October 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #643

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    – – – > 13 < – – – more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
    —————————-
    **Pray**
    — For President Trump safe trip to Wisconsin Rally
    — For Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for ‘America Only’ solution and protection of southern invasion into USA.
    — for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigning.
    — that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
    — for our Military–protection and readiness
    — LEOs– protection and readiness (Law Enforcement Officers)

    * — 🇺🇸 –* Get out and vote and remind others to vote, too * — 🇺🇸 — *

  2. sunnydaze says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Here’s the Heidi Heitkamp Project Veritas vid:

  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • millwright says:
      October 24, 2018 at 12:49 am

      TM10: I like the high-quality levels of trash these “indigents ” leave behind ! I see one picture with a very very pricy stroller we can’t afford for the grandkids abandoned by the roadside . I second Louis Gohmert’s urging of using the RICO Act to discover who’s bankrolling this circus ! Just the logistics of feeding and watering all these folks astounds me . And if they have the time, resources and energy to do this why aren’t they applying it fixing their own country ?

    • piper567 says:
      October 24, 2018 at 12:56 am

      For those interested, over at https://www.frontpagemag.com Joseph Cline has an article which clears up the seeming confusion regarding Posse Comitatus and the President’s ability to do what is required to secure our Border.
      very thorough.

  4. Trumpstumper says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Cruisin’ at 30K’ with dry powder… stay frosty y’all and enjoy the winning. 😉

    I know I sure am!

  5. trialbytruth says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

    John James is suddenly getting RNC ad buys here in MI. This close to election means something is going on in the internal polls. Just a heads up for the bookies out there.

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:26 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:27 am

  13. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Short snippet:
    Today Tommy Robinson read his court statement to his supporters outside the courthouse and during a pause the crowd broke out and chanted “USA”. Tommy continued reading his statement then he paused again and the crowd broke out again and chanted “We love Trump.” 😲

    Amazing–The Trump Effect is still going on! 👍 😊

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:31 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:34 am

    • Conservativeinny says:
      October 24, 2018 at 12:43 am

      The hypocrisy / lying will be lost on the left.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 24, 2018 at 12:54 am

        A good review on B.O. whoppers.

        ** “When you hear all this talk about ‘economic miracles’ right now, remember who started it,”
        ** “Unlike some, I actually try to state facts”, he said, “I don’t believe in just making stuff up. I think you should actually say to people what’s true.”
        ** “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it, If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”
        ** “There’s not a smidgeon of corruption” , (IRS targeting of conservatives)
        ** “We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us,” (Benghazi)
        ** B.O. said Iran is a “tiny country” so we shouldn’t be concerned about it.
        ** He told us Al Qaeda was “on the run’ as they were rebuilding.
        ** Remember when he said ISIS was a “JayVee team”?

        http://www.independentsentinel.com/while-looking-down-his-nose-obama-tells-a-massive-lie-about-his-lying/

        • America First says:
          October 24, 2018 at 1:11 am

          Like to remind people that the last administration really wasn’t filled with scandal – that would imply a monkey business type matter.

          No, the last administration was all criminal all the way. Sedition, conspiracy, bribery, RICO, wiretapping, overthrowing government heads who wouldn’t go along with the scams, fraudulent foundations, gaming the markets and picking winners and losers with taxpayer money. Scandal isn’t even in the ballpark.

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 24, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Correction, that’s what Senator Obama said before he got elected president. He was not representing his true feelings or intentions.

      Like

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 24, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Now THIS Trump tweet is one that really could/should be shared with your Trump-Hating relatives and friends far and wide.

      Obama expressed his and POTUS’ position Very.Well. in that short segment. (!)

      Like

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:36 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:37 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:38 am

  21. feralcatsblog says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:40 am

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Amazing. Our VSGPOTUS redefines “nationalist” right out from under the FAKE NEWS media and shows just how FAKE they are. The FAKE NEWS tries to change the language, and President Trump not only changes it back – he changes it to where HE wants it to go.

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 24, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Acosta is the one with the DOG WHISTLE… signaling to the Dims that our POTUS is NAZI
      Acosta ought to be banned from the White House.
      He is NEVER polite… and the question he just posed to President Trump is unacceptable. TOTALLY…

      BAN ACOSTA

    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

      You came in for your last big go round
      Maybe you thought you were too hot to put down
      But a fake and her lust for money and power soon go separate ways
      As you can only find so many fools lyin in a daze

      Ha ha woman what you gonna do
      You destroyed what little virtue the Lord gave you
      Its so good if you don’t get any more gain
      So you better get yourself on board your funeral train

      E-evil woman, e-evil woman, e-evil woman, evil woman

  25. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:45 am

  26. joeknuckles says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I have to think our military strategists can come up with a plan to outflank a column of unarmed (maybe?) invaders.

    How about cutting off a couple thousand at a time, starting from the rear? Load them on busses and send them back for their own good.

    Another possibility could be seizing the busses while they are transporting the invaders and simply taking the bus loads back to Honduras.

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Kamala Harris draws a crowd of 70 people and they call her a “rock star”?

    Liked by 1 person

  29. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:54 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:55 am

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:58 am

  32. phoenixRising says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:59 am

    DJ posted this on yesterday’s THREAD

  33. FL_GUY says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:08 am

    My Views on the Propaganda of Election Prediction – Part 1 of 5

    At EVERY President Trump Rally, during the course of his presentation, President Trump calls out the FAKE NEWS. President Trump also tells us not to be swayed by FAKE NEWS and FAKE POLLS. Yet, I see too many angst comments about “possible” election results when the election hasn’t really happened yet. These “freaking out” comments are based on FAKE NEWS, FAKE POLLS, Early voting tally assumptions by the media-rats (all categories President Trump has warned us about) and yard signs. I’d like to point out a few things about these highly UNRELIABLE sources of prediction.

    Media-Rat Early Voting Tally Assumptions are a Bad Predictor

    When I registered to vote in the Southeast in 1970, there was NO Republican party. The state and local elections were almost always decided in the primaries and to participate in a closed primary state in the Southeast, you had to be a registered D-Rat. Otherwise, you had no choice about important state offices such as Gov. However, the Southeast has always been conservative; in the 46 years I was a registered D-Rat, in the eleven Presidential elections that I voted, I only voted for a D-Rat once. Yes, the media-rat propaganda got me back in ’92 and it was the worst vote I ever cast. That has NOT happened again.

    The R party started growing in the SE in the 1980s thanks to President Reagan(President Trump is once again growing the R party). However, even when Rs started appearing on the ballot in the late 80s, I just let the party affiliation slide as it never was important in the past(many other long registered voters did so was well) and other than President Reagan, most R Presidential candidates were MEH(I voted for them but wasn’t excited about any of them but the alternative was worse). I did try to change my party affiliation back in the early 2000s when I mailed in my drivers license renewal(the infamous motor voter), however, because I was changing to R, it was ignored. Then we had the crap candidates of McLame and Mitt which wasn’t a motivator to change. However, President to Be Trump came to Pensacola in Jan 2016 and after the rally, I went in person to the Supervisor of Elections office and changed my party affiliation to R so I could vote for candidate Trump in the FL closed primary. Second best vote I ever cast (First best vote was for Trump in Nov ’16).

    The point is, we have a secret ballot in this country, THANK GOD! In the general elections, it doesn’t matter about your registered voter affiliation, your vote is between you and the voting machine. So honestly, looking at party affiliation tallies, doesn’t really tell you anything. My 46 year D-Rat affiliation would be counted by the media-rats as voting D-Rat which would be wrong 92% of the time. CONTINUED PART 2

  34. Marygrace Powers says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Thread by @STUinSD: “Thread: An Old IC Guy Comments on Islamo-fascist Terrorists Already Here 1. The caravan/invasion sparked a couple of questions about how man […]”

    https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=XitiSy6ekP9Wd-v8051PhluhUGx8MTU0MDQ0MzQwOUAxNTQwMzU3MDA5&stzid=UgzyesSzGEAnnM2IqKJ4AaABAg&q=https%3A%2F%2Fthreadreaderapp.com%2Fthread%2F1054782512604471296.html%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2ADGpWY114es24qLaotxYsYs9MsB9N2RjXpq01Mhh6WcBsEh9Ngb-OPIg&event=comments

    Addendum. In case there is any doubt, jihadism isn’t going to stop any time soon.

    BE VIGILANT EVERYONE.

  35. FL_GUY says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:12 am

    My Views on the Propaganda of Election Prediction – Part 2 of 5

    When you add the reality of the “Walk Away” movement and the fact that in certain areas, you HAVE to be D-Rat registered if you are in a union or to work or do business in D-Rat controlled areas, party affiliation doesn’t mean much. This election, people are voting jobs, taxes and now, due to the manufactured crisis at the border, illegal aliens invading the USA. The ONLY party that has created jobs, lowered taxes and taken a stand AGAINST illegal immigration is the R party led by President Trump.

    The only people who could support D-Rats either have free gov welfare money, don’t pay taxes and don’t work or work in government jobs so voting for D-Rats is voting for raises. The REST of We the People who do work and have to pay for stuff, and pay for other people’s free stuff through taxes, are NOT going to vote for a party that will put us back in POVERTY by raising taxes and destroying jobs when we have just started to climb out of the black hole thanks to President Trump and by extension, the Republicans.

    The remaining D-Rat voters, and thank GOD there are less of them these days, are the “True Believers”. Much like a religious cult, they IGNORE everything that challenges their religion, e.g. Keith Ellison beating up women, Obama’s documented corruption, HilLIARy’s corruption etc. and blindly repeat the media-rat propaganda and blindly vote for every D-Rat on the ballot(I honestly believe they would vote for Fidel Castro if he had a D by his name). There are a couple of these people in my neighborhood in a VERY conservative area. As Mr. T use to say, “I Pity the Fools!”

    YARD SIGNS are a Bad Predictor

    When I was growing up, the wisdom was don’t discuss religion or politics and you will avoid a lot of conflict. I got a real world lesson when I was 17 at the barbershop. At the time, Ted Kennedy had just killed that girl and the news actually talked about it. As a point of conversation, you know back in those days, barbers tried to be chatty, I mentioned the news report. Well this guy literally blew up at me and jumped down my throat defending Teddy. Well, I was just mentioning the news, I wasn’t taking a stand but this guy was so worked up, he was literally RED in the face. Needless to say, he lost a customer forever. Wasn’t going to trust a nutjob like this with a straight razor.

    Anyway, I don’t put up yard signs or have stickers. It avoids a lot of problems. However, today, it also avoids vandalism and violence. CONTINUED PART 3

  36. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:15 am

  37. phoenixRising says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:18 am

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 24, 2018 at 1:22 am

      There is such a domain! url, whatever one calls it !

  38. FL_GUY says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:21 am

    My Views on the Propaganda of Election Prediction – Part 3 of 5

    Since the days of that POS BJ Clinton, the D-Rats have been operating more like the NAZIs. They take their tactics right out of the Brown shirt mobs. They started slow back in the 90s but have escalated from vandalism, disrupting R campaign events and theft of yard signs to physical violence against anyone who disagrees with them.

    So, even in this conservative area of NW FL, people don’t feel comfortable putting out signs for Rs. Thus, the majority of the signs are for D-Rats because they KNOW they are safe from R supporters. But Rs know that no matter how small, a band of D-Rat supporting thugs will vandalize their property. It’s sad that we have Brown Shirt Mobs and the fact they exist is why NO ONE with a brain should ever vote D-Rat.

    Thus, when only D-Rat signs go up, it gives a false picture of actual support. Around here, a very conservative area, R signs go up and are stolen. D-Rat signs go up and stay up. So for commenters who are wringing their hands about all the D-Rat signs or lack of R signs, it doesn’t predict anything due to the political violence against Rs.

    FAKE POLLS are Voter Suppression Constructs

    As I’ve written in detail before, it is impossible to get a valid sample to have a predictive poll. The media-rats know this but publicize them for two reasons: demoralize the R turnout and provide a rationalization for vote fraud numbers.

    Remember, they went all in with HilLIARy with the FAKE POLLS. HilLIARy had a 97% chance of being President. These “polls” were outright lies and yet, people are posting polls from these same sources again for the mid-terms concerning house races like they actually mean something. The big clown, Mr. “HilLIARy has a 97% chance of winning” Silver is now claiming the D-Rats have an 86% chance of taking the house. Seriously?

    President Trump has talked about these SUPPRESSION POLLS extensively at his rallies. What he doesn’t day publicly but knows based on his tweet about prosecuting vote fraud, is that these polls are used as a cover for vote fraud. I believe President Trump is going to stomp on vote fraud perps this election; there are going to be serious consequences for vote fraud in 2018. JMHO
    CONTINUED PART 4

