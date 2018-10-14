October 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #633

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 9 people
COOL!!!!!!! 🇺🇸
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
*** 23 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do..
—————————
**Pray**
— for President Trump’s day of “rest” and family day today.
— for protection for Sundance and all first-responders.
— for survivors and missing of Hurricane Michael.
— for more exposure of Opposition’s lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud.
— all voter fraud will fail.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Islam can perhaps be best defined as the complete absence of all humanity and all human rights. To humanity, Islam is like anti-matter to matter, they can not exist at the same place at the same time.
At some point, either Islam dies or Humanity dies.
Truly, “In the end there can be only one”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Truth.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Rothfus (R) is in the fight of his life because the Dems changed the District Map…”
Holder Redistricting Effort Aims To Break GOP Statehouse Control/
BY BEN KAMISAR – 02/07/18 08:22 PM EST – icymi
“Holder’s vehicle for his vision is the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), which he’s been setting up since Trump took office. The group has raised more than $16 million, and aims to collect $30 million before the 2018 midterms.
Republicans currently hold 26 state “trifectas.” Holder and the NDRC want to give Democrats at least partial control of those statehouses, while building up Democratic redistricting power through related reforms, advocacy and litigation.
The group is targeting elections in 12 states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.”
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/372853-holder-redistricting-effort-aims-to-break-gop-statehouse-control
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Man, don’t those libtard mobs look puny by comparison?
MAGA supporters vs libtard mobs – who you gonna choose?
It is like looking at a beautiful pride of Lions vs a slavering pack of hyenas!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“MAGA supporters vs libtard mobs”
Good vs evil
Common Sense vs moonbatty
Love vs hate
Truth vs lies
Capitalism, Nationalism, Constitutionist vs Socialism, Communism
Happy vs angry
Winners vs losers
Any other??
LikeLiked by 3 people
VSGDJT vs Crooked
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
“The false reporting is so incredible but honestly I’m doing a great job,” he said. “That’s why I have these crowds. These crowds aren’t showing up if I’m not doing a good job. They see the difference when they pick up two [or] three thousand dollars more from taxes all of a sudden out of nowhere.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Judge Jeanine Pirro Full Show
1)Opening
2)Hogan Gidley
3)Ron DeSantis
4)Dan Bongino
Chris Hahn
5)Charlie Kirk
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Charlie better not get on the anti Saudi train. And put 911 in perspective too Alawaleed loyalists had control at the time. And they were loyal to Clinton Crime Family.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Remember due process, Charlie?
No body, no evidence. All you have are a missing man and accusations from Turkey, WAPO and a Muslim brotherhood operative. All 3 of those would like nothing better than to cause the Saudi kingdom trouble.
The missing man also happens to be a Muslim brotherhood operative – with an apparently fake fiancé – and a trusted confidant of a bitter rival to the Saudi crown prince.
Anything here making you go ‘hhmm’?
LikeLiked by 11 people
I originally didn’t know if Khashoggi was like “Smith” or “Miller” in English — very common surnames…..but then I find out that this “Journalist” Jamal Khashoggi is the son of the infamous gunrunner Adnan Khashoggi who has dealt with sketchy characters in sketchy circumstances for decades….and I’m thinking of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-IkWpm7TS0 …
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something else to think about Charlie. Use the think clearly method please:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1049062777787174913.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love it!
I was hoping something would be said about B.O. home. ‘The Donald’ are so creative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BELLY LAUGH.
Our people are SO creative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gil, I am still chuckling…great meme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laughing helps us reset and power through all the crud the swamp can muster. Happy to help farm them good ones. 🦁🦁🦁
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true, Gil.
“Laughter the best medicine.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
The timeline is fluid but the former president is expected to start making an impact in September, according to two sources familiar with his team’s plan.
I don’t remember much of him is September?
Is he still doing it in October??
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perhaps he is campaigning in those other 7 states he talked about.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That must be it, prenanny. Good catch!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably went into hiding knowing he’s a naughty boy. I hope one of these days we’ll get B.O.locked in good that he’ll never get out again
Again, thank you, Citizen817, for posting the President’s and others tweets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s medicating…er…I mean meditating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama is bunkering down in anticipation of the declassification. Already, they released some lame story about it being because they were afraid Trump was not going to accept the 2016 election results. Who – that came out of nowhere. Ben Rhodes fiction master-man at it again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its interesting that looking over the past couple weeks search results there are many articles abd photos on the inspiration and leadership of the wookie but not a mention of obummer. Its very disjointed. Never has a former first lady been in the spotlight to this extent without her husband. Geez even the clintons were happy to be seen together if if made them more money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump is Making America Great Again….Winning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent replies from Conservatives to this ridiculous USA Today Opinion piece. People are getting really good at replying to the #DemMSMNonsense:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Results speak louder than narratives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seriously, the USA Today makes Slutty Daniels the image for that ridiculous tweet? We’ll have to add a new slogan;
Manufacturing plants…not implants!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reagan did do deals unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first 52 were released from Iran, as Reagan was inaugurated.
LikeLike
This is really disgusting. HOPE this news will travel far and wide thru FL:
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thief.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They all are!! charity fraud across the board is the backbone of the Democrat party!! Brock and Soros. So glad this guy got busted. Business as usual doesn’t seem to be working very well anymore yay!!
LikeLike
Nelson knows he’s going to lose so he’s just increasing the size of his kickback.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know how I got there but I was reading the complaints from those that used ActBlue
and the majority of the complaints where that they just made a one-time contribution but ActBlue kept charging their account over and over again.
Didn’t Hillary’s campaign get busted for doing that too?
Yes, they did.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/report-clinton-campaign-may-have-overcharged-donors
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was asked for this link in a now dead thread, so will just re post here – apologies for those who’ve already seen it.
I keep going back to the Lester Holt interview – it is filled with “little” gems.
The BIG one (IMO) is revealed in the 1.55 min to 2.20 min segment
POTUS says – “I probably, maybe will CONFUSE some people ……” AND
“I might even LENGTHEN out the investigation ………..”
Does this sound like a man who is at the MERCY of events AND his DOJ? C’mon man!!
He is telling us that HE is controlling these events – NOTHING LESS. He’s the BOSS.
He said some people would be confused because he will lengthen out the investigation …
Fast forward to today – TCTH is VERY CONFUSED, because of the length of the investigation. POTUS told us this would happen 🙂 🙂 🙂
Then a few days later, POTUS meets with Mueller & Rosie and the next day the investigation (the one that may CONFUSE SOME PEOPLE) is announced.
So, at the 45 sec mark, POTUS says “He’s (Rosie) very good guy, very smart guy, D’s like him, R’s like him ……”
This is WHY POTUS chose Rosie – he had the trust of the swamp, but is in actuality POTUS’s man in the sense that he is seeking justice.
Why is POTUS going to lengthen out the investigation, why is he prepared to confuse some people. Listen at around 6 min 45 sec’s
POTUS “There’s a big thing going on RIGHT NOW, which is SPYING …….” AND
” ….the unmasking and the spying, to me this is the BIG STORY, RIGHT NOW …”
POTUS is telling Americans as plainly as he dares what is coming. IT IS ALL THERE.
And as POTUS predicted ……. CONFUSION REIGNS!!!!!
Watch for yourself
LikeLiked by 3 people
Patience will pay off soon.
Trust President Trump.
President Trump got this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is exactly what my post says – POTUS spells it out as clear as you can ask for!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
When it finally go Boom..it is going to be so good…it’s going to be so beautiful to watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you must resort to violence, you’ve already lost!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, shocking that they are not even really trying to hide it any more. Those demons are just dying to reveal themselves!
I have no doubt we will witness them in daylight soon enough, they just cannot restrain themselves for much longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yet another *brilliant* cartoon by these geniuses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today I went to friends birthday party in Philly and there are some political discussion on midterm election. All those democrats are ready to vote in midterm and not happy with Kav pick. But all they watch CNN and MSNBC so fake msm has effect on lot of people.
LikeLike
Will they be voting for LOU?
LikeLike
They will vote democrats the whole ticket just somehow hate PTrump. I was just listening and it seems I am only PTrump supporter there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tough spot to be in, I experience it all the time. There may be other PT supporters in the crowd, but unlikely to say anything in public. Once in a while a PT fan will catch up with me later and we’ll talk for a bit about the plight of “deplorables” in “liberal” company. We are out there, but good chance you’ll never know.
LikeLike
As long as the Rs, Indies and ex-Dems are as motivated as your Dem friends, we’ve got nothing to fear.
…..and I think they are.
Know a few braindead Dems myself who lap up the MSM BS. Mainly college-educated boomers. They’re the stupidest, IMO. Big Hillary supporters. ugh!!
Go to a party populated mainly by Rs,Is, and exDems and you’ll find voter enthusiasm is off the charts, would be my guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Directv doing install yesterday, he said what channel did you have it on? I said Fox, he put it on local outlet of Fox…I said no Fox news, he said okay that he doesn’t put it on in case people get upset. We went into a discussion, he was maga said C. Ford was a liar…
Happy to hear it. I just reminded him to go vote and get everyone he knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the media aren’t telling you about Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, allegedly murdered in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul
http://barenakedislam.com/2018/10/12/what-the-media-arent-telling-you-about-saudi-journalist-jamal-khashoggi-allegedly-murdered-in-the-saudi-embassy-in-istanbul/
LikeLiked by 5 people
MAGA! Momentum going into midterms. I daresay, the past two weeks have been among the best in Trump’s presidency. Onward to victory! It’s time for us to win for Trump as he has won for us all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems illogical to me. The President’s approval is increasing, he’s getting record crowds everywhere he speaks, Republican registration has increased over 2016 levels more than Democrat registrations, RNC investment in GOTV has increased tremendously, yet the “polls” are saying the Democrats will win the House. One of these “facts” does not fit with the others. My oh my, which one could it be?
LikeLike
International Relations: The Calm Before The Storm?
All international problems are currently suspended, awaiting the results of the US mid-term elections. The partisans of the old international order are gambling on a change of majority in Congress and a rapid destitution of President Trump. If the man in the White House holds fast, the protagonists of the war against Syria will have to admit defeat and move on to other battle fields. On the other hand, if Donald Trump should lose the elections, the war on Syria will immediately be revived by the United Kingdom…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-13/international-relations-calm-storm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, hyenas are cowards. Waiting to see if the Lion is awake/around before they slink over to the carcass …
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
“JOBS NOT MOBS” After listening to some of the President’s speech tonight, I think this line resonates and captures the moment.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Keep it up George. It looks like your travails have blown back on the swamp – well done!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember, Kevlar is your friend.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
This thing is so funny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So entertainment weekly graced us with a FLOTUS photo. Could it be any smaller or on any other page. I don’t even get what they are talking about in the text…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to know who the person(s) at Fox are that write the jibberish that goes on the crawler at the bottom of the screen. I just saw where they described the Proud Boys as a far right group (maybe they are, not overly familiar with them) but described ANTIFA as an anti-facist group (the two groups clashed somewhere, hopefully ANTIFA got their arses kicked). Anti-facist my butt, they are facists with lots of communism mixed in. At least describe ANTIFA as a far left group. Maybe I need to place a long strip of duct tape on the bottom of my TV screen.
LikeLike
Fair and balanced? Far right vs. anti Facist. /s
That crawl has always been left wing propaganda. Might be Reuters sourced.
LikeLike
UNIPARTY didn’t care about Kate Steinle and Mollie Tibbetts, they have done squat to stop illegal immigrants from killing Americans by protecting our border.
BUT YOU ALL NEED TO DESTROY OUR RELATIONS WITH SAUDI ARABIA BECAUSE THEY MIGHT HAVE KILLED this guy.
Jamal Khashoggi became de facto leader of the Saudi branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Had to resign from SUPER LIBERAL PROGRESSIVE NEWSPAPER because Salama was offended of Jamal’s critisisim of President Trump and a bunch of othe super hinky stuff you can read at this link
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jamal_Khashoggi
Lindsey was the first to come out with the ” We must punish Saudi Arabia for the murder of Jamaol Khashoggi a Washington Post jounalist ”
Bull Crap ! Jamal is a nightmare of a person and he hates President Trump. Rinos all in lock step to stop our arms sale and the many American jobs. Deep State/Never Trumpers up to no good.
This is the same as that stupid fake poisoning and fake death of Alexander Litvinenko that was blamed on RussiA
LikeLike