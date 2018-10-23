October 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #642

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
– – – – > 14 < – – – – more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
**Pray**
— For Guardian Angels along our borders
— for ‘America Only’ solution and protection of southern invasion into USA.
— for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigning.
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
— for our Military–protection and readiness
— Border Patrol Officers– protection and readiness
* — 🇺🇸 –* Get out and vote and remind others to vote, too * – 🇺🇸 – *
Build the wall.
I wish i had not read through some of those replies.
I had to go look …and you’re right..it’s terrible. A Treeper warned us a year ago that the replies on President Trump’s tweets were despicable, so I took heart and avoided doing so. Today i peeked…no change. They all have ugly souls. They don’t know what it’s like to be truly happy and content
Put those idiots in your rearview mirror. Poof, they’re gone into the dust..
Thank God President Trump won!
MAGA
May the Lord Bless you.
If you see this, SUNDANCE (or Admin) A TOMMY ROBINSON thread would be nice 🙂
Trial today likely 5:00 AM US Time
There will be:
Protest Outside Before trial (Live streams)
Live Speeches on Stage
Trial Updates (eg Ezra levant twitter)
Reports from invited JOURNALISTS to counter UK Fake News.
Videos after the event
Maybe celebrations, maybe riots.
Added prayer: pray for Tommy Robinson.
Thanks
I have read some heartbreaking stuff having to explain to his son why he might be going back to jail
Warning of the strong possibility of his own pending assassination etc.
This whole matter is so despicable. It stinks to high heaven. Following his story this past year really had me scared. It could have been one of us here if Hillary had won.
I’ll pull up Ezra’s twitter..and thanks for reminding us.
A CAUTIONARY TALE for US citizens..
What happens with no 1st amendment.. no guns… the government gone rouge… Fake News gone full propaganda. Social justice warriors and NPC in control.
If that truly happens, and Tommy wakes up dead, our press core will be all over it – demanding answers.
Build the wall.
He mentioned at the rally that “we’ll build a kind of wall” to suffice until “The Wall” is built.
I interpret that to mean he’s going to have Border Patrol or National Guard or Army Corps or whoever erect some sort of barrier or fencing system and perhaps concertina wire.
We’ll see, but I took it as a sign of encouragement that he and his advisers have definite plans in this regard, which I hadn’t doubted anyway.
I’m guessing that the women and children are already being staged near one or more major ports of entry.
That’s my thinking, too…and plenty of Fake News there to take photo-ops.
“the use of Active Duty troops inside the U.S. is forbidden under the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878…
…unless there’s an emergency. The Insurrection Act allows for the President to use troops to put down insurrections or rebellions within the United States. ”
https://www.wearethemighty.com/presidents-emergency-powers?rebelltitem=5#rebelltitem5
Forget the Insurrection Act. The Constitution requires the President to protect the states from invasion.
. . . and I don’t want to hear from Laura Bush again on this topic or anything about children being separated from their parents . . . I pray that none of these people will even get close to our border . . . they are invaders! Furthermore, all of the population of this caravan should be deemed invalid as asylum seekers, since they waved the flags of their nations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree…why don’t we send Laura Bush to the border to hand out Teddy Bears, but she’ll have to do it without her security detail, then I dare her to complain after that. These Bushys lived a protected life. I’m sick of all of them phony shrubs..
Wall.
The money we save from these countries’ aid must go immediately straight into the WALL Fund…..it is related. It may be small amount, but it’ll add up. I;m still mad at Fake Congress for not honoring the American voters’ wishes..to build that WALL now.
Cut it all off. They didn’t really try to stop them. Unfair to Americans.
And suspend the brand spankin’ new hard-won USMCA until we get some cooperation from Mexico.
LikeLiked by 10 people
you are wonderful, Mr. President . . . there are tons of people out here who are praying for your success, constantly!
Done Sir!
Amazing Americans who love and respect our President Trump.
God Bless America!
Land that I love…
Made me smile – BIGLY!
A pessimist, confronted with two bad choices, chooses both.
— Jewish Proverb
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1054554601192488960
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1054554601192488960
Gotta be some kind of legal avenues to shut down this kind of behavior, no?
Wordpress misbehavior
Is ‘statistics shadowbanning’ the latest Big Tech salvo against conservatives?
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/10/is_statistics_shadowbanning_the_latest_bigtech_salvo_against_conservatives_.html
According to Whatfinger and the blog Fellowship of the Minds (FOTM), WordPress is now hiding its referrals from the former – and from other entities – a strategy that could alienate sites from the aggregator by making them think it sends them no traffic.
And what is the variation “statistics shadowbanning”? Put simply, let’s say a site is sending you 1,000 hits a day. Instead of recording and presenting this to you, your statistics service tells you you have far fewer visits from the site – or none at all.
As for FOTM’s situation, its administrator provides more detail, writing:
I went to FOTM’s stats page, only to discover that WordPress had changed the referrals of the day before, Oct. 11, to remove all referrals from Whatfinger! The problem is, a day before, I had seen thousands of referrals from Whatfinger, which now had vanished, retroactively expunged by WordPress.
Trump Jr Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying for Lou Barletta and his family.
It’s worse than we thought:
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/texas-border-patrol-begs-for-help-besieged-by-migrant-caravan-advance-mob-troops-deployed-at-border
Pardon me if this has previously been posted…
Trump postal treaty exit will ease strain on US shippers: Peter Navarro
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump moves to quit 144-year-old postal treaty
18 October 2018
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-45894346
Good simple explanation here, too.
Thank you duchess….I had missed that one, it was a good one…but I did have a hard time listening when that big-eyed, elephant-eared mouthy guy came on….Goodness….
Hahahaha, Grandma – I had a hard time as well – where is my duct tape?
NYT: Jeff Sessions Is Doing A Great Job Fighting DOJ’s Liberal Bureaucracy
Intending to paint Jeff Sessions negatively, the Times accidentally paints a diligent and effective agency head who is achieving results over the objections of a large, entrenched, and politically extreme bureaucracy.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is causing low morale and infighting among “rank-and-file employees” by doing his job of implementing Trump administration policies at the Justice Department, the New York Times’ Katie Benner claims, based on anonymous hearsay, in a recent article…
http://thefederalist.com/2018/10/22/nyt-jeff-sessions-is-doing-a-great-job-fighting-dojs-liberal-bureaucracy/
“….based on anonymous hearsay…”?????? Huh?
So it must be your neighbor cat that whispered into your ear, Katie.
Fake News.
New York Times people have been on the merry-go-round too long.
Justice Department Breaks Records for Violent, Firearms Crime Prosecutions
“President Donald Trump is a law-and-order president—and this is a law-and-order administration,” Sessions said, noting that violent crime and murder, which increased in 2015 and 2016, both dropped in 2017. He said a further decrease can be expected in 2018.
Overall, the Justice Department charged more than 81,800 defendants with federal felonies in 2018, up nearly 15 percent from 71,200 the year before.
“There can be no doubt that good law-enforcement policies can make our communities safer,” Sessions said: https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-department-breaks-records-for-violent-firearms-crime-prosecutions_2694013.html
“California Scheming”
Pennsylvania’s Senate Race is heating up.
The Democrat, Bob Casey, might be better off running in Pelosi’s California. San Francisco, to be more precise. He favors gun control, abortion, Obama Care, sanctuary cities, more taxes and the Deep State big government in general. Casey had a $52 million campaign war chest compared to just $6 million for Republican Lou Barletta. We have a similar situation here in Montana. John Tester, the incumbent Democrat, is a Schumer/Pelosi man with a campaign budget that dwarfed his opponent, the Republican Rosendale. Most of the money has already been spent. Now it’s up to the voters.
Lou Barletta is a MAGA minded conservative who wants the Swamp drained. He’s against sanctuary cities and opposes Casey on nearly every issue. Trump needs his help to help restore the rule of law in Washington D.C.
—Ben Garrison
I have a new name for Nancy…Poison Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A clip of him saying, in a rally,
“if you’re a Republican, you’re in the right place! If you’re an independent, you’re in the right place! If you’re a Democrat, you’re in the right place!”
So, the “Democrat” brand has become so toxic that Beto is walking away from it?
President Trump has taught us “How to Annoy a Liberal” today: Work, Succeed and Be Happy in Life.
Imagine the perfect political and intellectual tool. It would debilitate your adversaries by preoccupying them with their own vanities and squabbles, a bit like a drug so good that users only focus on the highs they get and stop everything else they are doing.
Such a weapon exists: It is called political correctness:
.https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-10-18/elizabeth-warren-dna-response-shows-failure-of-liberalism
“Living well is the best revenge”.
…..George Herbert, 1633 A.D.
Sorry, honey, you’re done. Stick a fork in yourself.
It’s called troop transport.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now at 14,000.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/oct/22/caravan-grows-14000-people-report/
and they are being used as “human shields” by the actual directors of the invasion, IMHO
I pray daily for our great county. We need to come together and unite against the evils of this world. We are the beacon on the hill, shining the light of truth upon all nations. Let us be an example to others to create in their land the freedoms all men strive to obtain. And as we continue this monumental struggle, do not Tread on US!
Let’s investigate HC
by nominating her to SC
A free kick against Zero presents itself …..
Dim pollsters are as usual stacking the poll results, so simply report the poll numbers for each candidate BEFORE Zero “stumped up” and the actual election result.
It is inevitable that in every case the pre-election / pre Zero poll is going to out perform the election result significantly. Show the dim Dims that Zero is a net liability …..
Then indict him for Spygate 🙂
Looking at some polls….
Got me thinking back to how WRONG the polls were in 2016 (and 2014) and the fact that the pollsters reaction after failing (again) was much the same as Crooked Hillary… rather than admit their “mistakes” and learn, and do better next time, they (in effect) blamed the VOTERS for not voting the way the (elite) pollsters had predicted LOL
I suspect the same is true now.. I see polls showing 13% DIM lead… which IMO is fantasy stuff? We’ll see!
Unconfirmed reports on other websites.
Deployment orders by the President for the 82nd Airborne Division to the border, and the 1st Armored Division have been given ready-standby orders to begin deploying armored vehicles to the border.
Intelligence has gathered the initial group of enemy combatants has grown to at least 10K – and there is a group of 40K+ of Mexico enemy combatants that are staging in northern Mexico to flank and overwhelm the U.S. Border Patrol when the initial group arrives and makes their push..
I knew this might turn out to be a major front in the Southern theater.. I suspect they are going to attempt a violent rush forward to break through and force a confrontation.. Looks like the globalist/UN/socialist/democrat/MSM international cartel may be going for all the marbles with this one – sacrificing some innocent lives for a chance photo op..
This could also turn national.. The various democrat criminal mobs could have orders to terrorize the streets after their photo op is aired.. Never underestimate the fanaticism of commie democrats.. They are going down for the count..
Border States Prepare.. Check your cans of whup ass and be on guard..
This is sadly my assessment as well. I predicted over 50 000 at the border.
The Dims know they are losing, and are now acting out of pure spite …
The orcs will be out in number all over the US. Crooked’s “vote for us or else …” was part of the rallying cry. They are just dying to go “full thug mode”, including many of the elected Dims ….
They are about to do the rest of the west a favour and reveal their true selves – hopefully younger people in the “free” world will recoil.
Brace yourselves.
This caravan needs to stop before US border and PTrump hands are tight before midterm.
US govt has to crack deal with Mexico and UN otherwise no money. If they reach at border it will be Germany.
The enemy already have several divisions within US territory. They may well open secondary fronts from within US territory. Internment camps for likely enemy personnel might be an idea. To be safe ALL DEMOCRATS should be locked up (before the election)
I don’t know if anyone has said this yet. But I think this mid-term turn-out is going to be record-breaking.
My wife works near an early-voting location. It is off the hook. At CTH, and elsewhere, early voting is getting reported as very heavy.
Our social media, and talk amongst neighbors, has a very clear Done-With-Democrats tone. Even people I would believe are Democrats, or at least not very political It is almost always disguised or guarded, but the sentiment is there.
Plus, the mood is very much pro-America – a lot of Trump, but also a lot of America. “We” frown upon the frank weaponization of government, hiding info that Congress is requesting, and frank at the highest level political operative character assassination. Plus we are not “governed” by mobs.
This is not who we are.
I am thinking that this mid-term could rival a presidential election turn-out. Even 2016 turn-out. How? There was the Monster Vote, but still a fair portion of Republicans decided to not vote, since they could not stomach Trump.
Since then, three things are different:
they would not be voting for Trump, but for state races;
Trump has had a great record of achievements;
It may be much less “taboo” to vote for Trump, or Republican – such as for many African Americans.
In, maybe, 2008, I was telling my wife that either party could win the presidency just by getting behind a person who would talk “real” to the public – to call a spade a spade. To declare that he or she would go to the mat – would bleed – for you and me, and not for the lobbyists. For Repubs, I gave an example speech. Also, for Dems. My wife tolerated my rant.
If there were a Democratic Party anymore, I would be working for it. [there is not one.] More importantly, I am very American. I know America, and our politics.
Then, Trump. Trump is American, and knows our politics. He is not a game-player – he is the real deal. He saw what I saw. I was on the bandwagon very early, and saw how he could win. He was carrying out what I saw could happen.
Sure, I had doubts. How do you defeat Bushes? Once Trump got the nomination, I knew he would hurdle over Hiraly. I still cannot believe the Dems ran her. As time went by, I was telling my wife, “if they don’t do something, they will be locked in on Hiraly, and then they have no chance. I cannot believe they are not figuring out a way to get her out, and run Biden, or anyone else.” –To this day, I still cannot believe it. Once Hiraly was a lock, I knew Trump would win. Because America.
Along the line, I commented here that, whatever the result, two-party politics as we knew it was history.
Now, I have another bold inkling. I know mid-terms will be historical in some way. Specifically, I will predict that mid-term turnout will be the greatest of modern times / the TV times (ie Nixon/Kennedy).
Further, it will be greater than some presidential election turn-outs. And, I have this feeling that is crazy but turn-out might be greater than Trump 2016.
Well, at least on the (R) side. The Dems may have a historically low turn-out, lowering the overall turn-out.
Sure – call me out after Nov 06 for my foolish prediction. But I just want to get it out there “on record” in case my spidey sense is right.
And, this level of turn-out may be necessary. The Dems and the uniparty and globalists have a LOT on the line. They will leave no gravestone unturned in getting voter turn-out. In 2016, I believe the Monster Vote overpowered the Fraud Vote. This time, they are more prepared, and it will have to be yet another leap higher to overcome their elevated voter fraud. And, I think it is Biblical.
Larry Schweickart is saying the same thing. NOT crazy.
I’ve been watching a lot of this guy’s videos lately. He is not a Trump supporter, and never will be, but he was once very respected by the left and is now being ostracized by them for refusing to endorse their violence and identity politics. Now they are accusing him of being a Trump supporter. He’s a liberal democrat with integrity and he’s furious there’s no where for him to go.
The democrats need guys like this. When you lose the reasonable voters, you are toast.
