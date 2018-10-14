October 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #633

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

86 Responses to October 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #633

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

    *** 23 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do..
    —————————
    **Pray**
    — for President Trump’s day of “rest” and family day today.
    — for protection for Sundance and all first-responders.
    — for survivors and missing of Hurricane Michael.
    — for more exposure of Opposition’s lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud.
    — all voter fraud will fail.

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Islam can perhaps be best defined as the complete absence of all humanity and all human rights. To humanity, Islam is like anti-matter to matter, they can not exist at the same place at the same time.

      At some point, either Islam dies or Humanity dies.

      Truly, “In the end there can be only one”.

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      October 14, 2018 at 1:17 am

      “Rothfus (R) is in the fight of his life because the Dems changed the District Map…”

      Holder Redistricting Effort Aims To Break GOP Statehouse Control/
      BY BEN KAMISAR – 02/07/18 08:22 PM EST – icymi

      “Holder’s vehicle for his vision is the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), which he’s been setting up since Trump took office. The group has raised more than $16 million, and aims to collect $30 million before the 2018 midterms.

      Republicans currently hold 26 state “trifectas.” Holder and the NDRC want to give Democrats at least partial control of those statehouses, while building up Democratic redistricting power through related reforms, advocacy and litigation.

      The group is targeting elections in 12 states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.”

      https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/372853-holder-redistricting-effort-aims-to-break-gop-statehouse-control

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:25 am

    “The false reporting is so incredible but honestly I’m doing a great job,” he said. “That’s why I have these crowds. These crowds aren’t showing up if I’m not doing a good job. They see the difference when they pick up two [or] three thousand dollars more from taxes all of a sudden out of nowhere.”

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Full Show

    1)Opening
    2)Hogan Gidley
    3)Ron DeSantis
    4)Dan Bongino
    Chris Hahn
    5)Charlie Kirk

  13. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:28 am

    • rumpole2 says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:34 am

      The timeline is fluid but the former president is expected to start making an impact in September, according to two sources familiar with his team’s plan.

      I don’t remember much of him is September?

      Is he still doing it in October??

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Probably went into hiding knowing he’s a naughty boy. I hope one of these days we’ll get B.O.locked in good that he’ll never get out again

      Again, thank you, Citizen817, for posting the President’s and others tweets.

    • Harry Lime says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:58 am

      He’s medicating…er…I mean meditating.

    • rbrtsmth says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Obama is bunkering down in anticipation of the declassification. Already, they released some lame story about it being because they were afraid Trump was not going to accept the 2016 election results. Who – that came out of nowhere. Ben Rhodes fiction master-man at it again.

    • Gil says:
      October 14, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Its interesting that looking over the past couple weeks search results there are many articles abd photos on the inspiration and leadership of the wookie but not a mention of obummer. Its very disjointed. Never has a former first lady been in the spotlight to this extent without her husband. Geez even the clintons were happy to be seen together if if made them more money.

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:29 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:29 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:30 am

  19. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Excellent replies from Conservatives to this ridiculous USA Today Opinion piece. People are getting really good at replying to the #DemMSMNonsense:

  20. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:33 am

  21. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:34 am

    This is really disgusting. HOPE this news will travel far and wide thru FL:

  22. JasonD says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:34 am

    I was asked for this link in a now dead thread, so will just re post here – apologies for those who’ve already seen it.

    I keep going back to the Lester Holt interview – it is filled with “little” gems.

    The BIG one (IMO) is revealed in the 1.55 min to 2.20 min segment

    POTUS says – “I probably, maybe will CONFUSE some people ……” AND

    “I might even LENGTHEN out the investigation ………..”

    Does this sound like a man who is at the MERCY of events AND his DOJ? C’mon man!!
    He is telling us that HE is controlling these events – NOTHING LESS. He’s the BOSS.

    He said some people would be confused because he will lengthen out the investigation …
    Fast forward to today – TCTH is VERY CONFUSED, because of the length of the investigation. POTUS told us this would happen 🙂 🙂 🙂

    Then a few days later, POTUS meets with Mueller & Rosie and the next day the investigation (the one that may CONFUSE SOME PEOPLE) is announced.

    So, at the 45 sec mark, POTUS says “He’s (Rosie) very good guy, very smart guy, D’s like him, R’s like him ……”
    This is WHY POTUS chose Rosie – he had the trust of the swamp, but is in actuality POTUS’s man in the sense that he is seeking justice.

    Why is POTUS going to lengthen out the investigation, why is he prepared to confuse some people. Listen at around 6 min 45 sec’s

    POTUS “There’s a big thing going on RIGHT NOW, which is SPYING …….” AND

    ” ….the unmasking and the spying, to me this is the BIG STORY, RIGHT NOW …”

    POTUS is telling Americans as plainly as he dares what is coming. IT IS ALL THERE.

    And as POTUS predicted ……. CONFUSION REIGNS!!!!!

    Watch for yourself

  23. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:35 am

    If you must resort to violence, you’ve already lost!

  24. SR says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Today I went to friends birthday party in Philly and there are some political discussion on midterm election. All those democrats are ready to vote in midterm and not happy with Kav pick. But all they watch CNN and MSNBC so fake msm has effect on lot of people.

    • prenanny says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Will they be voting for LOU?

      • SR says:
        October 14, 2018 at 12:57 am

        They will vote democrats the whole ticket just somehow hate PTrump. I was just listening and it seems I am only PTrump supporter there.

        • jrapdx says:
          October 14, 2018 at 1:17 am

          Tough spot to be in, I experience it all the time. There may be other PT supporters in the crowd, but unlikely to say anything in public. Once in a while a PT fan will catch up with me later and we’ll talk for a bit about the plight of “deplorables” in “liberal” company. We are out there, but good chance you’ll never know.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 14, 2018 at 12:51 am

      As long as the Rs, Indies and ex-Dems are as motivated as your Dem friends, we’ve got nothing to fear.

      …..and I think they are.

      Know a few braindead Dems myself who lap up the MSM BS. Mainly college-educated boomers. They’re the stupidest, IMO. Big Hillary supporters. ugh!!

      Go to a party populated mainly by Rs,Is, and exDems and you’ll find voter enthusiasm is off the charts, would be my guess.

      • Bullseye says:
        October 14, 2018 at 1:14 am

        Directv doing install yesterday, he said what channel did you have it on? I said Fox, he put it on local outlet of Fox…I said no Fox news, he said okay that he doesn’t put it on in case people get upset. We went into a discussion, he was maga said C. Ford was a liar…
        Happy to hear it. I just reminded him to go vote and get everyone he knows.

  25. flame says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:48 am

    What the media aren’t telling you about Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly murdered in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul
    http://barenakedislam.com/2018/10/12/what-the-media-arent-telling-you-about-saudi-journalist-jamal-khashoggi-allegedly-murdered-in-the-saudi-embassy-in-istanbul/

  26. dufrst says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:48 am

    MAGA! Momentum going into midterms. I daresay, the past two weeks have been among the best in Trump’s presidency. Onward to victory! It’s time for us to win for Trump as he has won for us all!

    • jrapdx says:
      October 14, 2018 at 1:31 am

      Seems illogical to me. The President’s approval is increasing, he’s getting record crowds everywhere he speaks, Republican registration has increased over 2016 levels more than Democrat registrations, RNC investment in GOTV has increased tremendously, yet the “polls” are saying the Democrats will win the House. One of these “facts” does not fit with the others. My oh my, which one could it be?

  27. Matrony says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:48 am

    International Relations: The Calm Before The Storm?
    All international problems are currently suspended, awaiting the results of the US mid-term elections. The partisans of the old international order are gambling on a change of majority in Congress and a rapid destitution of President Trump. If the man in the White House holds fast, the protagonists of the war against Syria will have to admit defeat and move on to other battle fields. On the other hand, if Donald Trump should lose the elections, the war on Syria will immediately be revived by the United Kingdom…
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-13/international-relations-calm-storm

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:51 am

  29. teeheeman says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:57 am

    “JOBS NOT MOBS” After listening to some of the President’s speech tonight, I think this line resonates and captures the moment.

  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 12:59 am

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:05 am

  32. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:05 am

    This thing is so funny!

  33. kea says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:15 am

    So entertainment weekly graced us with a FLOTUS photo. Could it be any smaller or on any other page. I don’t even get what they are talking about in the text…

  34. MAGAbear says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:23 am

    I would love to know who the person(s) at Fox are that write the jibberish that goes on the crawler at the bottom of the screen. I just saw where they described the Proud Boys as a far right group (maybe they are, not overly familiar with them) but described ANTIFA as an anti-facist group (the two groups clashed somewhere, hopefully ANTIFA got their arses kicked). Anti-facist my butt, they are facists with lots of communism mixed in. At least describe ANTIFA as a far left group. Maybe I need to place a long strip of duct tape on the bottom of my TV screen. :/

  35. agentcommonsense says:
    October 14, 2018 at 1:29 am

    UNIPARTY didn’t care about Kate Steinle and Mollie Tibbetts, they have done squat to stop illegal immigrants from killing Americans by protecting our border.

    BUT YOU ALL NEED TO DESTROY OUR RELATIONS WITH SAUDI ARABIA BECAUSE THEY MIGHT HAVE KILLED this guy.

    Jamal Khashoggi became de facto leader of the Saudi branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Had to resign from SUPER LIBERAL PROGRESSIVE NEWSPAPER because Salama was offended of Jamal’s critisisim of President Trump and a bunch of othe super hinky stuff you can read at this link
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jamal_Khashoggi

    Lindsey was the first to come out with the ” We must punish Saudi Arabia for the murder of Jamaol Khashoggi a Washington Post jounalist ”

    Bull Crap ! Jamal is a nightmare of a person and he hates President Trump. Rinos all in lock step to stop our arms sale and the many American jobs. Deep State/Never Trumpers up to no good.

    This is the same as that stupid fake poisoning and fake death of Alexander Litvinenko that was blamed on RussiA

