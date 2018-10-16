October 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #635

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The puppet master manipulator speaks:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is the DOJ fixated on indicting and destroying Julian Assange but not Soros?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uh, cause $oros has billions, and is spreading it around to support lefty causes, and assange published dnc emails!
Oh, was that rhetorical, sorry!
LikeLike
LOL !!!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I really HOPE that Trump has decided who his next AG will be.
I hope he has already talked to him and also decided who next DAG and FBI Boss will be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
rumpole2,
Perhaps while traveling the country, for his rallys, he’s also in search of the uncorruptible man or woman, to replace Sessions?
Definetly gonna require some extream vetting, to make sure he “don’t get fooled, again!”
Lets face,it, he KNOWS we got the midterms, at this point hes just running up the score.
So, I would say its as safe a bet, that hes interviewing, as that pocohauntas cant pass a dna test!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t expect Trump to fire anybody this close to mid terms, but IMO it should be soon after (no mater who takes the House).
This time…… A Wartime Consigliere
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris Christie for AG?
LikeLike
Sessions takes another important step in the battle against the deep state:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/sessions-vows-emergency-supreme-court-battles-amid-outrageous-discovery-rulings-by-federal-judges
Sessions vows ’emergency’ Supreme Court battles amid ‘outrageous’ discovery rulings by federal judges
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday lit into federal judges for what he called a dramatic uptick in “outrageous” decisions threatening to interfere with the separation of powers by exposing internal White House deliberations.
In a fiery speech to the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington, Sessions warned that “once we go down this road in American government, there is no turning back.” He vowed to take “these discovery fights to the Supreme Court in emergency postures. … We intend to fight this, and we intend to win.”
Sessions specifically singled out New York district court judge Jesse M. Furman, who ruled that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross could be questioned in an ongoing lawsuit concerning the legality of the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census….”
LikeLike
I may be in the minority, but I don’t want Hillary Clinton to shut up because the more she talks, the more people disown her. Hillary’s comments from Sunday night has the left turning on her.
This from David Axelrod:
“Just guessing this isn’t the story Democratic candidates were looking for in the homestretch of the midterms.” https://twitter.com/nydailynews/status/1051582942462525440
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are right.. and many would agree.
Crooked Hillary is GREAT for building Republican enthusiasm
LikeLiked by 1 person
We better prepare ourselves for the 2020 campaign ads. It will be here sooner than you think.
Donald Trump, President of the United States, restored America to its former greatness, created the economic conditions that resulted in historic low unemployment numbers, destroyed ISIS and drastically reduced the global nuclear arms race was once… gasp… a “reality tv host”. Let us never forget that he was a celebrity television star after decades of being one of the most successful businessmen of all time. Clearly, his stint on NBC’s “The Apprentice” is all that matters.
Elizabeth Warren… lied about being Native American, was chastised by the Cherokee Nation. But in addition to that, she had some major victories in the United States senate, such as
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Indian is ALWAYS the side kick, not the lead… so I expect Pocahontas will be on the ticket as Vice President
Spartacus/Pocahontas 2020
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or how about Cruella/Creepy Uncle Joe? I can’t see President Trump losing any sleep.
LikeLike
Channel Reagan, (DJT already is “a time for choosing).
In 2020; ask yourself one simple question. Are you, your family, friiends and neighbors BETTER OFF now, than you were 4 years ago?
If so, vote for me, and more of the same.
If not, vote for my opponent.
It really is that simple.
“This advertisement was paud for by the KAG campaign, and I approve this message.”
LikeLike
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Project Veritas Action Fund has released a third undercover video from campaigns during this 2018 election season. This report exposes how incumbent Senator McCaskill and individuals working on her campaign conceal their liberal views on issues in order to court moderate voters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.projectveritasaction.com/2018/10/15/mccaskill-1/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thats great, but anyone surprised at this must be living in a cave!
I wish he would get undercover videos of organised, systemic voter fraud.
Bussing whole groups of people to polls, across state linrs, or to other districts, etc.
Ballot stuffing, ballot destroying, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d be willing to bet good money that Veritas has had undercover reporters embedded with Dem groups for some time with the aim of capturing evidence of voter fraud.
LikeLike
….and this on Hannity:
https://www.hannity.com/media-room/claires-conspiracy-new-undercover-mccaskill-footage-set-to-rock-dc-2018-midterms/
LikeLike
Hilarious!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Suspicious Letter Sent To Home Of Sen. Susan Collins
October 15, 2018 at 8:55 pm
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2018/10/15/suspicious-letter-sent-sen-susan-collins-home-maine/
LikeLike
In the last 5 mins…the Fakestinians have launched at least 8 or 9 rocket attacks on Israel. My Red Alert keeps going off…up to about 11 now…12. Ahhhh the religion of peace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes no one reports here on Gaza escalating and unremitting and it is a travesty. Israel has been very patient, but it is getting to a redline moment. Iran is funding these attacks. Jordan and Egypt have tried to negotiate and stop the attacks. Got nowhere.
LikeLike
As the president ordered, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Saudi Arabia on a trip over disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.
LikeLike
Donga reporting that if Pres Trump wants a meeting with His Porcine Majesty outside of Korea (like Pyongyang or Panmunjom) they want it to be subsidized by the US including security. LoL.
http://news.donga.com/list/3/01/20181016/92412858/1
LikeLike
Just like they did over the Singapore meeting. Yet he has purchased a 500k Rolls Royce Phantom (seen in photos). How many people could have been fed for that bit of extravagance.
LikeLike
Looks like Putin’s church and political ally and promoter, The Russian Orthodox church is shunned by its Patriarchate. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church got an emancipation from Russian control.
The Russian Orthodox Church breaks ties with Constantinople after it made Ukrainian church independent, proving their use as a willing political tool. Ordinary Russians are pissed off at the Russian church and it will get worse, compounded by the many scandals, the pension reforms, and the heavy hand of Moscow on the federated states.
LikeLike
Defamation lawsuit of Stormy Daniels dismissed and she ordered to pay costs of P Trump’s lawyer:
“JUST IN: A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by Stormy Daniels against President Trump, rules Daniels is liable for the president’s attorney’s fees….”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Please note the following predictions. No blue wave. Republicans will lose at most 12 seats in the House and gain 3 to 4 seats in the Senate. DOW will rebound sharply after the election. Pres. Trump will make America great again.
LikeLike
To summarise the days events, thanks to Fauxcohontas, Stormy’s idiot Creepy Porn Lawyer and Hillary slagging Monica Lewinsky again, President Trump wreaked havoc among the Dems without even lifting a finger.
And the MSM still think they are smarter than him!
LikeLike
LikeLike