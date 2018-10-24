Wednesday October 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Lucille says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:16 am

    “Benedictus” composed by Karl Jenkins
    2CELLOS – [LIVE at Arena Zagreb]

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Fear Of Death — Is It Necessary?

    Most people live in almost constant fear of death. They do not like to think that man’s days are as grass and all his glory as the glory of a fading flower (Psa. 103:15,16). They do not wish to face up to the fact that “it is appointed unto men once to die” (Heb. 9:27).

    This is natural, for God’s Word declares that death is “the wages of sin” (Rom. 6:23) and “after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27) and the “second death” (Rev. 20:14). This is why I Cor. 15:56 says that “The sting of death is sin.”

    Yet the Psalmist David was not afraid of death. He said: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil” — but note the reason: “for Thou art with me” (Psa. 23:4). David had come to know God and had been graciously delivered from the fear of death. But we, today, have an even greater reason to be free from the fear of death, for 1,000 years after David, Saul of Tarsus, the chief of sinners, was saved by grace and was sent forth to proclaim the “gospel [good news] of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).

    He went forth to tell men how “Christ died for our sins” (1 Cor. 15:3) and robbed Satan of all his claims against us:

    “That through death He might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil; and deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage” (Heb. 2: 14, 15).

    When the Apostle himself neared death, he said: “To die is gain” (Phil. 1:21), “to depart, and to be with Christ… is far better” (Ver. 23), and “the time of my departure is at hand… henceforth there is laid up for me a crown…” (II Tim. 4:6-8).

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/fear-of-death-is-it-necessary/

    Psalm103:15 As for man, his days are as grass: as a flower of the field, so he flourisheth.
    16 For the wind passeth over it, and it is gone; and the place thereof shall know it no more.

    Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:

    Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

    Revelation 20:14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.

    1Corinthians 15:56 The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.

    Psalm 23:4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

    Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.

    1Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

    Heb 2:14 Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil;
    15 And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.

    Philippians 1:21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.

    Philippians 1:23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better:

    2Timothy 4:6 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand.
    7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
    8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

  3. My Magic Wand says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Um…..an El Camino??…Brat??….Rampage??

  4. Lucille says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Not exactly sure why the rooster is eyeing that cup of coffee…but he’s got built-in autumn color, so he fits with this time of year…

  5. millwright says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Didn’rt solmeone post a link or a header to a new social network site connected to OAN ? Does anyone recall what it is ? Thank You !

  6. Lucille says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Bow Bridge, Central Park

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:34 am

  9. millwright says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Government Overreach : How about being fined $450K for clearing an old farm pasture of dead and invasive species of trees in order to grow native ones ? Two brothers in MI are crying foul ! https://www.wnd.com/2018/10/cut-your-own-trees-get-fined-450000/?cat_orig=money And BLM drones not even in sight ! I continue to wonder how many decades it will take to root out this sort of “Nanny Knows Best ” style of government . Our President is contending with the same thing writ very large ( as the DSoA members aren’t bashful about bragging on ) !

  10. Janie M. says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:42 am

    For our men and women in blue. Thank you for your dedication and service. We are indebted to you.

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:48 am

    VIRGINIA CREEK, GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, MONTANA

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:49 am

    THE ITALIAN DOLOMITES BY MOONLIGHT

  13. rrick says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Today, 1024, is National Fake Ancestry Day. Bring out your memes.

  14. Matrony says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Verse of the Day
    The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.
    Proverbs 9:10 NIV BibleGateway.com

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Sad but true. This is one step below parody…a true reflection of what the Demorat Party has become:

