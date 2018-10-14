Break Out Session: Rand Paul Speech During Trump’s Kentucky Rally…

It would appear that Senator Rand Paul has embraced the MAGA movement. But seriously… As Godzilla Trump stomps down decades-old constructs of corrupt political enterprise, Senator Paul holds firm to key positions that are essential for the MAGA drive for freedom and individual liberty.
President Trump is the battle axe that makes Senator Rand Paul’s dreams possible.
Advertisements
That was a terrific warm up speech to the rally.
LikeLiked by 5 people
SD, Rand Paul made the speech of the last 5 rallies. Rand said “PDJT grows on you.”
Thanks for posting. And for PDJT’s great impersonation of Al Capone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve learned to love Rand Paul and truly appreciate his support of our Lion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t recall if he was tough on him in the debate? Was he?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump was tough on every one of his competitors in the debates. Rand Paul was no exception. I recall a few times Trump pointing out to Rand that he was at the back of the line while Trump was 1st. This makes RP’s efforts with President Trump even more upstanding. If Rand runs for Pres again, I will pay more attention to supporting him next time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who knew I was supposed to actually consider him as a candidate last go around? Thankful the CTH makes all things MAGA crystal clear.
Ima slow learner butnota lois lerner so there’s help for me after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul and McConnell at the rally… Is this the merger of Trump with the establishment GOP? Or is it a temporary truce for the sake of the midterms? I tend to think it is the latter.
LikeLike
Alternatives abound. But most likely their support of our VSG Lion POTUS DJT is merely the downstream effects of a hostile takeover by him of the failed brand known as the Republican Party. Americans are Trumpians now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always appreciated Rand Paul’s libertarian views especially in regard to facilitating the US war machine. He was spot on in his criticism of extended military actions around the world while military expenditures were being cut. End result was failures in Iraq, Afghanistan etc and now were are having to finance a $700 billion military revamp. $700 billion added to the US debt.
LikeLike
I’m with the Lion.
LikeLike
How many politicians, let alone people have had the opportunity to speak in front of a crowd of thousands of True American Patriots?
It would be a once in a life time feeling of togetherness with the America. With American patriots.
Once one experiences this one cannot help but to want to be part of the movement. The Make American Great Again movement.
Well, Senator….how does it feel?
Welcome to the Train……………..Time to do the “Happy Dance”….get past the first 30 seconds….then
Let’s Dance…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was great but I kept thinking he was on his way to audition for Santa’s elf position. I like him, I don’t always agree with him but he often has good points and seems like a person with i tegrity.
LikeLike
Rand gives a very convincing speech in support of some MAGA policies. Conspicuously absent were: illegal immigration & the Wall, reset of trade agreements via tariff-incentivized renegotiations, extensive government corruption (i.e., the Swamp).
But the cup being half-full with Rand is a great start!
LikeLike
Picky, picky!
LikeLike
Agreed Sundance !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul’s wife was on the Huckabee show last week. She also mentioned she sleeps with a gun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always been a Rand Paul fan (and his Dad). His failure to fully embrace our God-Emperor has been a disappointment to me, but he has washed away that problem for me.
I guess six broken ribs will tend to focus a man’s mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Rand has learned that our Lion is big enough to work on issues with people that are not all in lock step.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I had talent I would make a video of Trumpzilla stomping through Dem cities with houses labeled with dem socialist programs like obummercare etc, with this background music:
Blue Oyster Cult
LikeLike