearing on buildings and trash cans in New York City, The Blaze reports.
One features a stereotypical redneck with a Confederate flag tattoo holding a Chick-fil-A drink cup; the other shows a woman holding a Bible. Both are wearing President Donald Trump’s iconic red “Make America Great Again” caps, with a “No” symbol over their faces. MassLive reports that a third poster takes aim at Boston Red Sox fans. All the posters are believed to have been put up on Wednesday.…” (much more at link)
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-york-signs-call-trump-supporters-trash-who-must-be-purged-from-city
Who are the people that live in New York and California? Who?
You know which ones in talking about…..
Cuban composer Leo Brouwer composed this atmospheric interpretation of a day in November. You can almost see the late afternoon shadows falling. Time to sit before a warm fire with a hot tea or wee dram of single malt . . . Un Dia de Noviembre is performed by Alexandra Whittingham, a very young English guitarist of great talent.
Nice
US rabbi speaks out and condemns the left. He lays into Obama especially
Don’t Insult Me As a Rabbi by Blaming Your Political Enemies for Some Dirtbag Jew-Hater
https://spectator.org/dont-insult-me-as-a-rabbi-by-blaming-your-political-enemies-for-some-dirtbag-jew-hater/
The bucks stopped here.
And finally I will leave you all with this nice little restoration of a Dodge Power Wagon.
I have a few other photos to post from time to time and do a reposting in 6 months or so.
FIRE & ICE – VERSTRAHORN, ICELAND
Irish Blessing
May your home be trimmed with love
With joy wound ’round and round,
May laughter raise the rafters
And merriment abound
May your hearth glow with the smiles
Of all your kith and kin,
And may heaven grace your humble place
As the good Lord dwells within
