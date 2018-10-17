October 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #636

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
15 Oct 2018
and 4 or 5 more comin’ this week…
It’s really pretty amazing that lazy-ass Obama left office with so many judicial positions sitting open. I mean how does that even happen? Did he not care what he was doing? I thought he wanted to fundamentally change the country… then he leaves office without putting in the judges he was honestly entitled to appoint as President.
President Trump would never make a mistake that stupid.
Obama left Trump more than ONE HUNDRED judicial seats to fill as he wished.
Hussein?
Thank God he didn’t fill them!
132 judicial vacancies down from 160+
You can keep track : http://www.uscourts.gov/judges-judgeships/judicial-vacancies
Confirmation listing: http://www.uscourts.gov/judges-judgeships/judicial-vacancies/confirmation-listing
No, no. Obama left Hillary more than 100 judicial vacancies to be filled as SHE wished. I’m pretty sure that Shillery knows at least 100 crooked lawyers who were promised a reward after her ascension to the throne.
That’s exactly it!
Quite a few in the FIB/DoJ, don’t you think? Hildebeast’s closest partners in crime, reward for services rendered.
…it’s important to be objective in these discussions, lest we build a bubble around a false narrative that doesn’t serve anyone well
…Obama made the nominations but we controlled the Senate and refused to consent to them as the constitution provides …if the Dems had controlled the Senate every one of those vacancies would have been filled with activist leftist jurists …for life
…it’s why holding the Senate come 6 Nov is so critical …if we lose it, Shumer will block every Trump nomination for the next two years …I’m by no means a fan of McConnell but he did a great job in keeping those vacancies open to be filled by Trump rather than Obama …he refused to let Obama’s SCOTUS nominee Garland even come to a vote for fear that RINOs like Graham, Flake, and McCain would have voted for him
She Lost……..
One thing the Republicans didn’t screw up during the Obama years.
Actually, over several administrations, it became a ‘tit for tat’; when OUR party had the W.H., your guys blocked OUR Judicial nominees, never let them come to a vote. So, now that YOUR party has the W.H., well, turn about is fair play!
Both parties did it, used blue slips, anonymous holds, and procedural delays they could, while the # of empty seats grew and grew. Another festering problem, that became the accepted norm,….till DJT.
Ironically, their kids game over the years meant that when an adult finally stepped in, he had a YUGE # of vacancies he could fill, giving him enormous influence over the judicial system, and as he said, other than George Washington (who had to fill them all, obviously) he will have filled more than any President, evah!
It never crossed his mind that Hillary, who said will follow his policies, could not win. He left all those positions for her to fill.
Hussein spent his time plotting the supreme Democrat takeover of the government.
He was too busy plotting and cheating .In effect , we would have a permanent leftist regime .
No nerd to worry about little things like a Judges.
well now, ain’t that sumpin’ –
POTUS is certainly a VSG… 1) says he will cut off aid to ALL countries involved IF illegals don’t turn around and return to their country 2)his recent trade agreement w/ Mexico appears to have changed the situation altogether
GO POTUS… MAGA… You rock~
Mexico – our new BFF’s…….
Glenn Simpson testified that Baker Hostetler, a Cleveland law firm, hired his company, Fusion GPS, to write two Russian dossiers.
His firm was hired on April 19th, 2016 to target the Trump Campaign for President. In June, 2016, Simpson’s firm was hired to target Donald Trump Jr., the President’s son.
The client was Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer.
“She was the lawyer, the Russian lawyer who retained Baker Hostetler who retained us (Fusion GPS), said Glenn Simpson under oath.
https://brassballs.blog/home/fusion-gps-ceo-testifies-that-cleveland-law-firm-hired-him-through-russians-to-write-two-dossiers-baker-hostetler-natalia-veselnitzkaya-mark-cymrot-prevezon-oil-ralph-blasey-cia-christopher-steele-peter-fritsch-baumgartner-edward-bean-llc
John Kerry’s State Department made a third Russian dossier. It was verified by Judicial Watch, the Baltimore Sun, and New York Times.
https://brassballs.blog/home/john-kerrys-state-dept-made-its-own-russian-dossier-but-fails-to-connect-trump-to-collusion-narrative
I don’t know that I believe this report from brassballs. My understanding is Simpson took the 5th. The above information conflicts with previous testimony of not only Spain, but many others.
SUNDANCE IMPORTANT LAW!
Attorney General reports to Congress on FISA activities on a semi-annual basis.
50 U.S. Code § 1808 – Report of Attorney General to Congressional committees; limitation on authority or responsibility of information gathering activities of Congressional committees; report of Congressional committees to Congress
(a)
(1) On a semiannual basis the Attorney General shall fully inform the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committee on the Judiciary of the House of Representatives and the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committee on the Judiciary of the Senate concerning all electronic surveillance under this subchapter. Nothing in this subchapter shall be deemed to limit the authority and responsibility of the appropriate committees of each House of Congress to obtain such information as they may need to carry out their respective functions and duties.
(2) Each report under the first sentence of paragraph (1) shall include a description of—
(A) the total number of applications made for orders and extensions of orders approving electronic surveillance under this subchapter where the nature and location of each facility or place at which the electronic surveillance will be directed is unknown;
(B) each criminal case in which information acquired under this chapter has been authorized for use at trial during the period covered by such report;
(C) the total number of emergency employments of electronic surveillance** under section 1805(e) of this title and the total number of subsequent orders approving or denying such electronic surveillance; and
(D) the total number of authorizations under section 1805(f) of this title and the total number of subsequent emergency employments of electronic surveillance under section 1805(e) of this title or emergency physical searches pursuant to section 301(e).
[1]
(b) On or before one year after October 25, 1978, and on the same day each year for four years thereafter, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence shall report respectively to the House of Representatives and the Senate, concerning the implementation of this chapter. Said reports shall include but not be limited to an analysis and recommendations concerning whether this chapter should be (1) amended, (2) repealed, or (3) permitted to continue in effect without amendment.”
**the total number of emergency employments of electronic surveillance refers to the president bypassing the FISA court 50 U.S. Code § 1802 “Notwithstanding any other law, the President, through the Attorney General, may authorize electronic surveillance without a court order under this subchapter to acquire foreign intelligence information for periods of up to one year if the Attorney General certifies in writing under oath that—….”
And just to round it out:
50 U.S. Code § 1809 – Criminal sanctions – “(a) Prohibited activities A person is guilty of an offense if he intentionally—
(1) engages in electronic surveillance under color of law except as authorized by this chapter….
…punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment for not more than five years, or both….”
50 U.S. Code § 1810 – Civil liability
“An aggrieved person, other than a foreign power or an agent of a foreign power, as defined in section 1801(a) or (b)(1)(A) of this title, respectively, who has been subjected to an electronic surveillance or about whom information obtained by electronic surveillance of such person has been disclosed or used in violation of section 1809 of this title shall have a cause of action against any person who committed such violation and shall be entitled to recover—
(a) actual damages, but not less than liquidated damages of $1,000 or $100 per day for each day of violation, whichever is greater;
(b) punitive damages; and
(c) reasonable attorney’s fees and other investigation and litigation costs reasonably incurred.”
Excellent post G. Combs… lots of good info
Thank you !
Ah! But suppose the SUBJECT of the warrant, is one of the MEMBERS of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence?
Do they get informed THEN, and would they be told “We weren’t spying ON you,…we were spying,..er..FOR you,…yeah, thats it, it was for you PROTECTION.”
You mean like Chi-DiFi? (Or Rand Paul)
I was wondering about that.
I did not read the entire set of laws, but I saw no downside for the AG’s refusal to inform. Just the criminal and civil liabilities I posted.
Twitter’s ban on the NPC memes will only serve to energize even more of them to be made.
Hah.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The NPC memes were hilarious. I admit, at first, I thought it stood for ‘not politically correct; instead of ‘non player character’ which is basically the same thing. Can’t believe Twitter banned the memes. Communists have no sense of humor.
I mentioned earlier that I found Session to be completely out of character once he became AG and it was odd that Sessions did not seek counsel with PDJT on his recusal, instead he followed deep state’s recommendation. After reading about the Walter Reed Institute of Military Research project on microwave mind control started in 1950’s, I now come across this absolutely flabbergasting easy to do patent on remote mind reading and bending in the 1970s. I think the new politically established term for it these days is mind viewing.
Here it is:
Apparatus and method for remotely monitoring and altering brain waves
Abstract
Apparatus for and method of sensing brain waves at a position remote from a subject whereby electromagnetic signals of different frequencies are simultaneously transmitted to the brain of the subject in which the signals interfere with one another to yield a waveform which is modulated by the subject’s brain waves. The interference waveform which is representative of the brain wave activity is re-transmitted by the brain to a receiver where it is demodulated and amplified. The demodulated waveform is then displayed for visual viewing and routed to a computer for further processing and analysis. The demodulated waveform also can be used to produce a compensating signal which is transmitted back to the brain to effect a desired change in electrical activity therein.
Replete with diagram showing how it’s done using basic high gain UHF or similar. If these antennas can transmit movie images of course they can also transmit images formed by your brain. Psych research today can using computers interpret EEG electrode readings into images or words as a subject watches a movie or reads. Put remote reading of brain waves obtained by pinging the brain EEG fashion with computer codes of EEG images, and voila – mind reading is done. It’s surprisingly easy peasy once you know the magic formula.
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=3,951,134.PN.&OS=PN/3,951,134&RS=PN/3,951,134
Click on the image link on the page to see the chart.
Any direct contacts to PDJT reading here please forward asap! This shadow technology is not just in deep state hands, the equipment has been sold to wrong hands in Hollywood and those people are the leads to trace back and find who the contractors are torturing most often good people who represent the opposite of the perps! We are a Tsunami now but if this technology continues to act harming people we will have reduced numbers in 2020. Prayers! Act! God bless the mid terms too or else we will all be targeted!
That last picture is funny, but let’s be honest. Obama is vanilla. There is nothing more vanilla than a red diaper baby Ivy League Marxist. Obama has a very vanilla personality.
Last week a conservative member of the Australian senate put forward a motion calling on the Senate to support the notion that ‘it’s ok to be white’.
Government senators, along with some independents, voted for the motion and it passed.
In the ensuing few days the usual ratbags (AKA progressives) squealed and howled and insisted that ‘its ok to be white’ is a catchcry used exclusively by neo-Nazi groups to promote white supremacy.
Result? Our ‘conservative’ Prime Minister and his senior cabinet spent a day issuing grovelling apologies, the Government cravenly caved and agreed that the motion should be reintroduced. It was and ‘conservative’ Senators voted unanimously against it.
So, in Australia, according to our ‘Conservative’ Government, it is not ok to be white.
A familiar problem, “CINOs” (Conservatives in Name Only) are a fixture in the US too. But you know the remedy for that: electoral decimation, vote ’em out of office. I know, I know, easier said than done. Just gotta start somewhere, takes a modicum of patience, maybe more, but it can pay off.
Deep State/Globalists cover the planet… same script for all.
It’s not okay to be white is goin be a difficult pov/position for Warren…
She’s now shown to be whiter than Aryans… whiter than Hitler…
Poor thing. She’s got a good gig goin’ as senator from ME…
Would be too bad if she’s too white for ME, too bad if she were to lose
re-election, if she were to not be chosen to serve a 2nd term…
She may have blown more than her chance to be president…
she could be unemployed after Jan 2019.
Oh well… maybe she could serve as Dims poster gal for “It is not ok to be white.”
Yes Liz, elections do have consequences.
…yes, but note that Warren is a Senator from Massachusetts (MA), not Maine (Me)
Right! Past my bedtime…
Magoo will never resign…proud southerner that he is. He will have to be terminated soon after
Nov 6th.
Hey Jeff… YOU’RE MOVING OUT!!!
GET OUT JEFF…
….and take that Twitter conspiracy fortune-teller Q with you!
Q has been on vacation for the last 7 days with the Keebler Elf.
His work is done…
Run out the clock (stick with the plan/Sessions has got this) worked.
Citizen 817 says:
“Magoo will never resign…”
How about doing some RESEARCH before posting dis-information. Otherwise you look like a troll.
07/20/2017 “….While the resignation attempt was previously reported, this person told POLITICO that Trump had demanded that Sessions submit a resignation letter. By the time Sessions did so the following day, Trump had cooled down and rejected the offer.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the episode…..” — Politico
So AG Sessions DID offer to resign over a year ago.
President Trump now has a resignation letter from AG Sessions on file. This is typical in industry BTW. A resignation letter from top company officials are always on file to be used when needed.
I hope this isn’t true because I don’t want any trade offs or leverage. I’d rather have the truth be known.
Funny he put that out there. I suspected the same a day or two ago when Australia suddenly became interested in moving their embassy.
It’s a slow roll. If it’s true they’ll have to address it eventually. This might even lead to some enemy state (Iran? China?) outing the whole thing to try to leverage/shame Australia.
We rarely get the full truth when it comes to foreign relations and espionage.
I dont think its accurate. The current Australian government has a bi-election forced on it be the resignation of the dumped previous PM Turnbull. They need to hold it to stay a majority government and the electorate is 15% Jewish so this was seen as a last ditched effort to get over the line. But I also think the new PM wants to win back POTUS because of the spying but I dont think this would be top of POTUS wish list. Its a troll by Papa. Note his words are that he has it from good sources. Attempt to make the Oz media question the government or US media question Oz media about Downer.
Maybe, maybe not. There is crucial election this weekend. If the Govt doesn’t win the seat – vacated by a dummy spitting Malcolm Turnbull after he was kicked to the kerb last month – it will lose its one seat majority in the House.
The sudden floating of this idea of moving the embassy is likely no more than a desperate play for the Jewish vote in the seat, which is very up-market, doctors wives territory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like the Israelis have some dirt on Australia? And will parlay that into an embassy move? Gotta agree sounds farfetched there would be such a deal. Perhaps stranger things have happened, but have doubts about this one.
HorseFace…
LikeLiked by 2 people
HOW DO YOU MAKE A HORMONE?
Tell her she has to pay Trump’s legal fees!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Very clever rumpole2…
It almost went over my head!
It’s an old joke… just applied to a current whore 🙂
Yup, very old joke, but clever reprise…
The Meme version… 🙂
Good grief shes ugly!
And we are supposed to believe Trump cheated on a beautiful woman (Inside & out) like Melania for a worn out ugly whorse like that? They must really think we are dumber than THEIR voter base!
That horse is a lot prettier than the wh….re!
Curses on the angry Dem operatives attacking Cruz…because they are making me like him.
You don’t have to ‘like’ him wheatietoo …
just remember – any Republican is better than any Dim…
In this case, the Dim is someone who doesn’t really want to be senator…
he’s just spending all that money preparing to run against POTUS…
We have to beat him ,,,
I just hope Ted doesn’t try to run against PDJT in 2020.
I kinda doubt it. Cruz probably learned his lessons in 2016. Besides he and PT have made a deal, I’m sure the understanding is PT will help him keep his Senate seat, Cruz will hold down the fort in the Senate, at least for the next 2 years. After that we’ll see what happens.
Cruz is not eligible to be President.
And even if he was…he doesn’t have the likeability to win a national election.
He also has zero executive experience.
And he has an unhealthy affinity for globalism.
I am really starting to like George Papa-D.
GO Get’m George!
Hope he is safe
Nothing more dangerous than a man with nothing to lose.
That would be cool…a show with James Woods and Roseanne Barr together.
Maybe have them co-owners of a bar.
And call it…”The Woods Bar”.
Heh.
Excellent idea !
I like where she wakes from a dream/nightmare of living with The Conners. But in reality, she’s a multi-billion dollar heiress to her aging fathers Conservative business empire. Total opposite of her Conners role but her dream has taught her lessons in life on the other side. James Woods could play any number of roles opposite her – advisor, suitor, someone trying to buy out the company, childhood sweetheart – endless humorous possibilities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this gave the ChiComs heartburn.
.
And I like calling it the “Indo-Pacific Sea” instead of the ‘China Sea’.
In case these pics get truncated:
Lord bless America and watch over our elections.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope they produce proof that it was Prince Alwaleed that engineered this whole thing.
Because that’s who I think did it.
It would be great to see Alwaleed arrested and put away for good.
I whole heartedly agree❣️
Imagine …
I wish someone would ask Maxine Waters if she really knows what ‘Sharia Law’ is.
.
Because how could any woman be in favor of this:
👍 Nice and concise.
I can not believe that ANY western woman would marry into that religion but I meet them all the time! 😞
It’s weird how they all acted like the crash didn’t happen.
Look at the glasses the Hbeast is wearing. They appear to be the same prism glasses she wore while campaigning. This is not a well woman. We dodged the bullet big time, for many reasons.
One of Watson’s best videos, ever.
The NPC meme is not going away…no matter how much the Left tries to squelch it.
I’ve always hated the term ‘Social Justice Warrior’.
One…because ‘social justice’ is a made-up concept, designed to promote socialism and discord.
Two…because SJW sounds like something ‘noble’ and ‘heroic’, which it isn’t.
The NPC meme fits these bot-mentality drones to a Tee.
LikeLike
TEST
