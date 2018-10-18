Thursday October 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Paul And His Good News
St. Paul opens his Epistle to the Romans by declaring that he has been “separated unto the gospel [good news] of God” (1:1). This agrees with Galatians 1:15,16, where he says:
“It pleased God, who separated me, from my mother’s womb, and called me by His grace, to reveal His Son in me…”
The last book of the Bible tells of the coming “revelation of Jesus Christ” in glory, to judge the world and reign on earth, but here in Galatians we have “the revelation of Jesus Christ” in Paul, the chief of sinners, saved by grace. The salvation of Paul, the one-time leader of the world’s rebellion against Christ, indicated God’s willingness, yes His desire, to save sinners. Thus it was appropriate that God should choose him as the apostle of His grace, making the good news known “to all nations for the obedience of faith.”
Let us not suppose, however, that Paul’s gospel concerned only himself or God’s grace to him. Apart from Christ’s payment for sin at Calvary God could not justly have saved Paul — or any of us. Thus the Apostle goes on, in Romans 1, to explain that this good news which God has sent him to proclaim is “concerning His Son, Jesus Christ our Lord” (1:3).
All through Paul’s epistles he proclaims salvation by grace, on the basis of Christ’s finished work of redemption:
“Being justified freely by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
“Who was delivered for our offences and raised again for our justification. Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (4:25; 5:1).
“Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound, that… grace might reign through righteousness, unto eternal life, by Jesus Christ our Lord” (5:20,21).
So the message of salvation by grace is essentially good news about Christ and what He has wrought to purchase our redemption.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Self control
WE HAVE SNOW IN UTAH! SO DOES THAT MAKE THIS WINTER? OR IS IT STILL FALL? EITHER WAY, THE MOUNTAINS ARE INCREDIBLE. AMERICAN FORK CANYON, UT.
“SO DOES THAT MAKE THIS WINTER? OR IS IT STILL FALL?”
I take it to mean it is an autumn snowfall. We had a bad one here in WNY in 2006. Our house here was without electricity for 11 days.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been 12 years since the big “October surprise” snowstorm of 2006.
Yesterday marked the day that more than a foot of snow fell across much of Western New York.
At least 15 people were killed, power was knocked out for days and tens of thousands of trees were destroyed or damaged.
https://www.wivb.com/news/local-news/12-years-since-the-october-storm/1521430642
WEI SAWDONG FALLS, MEGHALAYA, INDIA. AS SURREAL AS IT COULD BE,
Looking at this lovely photograph makes me think of the Jungle Book. Especially the excellent film version that came out a few years back.
Interesting article. The author also surmises that UN Amb. Haley is positioning herself for a run for the Presidency in a few years time.
https://harpers.org/blog/2018/10/nikki-haley-at-the-council-for-national-policy/
I would not vote for Haley for anything.
At her core she’s as anti American as your run of the mill Democrat.
Haley is establishment. She will not win a Republican primary. I’m not sure if the GOP establishment understands this.
good luck with THT!
with the folks the President has around him…like Pompeo, Zinke, Mulvaney?
I don’t think so.
what makes her think she’s qualified?
These men are Cabinet-level experienced, if not more so.
Well, it’s midnite someplace . . . Happy Cursday Treepers!
“it’s midnite someplace”
Yes, and I would rather be in bed. However, if I don’t do that “Two Minutes with the Bible” post ASAP, a lot of the night owls around here will not see it.
Happy Cursday to you, too.
🙂
Awwww. ❤️
Here’s a similar story, Garrison. Explanation under the photo:
“A litter of five orphan kittens taken in by the Humane Society of Utah have found a new mother who doesn’t purr, but offers unconditional love. Her name is Bridget, a 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier. Bridget, who lost her own puppies after birth showed her motherly instincts immediately when she saw the baby kittens. She swooped in like a mother to her babies and nursed them as her own. Bridget and her adopted kittens 🙂 ”
This is funny/cute. I’m glad the photographer took those last 2 photos.
That’s beautiful. Photos, especially portraits, tend to be so stiff and lifeless in that era.
LOL she definitely got the giggles there.
I agree, Rudy (“…so stiff and lifeless in that era.”) But you know what also came to mind? Those photos we took as kids/teens in those photo booths in the 60’s.
I remember, in Sears, Woolworths, and so forth.
Frequent squeals and giggling emanating from the photo booths. You have to wonder why so many things like that went the way of the dodo bird.
Things are too grim and serious these days, although I’m sure my memories are very sugar coated. That happens with age.
I remember them in Woolworths (my all time favorite childhood store). Although, have to say, I think every one of us took at least 1 photo with our tongues sticking out. Have to laugh at “sugar coated” memories. In retrospect, our childhoods (in the 50’s & early 60’s) were a bit idyllic; especially when you contrast it with our eventual “grownup” responsibilities.
Cherish all your happy moments; they make a fine cushion for old age.
Booth Tarkington
BREAKING NEWS! Liz Warren now claims a special status under the ADA, her DNA test indicates she suffers from ‘squaw-tism’.
“The prudent keep their knowledge to themselves, but a fool’s heart blurts out folly.”
Pr-v-rbs 12:23
If anyone needs the “NPC meme” (annoys left/liberals as it’s too true for them) then here it is:
Help me out. What is this ‘npc’ business? I have been seeing references here and there, but I am clueless about what it is.
What is it?
Not a clue. Sorry. Someone with an ans will come along tho. This happens to ma all the time. The other day I had to, finally, ask what was the meaning of VSG.
I guess this is it—>
17 October 2018
The Trump-supporting right has a new favourite meme and it’s being shared far and wide to troll their political opponents.
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-45888176
^^^^^Sorry. this got cut off when i did the c/p @ my 2:11 comment above.^^^^
“Why has Twitter banned 1500 accounts and what are NPCs?”
Back in the day, when there were a variety of imaginative games, players would frequently encounter “non-player characters” who would react in predictable ways. If you went into a sword store, the NPC sword vendor would say the same thing over and over if you weren’t haggling over the price of a sword. You, as the player, might comment that you needed a good sword to attack the empire — but the sword vendor would continually say that his swords were of good steel. You could comment that you needed a sword to behead halflings — and the sword vendor would continue to say that his swords were of good steel.
The SJW crowd strongly resembles NPCs because you can say, “Fauxcohontas is a fraud”, and they’ll say she’s a good progressive. You can say that Booker isn’t even close to Spartacus, and they’ll say he’s a good progressive. You can say that Kamela Harris slept her way to success, and they’ll say she’s a good progressive. Like other NPCs, they continually parrot the same talking-points no matter how the discussion goes.
nonplaying characters (NPCs)
So what is NPC? It’s video game terminology for a character who gives directions or advice to help move the plot of the game along. And that’s the gag—players can’t control automated NPCs.
Over the past couple of weeks, the phrase has been used to explain away anyone advocating a leftist or liberal point of view.
https://www.dailydot.com/layer8/npc-meme/
That’s interesting. I don’t play computer rpgs but I do play tabletop ones like Call of Cthulhu and Runequest.
In those, npcs are any characters controlled by the ‘game master’, which makes this npc meme all the more accurate. Soros, for instance, has made many people into puppets that mimic his beliefs and dance to his will as though on strings. It’s appropriate. SJWs on strings, playing out their master’s wishes.
Oh, and thanks, nwtex and Cthulhu.
I want everyone of these pillars-of-virtue, finger-pointers to open their closets. Every one. And going back to the time they were in Pre School. This is not fair.
Kobe Bryant Dropped From Animated Film Festival Jury Over 2003 Rape Allegation
10/17/2018
https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/8480532/kobe-bryant-dropped-animated-film-festival-jury-2003-rape-allegation
Irish Blessing
May your joy be as bright as September red
Your friends as strong as Autumn gold;
May Mary protect you from fear and dread
And Brigid warm you through winter cold;
May you relax in Indian Summer peace
And walk serenely in smoky evening light;
May you know God’s love will never cease,
That after winter comes spring delight.
Kinda looks normal from behind:
3 wheels didn’t quite make the cut tho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, I guess rules can (must) be thrown out if you have a particular skin color? Sure seems like it. And from what I saw in the video the dude wasn’t trying to make things easier…. wasn’t helpful at all… and he certainly should have known the policy and rules she was abiding by…..it could be interrupted as he having a chip on his shoulder. Don’t know but that’s what I gleaned from watching.
I felt so badly for her in the video. This nonsense must stop. Innocent people are getting “trampled” left and right, jobs lost, death threats etc. from the faceless keyboard junkies.
Who is going to hire her now!! The condo board (or apt assoc) wouldn’t even return calls to try to clear things out by standing behind their policy. I guess, for safety sake, they could be afraid of exposure.
The wheels have fallen off this place.
Nah. That wasn’t fair of me. It’s the ramifications one suffers, if “a person of color” is involved, that tick me off.
The face says everything.
Melania cradles a newborn in a sweet shot as she visits a hospital looking after babies affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb
18 October 2018
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6286551/Smoke-forces-Melania-Trumps-plane-military-base.html
Can any of you give me a hand with the latest WP affront?
I have been unable to receive notifications now for several days.
The page where notifications are listed says mine are “disabled”, but when I hit the “enable” button nothing happens.
So, I tried resetting my password, and it apparently doesn’t take…If I return to reset the password, it says I have already used that password. Rinse and repeat.
I am unable to make any headway with enabling my notifications!!!
I’m ab coo-coo.
help?
Those poor little children. Heartbreaking!
