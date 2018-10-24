October 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #643

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
– – – > 13 < – – – more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
**Pray**
— For President Trump safe trip to Wisconsin Rally
— For Guardian Angels along our borders
— for ‘America Only’ solution and protection of southern invasion into USA.
— for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigning.
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
— for our Military–protection and readiness
— LEOs– protection and readiness (Law Enforcement Officers)
* — 🇺🇸 –* Get out and vote and remind others to vote, too * — 🇺🇸 — *
For President Trump and all his supporters:
“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.”
Ps 91:1-2
AMEN…
AMEN!
Amen.
AMEN Grandma…
So wonderful to know I can come here about 12:20 a.m.
and know that I will find your prayers and reminders…
God bless you…
Thank you for your words of encouragements.
God Bless you, too. ❤️
Amen
Here’s the Heidi Heitkamp Project Veritas vid:
WOW. Everybody KNOWS the Democrats do this, but hearing them talk about it – so bluntly and openly – WOW.
The Dem-Coms are having trouble keeping track of their lies in their heads. They are truly losing their minds, literally.
TM10: I like the high-quality levels of trash these “indigents ” leave behind ! I see one picture with a very very pricy stroller we can’t afford for the grandkids abandoned by the roadside . I second Louis Gohmert’s urging of using the RICO Act to discover who’s bankrolling this circus ! Just the logistics of feeding and watering all these folks astounds me . And if they have the time, resources and energy to do this why aren’t they applying it fixing their own country ?
For those interested, over at https://www.frontpagemag.com Joseph Cline has an article which clears up the seeming confusion regarding Posse Comitatus and the President’s ability to do what is required to secure our Border.
very thorough.
That was a good read from Kline.
Cruisin’ at 30K’ with dry powder… stay frosty y’all and enjoy the winning. 😉
I know I sure am!
Covfefe Ice Cream for everybody here in the Treehouse–on the house!
🍨 🍨 🍨
John James is suddenly getting RNC ad buys here in MI. This close to election means something is going on in the internal polls. Just a heads up for the bookies out there.
Speaking of which does anyone else notice the GOPe seem to be playing to win??? I know many here believed i among them that they would have been more comfortable as the loyal opposition and therefore not responsible.
Originally they were all running from Trump now at least for election optics they are running to him. It may not be genuine, to early to tell, but it is a strategy to win and that in itself is an encouraging sign.
I think they see how popular POTUS is…
they see all that he is accomplishing…
He’s a LEADER and they recognize it.
They know that his endorsement garners votes for them…
and they see that HE WORKS FOR THEM.
Name ONE sitting president in recent history who has done that.
They would be fools to not follow his lead.
I am not naive… I recognize that some are being blackmailed, paid or
otherwise forced to act for DS… But I also think that POTUS is combating any such nonsense wherever he can…
mho of course
That is my opinion , too phoenixRising
I think seeing the humongous crowds POTUS gets has been a real eye opener for them.
Linda: The continuing large draw of PDJT at rallies nationwide is causing some visceral feelings in the reptilian, ( the ones governing survival ) parts of GOP brains . I suspect many are now worrying about how the ” mob of populist voters ” will view them in the no-so-distant future !
Trump can target and destroy them verbally and voters will finish them. He has kept this vast power at bay because he would rather have them work with him if possible.
It’s practical too. They all love their jobs way more than they love their mothers. They’re realizing that it will be easier to keep their jobs if they’re on the Trump Train.
Trump is running the only game in town and they need to be at the table.
Thank God!
Sheesh, I really wanna see John James win that seat.
me to I can not stand Debbie Spenditnow
He was on Fox News today, being interviewed by Ingraham or MacCallum, I think it was.
Impressive, solid military service in Afghan etc
ditto sunny…
James is a fine individual.
He can really think on his feet. We need more Repubs like that. Got too many bumblers.
And he’s handsome as heck with a beautiful smile…….nothing to scoff at when you’re running for public office, people being what they are (!)
sunny, with a beautiful family, too…two darling little boys!
people being what they are, ha!
Great background as a business owner/employer, too.
This guy is a No-Brainer. All he needed was more exposure. His message is impossible to ignore, once people see it.
NEW POLL: John James Continues To Surge, Closes Gap To 7 Points!
The seven point margin follows a poll from mid-October showing James down nine. Tightening numbers in three straight polls indicate real momentum!
Lara Trump was rallying w/ him tonite in Jackson, MI. (wherever that is?) On his FB page.
That’s a great tweet.
President Trump really gave a lot of endorsements on his twitter today.
And heads up for people in the D.C area. The #WalkAway D.C. march is on Sat. Oct. 27th.
Show up if you can do so.
Here’s more details, including the route.
He’d like people to “sign up” just to get an idea of how many will attend. But I’m sure he’d also be happy to have people just show up.
https://walkawaymarch.com
WoW nice I know several women who might be enlightened by her. Similar concerns and attitudes but still on the plantation. I can not reach them this might.
Thought it was funny when she said her husband started “suspecting” something had changed when she was no longer joining in on the laughter to stoopid Dem “jokes”.
Trial, it’s worth a try!
Glad to have her on-board with us, sunny. She did her research.
He Chose to Tweet this !!!
I LOVE our President!
dig, dig at those Dems!!
Short snippet:
Today Tommy Robinson read his court statement to his supporters outside the courthouse and during a pause the crowd broke out and chanted “USA”. Tommy continued reading his statement then he paused again and the crowd broke out again and chanted “We love Trump.” 😲
Amazing–The Trump Effect is still going on! 👍 😊
It’s spreading Grandma !
Whoo hoo! We love winning!
Very instructive to read the Wikipedia entry on this. IRAN behind it.
Iran also heavily funded, trained, and injected jihadis into the Balkans, on the moslem side.
Reading a book, “Some Call it Peace – Waiting for War in the Balkans”
The hypocrisy / lying will be lost on the left.
A good review on B.O. whoppers.
** “When you hear all this talk about ‘economic miracles’ right now, remember who started it,”
** “Unlike some, I actually try to state facts”, he said, “I don’t believe in just making stuff up. I think you should actually say to people what’s true.”
** “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it, If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”
** “There’s not a smidgeon of corruption” , (IRS targeting of conservatives)
** “We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us,” (Benghazi)
** B.O. said Iran is a “tiny country” so we shouldn’t be concerned about it.
** He told us Al Qaeda was “on the run’ as they were rebuilding.
** Remember when he said ISIS was a “JayVee team”?
http://www.independentsentinel.com/while-looking-down-his-nose-obama-tells-a-massive-lie-about-his-lying/
Like to remind people that the last administration really wasn’t filled with scandal – that would imply a monkey business type matter.
No, the last administration was all criminal all the way. Sedition, conspiracy, bribery, RICO, wiretapping, overthrowing government heads who wouldn’t go along with the scams, fraudulent foundations, gaming the markets and picking winners and losers with taxpayer money. Scandal isn’t even in the ballpark.
LikeLike
Correction, that’s what Senator Obama said before he got elected president. He was not representing his true feelings or intentions.
Now THIS Trump tweet is one that really could/should be shared with your Trump-Hating relatives and friends far and wide.
Obama expressed his and POTUS’ position Very.Well. in that short segment. (!)
This plus the Veritas video – she has no chance.
Evil Godfather Cryin’ Chuckie.
Relentless. Don’t stop with these tweeters. Love this.
Tweets
Amazing. Our VSGPOTUS redefines “nationalist” right out from under the FAKE NEWS media and shows just how FAKE they are. The FAKE NEWS tries to change the language, and President Trump not only changes it back – he changes it to where HE wants it to go.
I agree with your comment wolfmoon…
I would simply go beyond what POTUS did…
and I make my case below
LikeLiked by 1 person
Acosta is the one with the DOG WHISTLE… signaling to the Dims that our POTUS is NAZI
Acosta ought to be banned from the White House.
He is NEVER polite… and the question he just posed to President Trump is unacceptable. TOTALLY…
BAN ACOSTA
Sounds like we have a new rally cry….
“Ban Acosta”
I like this man. He is a powerful Secretary of State.
The last two/three have been a disaster.
You came in for your last big go round
Maybe you thought you were too hot to put down
But a fake and her lust for money and power soon go separate ways
As you can only find so many fools lyin in a daze
Ha ha woman what you gonna do
You destroyed what little virtue the Lord gave you
Its so good if you don’t get any more gain
So you better get yourself on board your funeral train
E-evil woman, e-evil woman, e-evil woman, evil woman
I have to think our military strategists can come up with a plan to outflank a column of unarmed (maybe?) invaders.
How about cutting off a couple thousand at a time, starting from the rear? Load them on busses and send them back for their own good.
Another possibility could be seizing the busses while they are transporting the invaders and simply taking the bus loads back to Honduras.
Kamala Harris draws a crowd of 70 people and they call her a “rock star”?
Isn”t she the same reporter who called O’Rourke a rock star and giggled like a teeny booper? Where did they find these uneducated children they call reporters?
Komrade Kamala and her Kult following! The indie label communist!
Bill Kristol is a bona fide GLOBALIST. Deep State
Kristol would like US to turn into Germany
None of these Hondurans will be moving next door to Bill Kristol in his lily white gated community.
I want reparations for all the years I spent growing up watching Bill Kristol on Fox News. I was betrayed. I deserve justice.
DJ posted this on yesterday’s THREAD
My Views on the Propaganda of Election Prediction – Part 1 of 5
At EVERY President Trump Rally, during the course of his presentation, President Trump calls out the FAKE NEWS. President Trump also tells us not to be swayed by FAKE NEWS and FAKE POLLS. Yet, I see too many angst comments about “possible” election results when the election hasn’t really happened yet. These “freaking out” comments are based on FAKE NEWS, FAKE POLLS, Early voting tally assumptions by the media-rats (all categories President Trump has warned us about) and yard signs. I’d like to point out a few things about these highly UNRELIABLE sources of prediction.
Media-Rat Early Voting Tally Assumptions are a Bad Predictor
When I registered to vote in the Southeast in 1970, there was NO Republican party. The state and local elections were almost always decided in the primaries and to participate in a closed primary state in the Southeast, you had to be a registered D-Rat. Otherwise, you had no choice about important state offices such as Gov. However, the Southeast has always been conservative; in the 46 years I was a registered D-Rat, in the eleven Presidential elections that I voted, I only voted for a D-Rat once. Yes, the media-rat propaganda got me back in ’92 and it was the worst vote I ever cast. That has NOT happened again.
The R party started growing in the SE in the 1980s thanks to President Reagan(President Trump is once again growing the R party). However, even when Rs started appearing on the ballot in the late 80s, I just let the party affiliation slide as it never was important in the past(many other long registered voters did so was well) and other than President Reagan, most R Presidential candidates were MEH(I voted for them but wasn’t excited about any of them but the alternative was worse). I did try to change my party affiliation back in the early 2000s when I mailed in my drivers license renewal(the infamous motor voter), however, because I was changing to R, it was ignored. Then we had the crap candidates of McLame and Mitt which wasn’t a motivator to change. However, President to Be Trump came to Pensacola in Jan 2016 and after the rally, I went in person to the Supervisor of Elections office and changed my party affiliation to R so I could vote for candidate Trump in the FL closed primary. Second best vote I ever cast (First best vote was for Trump in Nov ’16).
The point is, we have a secret ballot in this country, THANK GOD! In the general elections, it doesn’t matter about your registered voter affiliation, your vote is between you and the voting machine. So honestly, looking at party affiliation tallies, doesn’t really tell you anything. My 46 year D-Rat affiliation would be counted by the media-rats as voting D-Rat which would be wrong 92% of the time. CONTINUED PART 2
Thread by @STUinSD: “Thread: An Old IC Guy Comments on Islamo-fascist Terrorists Already Here 1. The caravan/invasion sparked a couple of questions about how man […]”
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=XitiSy6ekP9Wd-v8051PhluhUGx8MTU0MDQ0MzQwOUAxNTQwMzU3MDA5&stzid=UgzyesSzGEAnnM2IqKJ4AaABAg&q=https%3A%2F%2Fthreadreaderapp.com%2Fthread%2F1054782512604471296.html%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2ADGpWY114es24qLaotxYsYs9MsB9N2RjXpq01Mhh6WcBsEh9Ngb-OPIg&event=comments
Addendum. In case there is any doubt, jihadism isn’t going to stop any time soon.
BE VIGILANT EVERYONE.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1054782512604471296.html?fbclid=IwAR2ADGpWY114es24qLaotxYsYs9MsB9N2RjXpq01Mhh6WcBsEh9Ngb-OPIg
Hope this link works/interesting info.
My Views on the Propaganda of Election Prediction – Part 2 of 5
When you add the reality of the “Walk Away” movement and the fact that in certain areas, you HAVE to be D-Rat registered if you are in a union or to work or do business in D-Rat controlled areas, party affiliation doesn’t mean much. This election, people are voting jobs, taxes and now, due to the manufactured crisis at the border, illegal aliens invading the USA. The ONLY party that has created jobs, lowered taxes and taken a stand AGAINST illegal immigration is the R party led by President Trump.
The only people who could support D-Rats either have free gov welfare money, don’t pay taxes and don’t work or work in government jobs so voting for D-Rats is voting for raises. The REST of We the People who do work and have to pay for stuff, and pay for other people’s free stuff through taxes, are NOT going to vote for a party that will put us back in POVERTY by raising taxes and destroying jobs when we have just started to climb out of the black hole thanks to President Trump and by extension, the Republicans.
The remaining D-Rat voters, and thank GOD there are less of them these days, are the “True Believers”. Much like a religious cult, they IGNORE everything that challenges their religion, e.g. Keith Ellison beating up women, Obama’s documented corruption, HilLIARy’s corruption etc. and blindly repeat the media-rat propaganda and blindly vote for every D-Rat on the ballot(I honestly believe they would vote for Fidel Castro if he had a D by his name). There are a couple of these people in my neighborhood in a VERY conservative area. As Mr. T use to say, “I Pity the Fools!”
YARD SIGNS are a Bad Predictor
When I was growing up, the wisdom was don’t discuss religion or politics and you will avoid a lot of conflict. I got a real world lesson when I was 17 at the barbershop. At the time, Ted Kennedy had just killed that girl and the news actually talked about it. As a point of conversation, you know back in those days, barbers tried to be chatty, I mentioned the news report. Well this guy literally blew up at me and jumped down my throat defending Teddy. Well, I was just mentioning the news, I wasn’t taking a stand but this guy was so worked up, he was literally RED in the face. Needless to say, he lost a customer forever. Wasn’t going to trust a nutjob like this with a straight razor.
Anyway, I don’t put up yard signs or have stickers. It avoids a lot of problems. However, today, it also avoids vandalism and violence. CONTINUED PART 3
There is such a domain! url, whatever one calls it !
My Views on the Propaganda of Election Prediction – Part 3 of 5
Since the days of that POS BJ Clinton, the D-Rats have been operating more like the NAZIs. They take their tactics right out of the Brown shirt mobs. They started slow back in the 90s but have escalated from vandalism, disrupting R campaign events and theft of yard signs to physical violence against anyone who disagrees with them.
So, even in this conservative area of NW FL, people don’t feel comfortable putting out signs for Rs. Thus, the majority of the signs are for D-Rats because they KNOW they are safe from R supporters. But Rs know that no matter how small, a band of D-Rat supporting thugs will vandalize their property. It’s sad that we have Brown Shirt Mobs and the fact they exist is why NO ONE with a brain should ever vote D-Rat.
Thus, when only D-Rat signs go up, it gives a false picture of actual support. Around here, a very conservative area, R signs go up and are stolen. D-Rat signs go up and stay up. So for commenters who are wringing their hands about all the D-Rat signs or lack of R signs, it doesn’t predict anything due to the political violence against Rs.
FAKE POLLS are Voter Suppression Constructs
As I’ve written in detail before, it is impossible to get a valid sample to have a predictive poll. The media-rats know this but publicize them for two reasons: demoralize the R turnout and provide a rationalization for vote fraud numbers.
Remember, they went all in with HilLIARy with the FAKE POLLS. HilLIARy had a 97% chance of being President. These “polls” were outright lies and yet, people are posting polls from these same sources again for the mid-terms concerning house races like they actually mean something. The big clown, Mr. “HilLIARy has a 97% chance of winning” Silver is now claiming the D-Rats have an 86% chance of taking the house. Seriously?
President Trump has talked about these SUPPRESSION POLLS extensively at his rallies. What he doesn’t day publicly but knows based on his tweet about prosecuting vote fraud, is that these polls are used as a cover for vote fraud. I believe President Trump is going to stomp on vote fraud perps this election; there are going to be serious consequences for vote fraud in 2018. JMHO
CONTINUED PART 4
