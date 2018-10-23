October 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #642

Posted on October 23, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

91 Responses to October 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #642

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

    – – – – > 14 < – – – – more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
    —————————-
    **Pray**
    — For Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for ‘America Only’ solution and protection of southern invasion into USA.
    — for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigning.
    — that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
    — for our Military–protection and readiness
    — Border Patrol Officers– protection and readiness

    * — 🇺🇸 –* Get out and vote and remind others to vote, too * – 🇺🇸 – *

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Build the wall.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      October 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

      I wish i had not read through some of those replies.

      Like

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 23, 2018 at 1:12 am

        I had to go look …and you’re right..it’s terrible. A Treeper warned us a year ago that the replies on President Trump’s tweets were despicable, so I took heart and avoided doing so. Today i peeked…no change. They all have ugly souls. They don’t know what it’s like to be truly happy and content
        Put those idiots in your rearview mirror. Poof, they’re gone into the dust..

        Thank God President Trump won!
        MAGA
        May the Lord Bless you.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  4. rumpole2 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

    If you see this, SUNDANCE (or Admin) A TOMMY ROBINSON thread would be nice 🙂

    Trial today likely 5:00 AM US Time

    There will be:
    Protest Outside Before trial (Live streams)
    Live Speeches on Stage
    Trial Updates (eg Ezra levant twitter)
    Reports from invited JOURNALISTS to counter UK Fake News.
    Videos after the event
    Maybe celebrations, maybe riots.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. feralcatsblog says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:27 am

    A pessimist, confronted with two bad choices, chooses both.
    — Jewish Proverb

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. nimrodman says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Gotta be some kind of legal avenues to shut down this kind of behavior, no?
    Wordpress misbehavior

    Is ‘statistics shadowbanning’ the latest Big Tech salvo against conservatives?
    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/10/is_statistics_shadowbanning_the_latest_bigtech_salvo_against_conservatives_.html

    According to Whatfinger and the blog Fellowship of the Minds (FOTM), WordPress is now hiding its referrals from the former – and from other entities – a strategy that could alienate sites from the aggregator by making them think it sends them no traffic.

    And what is the variation “statistics shadowbanning”? Put simply, let’s say a site is sending you 1,000 hits a day. Instead of recording and presenting this to you, your statistics service tells you you have far fewer visits from the site – or none at all.

    As for FOTM’s situation, its administrator provides more detail, writing:

    I went to FOTM’s stats page, only to discover that WordPress had changed the referrals of the day before, Oct. 11, to remove all referrals from Whatfinger! The problem is, a day before, I had seen thousands of referrals from Whatfinger, which now had vanished, retroactively expunged by WordPress.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Trump Jr Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. duchess01 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Pardon me if this has previously been posted…

    Trump postal treaty exit will ease strain on US shippers: Peter Navarro

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Citizen 817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Matrony says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:41 am

    NYT: Jeff Sessions Is Doing A Great Job Fighting DOJ’s Liberal Bureaucracy
    Intending to paint Jeff Sessions negatively, the Times accidentally paints a diligent and effective agency head who is achieving results over the objections of a large, entrenched, and politically extreme bureaucracy.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is causing low morale and infighting among “rank-and-file employees” by doing his job of implementing Trump administration policies at the Justice Department, the New York Times’ Katie Benner claims, based on anonymous hearsay, in a recent article…
    http://thefederalist.com/2018/10/22/nyt-jeff-sessions-is-doing-a-great-job-fighting-dojs-liberal-bureaucracy/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 23, 2018 at 1:01 am

      “….based on anonymous hearsay…”?????? Huh?
      So it must be your neighbor cat that whispered into your ear, Katie.
      Fake News.
      New York Times people have been on the merry-go-round too long.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. Matrony says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Justice Department Breaks Records for Violent, Firearms Crime Prosecutions
    “President Donald Trump is a law-and-order president—and this is a law-and-order administration,” Sessions said, noting that violent crime and murder, which increased in 2015 and 2016, both dropped in 2017. He said a further decrease can be expected in 2018.

    Overall, the Justice Department charged more than 81,800 defendants with federal felonies in 2018, up nearly 15 percent from 71,200 the year before.

    “There can be no doubt that good law-enforcement policies can make our communities safer,” Sessions said: https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-department-breaks-records-for-violent-firearms-crime-prosecutions_2694013.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:42 am

    “California Scheming”

    Pennsylvania’s Senate Race is heating up.

    The Democrat, Bob Casey, might be better off running in Pelosi’s California. San Francisco, to be more precise. He favors gun control, abortion, Obama Care, sanctuary cities, more taxes and the Deep State big government in general. Casey had a $52 million campaign war chest compared to just $6 million for Republican Lou Barletta. We have a similar situation here in Montana. John Tester, the incumbent Democrat, is a Schumer/Pelosi man with a campaign budget that dwarfed his opponent, the Republican Rosendale. Most of the money has already been spent. Now it’s up to the voters.

    Lou Barletta is a MAGA minded conservative who wants the Swamp drained. He’s against sanctuary cities and opposes Casey on nearly every issue. Trump needs his help to help restore the rule of law in Washington D.C.

    —Ben Garrison

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. TheLastDemocrat says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:44 am

    On facebook, a friend puts up the newest Beto for Texas Senate ad:

    A clip of him saying, in a rally,
    “if you’re a Republican, you’re in the right place! If you’re an independent, you’re in the right place! If you’re a Democrat, you’re in the right place!”

    So, the “Democrat” brand has become so toxic that Beto is walking away from it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Julia Adams says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:46 am

    President Trump has taught us “How to Annoy a Liberal” today: Work, Succeed and Be Happy in Life.

    Imagine the perfect political and intellectual tool. It would debilitate your adversaries by preoccupying them with their own vanities and squabbles, a bit like a drug so good that users only focus on the highs they get and stop everything else they are doing.

    Such a weapon exists: It is called political correctness:

    .https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-10-18/elizabeth-warren-dna-response-shows-failure-of-liberalism

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  39. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. need24give says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:00 am

    I pray daily for our great county. We need to come together and unite against the evils of this world. We are the beacon on the hill, shining the light of truth upon all nations. Let us be an example to others to create in their land the freedoms all men strive to obtain. And as we continue this monumental struggle, do not Tread on US!

    Like

    Reply
  42. citizen817 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Let’s investigate HC
    by nominating her to SC

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  43. JasonD says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:00 am

    A free kick against Zero presents itself …..

    Dim pollsters are as usual stacking the poll results, so simply report the poll numbers for each candidate BEFORE Zero “stumped up” and the actual election result.

    It is inevitable that in every case the pre-election / pre Zero poll is going to out perform the election result significantly. Show the dim Dims that Zero is a net liability …..

    Then indict him for Spygate 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  44. rumpole2 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Looking at some polls….
    Got me thinking back to how WRONG the polls were in 2016 (and 2014) and the fact that the pollsters reaction after failing (again) was much the same as Crooked Hillary… rather than admit their “mistakes” and learn, and do better next time, they (in effect) blamed the VOTERS for not voting the way the (elite) pollsters had predicted LOL

    I suspect the same is true now.. I see polls showing 13% DIM lead… which IMO is fantasy stuff? We’ll see!

    Like

    Reply
  45. Texian says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Unconfirmed reports on other websites.

    Deployment orders by the President for the 82nd Airborne Division to the border, and the 1st Armored Division have been given ready-standby orders to begin deploying armored vehicles to the border.

    Intelligence has gathered the initial group of enemy combatants has grown to at least 10K – and there is a group of 40K+ of Mexico enemy combatants that are staging in northern Mexico to flank and overwhelm the U.S. Border Patrol when the initial group arrives and makes their push..

    I knew this might turn out to be a major front in the Southern theater.. I suspect they are going to attempt a violent rush forward to break through and force a confrontation.. Looks like the globalist/UN/socialist/democrat/MSM international cartel may be going for all the marbles with this one – sacrificing some innocent lives for a chance photo op..

    This could also turn national.. The various democrat criminal mobs could have orders to terrorize the streets after their photo op is aired.. Never underestimate the fanaticism of commie democrats.. They are going down for the count..

    Border States Prepare.. Check your cans of whup ass and be on guard..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • JasonD says:
      October 23, 2018 at 1:21 am

      This is sadly my assessment as well. I predicted over 50 000 at the border.

      The Dims know they are losing, and are now acting out of pure spite …

      The orcs will be out in number all over the US. Crooked’s “vote for us or else …” was part of the rallying cry. They are just dying to go “full thug mode”, including many of the elected Dims ….

      They are about to do the rest of the west a favour and reveal their true selves – hopefully younger people in the “free” world will recoil.

      Brace yourselves.

      Like

      Reply
  46. SR says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:15 am

    This caravan needs to stop before US border and PTrump hands are tight before midterm.
    US govt has to crack deal with Mexico and UN otherwise no money. If they reach at border it will be Germany.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. rumpole2 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:17 am

    The enemy already have several divisions within US territory. They may well open secondary fronts from within US territory. Internment camps for likely enemy personnel might be an idea. To be safe ALL DEMOCRATS should be locked up (before the election)

    Like

    Reply
  48. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Like

    Reply
  49. TheLastDemocrat says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:20 am

    I don’t know if anyone has said this yet. But I think this mid-term turn-out is going to be record-breaking.

    My wife works near an early-voting location. It is off the hook. At CTH, and elsewhere, early voting is getting reported as very heavy.

    Our social media, and talk amongst neighbors, has a very clear Done-With-Democrats tone. Even people I would believe are Democrats, or at least not very political It is almost always disguised or guarded, but the sentiment is there.

    Plus, the mood is very much pro-America – a lot of Trump, but also a lot of America. “We” frown upon the frank weaponization of government, hiding info that Congress is requesting, and frank at the highest level political operative character assassination. Plus we are not “governed” by mobs.

    This is not who we are.

    I am thinking that this mid-term could rival a presidential election turn-out. Even 2016 turn-out. How? There was the Monster Vote, but still a fair portion of Republicans decided to not vote, since they could not stomach Trump.

    Since then, three things are different:
    they would not be voting for Trump, but for state races;
    Trump has had a great record of achievements;
    It may be much less “taboo” to vote for Trump, or Republican – such as for many African Americans.

    In, maybe, 2008, I was telling my wife that either party could win the presidency just by getting behind a person who would talk “real” to the public – to call a spade a spade. To declare that he or she would go to the mat – would bleed – for you and me, and not for the lobbyists. For Repubs, I gave an example speech. Also, for Dems. My wife tolerated my rant.

    If there were a Democratic Party anymore, I would be working for it. [there is not one.] More importantly, I am very American. I know America, and our politics.

    Then, Trump. Trump is American, and knows our politics. He is not a game-player – he is the real deal. He saw what I saw. I was on the bandwagon very early, and saw how he could win. He was carrying out what I saw could happen.

    Sure, I had doubts. How do you defeat Bushes? Once Trump got the nomination, I knew he would hurdle over Hiraly. I still cannot believe the Dems ran her. As time went by, I was telling my wife, “if they don’t do something, they will be locked in on Hiraly, and then they have no chance. I cannot believe they are not figuring out a way to get her out, and run Biden, or anyone else.” –To this day, I still cannot believe it. Once Hiraly was a lock, I knew Trump would win. Because America.

    Along the line, I commented here that, whatever the result, two-party politics as we knew it was history.

    Now, I have another bold inkling. I know mid-terms will be historical in some way. Specifically, I will predict that mid-term turnout will be the greatest of modern times / the TV times (ie Nixon/Kennedy).

    Further, it will be greater than some presidential election turn-outs. And, I have this feeling that is crazy but turn-out might be greater than Trump 2016.

    Well, at least on the (R) side. The Dems may have a historically low turn-out, lowering the overall turn-out.

    Sure – call me out after Nov 06 for my foolish prediction. But I just want to get it out there “on record” in case my spidey sense is right.

    And, this level of turn-out may be necessary. The Dems and the uniparty and globalists have a LOT on the line. They will leave no gravestone unturned in getting voter turn-out. In 2016, I believe the Monster Vote overpowered the Fraud Vote. This time, they are more prepared, and it will have to be yet another leap higher to overcome their elevated voter fraud. And, I think it is Biblical.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 23, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Larry Schweickart is saying the same thing. NOT crazy.

      Like

      Reply
  50. rjcylon says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:23 am

    I’ve been watching a lot of this guy’s videos lately. He is not a Trump supporter, and never will be, but he was once very respected by the left and is now being ostracized by them for refusing to endorse their violence and identity politics. Now they are accusing him of being a Trump supporter. He’s a liberal democrat with integrity and he’s furious there’s no where for him to go.

    The democrats need guys like this. When you lose the reasonable voters, you are toast.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s