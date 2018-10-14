Break Out Session: Rand Paul Speech During Trump’s Kentucky Rally…

Posted on October 14, 2018 by

It would appear that Senator Rand Paul has embraced the MAGA movement.  But seriously… As Godzilla Trump stomps down decades-old constructs of corrupt political enterprise, Senator Paul holds firm to key positions that are essential for the MAGA drive for freedom and individual liberty.

President Trump is the battle axe that makes Senator Rand Paul’s dreams possible.

20 Responses to Break Out Session: Rand Paul Speech During Trump’s Kentucky Rally…

  1. Citizen 817 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    That was a terrific warm up speech to the rally.

  2. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    SD, Rand Paul made the speech of the last 5 rallies. Rand said “PDJT grows on you.”

    Thanks for posting. And for PDJT’s great impersonation of Al Capone.

  3. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    I’ve learned to love Rand Paul and truly appreciate his support of our Lion.

  4. solomonpal says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    I don’t recall if he was tough on him in the debate? Was he?

    • redtreesquirrel says:
      October 14, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      Trump was tough on every one of his competitors in the debates. Rand Paul was no exception. I recall a few times Trump pointing out to Rand that he was at the back of the line while Trump was 1st. This makes RP’s efforts with President Trump even more upstanding. If Rand runs for Pres again, I will pay more attention to supporting him next time.

  5. CopperTop says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Who knew I was supposed to actually consider him as a candidate last go around? Thankful the CTH makes all things MAGA crystal clear.

    Ima slow learner butnota lois lerner so there’s help for me after all.

  6. technerd55 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Paul and McConnell at the rally… Is this the merger of Trump with the establishment GOP? Or is it a temporary truce for the sake of the midterms? I tend to think it is the latter.

  7. Non=combative. says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    I’ve always appreciated Rand Paul’s libertarian views especially in regard to facilitating the US war machine. He was spot on in his criticism of extended military actions around the world while military expenditures were being cut. End result was failures in Iraq, Afghanistan etc and now were are having to finance a $700 billion military revamp. $700 billion added to the US debt.

  8. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    How many politicians, let alone people have had the opportunity to speak in front of a crowd of thousands of True American Patriots?

    It would be a once in a life time feeling of togetherness with the America. With American patriots.

    Once one experiences this one cannot help but to want to be part of the movement. The Make American Great Again movement.

    Well, Senator….how does it feel?

    Welcome to the Train……………..Time to do the “Happy Dance”….get past the first 30 seconds….then

    Let’s Dance…..

  9. mireilleg says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    He was great but I kept thinking he was on his way to audition for Santa’s elf position. I like him, I don’t always agree with him but he often has good points and seems like a person with i tegrity.

  10. GB Bari says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Rand gives a very convincing speech in support of some MAGA policies. Conspicuously absent were: illegal immigration & the Wall, reset of trade agreements via tariff-incentivized renegotiations, extensive government corruption (i.e., the Swamp).

    But the cup being half-full with Rand is a great start!

  11. YvonneMarie says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Agreed Sundance !

  12. free73735 says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Paul’s wife was on the Huckabee show last week. She also mentioned she sleeps with a gun!

  13. Steve in Greensboro says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    I’ve always been a Rand Paul fan (and his Dad). His failure to fully embrace our God-Emperor has been a disappointment to me, but he has washed away that problem for me.

    I guess six broken ribs will tend to focus a man’s mind.

  14. SW Richmond says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    If I had talent I would make a video of Trumpzilla stomping through Dem cities with houses labeled with dem socialist programs like obummercare etc, with this background music:
    Blue Oyster Cult

