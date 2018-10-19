October 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #638

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
*>*> 18 <*<* more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do every day.
—————————
****Praise and continue to Pray
—- for Sunlight on Oppositions' lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud
—- for communities slowly recovering from Hurricane Michael.
—————————-
**Pray**
— for President Trump safe trip from Montana to Arizona Rally
— for 'America First' wisdom for President Trump/MAGA team dealing with invasion into USA.
— for Mexico's successful blocking 100% of invaders at their southern border.
— for protection for MAGA and Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigns.
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
— for hedge of protection for Justice Kavanaugh-witches plans to cast spells on him on Oct 20, 2018. (more info in next posting below)
*****Thank you, Sundance, for all the work you do in the Treehouse *****
Sick and demonic, please pray—–
“A large group of witches is meeting in Brooklyn this month to place a curse on Judge Brett Kavanaugh ……”
“We will be embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised,” states a website advertising the October 20 event, “as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.”
Approximately 1,000 people have said they will attend the sold-out event, which will also be live-streamed on social media. A quarter of the proceeds will be donated to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, organizers stated.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/13/dozens-witches-gather-place-public-hex-brett-kavanaugh/
It’s just ignorant and downright stupid.
Too bad for them it doesn’t work. Actually, the worst is the desire to hurt innocent people with whatever means. They have no conception of justice.
Rudy, it may be ignorance in some cases, but there is a very real evil component in these events which are now broadcast everywhere as if they are some sort of normal occurrence.
Many leaders of these events are absolutely serious.
Which is why Grandma Covfefe sends her prayer out, ^^^, as she does.
God is in Sovereign, not these charlatans.
Amen.
If it helps your current thinking, the Lord hold absolite power. Whatever “powers” these people suggest they have can never overcome that.
He is the Creator of all things (Aplphan and Omega – The beginning and the end), therefore He has power over all of us and any control “they” profess to have, is only that which we allow them to have. 😇😃
Cit: I’m on the President’s side ! Humvees with Ma Deuce every 500 meters ( terrain permitting ) will work – provided they’re first used to draw a ‘deadline’ and then used as neccessary to enforce it ! Same goes for the cartels . Kill, not capture, narco subs, hold every container from that part of the world for manual examination, armstrong Mexico to accept secure/covert military overflights to interdict cartel assets .
HOLD
THE
HOUSE
That is all.
I no longer have any doubt that we are going to hold the House and end up with 56 to 60 Republican Senators! All the data coming out is absolutely devastating for the Democrats. Stop listening to polls. They are meaningless at this point when we have real data we can look at.
Look at North Carolina:
Florida and Arizona are devastating for Democrats as well:
Look at 2016 versus 2018 in Florida:
Here is Arizona:
Wow! All great news, esp Arizona.
Sounds like a red wave to me.
McSally was only the second republican ever to win her very blue congressional district.
flip: I pray you’re right, but I urge caution and getting out the vote ! Also being aware and vigilant of fraudulent voters and voting issues .
I pray you’re right but am highly concerned about fractional vote theft at the polls by the deep state. This is a legitimate threat and something they’ve done before.
Let’s Hope for a repeat of 2016!!!
P.S. CNN SUCKS!!!
Imagine how it could be after November 6th!!!
We should all pray for Mike Pompeo. I suspect he is working not only to avoid armed conflict in the Middle East but also to stop the black market weapons trade between the deep state and the Saudis (via Jamal Khashoggi). I think Pompeo has been searching out the missing State Department billions and has located a lot of it in black market weapons deals which he’ll try to bring above ground.
Just what I think. God bless Mike Pompeo and keep him safe.
Too many ( in and out of media and the public et al ) think because Saudia Arabia is a kingdom the Crown Prince’s word is final. Far from it ! I lived in the KSA for a time when Fahd was King and there was unrest and opportunism at many levels in his reign. The kingdom’s ‘ royal family ‘ is large ( and probably still is ) corrupt . With Sunnis, Shiities and various smaller sects – plus outside Islamic nations like Iran – all weaving tapestries of mayhem anything is possible, even probable .
Very strange how this story occurred four weeks before the Mid-Terms.
All media attention is now diverted.
THAT SAID: I was looking at the photo of the Khashoggi guy entering the Saudi embassy. How can anyone say it’s him? We don’t see his face. Only a side and back photo. It could be any guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I doubt it’s him. The fact the entire MSM immediately started pitching this story was a rip off.
Khashoggi was photographed holding Stinger missles in 1988 w Osama Bin Laden. He’s a Saudi intel guy and black market weapons dealer just like his uncle Adnan. It’s a family affair.
Jamal Khashoggi is Muslim Brotherhood. Wonder what his ties to Huma Abedin are.
Jamal Khashoggi = Osama Bin Laden. Same goal, same handlers, different methods.
“Democrats produce Mobs, Republicans produce Jobs.
Love that President Trump! He’s on a roll tonight.
Next Stop: Arizona.
Winning
MAGA.
I absolutely LOVE the State of Texas! Governor Abbott and AG Paxton are incredible Patriots.
The only man I ever knew who could counteract this passion on the part of Democrats for voting, was Robert Roach, carpenter of the steamer Aleck Scott, “plying to and from St. Louis to New Orleans and back,” as her advertisement sometimes read. The Democrats generally came up as deck passengers from New Orleans, and the yellow fever used to get them right and left – eight or nine a day for the first six or eight hundred miles; consequently Roach would have a lot on hand to “plant” every time the boat landed to wood – “plant” was Roach’s word. One day as Roach was superintending a burial the Captain came up and said:
“God bless my soul, Roach, what do you mean by shoving a corpse into a hole in the hill-side in this barbarous way, face down and its feet sticking out?”
“I always plant them Democrats in that manner, sir, because, damn their souls, if you plant ’em any other way they’ll dig out and vote the first time there’s an election – but look at that fellow, now – you put ’em in head first and face down and the more they dig the deeper they’ll go into the hill.”
In my opinion, if we do not get Roach to superintend our cemeteries, enough Democrats will dig out at the next election to carry their entire ticket.
– Mark Twain; Early Tales & Sketches, Vol. 2 1864-1865, (Univ. of California Press, 1981), pp. 313-14.]
That was absolutely awesome 👏! Thanks 🙏 for sharing it!
So they’ve been doing this for almost two centuries.
Scissors to aisle 8 S.T.A.T. And while you’re at it…….shampoo!
God bless Texas. Lock her up.
Jim Acosta BTFO’d AGAIN by Trump
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope the WH blare out all the CHRISTmas Carols when the press is in, starting the day after Thanksgiving. Too funny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I haven’t heard him expressing security concern regarding the incoming invasion from Honduras! …..Hypocrite!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even the Army won’t be able to stop them unless they have a significant physical barrier where the inside/outside can’t see the other side. That’s pretty much my assessment.
You’ll have moms and kids, crying and hungry and thirsty. That will be too much for the Army. Playing on emotions.
This is one hell of a major SETUP a few weeks before the Mid-Terms.
here in Port St Joe, we’re might thankful for all the water and mre’s. hydrated and full is better camping than the alternative. please hope, pray, karmatic plead., etc., for continuing dry weather as we crawl bacck from oblivion. might 9 in a tent. I buy every insurance(private, note subsidized), including flood, wind, and homeowners, but because HURRICANE MICHAEL blew waiste deep water into our hoyse, and because relocation or loss of use coverage is tied to hurricane winds ( I did my own roof – pretty good for a recovering attorney, eh?), the flood pushed by 188 mph wind gusts (per local marina), and we have zero wind damage, I’m unable to receive any payment for loss of use/relocation from my insurer, Florida Peninsula Insurance. Sooo, a category 5 storm nets no hurricane coverage. I’M LIVING IN A RENT IN MY FRONY YARD, WITH ROTTEN FISH, WITH MY WIFE AND 6 YEAR OLD. WE PAY 5K PER YEAR FOR INSURANCES, AND THEY PISS ON US.
I apologize cth. please help us apply
pressure to tighten up insurance laws.
tent in my yard. flood insurance rebuilds us in 6mos, but tent until then.
LikeLike
Your letter need to be send to President Trump. They need to be made aware insurance companies aren’t doing their share to help with the recovery.
OpenMind: Prayers for your family and for getting back to some sense of “normalcy” as soon as possible. I’m so sorry for what you and so many are going through. Stay strong. CTH Treepers are praying for you and your family.
Amen!
Democrat candidate for governor of Ohio RICHARD CORDRAY aka BROKEAHONTAS the BIG SPENDER of CFPB is outed now as a GUN GRABBER of Operation Chokepoint, the politicized DEATH PANEL of small business!
Boom!
Labeling/marketing genius! Best president ever!!!
He put two things that CNN refuses to accept in one hashtag.
WHOA – that is POWERFUL!
Agree – this one is really really good!
Found it on the_donald!
I can’t link to the post, it has profanity in it (in moderation here)! But it’s near the top of their page: The f-ing mad man did it! JobsnotMobs.
Apparently, Scott Adams came up with the slogan a few days ago, and the_donald started meming it and POTUS has now hashtagged it!
This is a great campaign ad! I love it…to the point and true.
That might, quite literally, be the best political ad I’ve ever seen. Some bad ass pros behind that creation.
As the kids say “The Madman did it!”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Amen!
Land that I Love…..
TOMMY ROBINSON #IAMSOLDIERX UPDATE (18/10/18)
#TommyIsFree TOMMY ROBINSON NEWS
Published on Oct 18, 2018
Hey, Rumpole. I like your new (old) avatar “trump maga hat”… the good ole days.
It’s my special lucky election avatar… it got Trump elected in 2016.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brain the size of a planet!
Uh oh. Back to Russia! Stat!
Either that, or 160 explanations why each of those journalists doesn’t matter!
With all due respect, the fact is we have a dead Saudi citizen/anti government Muslim activist. Was it because of a State plot or was it because of guys who got a bit overzealous with their interrogation?
What difference at this point does it make?
The way I see it – whether we can ARREST JOHN BRENNAN as a bonus.
The chattering classes are demanding that US SEVERELY punishes the Saudis…
Send Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi to Saudi Arabia on a fact finding mission!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe we can get a few franchises in the states someday. You know Linda Sarsour and her buddies are going to need quick access to bone saws as her caliphate proceeds into the more overt stages.
Waters OR Pelosi, but not both, thats just cruel!
Saudis: Here is the report on our investigation Ms Pelosi.
NP: What does it say?
Saudis: As you are a guest in our country we would like to honour you by following your custom in such matters. You must sign here that you accept the report to find out what is in it.
Maxine: Peach fordefah!
At least the 2 of them would be forced to wear full Burkas…. 🙂
This is very interesting, because Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas would have been witnesses in one of those lawsuits. Clearly these lawsuits were IMPORTANT to the Obama Thugs.
Eric Trump interview Fox and Friends (9:09)
WOW! She’s rockin’ that dress…
Normally it takes at least 70% to pass a test and Stolen Feathers didn’t even get a 1.
This is AMERICA at its finest! Have plenty of tissues 😉
twitter tried to wipe out Ben’s ‘toons, didn’t he Wolf?
Wasn’t it over the Soros one he did being a puppet master? “Antisemitic”
That really sticks in my craw, Soros playing the antisemitic card, he’s an atheist for one! And he acts like he’s off limits? Get out of town!
“The Queen is dead long live the King!”
Wut?
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/oct/18/texas-democrats-ask-noncitizens-register-vote/
Fox News
Published on Oct 18, 2018
You can rent a muslim but you can’t buy him as his heart belongs to allah.
“At the established shelters, U.N. officials will vet the refugees to decide which ones have legitimate claims for refugee status, the official told Fox News.
If a person or persons is determined to have a legitimate claim, they will undergo a U.N. process of being placed in a host country, which could ultimately be the U.S. or any other country that has an agreement with the UNHCR, the official said.”
SAY WHAT??! The U.N. decides who is allowed to come?? Oh, yeah, that’s going to work. I totally trust the U.N. to decide our asylum refugee policies.
According to international agreements, AND THE U.N., refugee status is for people escaping ; natural disasters, war, famine, but NOT for ‘escaping’ economic hardship, domestic abuse or gang violence….
“or any other country that has an agreement with the UNHCR”
Which is worth the price of admission. So much popcorn, so little time.
UN???? Absolutely NOT. Time to get out of the UN….and UN out of USA.
UN do NOT dictate to our way of life. Mind your own business, UN.
No more immigrants, legal or illegal, until that WALL is 100% up.
Twelve hours ago this was a U.S. problem. Now U.S. and Mexico have made it a U.N. problem. U.N. is on the hook. They will have to deny status for some percentage, hopefully the vast majority. Whatever is left the U.N. then has to plead other countries to take their share. If the U.N. doesn’t follow through then their hipocrisy is exposed. If the other countries don’t follow throught then their hipocrisy is exposed. Then when Guillermo finds out he’s being shipped off to Sweden he’ll probably say “no, gracias.” Plus… PLLLUUSSSS… The Left, Dems, and their MSM enablers can’t play the racist card — sorry, it’s in the hands of your beloved United Nations. Priceless! So U.S. ends up with a few hundred instead of few thousand.
If only, I don’t think a single one of them should be coming since it is completely orchestrated! And what, the U.N. takes them at their word? Or are they going to back up the caravan’s statements with some investigation into their “claims”? I thought not.
Sounds like another PDJT winning strategy. I would still keep the military at the boarder. Maybe make an agreement for boarder patrol to stop the invaders a few yards inside Mexico.
One wonders why Obama is occasionally giving tiny rallies and now has stopped.
The Global Agenda of which he’s a key player for open borders as of the end of 2016.
That’s what is happening with Central America.
We all know other forces are at work to disrupt the Mid-Terms against Trump VIA media narrative.
http://freewestmedia.com/2018/10/12/un-will-soon-try-to-enforce-open-borders-as-a-human-right/
Obama: “You can lead a Donkey to water, but you can’t make zir drink.”
For the sake of our nation and sanity, give Democrats nothing.
I HOPE that Republicans retain the house for serious reasons about how the country is governed for the next 2 (6) years.
But also…. as a bonus…. the Liberal meltdown on election night will be comedy GOLD!
But that’s not all………
The Dims are so stupid that with another FAIL they will triple down on the lurch left and destroy themselves completely.
VOTE REPUBLICAN
Must retain house or speakership determines 3rd in line of succession.
Yeah… DOUBLE SCARY… I hope the voters realize that!!!
As I’ve said and will keep saying, Nikki Haley is a deep state globalist and ultimately never Trump. There’s zero chance she doesn’t know about uranium being run through SC and out of Charleston. She’s dirty and uses support of Israel as a smokescreen to deceive in particular evangelical Christians.
She was rolled out tonight as the key note speaker at the Al Smith dinner where she went after DeBlasio’s sanctuary city promotion. They’re grooming her to rungor POTUS. Headlining this after Trump killed it in 2016 is a clear signal.
And read this article where she brags on a closed meeting that she speaks to globalist deep state war hawk Kissinger every two weeks and that she tried to stop Trump from calling KJU Rocket Man. She doesn’t get Trump and is doing all she can to show she doesn’t support him while not saying anything to force a confrontation with him. Max helped her out by “leaking”.
https://pagesix.com/2018/10/17/nikki-haley-dishes-on-her-time-in-trump-administration-in-private-talk-with-conservatives/?_ga=2.249273348.2031147162.1539673057-1988620494.1535531560
Posted these a little earlier on day 637.
Red Tsunami! on October 18, 2018 at 11:54 pm
Puerto Rico gov’t offices raided by FBI. Investigated for corruption.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/fbi-agents-raid-san-juan-government-offices-as-part-of-investigation-into-fraud-corruption
Red Tsunami! on October 18, 2018 at 11:57 pm
PDJT tweeted about Puerto Rico corruption a month or so ago. Then the fight over # of deaths due to hurricane.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1040760021443850241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1040760021443850241&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2018%2F10%2Ffbi-raids-san-juan-government-offices-as-part-of-widespread-investigation-into-fraud%2F
Where are Rudy, Jay and other folks on PTrump team? It seems Mueller investigation is completed and just waiting for midterm date. If there was something wrong it’s already leaked. Democrats are not talking Russia in midterm. I can’t wait for hammer on bad actors after midterm.
It could have been worse…
The Saudis could have asked their ally USA to do a drone strike on one of their state enemies
As it is US NOT INVOLVED.
Khashoggi’s Muslim Brotherhood Association Scrubbed From Wikipedia
Wikipedia entry from 10/14/2018:
“Khashoggi and his fellow travellers believe in imposing Islamic rule by engaging in the democratic process.”[22] Khashoggi became de facto leader of the Saudi branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.[22]”
It was gone one day later. Preserved for eternity, however, thanks to the Wayback Machine.
