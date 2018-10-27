October 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #646

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
My Observations on President Trump’s Charlotte, NC Rally Part 1 of 2
The President Trump Rallies are important to me because they give a true indication of what is really going on with the electorate. With this information, you can dismiss the FAKE NEWS and FAKE POLLS. But to get this data, you need to see the attendees, hear from the attendees, hear from the local/state pols and of course, hear from President Trump. The only organization that provides access to this information is RSBN and I believe it is why they are so harassed and why they have not really grown much in the last 3 years. The media-rats want to get rid of them.
First we have to look at the environment for the rally. Today, at the rally site, it was raining all day and a cold, 46 degrees. There is nothing more miserable to me than having to be out in cold rain. Yet, THOUSANDS of people lined up to attend the rally. They had coats, rain suits and umbrellas. Now keep in mind, those umbrellas are not allowed into the venue so all these people showed up knowing they would probably lose their umbrellas. Yet, they showed up.
I have been to a number of political rallies over the years and they have never been as big or as well managed as a President Trump Rally. Today was no different. They started processing people into the building earlier than the stated time because it was raining and cold. In 2008, I attended a rally that was cold and raining. Not only were we not let inside early, they delayed getting in another 45 minutes; we were soaked. That was the McLame campaign; showing disdain for We the People. In contrast, President Trump goes out of his way to show how much he loves We the People.
So, bad and miserable weather, likely to lose personal property and yet, the arena was filled to capacity of over 10,000 people. That has RED TSUNAMI written all over it to me. All these thousands of people turned out in miserable weather to see President Trump. President Trump has been in office almost two years and he has a track record. It’s obvious that We the People approve of his work. We approve so much that we endure hardships, such as waiting in line for hours, heat, cold, rain, etc. just so we can see and hear him. President Trump has personally addressed several MILLION Americans at his rallies over the last 3+ years.
So for all you people who have been fretting over the latest smear with the FAKE bombs, the turnout at this rally should ease your fears.
One feature that RSBN offers is unscripted/unedited interviews of attendees. Regular media likes to control outcomes so they NEVER do live interviews unless they expect a certain outcome. CNN(sucks) has had some nasty surprises in this respect with people not saying what they wanted them to say. The RSBN interviews vary in quality, just like people in general. Some people express themselves well, others not so well. But the main theme is ALL the people who attend President Trump Rallies love President Trump and love the job he is doing for We the People and the USA.
These RSBN attendee interviews are a snapshot of how people in general feel about President Trump and it’s ALL GOOD! I encourage you to watch them.
The makeup of the crowd was as usual, diverse as to age, race and gender. There were a number of very enthusiastic blacks in the seats behind the podium(BTW, these are the BEST seats in the house if you don’t want to endure standing in the crowd in front of the podium). The joy and excitement these people were expressing was powerful. It reminded me of the DeSantis. Gaetz and Jordan campaign event I attended prior to the primary. At this event, there was one black lady who was so excited to get her picture taken with Jim Jordan. It was cute to see her joy and enthusiasm.
CONTINUED IN PART 2
My Observations on President Trump’s Charlotte, NC Rally Part 2 of 2
President Trump rallies always open with a prayer, the pledge and the National Anthem. It sets the tone for a spiritual and patriotic experience. They start the program about an hour before President Trump is scheduled to speak.
One of the R SC Senators gave a speech and it was pretty good.
One of the most interesting phenomena of these President Trump Rallies is the sea of Red MAGA hats. There are literally thousands of them. Keep in mind this is after President Trump has been on the job for almost two years. The people LOVE the job President Trump has done and want to support him in every way. His trademark RED MAGA hat and various t-shirts are common rally attire.
When President Trump took the stage, he RULED!
It was interesting how excited the crowd got when the guys came out and put the Presidential Seal on the podium. And then, when President Trump walked out, the entire arena went nuts and roared for several minutes.
It always impresses me to watch and hear President Trump at these rallies. He OWNS the room.
You can watch the speech for yourself for content but I’d like to make a couple of observations. The first is that President Trump used the FAKE bomb issue to shred the media-rats putting the blame for political violence on them. He calmly and coolly called them out. He essentially told them their biased and negative stories were the source of the political unrest in the USA and they needed to STOP IT! I knew President Trump would turn their crap back on them; he always does.
The other big thing was that President Trump let out a tantalizing clue about the caravan and the border. It’s clear he has a plan that is going to stop the invaders. It will be a surprise to everyone but it will happen. President Trump told us long ago, he does NOT reveal his plans to the enemy.
So, again, the D-Rats have pulled their crap and it’s fallen flat. President Trump is back on message with his rally speeches, the people are in full support of President Trump and even show up in cold, raining weather by the THOUSANDS to attend his rally. This has to be driving the D-Rats and media-rats bonkers. You can be assured THEY were watching the attendance tonight and what they saw was a packed house of over 10,000 enthusiastic people cheering for President Trump and his policies.
I think it should be pretty clear by now that whatever the D-rats and media-rats try to pull on President Trump, it goes right back on them. Take Kavanaugh for example. Do you think thousands of people would be chanting Kavanaugh had the D-Rats not tried to pull one of the most disgusting smear jobs in history? Yet, since the Kavanaugh debacle, Kavanaugh chants have happened at every rally so far.
Saturday is another big day. We have the Walk Away event and another President Trump Rally in IL. I don’t understand why President Trump is going to that part of IL but it must have a purpose. Any people from the area can clue me in, I’d appreciate it.
So, what you’re starting to see now are a parade of articles and opinion pieces about how the Caravan really isn’t a big deal and Trump is using it to scare people. Here’s an example of one that I think just came out. Didn’t read it, but you’ll get the point:
You will be seeing many more pieces like that one if the Caravan continues northward from now until the midterms (but does not actually reach the border).
What Trump did here, as he’s done so many times before, is that he essentially suckered the media into covering a story and now he’s going to flip it on them. The media desperately wanted the Caravan to “defy” Trump and disrupt the midterms. And that’s what they’re doing. But, now they’re going to help Trump rather than hurt him (provided they don’t reach the border before the election).
How obvious was it? NBC News had as its Twitter photo the Caravan crossing the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico.
That is, the media wanted this fight and now they’re trying to back off it. But it’s too late. Way, way too late.
Never felt better about the midterms than I do right now. I just hope that the Caravan continues on the march, and that they don’t reach the border before the election. If those two things happen, the GOP should be in fantastic shape. Trump will do the rest.
A migrant caravan starting 1500 miles away is a very poor tactic.
A person in good shape might be able to walk 20 miles a day. Most would do less. So 1000 miles might take 50 days. Relatively few could handle it. They would need transportation, food, clothing, medical care and lots of support infrastructure.
But it is easy to infiltrate and take control of an anonymous mob just following the person in front of them.
There won’t be a working truck within 100 miles of the caravan if you offer local kids $25 for every tire they slash. More for other types of transportation sabotage and “confusion-spreading” — or have the employed “pro” infiltrators do it.
When everyone is confused and tired, show up with “party buses” that only go the other way, back home. Free Bud Light, staffed with attractive, blonde Kirstjen Nielsen look-alikes as travel guides.
The whole “migrant caravan” dissipates for a net investment of a couple hundred thousand dollars.
Whoever planned this only wanted headlines. Completely impractical way to rush the border. It would be much harder to stop people going in one at a time at any time. But they wanted to scare people with the mob — a form of terrorism against US citizens.
If an unusual number of people get within even 100 miles of the US border, it will only because the administration wants them to or is utterly inept. Military probably not needed.
Since Trump says none will cross the border, I’m “assuming” something like what I described above is being done … if so, the “migrant caravan” is a non-issue Just press hype. But time will tell.
It’s totally hype, I agree. But useful hype for now. The opposite of what the media wanted it to be.
The boogeyman is always a good foil, especially when no one has actually come face-to-face with him.
The “MAGA” Bomber…Nominated for 7 Academy Awards
Best Actor….Cesar Sayoc
Best Director… Christopher Wray
Best Screenplay…The CIA
Cinematography…The Bomb Squad
Visual effects…The Fake PVC Bombs
Set Decoration…The Sticker Covered Van
Executive Producer…?
CANCKLES, of coarse. Bag lady for ChiComs.
Nader: Bernie Sanders ‘Hasn’t Returned My Call in 21 Years’; Dems Ignoring His Proposals
https://pjmedia.com/election/nader-bernie-sanders-hasnt-returned-my-call-in-21-years-dems-ignoring-his-proposals/
Very interesting. Nader’s saying the Dimm’s don’t want to win in case Trump screws up.
I don’t know, interesting read but I also think Nader is giving the Dimms too much credit for what they have not done. Even if true, does nothing to squelch their violent rabid base.
Terrific article that puts the bomb gate in perspective, while covering more consequential stories, in American Greatness:
https://amgreatness.com/2018/10/26/the-real-news-the-media-ignored-this-week/
If you live in MICHIGAN Vote RED all the way down and up the ticket. John James has the most compelling resume and background. He will make an outstanding Senator. Vote for John James, Michiganders!
Well, one good thing about the Fake Bomb story, it took the spotlight off the Saudi Crown Prince.
ON THE CARAVAN DEAL – Make Mexico Great Again Also
Mexican President-Elect Andres Manual Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has quickly become a key ally to President Trump. Despite their ideological differences, one area in which both agree is putting their respective countries first. Importantly, AMLO appears to be a leftist that understands that economic growth creates a larger pie for all. Remember, USMCA appeared to be on the ropes and then came the Mexican election and AMLO’s victory. His transitional team was invited to join the negotiations and proved instrumental in helping to break the impasses holding up a USMA deal.
AMLO was also central a second time when, during the Canadian negotiations, it was he who TruD’oh called to implore speak with President Trump after the President had walked away from an intransigent Canada. The Mexicans were ready to continue forward without Canada because AMLO’s team had crafted a win-win deal to replace NAFTA and provide an economic expansion.
AMLO faces many challenges in Mexico. For him, one of them is the lack of economic development and opportunity in Southern Mexico. The states of Chiapas (current location of the caravan) and Oaxaca (neighboring state and where caravan is headed) are the two poorest states of Mexico on a GDP per capita basis. Chiapas has a GDP per capita 150% lower than the national average.
During the election campaign AMLO proposed works projects t
o help stimulate regional economies across the country. Among these are an upgrading and expansion of rail services, and a plan to plant trees on one million hectares of land in Chiapas he has estimated will create 400,000 jobs. Recently, he has proposed these projects and the jobs they will create as the solution to the caravan. Properly vetted refugees can come and help farm the lands or build the rail lines but they must come in legally. In essence the caravan deal is a guest worker program for Central Americans in Southern Mexico that the UN will pay for!
Another win-win deal worked out by President Trump and President-Elect Lopez Obrador. And here’s Pena Nieto, AMLO’s fall guy for another month, to make the announcement and to take the political heat:
“Today I want to send a message to each of the Central American migrants that are in Mexico. I want to tell you, first, Mexicans are hospitable and stand in solidarity with those who pass through dificult moments. We are a country that values and reconizes the dignity of migrants. Almost all of us have a relative or close friend who has migrated. We know quite well that what you seek is opportunity, that you want to construct a new home, and a better future for your family and loved ones.
Today, Mexico reaches its hand out to you. We want you and all of the migrants to feel calm and safe. To help you, the governement of Mexico is today launch the ‘You Are Home’ (LOL, guarantee thats the name POTUS pushed) plan. Being in Mexico, you will be able to receive medical attention, and send your children to school. You will also have a temporary offical identity card to make the necessary arrangements to normalize your immigration status. In addition, this document will allow you to enter and exit migrant camps in Chiapas and Oaxaca as you please. And something very important, you can join the Temporary Work Program once you are registered in the plan.
To take advantage of these benefits, there are two indispensable requirements. One, that you are in the states of Chiapas or Oaxaca. And two, that you and the family members with you will have already applied for legal entry or refugee status with the National Immigration Institute (INM). If you have not done this yet, and are part of the caravan or arrived to Mexico previously you still have time to contact INM to begin the process of normalizing your situation. The plan is only for those who follow Mexican law, and is a first step toward a permanent resolution for those who obtain refugee status in Mexico. Mexicans living in Chiapas and Oaxaca will also benefit from this decision as the Temporary Work Program is expanded for the residents of these two states.
Esteemed migrants: Mexico wants to protect and to help. The only way we’ll be able to do it is if you normalize your presence in the country and follow our laws. I invite you to quickly contact immigration personel ready to help you. Mexico is a country that offers opportunities to those who live here.”
Above is the carrot, here’s the stick:
