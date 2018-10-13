October 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #632

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
*** 24 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do..
**Pray**
— for President Trump’s safe trip to Kentucky and back.
— for protection for Sundance and all first-responders.
— people will get the help they need to get back on their feet after Hurr. Michael.
— for those missing to be found safe (Hurricane Michael)
— for more exposure of Opposition’s lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud.
— all voter fraud will fail.
Amen Grandma… God bless you.
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.
Prime Directive:
HOLD. THE. HOUSE.
I second that emotion…
So the Democrat Establishment entourage went in procession, and everyone in the streets said, “How incomparable wonderful they are to Black Folk! How they love Black Folk! How selfless they are to to Black Folk ! How well they look out after Black Folk!!! How they so keep their word to Black Folk!” Few would let it be perceived that they could not really detect the slightest evidence for any of this, for that would have shown that they were not fit for their positions or were an Democrat Establishment wonderfulness denier or even worse.
“But all the Democrat Establishment ever does is just lie, cheat, line their own pockets, steal and crap all over Black Folk and most of the rest of the country!!! ” a young man named Kanye cried out at last. “Just hear what Kanye says!” more and more Black Folk whispered to one another. And the sound became louder and louder as more and more declared, “Hey, the man’s right!!! That enraged the members of the Democrat Establishment, for inside they knew the young Kanye was right; but the thought within themselves was, “We must go through with telling all the lies or the days of our feeding on Black Folk and the rest of the American people will be over. We dare not do otherwise” And so even as more and more of the people were scornfully laughing out loud at them, the members of the Democrat Establishment further increased their lies and venom even further and very heatedly proclaimed their love for Black Folk which did not exist at all.
I Like !
Dims always double down on their stupidity.
Here’s the latest DemMSM attempt to smear Trump. But! Read the comments, cuz Conservatives are really getting the hang of fighting back with FACTS.
And if you yourself didn’t know this historical stuff about Lee and Grant, please take note. Cuz something tells me this is gonna be the new lie that every Lib you know will be spewing over the next couple weeks, and it’ll be a good thing to know how to give a succinct reply to their BS.
Of course, saying someone was a great general is not the same as saying that general had a great cause. Rommel was also a great general.
That’s very true feralcatsblog, but of course the media will use the statement to take it out of context and spin it to TRY to make him look bad. What they don’t realize is that most likely he intentionally said it to drive them crazy.
It’s Deja Vu like the time President Trump said there were “good and bad people on both sides” in the Charlottesville protests. He was right, but MSM has long since twisted his statement into “proof” he’s a racist.
Most of the people never watch speech but read what fake msm says. PTrump needs to tweets his complete video/statement. This Sunday and next week will be full of civil war history.
Indeed, responses are spot-on and effective.
Example: “Yes, and he was still a great General. Like Rommel was a great General. “Great” doesn’t mean on the right side.”
Mr. President is teaching us how to fight back – leading by example.
Thank you, sir!
We no longer remain silent.
Vote. We must be a rising red tide. Not just a wave they see coming and prepare to resist, but an irresistible force that crests and overwhelms the leftist violence and dishonesty. Something that they realize too late, that they never saw “this” coming, as it gathered more and more momentum.
Vote. Tell everybody you can influence of the importance of this moment. Vote.
More than just a tide, Buckeye, it’s a RED STORM of mega proportions, encompassing land, air and sea.
They will feel the blunt force power of We the People, it will shake them to their core. If they are wise, they will wake the heck up.
MAGA!!!
WHY aren’t the NYPD arresting these jokers?
One word – DeBlasio.
Antifa knows where to go where their violence will be accepted and supported by commie leftist mayors and governors who order their Law Enforcement Officers to not to enforce the laws. These mayors and governors treat Antifa as their personal mercenaries to defy President Trump.
PR : I suspect spray paint and plastic batons – or even metal poles and bike locks/chains – won’t be too effective against shotguns and rifles ! A few more incidents like Portland, OR and the GOP Club in NYC will bring about the violent confrontation someone is trying to engineer . ANTIFA – like C. B. Ford – are just sacrificial dupes .
