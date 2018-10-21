Alleged Victim Details Accusations of Sexual Assault by U.S. Senator Corey Booker…

In a rather remarkable and detailed anonymous posting on social media a man details his encounter with New Jersey Senator Corey Booker, and how Booker sexually assaulted him in a restroom. According to the victim he reached out to #MeToo champion Ronan Farrow who has done little -so far- to support him. Stunning story – Read Here –
People are ravaging Booker on his twitter account. hahahaha Propaganda media isn’t touching the story but thanks to twitter it will be known by many. 🙂 Thanks twitter!
Sparticus Phallicus…….we hardly knew you.
Lol😂
A somewhat contrarian opinion here. I said somewhat.
If I were Mr. Farrow, I would be quite suspicious of this story. I don’t blame him for being cautious.
The writer gives us the date he reached out to Farrow, but I’m more interested in the date he reached out to the Republican lawyer. Was it after Mr. Booker’s recent public embarrassing spectacle?
Or was it after we heard of Blasey Ford?
Having said that, the writer provides much more detail that the “sounds credible” Ford, and claims to be able to provide proof that he and Booker actually have met.
By the standards set forth by a US Senator (Feinstein), this men is telling the 100% God’s honest truth, whether he is or not.
HE MUST BE BELIEVED! Booker is guilty, guilty, guilty!
Yeah, I hate to do it (no I don’t) but I agree with the other posters here who are calling for Booker’s conviction (I almost said head).
Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.
He says in his letter he contacted the attorney (DHillon) in the “latter half of last month” after witnessing Booker’s histrionics at the Kavanaugh hearing, and being “triggered” by his performance.
I could give a rip who Cory Booker follows into some bathroom stall.
Then why are you commenting about it?
As long as he stays out of the Oval office and maybe get him out of the Senate. Other than that I agree.
He was accused of assault, not of trespassing
Just remember, Booker T. Spartacus: running for President isn’t a criminal trial; it’s a job interview.
Guilty until proven innocent. Isn’t that the way the Dems like it? Let us see if they play by their own rules! I’m sure Kamala is breathing a sigh of relief…
I thought we were all supposed to believe ‘survivors’ ???
Bathroom Booker aka Bathroom Spartacus Booker
Not to be confused with;
Bathhouse Barry
Two peas in a pod! Both equally worthless.
Stereotypical Angry Black Man who projects his Sexuality confusion onto others especially women. He is a Black man doing the dirty on the down low and he can’t handle it. SAD! he’s also an NPC ~~> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oruBxje1MG4&feature=em-uploademail
Does Hillary have some little elves quietly whispering in people’s ears?
“Go ahead! Release the DNA report. It will help you.”
“Tell the world your story about Booker.”
What’s next? What little voice will Kamala hear and obey? What will she be outed on? Lots of scandal in her background to choose from. Which one will mainstream her out of the running, and who will release it?
Upon conviction I really doubt Cory will appeal it to the Supreme Court. Character assassinations have consequences.
“Senator Booker – do you confirm or deny that you’ve stopped molesting young boys?”
“Senator Booker?”
Parts of his statement that stands out: he openly “concedes” that he has not brought forth “dispositive” evidence, and therefore doesn’t “begrudge” anyone who doesn’t believe him (noting that “belief” is a matter of faith and not facts); at the same time he points out his recollection includes more “probative evidence” than Ford’s, and he explains the reasons that he is withholding even more specifics. In other words, he displays the reasoning and perspective of an ADULT in assessing his own situation and what is reasonable to expect. In short, he respects due process and doesn’t expect all reason and rules to be suspended in deference to “his truth.”
Compare with Ford, who expected the nation to scuttle a presidential nomination and ruin a man’s good name on the weight of a story she can’t even keep straight or remember herself. She accepted the title of courageous feminist icon while behaving with about as much self-awareness, entitlement and self-regard as an over-indulged preteen.
I recommend reading the whole letter, if even just to register the contrast with Ford. This gentleman’s story MUST be buried. It not only targets a democrat darling; it openly and eloquently calls out democrat hypocrist on metoo. On the heels of their disgraceful behavior on Kavanaugh, the dems have no credible, respectable response to this person’s story, or to the compelling critique he brings with it.
Oh dear…
This is awkward.
