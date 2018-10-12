Friday October 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
The Riches Of God
Some years ago there came to this country a very poor young man. He found a job in the timber lands of Wisconsin. Being industrious he gradually accumulated some timber acreage of his own. Soon be began to prosper, and after a few years he invested in a lumber milling industry. It was not long after that until he owned more than one mill. This led him to expand into northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. Before long he was very rich, investing in timber acreage in the far northwest and eventually owning valuable land by the thousands of acres, the very finest timber in the country. At the time of his death neither he nor his relatives nor friends knew what he was worth financially, so wealthy had he become.
When the time came for him to die, however, he could not take one cent of his riches with him, for as I Tim. 6:7 says: “We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.”
It seems difficult for most men to learn that “a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth” (Luke 12:15). They close their ears to the words of wisdom spoken by our Lord:
“Lay not up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through and steal” (Matt. 6:19, 20).
The truest, most lasting riches of all are referred to in II Cor. 8:9 where the Apostle Paul says:
“For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that ye through His poverty might be rich.”
And these riches may be had by faith — by accepting them as a gift, for “the gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-riches-of-god/
1Timothy 6:7 For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
8 And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.
Luke 12:15 And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.
Matthew 6:19 Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal:
20 But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal:
2Corinthians 8:9 For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Philippians 3:8 Yea doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ,
Colossians 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.
3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
4 When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PORTALS TO ANOTHER WORLD – CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
—–
I encourage y’all to remember the Kavanaugh family in your daily prayers. I’ll be ceasing my daily addition of Psalm 40 to the daily open thread after tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mandy: thank you for your perseverance in posting this prayer everyday. I’m sure it was balm to the Kavanaugh’s throughout their ordeal.
peace n blessings
LikeLike
Meanwhile, in Britain:
Jihadi wife rejects seven houses because they weren’t big enough, while 1.1m families are stuck on social housing waiting list… so why is there always cash for these nutjobs?
Newspapers are not allowed to tell you her name because it could help to identify her children, aged five and nine. This is despite the fact that she was named extensively during her high-profile trial at the Old Bailey and subsequent conviction for terrorism offences.
Oh, sorry, I forgot to mention that. She was sentenced to 28 months in 2014. Her husband, who is described as a former Islamic State commander, left the UK the previous year to fight in Syria.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-6267423/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-cash-jihadi-nutjobs.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Irish Blessing
May God grant you and yours
the peace of all things calm,
the place to hide from harm,
the light that shines in dark,
the heart’s eternal spark.
A door that’s open wide to
the guest who waits outside.
Hospitality, warmth and cheer
by your hearth, no matter where.
O, oft and oft and oft, goes Christ
in the stranger’s guise.
He is the light, the truth, the way
May He be with you this very day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Military Helicopter flyover
Followed by Blue Angels flyover
Gentlemen start your engines for the 2004 running of the Indianapolis 500!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOW ! What a picture ! Thanks for sharing that , Troublemaker10 !
Road Trip !!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
They are really big on No Evidence, aren’t they??
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this is true…………… I’m sick.
The Hill
Verified account @thehill
1h
Droves of New York law students walk out of class to protest against Kavanaugh http://hill.cm/ROqv85J
LikeLike
The Hill
Verified account @thehill
3h3 hours ago
Michael Cohen re-registers as a Democrat, lawyer says http://hill.cm/W4kEA3U
LikeLike
She had no idea it would be this vile.
I recall an interview at their home (@TTower) probably right after her husband announced he would run. I don’t recall the question but her response was “….everybody loves my husband”. Which naturally had been her experience thru the years they had been together. Little did she know that the darkness would drag her into it’s hateful agenda. It just breaks my heart to bits…. truly it does.
My eyes tear up whenever I even see a photo of her. Shame on the disgraceful left in America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This is the caption —>
“Fun night with my two boys DJT & BWT ❤️ “
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
YAY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
😢
LikeLike
LikeLike
This my third post about the fate and repression of Christianity North Korea. The first two did not elicit much interest, though it should.
It was reported His Porcine Majesty wants to invite the Pope to NK. It is not the first time this was mooted. According to high-level defector, Thae Yong-ho’s memoirs (a must read), They were mulling inviting Pope John Paul II in 1991, but changed their minds as it was thought it might reinvigorate the last generation of ‘Jerusalem of the East’ cohort. Of course now those Christians have either one foot in the grave or are no more (RIP).
For a history of why Pyongyang was called the ‘Jerusalem of the East’, here is a good article:
http://www.hrnkinsider.org/2018/04/remember-jerusalem-of-east.html
It should be read with this report on what has happened since, and how things stand now.
https://www.nknews.org/2013/09/north-koreas-irreconcilable-relationship-with-christianity/
My third post rounds it out of what NK Christians face with eye witness and victims testimony. As sundance has often said, do not look away.
https://www.hrnkinsider.org/2018/09/reaching-underground-believers-guiding.html?m=1
A bonus post, is a report on the Vatican’s move to reconcile their differences with China . HK Bishop Zen is a hero. He, unlike the vatican curate understands the danger, they see opportunity. Unfortunately under Chairman Xi Mao Zedong 2.0, no chance of that.
https://jamestown.org/program/vatican-agreement-latest-front-in-xis-widening-religious-clampdown/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even the Terminator has caved to modern sensibilities
(I don’t think Hans und Frans would approve)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Apologizes for Using Phrase ‘Girlie Men’
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/10/11/arnold-schwarzenegger-apologizes-for-coining-girlie-men/
LikeLike
That Hostin woman can not be that ignorant, can she? Nope….just agenda driven. 😠
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike