October 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #636

  1. nwtex says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:57 am

    15 Oct 2018

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:18 am

      and 4 or 5 more comin’ this week…

    • treehouseron says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:19 am

      It’s really pretty amazing that lazy-ass Obama left office with so many judicial positions sitting open. I mean how does that even happen? Did he not care what he was doing? I thought he wanted to fundamentally change the country… then he leaves office without putting in the judges he was honestly entitled to appoint as President.

      President Trump would never make a mistake that stupid.

      Obama left Trump more than ONE HUNDRED judicial seats to fill as he wished.

      • NUTHA-VYOO says:
        October 17, 2018 at 2:32 am

        Hussein?
        Thank God he didn’t fill them!

      • Jase says:
        October 17, 2018 at 2:33 am

        No, no. Obama left Hillary more than 100 judicial vacancies to be filled as SHE wished. I’m pretty sure that Shillery knows at least 100 crooked lawyers who were promised a reward after her ascension to the throne.

        • Peoria Jones says:
          October 17, 2018 at 2:42 am

          That’s exactly it!

        • phoenixRising says:
          October 17, 2018 at 3:03 am

          Quite a few in the FIB/DoJ, don’t you think? Hildebeast’s closest partners in crime, reward for services rendered.

        • lemmus1 says:
          October 17, 2018 at 3:17 am

          …it’s important to be objective in these discussions, lest we build a bubble around a false narrative that doesn’t serve anyone well

          …Obama made the nominations but we controlled the Senate and refused to consent to them as the constitution provides …if the Dems had controlled the Senate every one of those vacancies would have been filled with activist leftist jurists …for life

          …it’s why holding the Senate come 6 Nov is so critical …if we lose it, Shumer will block every Trump nomination for the next two years …I’m by no means a fan of McConnell but he did a great job in keeping those vacancies open to be filled by Trump rather than Obama …he refused to let Obama’s SCOTUS nominee Garland even come to a vote for fear that RINOs like Graham, Flake, and McCain would have voted for him

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          October 17, 2018 at 5:49 am

          She Lost……..

      • Deb says:
        October 17, 2018 at 2:53 am

        One thing the Republicans didn’t screw up during the Obama years.

      • Dutchman says:
        October 17, 2018 at 3:07 am

        Actually, over several administrations, it became a ‘tit for tat’; when OUR party had the W.H., your guys blocked OUR Judicial nominees, never let them come to a vote. So, now that YOUR party has the W.H., well, turn about is fair play!

        Both parties did it, used blue slips, anonymous holds, and procedural delays they could, while the # of empty seats grew and grew. Another festering problem, that became the accepted norm,….till DJT.

        Ironically, their kids game over the years meant that when an adult finally stepped in, he had a YUGE # of vacancies he could fill, giving him enormous influence over the judicial system, and as he said, other than George Washington (who had to fill them all, obviously) he will have filled more than any President, evah!

      • Lack is not all says:
        October 17, 2018 at 4:44 am

        It never crossed his mind that Hillary, who said will follow his policies, could not win. He left all those positions for her to fill.

      • Atthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
        October 17, 2018 at 6:00 am

        Hussein spent his time plotting the supreme Democrat takeover of the government.
        He was too busy plotting and cheating .In effect , we would have a permanent leftist regime .
        No nerd to worry about little things like a Judges.

  2. phoenixRising says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:58 am

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:01 am

      well now, ain’t that sumpin’ –

      POTUS is certainly a VSG… 1) says he will cut off aid to ALL countries involved IF illegals don’t turn around and return to their country 2)his recent trade agreement w/ Mexico appears to have changed the situation altogether

      GO POTUS… MAGA… You rock~

    • olderwiser21 says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:25 am

      Mexico – our new BFF’s…….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. Harry the Greek says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Glenn Simpson testified that Baker Hostetler, a Cleveland law firm, hired his company, Fusion GPS, to write two Russian dossiers.

    His firm was hired on April 19th, 2016 to target the Trump Campaign for President. In June, 2016, Simpson’s firm was hired to target Donald Trump Jr., the President’s son.

    The client was Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer.

    “She was the lawyer, the Russian lawyer who retained Baker Hostetler who retained us (Fusion GPS), said Glenn Simpson under oath.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/fusion-gps-ceo-testifies-that-cleveland-law-firm-hired-him-through-russians-to-write-two-dossiers-baker-hostetler-natalia-veselnitzkaya-mark-cymrot-prevezon-oil-ralph-blasey-cia-christopher-steele-peter-fritsch-baumgartner-edward-bean-llc

    John Kerry’s State Department made a third Russian dossier. It was verified by Judicial Watch, the Baltimore Sun, and New York Times.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/john-kerrys-state-dept-made-its-own-russian-dossier-but-fails-to-connect-trump-to-collusion-narrative

    • Somebody says:
      October 17, 2018 at 5:24 am

      I don’t know that I believe this report from brassballs. My understanding is Simpson took the 5th. The above information conflicts with previous testimony of not only Spain, but many others.

  4. G. Combs says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:04 am

    SUNDANCE IMPORTANT LAW!

    Attorney General reports to Congress on FISA activities on a semi-annual basis.

    50 U.S. Code § 1808 – Report of Attorney General to Congressional committees; limitation on authority or responsibility of information gathering activities of Congressional committees; report of Congressional committees to Congress

    (a)
    (1) On a semiannual basis the Attorney General shall fully inform the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committee on the Judiciary of the House of Representatives and the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committee on the Judiciary of the Senate concerning all electronic surveillance under this subchapter. Nothing in this subchapter shall be deemed to limit the authority and responsibility of the appropriate committees of each House of Congress to obtain such information as they may need to carry out their respective functions and duties.

    (2) Each report under the first sentence of paragraph (1) shall include a description of—

    (A) the total number of applications made for orders and extensions of orders approving electronic surveillance under this subchapter where the nature and location of each facility or place at which the electronic surveillance will be directed is unknown;

    (B) each criminal case in which information acquired under this chapter has been authorized for use at trial during the period covered by such report;

    (C) the total number of emergency employments of electronic surveillance** under section 1805(e) of this title and the total number of subsequent orders approving or denying such electronic surveillance; and

    (D) the total number of authorizations under section 1805(f) of this title and the total number of subsequent emergency employments of electronic surveillance under section 1805(e) of this title or emergency physical searches pursuant to section 301(e).
    [1]

    (b) On or before one year after October 25, 1978, and on the same day each year for four years thereafter, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence shall report respectively to the House of Representatives and the Senate, concerning the implementation of this chapter. Said reports shall include but not be limited to an analysis and recommendations concerning whether this chapter should be (1) amended, (2) repealed, or (3) permitted to continue in effect without amendment.”

    **the total number of emergency employments of electronic surveillance refers to the president bypassing the FISA court 50 U.S. Code § 1802 “Notwithstanding any other law, the President, through the Attorney General, may authorize electronic surveillance without a court order under this subchapter to acquire foreign intelligence information for periods of up to one year if the Attorney General certifies in writing under oath that—….”

    And just to round it out:
    50 U.S. Code § 1809 – Criminal sanctions“(a) Prohibited activities A person is guilty of an offense if he intentionally—
    (1) engages in electronic surveillance under color of law except as authorized by this chapter….
    …punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment for not more than five years, or both….”

    50 U.S. Code § 1810 – Civil liability
    “An aggrieved person, other than a foreign power or an agent of a foreign power, as defined in section 1801(a) or (b)(1)(A) of this title, respectively, who has been subjected to an electronic surveillance or about whom information obtained by electronic surveillance of such person has been disclosed or used in violation of section 1809 of this title shall have a cause of action against any person who committed such violation and shall be entitled to recover—

    (a) actual damages, but not less than liquidated damages of $1,000 or $100 per day for each day of violation, whichever is greater;

    (b) punitive damages; and

    (c) reasonable attorney’s fees and other investigation and litigation costs reasonably incurred.”

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:17 am

      Excellent post G. Combs… lots of good info
      Thank you !

    • Dutchman says:
      October 17, 2018 at 3:14 am

      Ah! But suppose the SUBJECT of the warrant, is one of the MEMBERS of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence?

      Do they get informed THEN, and would they be told “We weren’t spying ON you,…we were spying,..er..FOR you,…yeah, thats it, it was for you PROTECTION.”

      • G. Combs says:
        October 17, 2018 at 3:59 am

        You mean like Chi-DiFi? (Or Rand Paul)

        I was wondering about that.

        I did not read the entire set of laws, but I saw no downside for the AG’s refusal to inform. Just the criminal and civil liabilities I posted.

  5. phoenixRising says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:15 am

  6. phoenixRising says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:20 am

  7. Keebler ac says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:24 am

    I mentioned earlier that I found Session to be completely out of character once he became AG and it was odd that Sessions did not seek counsel with PDJT on his recusal, instead he followed deep state’s recommendation. After reading about the Walter Reed Institute of Military Research project on microwave mind control started in 1950’s, I now come across this absolutely flabbergasting easy to do patent on remote mind reading and bending in the 1970s. I think the new politically established term for it these days is mind viewing.

    Here it is:

    Apparatus and method for remotely monitoring and altering brain waves

    Abstract
    Apparatus for and method of sensing brain waves at a position remote from a subject whereby electromagnetic signals of different frequencies are simultaneously transmitted to the brain of the subject in which the signals interfere with one another to yield a waveform which is modulated by the subject’s brain waves. The interference waveform which is representative of the brain wave activity is re-transmitted by the brain to a receiver where it is demodulated and amplified. The demodulated waveform is then displayed for visual viewing and routed to a computer for further processing and analysis. The demodulated waveform also can be used to produce a compensating signal which is transmitted back to the brain to effect a desired change in electrical activity therein.

    Replete with diagram showing how it’s done using basic high gain UHF or similar. If these antennas can transmit movie images of course they can also transmit images formed by your brain. Psych research today can using computers interpret EEG electrode readings into images or words as a subject watches a movie or reads. Put remote reading of brain waves obtained by pinging the brain EEG fashion with computer codes of EEG images, and voila – mind reading is done. It’s surprisingly easy peasy once you know the magic formula.

    http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=3,951,134.PN.&OS=PN/3,951,134&RS=PN/3,951,134

    Click on the image link on the page to see the chart.

    Any direct contacts to PDJT reading here please forward asap! This shadow technology is not just in deep state hands, the equipment has been sold to wrong hands in Hollywood and those people are the leads to trace back and find who the contractors are torturing most often good people who represent the opposite of the perps! We are a Tsunami now but if this technology continues to act harming people we will have reduced numbers in 2020. Prayers! Act! God bless the mid terms too or else we will all be targeted!

    Like

    Reply
  8. phoenixRising says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:26 am

    • Deb says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:58 am

      That last picture is funny, but let’s be honest. Obama is vanilla. There is nothing more vanilla than a red diaper baby Ivy League Marxist. Obama has a very vanilla personality.

  9. Jase says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:27 am

    Last week a conservative member of the Australian senate put forward a motion calling on the Senate to support the notion that ‘it’s ok to be white’.
    Government senators, along with some independents, voted for the motion and it passed.
    In the ensuing few days the usual ratbags (AKA progressives) squealed and howled and insisted that ‘its ok to be white’ is a catchcry used exclusively by neo-Nazi groups to promote white supremacy.
    Result? Our ‘conservative’ Prime Minister and his senior cabinet spent a day issuing grovelling apologies, the Government cravenly caved and agreed that the motion should be reintroduced. It was and ‘conservative’ Senators voted unanimously against it.
    So, in Australia, according to our ‘Conservative’ Government, it is not ok to be white.

    Liked by 3 people

    • jrapdx says:
      October 17, 2018 at 3:02 am

      A familiar problem, “CINOs” (Conservatives in Name Only) are a fixture in the US too. But you know the remedy for that: electoral decimation, vote ’em out of office. I know, I know, easier said than done. Just gotta start somewhere, takes a modicum of patience, maybe more, but it can pay off.

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 17, 2018 at 3:14 am

      Deep State/Globalists cover the planet… same script for all.
      It’s not okay to be white is goin be a difficult pov/position for Warren…
      She’s now shown to be whiter than Aryans… whiter than Hitler…
      Poor thing. She’s got a good gig goin’ as senator from ME…
      Would be too bad if she’s too white for ME, too bad if she were to lose
      re-election, if she were to not be chosen to serve a 2nd term…
      She may have blown more than her chance to be president…
      she could be unemployed after Jan 2019.

      Oh well… maybe she could serve as Dims poster gal for “It is not ok to be white.”
      Yes Liz, elections do have consequences.

  10. Citizen 817 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:29 am

    Magoo will never resign…proud southerner that he is. He will have to be terminated soon after
    Nov 6th.

    • rumpole2 says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:34 am

      Hey Jeff… YOU’RE MOVING OUT!!!

    • G. Combs says:
      October 17, 2018 at 3:39 am

      Citizen 817 says:

      “Magoo will never resign…”

      How about doing some RESEARCH before posting dis-information. Otherwise you look like a troll.

      07/20/2017 “….While the resignation attempt was previously reported, this person told POLITICO that Trump had demanded that Sessions submit a resignation letter. By the time Sessions did so the following day, Trump had cooled down and rejected the offer.

      A spokeswoman for the attorney general and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the episode…..”Politico

      So AG Sessions DID offer to resign over a year ago.

      President Trump now has a resignation letter from AG Sessions on file. This is typical in industry BTW. A resignation letter from top company officials are always on file to be used when needed.

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:31 am

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:36 am

    I hope this isn’t true because I don’t want any trade offs or leverage. I’d rather have the truth be known.

    • Eric says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:46 am

      Funny he put that out there. I suspected the same a day or two ago when Australia suddenly became interested in moving their embassy.

      It’s a slow roll. If it’s true they’ll have to address it eventually. This might even lead to some enemy state (Iran? China?) outing the whole thing to try to leverage/shame Australia.

    • Deb says:
      October 17, 2018 at 3:00 am

      We rarely get the full truth when it comes to foreign relations and espionage.

      • honestyoz says:
        October 17, 2018 at 4:28 am

        I dont think its accurate. The current Australian government has a bi-election forced on it be the resignation of the dumped previous PM Turnbull. They need to hold it to stay a majority government and the electorate is 15% Jewish so this was seen as a last ditched effort to get over the line. But I also think the new PM wants to win back POTUS because of the spying but I dont think this would be top of POTUS wish list. Its a troll by Papa. Note his words are that he has it from good sources. Attempt to make the Oz media question the government or US media question Oz media about Downer.

        Like

      October 17, 2018 at 3:07 am

      Maybe, maybe not. There is crucial election this weekend. If the Govt doesn’t win the seat – vacated by a dummy spitting Malcolm Turnbull after he was kicked to the kerb last month – it will lose its one seat majority in the House.
      The sudden floating of this idea of moving the embassy is likely no more than a desperate play for the Jewish vote in the seat, which is very up-market, doctors wives territory.

    • jrapdx says:
      October 17, 2018 at 3:07 am

      Like the Israelis have some dirt on Australia? And will parlay that into an embassy move? Gotta agree sounds farfetched there would be such a deal. Perhaps stranger things have happened, but have doubts about this one.

  14. wheatietoo says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:40 am

    Curses on the angry Dem operatives attacking Cruz…because they are making me like him.

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 17, 2018 at 3:23 am

      You don’t have to ‘like’ him wheatietoo …
      just remember – any Republican is better than any Dim…
      In this case, the Dim is someone who doesn’t really want to be senator…
      he’s just spending all that money preparing to run against POTUS…
      We have to beat him ,,,

      • wheatietoo says:
        October 17, 2018 at 3:29 am

        I just hope Ted doesn’t try to run against PDJT in 2020.

        • jrapdx says:
          October 17, 2018 at 4:22 am

          I kinda doubt it. Cruz probably learned his lessons in 2016. Besides he and PT have made a deal, I’m sure the understanding is PT will help him keep his Senate seat, Cruz will hold down the fort in the Senate, at least for the next 2 years. After that we’ll see what happens.

          • wheatietoo says:
            October 17, 2018 at 4:32 am

            Cruz is not eligible to be President.

            And even if he was…he doesn’t have the likeability to win a national election.

            He also has zero executive experience.
            And he has an unhealthy affinity for globalism.

  15. Citizen 817 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:43 am

  16. wheatietoo says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:46 am

    That would be cool…a show with James Woods and Roseanne Barr together.

    Maybe have them co-owners of a bar.
    And call it…”The Woods Bar”.
    Heh.

    • phoenixRising says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:53 am

      Excellent idea !

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      October 17, 2018 at 4:02 am

      I like where she wakes from a dream/nightmare of living with The Conners. But in reality, she’s a multi-billion dollar heiress to her aging fathers Conservative business empire. Total opposite of her Conners role but her dream has taught her lessons in life on the other side. James Woods could play any number of roles opposite her – advisor, suitor, someone trying to buy out the company, childhood sweetheart – endless humorous possibilities.

  17. phoenixRising says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:48 am

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:49 am

  19. wheatietoo says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:17 am

    I hope this gave the ChiComs heartburn.

    .
    And I like calling it the “Indo-Pacific Sea” instead of the ‘China Sea’.

    In case these pics get truncated:

  20. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:36 am

    Lord bless America and watch over our elections.

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:10 am

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:27 am

  23. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:32 am

    Imagine …

  24. wheatietoo says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:15 am

    I wish someone would ask Maxine Waters if she really knows what ‘Sharia Law’ is.

    .
    Because how could any woman be in favor of this:

  25. wheatietoo says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:21 am

    It’s weird how they all acted like the crash didn’t happen.

    • Citizen 817 says:
      October 17, 2018 at 5:48 am

      Look at the glasses the Hbeast is wearing. They appear to be the same prism glasses she wore while campaigning. This is not a well woman. We dodged the bullet big time, for many reasons.

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:23 am

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:36 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      October 17, 2018 at 6:01 am

      One of Watson’s best videos, ever.

      The NPC meme is not going away…no matter how much the Left tries to squelch it.

      I’ve always hated the term ‘Social Justice Warrior’.
      One…because ‘social justice’ is a made-up concept, designed to promote socialism and discord.
      Two…because SJW sounds like something ‘noble’ and ‘heroic’, which it isn’t.

      The NPC meme fits these bot-mentality drones to a Tee.

  28. Citizen 817 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:50 am

  29. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:55 am

