October 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #638

Posted on October 19, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

123 Responses to October 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #638

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

    *>*> 18 <*<* more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do every day.
    —————————
    ****Praise and continue to Pray
    —- for Sunlight on Oppositions' lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud
    —- for communities slowly recovering from Hurricane Michael.
    —————————-
    **Pray**
    — for President Trump safe trip from Montana to Arizona Rally
    — for 'America First' wisdom for President Trump/MAGA team dealing with invasion into USA.
    — for Mexico's successful blocking 100% of invaders at their southern border.
    — for protection for MAGA and Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigns.
    — that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
    — for hedge of protection for Justice Kavanaugh-witches plans to cast spells on him on Oct 20, 2018. (more info in next posting below)

    *****Thank you, Sundance, for all the work you do in the Treehouse *****

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

      Sick and demonic, please pray—–

      “A large group of witches is meeting in Brooklyn this month to place a curse on Judge Brett Kavanaugh ……”

      “We will be embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised,” states a website advertising the October 20 event, “as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.”

      Approximately 1,000 people have said they will attend the sold-out event, which will also be live-streamed on social media. A quarter of the proceeds will be donated to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, organizers stated.

      https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/13/dozens-witches-gather-place-public-hex-brett-kavanaugh/

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Rudy says:
        October 19, 2018 at 12:36 am

        It’s just ignorant and downright stupid.
        Too bad for them it doesn’t work. Actually, the worst is the desire to hurt innocent people with whatever means. They have no conception of justice.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • piper567 says:
          October 19, 2018 at 12:57 am

          Rudy, it may be ignorance in some cases, but there is a very real evil component in these events which are now broadcast everywhere as if they are some sort of normal occurrence.
          Many leaders of these events are absolutely serious.
          Which is why Grandma Covfefe sends her prayer out, ^^^, as she does.
          God is in Sovereign, not these charlatans.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Jimmy Jack says:
            October 19, 2018 at 1:21 am

            Amen.

            Like

            Reply
          • Johnny Bravo says:
            October 19, 2018 at 1:31 am

            If it helps your current thinking, the Lord hold absolite power. Whatever “powers” these people suggest they have can never overcome that.

            He is the Creator of all things (Aplphan and Omega – The beginning and the end), therefore He has power over all of us and any control “they” profess to have, is only that which we allow them to have. 😇😃

            Like

            Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      October 19, 2018 at 1:10 am

      Cit: I’m on the President’s side ! Humvees with Ma Deuce every 500 meters ( terrain permitting ) will work – provided they’re first used to draw a ‘deadline’ and then used as neccessary to enforce it ! Same goes for the cartels . Kill, not capture, narco subs, hold every container from that part of the world for manual examination, armstrong Mexico to accept secure/covert military overflights to interdict cartel assets .

      Like

      Reply
  3. Everywhereguy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    HOLD
    THE
    HOUSE

    That is all.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      October 19, 2018 at 1:29 am

      We should all pray for Mike Pompeo. I suspect he is working not only to avoid armed conflict in the Middle East but also to stop the black market weapons trade between the deep state and the Saudis (via Jamal Khashoggi). I think Pompeo has been searching out the missing State Department billions and has located a lot of it in black market weapons deals which he’ll try to bring above ground.

      Just what I think. God bless Mike Pompeo and keep him safe.

      Like

      Reply
    • millwright says:
      October 19, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Too many ( in and out of media and the public et al ) think because Saudia Arabia is a kingdom the Crown Prince’s word is final. Far from it ! I lived in the KSA for a time when Fahd was King and there was unrest and opportunism at many levels in his reign. The kingdom’s ‘ royal family ‘ is large ( and probably still is ) corrupt . With Sunnis, Shiities and various smaller sects – plus outside Islamic nations like Iran – all weaving tapestries of mayhem anything is possible, even probable .

      Like

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      October 19, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Very strange how this story occurred four weeks before the Mid-Terms.
      All media attention is now diverted.
      THAT SAID: I was looking at the photo of the Khashoggi guy entering the Saudi embassy. How can anyone say it’s him? We don’t see his face. Only a side and back photo. It could be any guy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Jimmy Jack says:
        October 19, 2018 at 1:33 am

        I doubt it’s him. The fact the entire MSM immediately started pitching this story was a rip off.

        Khashoggi was photographed holding Stinger missles in 1988 w Osama Bin Laden. He’s a Saudi intel guy and black market weapons dealer just like his uncle Adnan. It’s a family affair.

        Jamal Khashoggi is Muslim Brotherhood. Wonder what his ties to Huma Abedin are.

        Jamal Khashoggi = Osama Bin Laden. Same goal, same handlers, different methods.

        Like

        Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    I absolutely LOVE the State of Texas! Governor Abbott and AG Paxton are incredible Patriots.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • feralcatsblog says:
        October 19, 2018 at 12:29 am

        The only man I ever knew who could counteract this passion on the part of Democrats for voting, was Robert Roach, carpenter of the steamer Aleck Scott, “plying to and from St. Louis to New Orleans and back,” as her advertisement sometimes read. The Democrats generally came up as deck passengers from New Orleans, and the yellow fever used to get them right and left – eight or nine a day for the first six or eight hundred miles; consequently Roach would have a lot on hand to “plant” every time the boat landed to wood – “plant” was Roach’s word. One day as Roach was superintending a burial the Captain came up and said:

        “God bless my soul, Roach, what do you mean by shoving a corpse into a hole in the hill-side in this barbarous way, face down and its feet sticking out?”

        “I always plant them Democrats in that manner, sir, because, damn their souls, if you plant ’em any other way they’ll dig out and vote the first time there’s an election – but look at that fellow, now – you put ’em in head first and face down and the more they dig the deeper they’ll go into the hill.”

        In my opinion, if we do not get Roach to superintend our cemeteries, enough Democrats will dig out at the next election to carry their entire ticket.

        – Mark Twain; Early Tales & Sketches, Vol. 2 1864-1865, (Univ. of California Press, 1981), pp. 313-14.]

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • nwtex says:
        October 19, 2018 at 12:40 am

        Scissors to aisle 8 S.T.A.T. And while you’re at it…….shampoo!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Jimmy Jack says:
        October 19, 2018 at 1:34 am

        God bless Texas. Lock her up.

        Like

        Reply
  10. Citizen 817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      October 19, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Even the Army won’t be able to stop them unless they have a significant physical barrier where the inside/outside can’t see the other side. That’s pretty much my assessment.

      You’ll have moms and kids, crying and hungry and thirsty. That will be too much for the Army. Playing on emotions.

      This is one hell of a major SETUP a few weeks before the Mid-Terms.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Citizen 817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. OpenMind says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    here in Port St Joe, we’re might thankful for all the water and mre’s. hydrated and full is better camping than the alternative. please hope, pray, karmatic plead., etc., for continuing dry weather as we crawl bacck from oblivion. might 9 in a tent. I buy every insurance(private, note subsidized), including flood, wind, and homeowners, but because HURRICANE MICHAEL blew waiste deep water into our hoyse, and because relocation or loss of use coverage is tied to hurricane winds ( I did my own roof – pretty good for a recovering attorney, eh?), the flood pushed by 188 mph wind gusts (per local marina), and we have zero wind damage, I’m unable to receive any payment for loss of use/relocation from my insurer, Florida Peninsula Insurance. Sooo, a category 5 storm nets no hurricane coverage. I’M LIVING IN A RENT IN MY FRONY YARD, WITH ROTTEN FISH, WITH MY WIFE AND 6 YEAR OLD. WE PAY 5K PER YEAR FOR INSURANCES, AND THEY PISS ON US.
    I apologize cth. please help us apply
    pressure to tighten up insurance laws.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Citizen 817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Citizen 817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. phoenixRising says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Democrat candidate for governor of Ohio RICHARD CORDRAY aka BROKEAHONTAS the BIG SPENDER of CFPB is outed now as a GUN GRABBER of Operation Chokepoint, the politicized DEATH PANEL of small business!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Citizen 817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Citizen 817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. rumpole2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:37 am

    TOMMY ROBINSON #IAMSOLDIERX UPDATE (18/10/18)
    #TommyIsFree TOMMY ROBINSON NEWS
    Published on Oct 18, 2018

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. phoenixRising says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. rumpole2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Apparently….

    The chattering classes are demanding that US SEVERELY punishes the Saudis…

    Send Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi to Saudi Arabia on a fact finding mission!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Joemama says:
      October 19, 2018 at 12:49 am

      And the Saudi embassy in Turkey. Make sure they hunt down where they got quickly the bone saw in Turkey as well. Maybe down the street from the embassy in the convenient “Medical Doctors Stop & Shop”? I hear they have franchises all over Turkey.

      Maybe we can get a few franchises in the states someday. You know Linda Sarsour and her buddies are going to need quick access to bone saws as her caliphate proceeds into the more overt stages.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      October 19, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Wow, that IS “SEVERE”, much worse than beheading someone, or even sanctions.
      Waters OR Pelosi, but not both, thats just cruel!
      NOT /s,…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jase says:
      October 19, 2018 at 1:16 am

      Saudis: Here is the report on our investigation Ms Pelosi.
      NP: What does it say?
      Saudis: As you are a guest in our country we would like to honour you by following your custom in such matters. You must sign here that you accept the report to find out what is in it.
      Maxine: Peach fordefah!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Eric Trump interview Fox and Friends (9:09)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. phoenixRising says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:42 am

    WOW! She’s rockin’ that dress…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. fleporeblog says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:43 am

    This is AMERICA at its finest! Have plenty of tissues 😉

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. nwtex says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Fox News
    Published on Oct 18, 2018

    Like

    Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. nwtex says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Like

    Reply
  35. Kaco says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:52 am

    “At the established shelters, U.N. officials will vet the refugees to decide which ones have legitimate claims for refugee status, the official told Fox News.

    If a person or persons is determined to have a legitimate claim, they will undergo a U.N. process of being placed in a host country, which could ultimately be the U.S. or any other country that has an agreement with the UNHCR, the official said.”

    SAY WHAT??! The U.N. decides who is allowed to come?? Oh, yeah, that’s going to work. I totally trust the U.N. to decide our asylum refugee policies.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      October 19, 2018 at 1:04 am

      According to international agreements, AND THE U.N., refugee status is for people escaping ; natural disasters, war, famine, but NOT for ‘escaping’ economic hardship, domestic abuse or gang violence….

      Like

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      October 19, 2018 at 1:09 am

      “or any other country that has an agreement with the UNHCR”

      Which is worth the price of admission. So much popcorn, so little time.

      Like

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 19, 2018 at 1:12 am

      UN???? Absolutely NOT. Time to get out of the UN….and UN out of USA.
      UN do NOT dictate to our way of life. Mind your own business, UN.
      No more immigrants, legal or illegal, until that WALL is 100% up.

      Like

      Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        October 19, 2018 at 1:24 am

        Twelve hours ago this was a U.S. problem. Now U.S. and Mexico have made it a U.N. problem. U.N. is on the hook. They will have to deny status for some percentage, hopefully the vast majority. Whatever is left the U.N. then has to plead other countries to take their share. If the U.N. doesn’t follow through then their hipocrisy is exposed. If the other countries don’t follow throught then their hipocrisy is exposed. Then when Guillermo finds out he’s being shipped off to Sweden he’ll probably say “no, gracias.” Plus… PLLLUUSSSS… The Left, Dems, and their MSM enablers can’t play the racist card — sorry, it’s in the hands of your beloved United Nations. Priceless! So U.S. ends up with a few hundred instead of few thousand.

        Like

        Reply
        • Kaco says:
          October 19, 2018 at 1:31 am

          If only, I don’t think a single one of them should be coming since it is completely orchestrated! And what, the U.N. takes them at their word? Or are they going to back up the caravan’s statements with some investigation into their “claims”? I thought not.

          Like

          Reply
        • Red Tsunami! says:
          October 19, 2018 at 1:33 am

          Sounds like another PDJT winning strategy. I would still keep the military at the boarder. Maybe make an agreement for boarder patrol to stop the invaders a few yards inside Mexico.

          Like

          Reply
  36. Sunshine says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:55 am

    One wonders why Obama is occasionally giving tiny rallies and now has stopped.
    The Global Agenda of which he’s a key player for open borders as of the end of 2016.
    That’s what is happening with Central America.
    We all know other forces are at work to disrupt the Mid-Terms against Trump VIA media narrative.

    http://freewestmedia.com/2018/10/12/un-will-soon-try-to-enforce-open-borders-as-a-human-right/

    Like

    Reply
  37. Anonymous says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:58 am

    For the sake of our nation and sanity, give Democrats nothing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. rumpole2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:01 am

    I HOPE that Republicans retain the house for serious reasons about how the country is governed for the next 2 (6) years.

    But also…. as a bonus…. the Liberal meltdown on election night will be comedy GOLD!

    But that’s not all………
    The Dims are so stupid that with another FAIL they will triple down on the lurch left and destroy themselves completely.

    VOTE REPUBLICAN

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. phoenixRising says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Jimmy Jack says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:19 am

    As I’ve said and will keep saying, Nikki Haley is a deep state globalist and ultimately never Trump. There’s zero chance she doesn’t know about uranium being run through SC and out of Charleston. She’s dirty and uses support of Israel as a smokescreen to deceive in particular evangelical Christians.

    She was rolled out tonight as the key note speaker at the Al Smith dinner where she went after DeBlasio’s sanctuary city promotion. They’re grooming her to rungor POTUS. Headlining this after Trump killed it in 2016 is a clear signal.

    And read this article where she brags on a closed meeting that she speaks to globalist deep state war hawk Kissinger every two weeks and that she tried to stop Trump from calling KJU Rocket Man. She doesn’t get Trump and is doing all she can to show she doesn’t support him while not saying anything to force a confrontation with him. Max helped her out by “leaking”.

    https://pagesix.com/2018/10/17/nikki-haley-dishes-on-her-time-in-trump-administration-in-private-talk-with-conservatives/?_ga=2.249273348.2031147162.1539673057-1988620494.1535531560

    Like

    Reply
  42. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Posted these a little earlier on day 637.

    Red Tsunami! on October 18, 2018 at 11:54 pm
    Puerto Rico gov’t offices raided by FBI. Investigated for corruption.

    https://www.foxnews.com/world/fbi-agents-raid-san-juan-government-offices-as-part-of-investigation-into-fraud-corruption

    Red Tsunami! on October 18, 2018 at 11:57 pm
    PDJT tweeted about Puerto Rico corruption a month or so ago. Then the fight over # of deaths due to hurricane.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1040760021443850241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1040760021443850241&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2018%2F10%2Ffbi-raids-san-juan-government-offices-as-part-of-widespread-investigation-into-fraud%2F

    Like

    Reply
  43. SR says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Where are Rudy, Jay and other folks on PTrump team? It seems Mueller investigation is completed and just waiting for midterm date. If there was something wrong it’s already leaked. Democrats are not talking Russia in midterm. I can’t wait for hammer on bad actors after midterm.

    Like

    Reply
  44. rumpole2 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:27 am

    It could have been worse…

    The Saudis could have asked their ally USA to do a drone strike on one of their state enemies

    As it is US NOT INVOLVED.

    Like

    Reply
  45. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Khashoggi’s Muslim Brotherhood Association Scrubbed From Wikipedia

    Wikipedia entry from 10/14/2018:

    “Khashoggi and his fellow travellers believe in imposing Islamic rule by engaging in the democratic process.”[22] Khashoggi became de facto leader of the Saudi branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.[22]”

    It was gone one day later. Preserved for eternity, however, thanks to the Wayback Machine.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s